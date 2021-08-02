Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final at Olympics
TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic gold medal on floor exercise.
USA Gymnastics announced Sunday that the six-time Olympic medalist has opted not to compete on floor, where she won gold in Rio de Janeiro and placed second in qualifying last week.
Jennifer Gadirova of Britain will replace Biles in the finals, which are scheduled for Monday.
USA Gymnastics said Biles has not decided whether to participate in the balance beam final, which is scheduled for Tuesday. She earned bronze on the event in Brazil five years ago.
Biles also chose not to compete in the uneven bars and vault finals on Sunday. She was not expected to medal on bars, but is the Olympic champion on vault.
Biles is dealing with a mental block that in gymnastics is referred to as “the twisties.” In other words, Biles is having trouble figuring out where her body is in relation to the ground when in the air.
Biles has been dominant on floor exercise during her elite career, winning five world championships along with her triumph in Rio. Her innovative tumbling has redefined what is possible on the podium. She has two tumbling pass dismounts named after her in the sport’s Code of Points.
Zverev follows up win over Djokovic with Olympic gold
TOKYO — Alexander Zverev produced a comeback win over top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.
Then a dominant performance against Karan Khachanov in the final.
The fifth-ranked German earned Olympic gold in style.
Zverev overwhelmed Russian opponent Karan Khachanov 6-3, 6-1 at the Tokyo Games on Sunday for the biggest title of his career.
“This is so much bigger than anything in the tennis world — in the sports world,” Zverev said.
The 6-foot-6 (1.98-meter) Zverev controlled the match with his big serve and a confident two-handed backhand, never really giving the 25th-ranked Khachanov a chance.
Zverev’s previous best performance was reaching the final of last year’s U.S. Open, where he wasted a two-set lead in a five-set loss to Dominic Thiem.
“There is nothing better than this,” Zverev said. “You’re playing for everybody involved. This is not only for yourself; this is for everybody.”
Djokovic also lost the bronze medal match to Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain on Saturday.
In the women’s doubles final, the top-seeded Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat the Swiss pair of Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic 7-5, 6-1.
Bencic won gold in singles a day earlier by beating another Czech player, Marketa Vondrouova.
Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani of Brazil took the bronze in women’s doubles.
In mixed doubles, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev beat Russian teammates Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-7 (5), 13-11 for gold.
Ash Barty and John Peers of Australia won bronze.
Kate Nye wins rare silver medal for US in weightlifting
TOKYO — The United States had its best weightlifting result at the Olympics for 21 years. Ecuador had its first ever female champion.
Neisi Dajomes of Ecuador won the women’s 76-kilogram weightlifting event as Kate Nye took silver for the United States’ best result in the sport since 2000 on Sunday.
“It feels surreal,” Nye said. “I’ll definitely savor this moment. I’m just so happy. I’m going to celebrate this because it’s a huge win for me.”
Dajomes lifted 118 kilograms in the snatch and 145kg in the clean and jerk for a total 263, beating Nye by 14kg.
It’s Ecuador’s second gold of the Tokyo Olympics after Richard Carapaz won the men’s cycling road race, and only the South American nation’s fourth medal of any sort in history. All three previous medals were won by men.
The only U.S. weightlifting medals this century were gold for Tara Nott in 2000 in the first ever women’s Olympic competition, bronze for Cheryl Haworth the same year and a bronze for Sarah Robles in 2016.
Nye said the silver medal came after “the most challenging year of my career so far.” She has been open about her 2019 diagnosis of bipolar disorder and said the coronavirus pandemic brought more challenges by limiting some of her usual methods for working on her mental health.
Moving up in weight class from the non-Olympic 71kg division was tough, and “between that and COVID, a coaching switch, lots of personal stuff with my mental health, it’s been a really hard year,” Nye said. “But I think all of those trials and tribulations made me the person I am today and I don’t think I would be in that second-place spot without them.”
Aremi Fuentes took bronze for Mexico on a total 245kg after South Korean Kim Suhyeon had a lift which would have been enough for bronze judged invalid because she straightened her arms too late in the lift. Kim was already celebrating when the decision was announced and left the stage in tears.
No hard feelings: Amos and Jewett tangle, finish together
TOKYO — Isaiah Jewett and Nijel Amos were sprawled on the track next to each other, seemingly out of the running in the 800 meters.
Hurt or hard feelings? Just the opposite. The American and Botswanan runners were good sports.
Jewett and Amos helped each other to their feet, put their arms around each other and finished together Sunday in a semifinal heat at the Tokyo Olympics.
They were 54 seconds behind the winner. But in this case, time didn’t matter. It was the right thing to do, Jewett insisted.
Later in the night, Amos was reinstated into the final on appeal. Jewett remained out.
“Regardless of how mad you are, you have to be a hero at the end of the day,” Jewett said. “Because that’s what heroes do, they show their humanity through who they are and show they’re good people.”
Jewett was in front of Amos and just about to go into his kick on the final turn when the back of his heel appeared to hit Amos. He went down. So did Amos.
But it may have been Jewett who inadvertently tripped himself.
“As he looked at me, he said, ‘I’m sorry,’” Jewett recounted. “I said, ‘It’s OK, man.’”
Said Jewett: “I am crazy about it, but that is 800. These things happen.”
Jewett has one simple rule when he’s racing: Finish. He made sure Amos did, too.
“I’m super blessed because not a lot of people got to be here. I have to live in that moment, not the moment that just happened,” the 24-year-old runner from California said. “I’m able to go on to this stage and show you guys that this is me. That’s what I want to continue to do, to show who I am. If it wasn’t today, I’ll try again tomorrow. That’s not going to stop me from trying to be a hero.”
The friendly gesture was certainly appreciated by Amos.
“You are all united by emotion,” he said. “We felt all the emotion when we went down. When we stood up and just tried ... to get home.
“I thought I was in a good position to take this heat, and I can’t put words on it.”
Rojas sets world record to win Olympic women’s triple jump
TOKYO — Yulimar Rojas didn’t even need to look for validation.
The runway, the take off, the way she hit the sand — it all felt so good she somehow knew she’d sealed her Olympic gold medal in the women’s triple jump with a world record.
Rojas broke the Olympic record in the first round of Sunday’s final at the Tokyo Games, signaling her intent.
She went through four more rounds before putting it all together perfectly with a mark of 15.67 meters on her last attempt, improving on the old mark of 15.50 that Inessa Kravets of Ukraine set in 1995.
“I knew. I already knew. I knew from the run. I knew I couldn’t miss that one. I knew it was right there,” she said of her last jump. “I didn’t even have to look. My head, my heart, my body.”
In an almost empty stadium, there were also auditory clues.
“I was also listening: people went ‘wow.’ I could hear my friend screaming,” she said. “My coach was screaming, was yelling.”
Rojas already had the gold medal assured — with that Games record of 15.39 — when she took the last of her six attempts, giving her a feeling of freedom.
The celebrations really kicked off when, after her initial reluctance to look, she confirmed the record with a glance at the stadium screen. She later posed for the obligatory photo beside an in-field board that registered the event, her name, and the official distance with WR beside it.
Patricia Mamona of Portugal took silver with a national record of 15.01 meters. Ana Peleteiro, who trains with Rojas, set a Spanish record of 14.87 to win the bronze.
U.S. men’s volleyball eliminated early at Olympics
TOKYO — The U.S. men’s volleyball team was eliminated after pool play at the Olympics for the first time since 2000 after losing in three sets to Argentina on Sunday night.
The Americans won two of their first three matches in Tokyo before losing to Brazil and Argentina to fall to fifth place in Pool B and miss out on the quarterfinals for the first time since losing all five matches in Sydney 21 years ago.
The U.S. won the bronze five years ago in Rio de Janeiro and brought back eight players from that team and high hopes for these Olympics.
But the Americans never were able to get into good form leading up to the Games, going 8-7 in a tune-up tournament in Italy, and that didn’t change in Tokyo. They started off well by sweeping France in the opener but lost three of their last four matches.
Argentina battled back after losing the first two matches of the Olympics to advance as the third-place team in Pool B with three straight wins.
Argentina took advantage of the Americans faulting on five of their final six serves late in the third set to close out the match. Micah Christenson’s serve into the net at 23-all gave Argentina match point. It ended when Taylor Sander’s block went wide.
Israel gets 1st Olympic baseball win; Mexico eliminated
YOKOHAMA, Japan — Danny Valencia hit a three-run homer off a Mexican Double-A pitcher playing in his 15th consecutive minor league season, and Israel pounded relievers Fernando Salas and Oliver Pérez in a 12-5 win Sunday to reach the double round-robin phase of the Olympic baseball tournament.
Israel (1-2) got its first Olympic baseball victory, breaking open the game in a six-run seventh inning. and plays Tuesday against the winner of Monday night’s game between South Korea and the Dominican Republic (both 1-1).
Manny Barreda (0-1), a 32-year-old right-hander drafted by the New York Yankees in 2007 and released seven years later, gave up six runs, four hits and three walks in two-plus innings as Israel took a 6-0 lead and went on to eliminate Mexico (0-3), which was outscored 20-9.
Mexico clawed back to 6-5 before Salas, a 36-year-old right-hander, allowed Ian Kinsler’s leadoff double in the seventh and Valencia’s single.
Pérez relieved and the 39-year-old left-hander gave up Blake Gailen’s RBI single, two-run singles by Mitch Glasser and Zack Penprase, and Scotty Burcham’s RBI double.
Nick Rickles, a 31-year-old catcher who retired from Philadelphia’s minor league system during spring training in 2019 to become a Milwaukee minor league coach, had three RBIs.
Zack Weiss (1-0) got the win by allowing one run in two innings. Israel had 12 hits and set a tournament high for runs.
