No. 9 UCLA postpones today’s game vs. Colorado
LOS ANGELES — Ninth-ranked UCLA will not play today’s game against Colorado because the Bruins do not have enough healthy players.
Coach Cori Close said the Bruins will not meet the Pac-12 Conference’s minimum of seven healthy scholarship players ahead of the game. UCLA is hoping to reschedule the game for later in the season.
The Bruins have had a limited roster all season, suiting only eight players. Freshmen Izzy Anstey and Gemma Potter remain in Australia due to pandemic travel restrictions and sophomore Brynn Masikewich is rehabbing an injury in Canada. Junior Chantel Horvat has been sidelined nearly a month due to an ankle injury.
UCLA (6-2, 4-2 Pac-12) is coming off a 73-71 victory at No. 11 Oregon last Sunday. Its game against Utah on Sunday remains scheduled to be played.
Mega deal: Indians trade star Lindor, Carrasco to Mets
CLEVELAND — Francisco Lindor is moving to a new city and team that is willing to meet his salary demands.
The four-time Cleveland All-Star shortstop — and one of baseball’s best all-around players — was traded Thursday by the Indians along with pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets, who have a new owner willing to spend at baseball’s highest levels.
The cash-strapped Indians sent Lindor and Carrasco to the Mets for infielders Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario, right-hander Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene — a move Cleveland hopes will keep it competitive and capable of ending baseball’s longest World Series title drought.
Dealing Lindor, who is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season, was inevitable for the mid-market Indians, who are unable to compete financially with MLB’s big spenders and dropped roughly $30 million in dealing two prominent players and fan favorites.
“These are people we care about, not just players, and guys that loved the organization and have great memories here,” said Indians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti, who said he was in tears when he spoke with Lindor and Carrasco. “Trades like this are really tough. But it’s the right thing to do.”
For the Mets, landing Lindor is a home run and another major move by hedge fund owner Steven Cohen, who bought the team on Nov. 6 from the Wilpon and Katz families and has pledged to increase spending.
One of his next big-ticket items figures to be signing Lindor to a long-term contract, something the Indians couldn’t do.
The 27-year-old Lindor can affect the game with his bat, glove and legs. A two-time Gold Glove winner, he’s a career .285 hitter and averaged 29 homers, 86 RBIs and 21 steals in his six major league seasons — all with the Indians, who drafted him in 2011 and developed him.
George, Leonard score 21 as Clippers beat Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO — Kawhi Leonard scored the tying basket with 6:40 to play, then put his team ahead with a jumper the following possession on the way to 21 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Golden State Warriors 108-101 on Wednesday night in the first of two straight matchups between the Pacific Division rivals.
Paul George returned from a one-game absence with a sore right ankle to add 21 points and 12 rebounds in the Clippers’ fourth straight win against Golden State, which got just 13 points from Stephen Curry on a cold shooting night for the two-time MVP. He had scored 92 the previous two games, including his career-high 62 against Portland on Sunday night.
Players and coaches on both sides knelt for the national anthem in the hours after chaos at the nation’s Capitol.
Canadiens approved for home games
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens will be able to play home games despite the Quebec government’s imposition of a curfew aimed at curbing COVID-19 in the province.
There will be no fans at games. Players and personnel will be tested daily and they are not allowed to visit other people when off the ice.
Premier Francois Legault said the measures will take effect Saturday and remain in place until at least Feb. 8.
“I think Quebecers want . . . to see hockey games,” he said at a news conference Wednesday night. “It’s done completely safely, and they have the means to pay for that safety.”
The Canadiens began training camp at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard, Quebec, on Sunday and open their season Wednesday against the Maple Leafs in Toronto. After playing their first six games on the road, their first home game at the Bell Centre is Jan. 28 against the Calgary Flames.
Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia have given the green light for their NHL teams to play home games during the pandemic.
Manitoba’s acting deputy chief provincial public health officer has said he’s confident the Winnipeg Jets can play home games. Ontario has yet to make a final decision.
Even with empty stadiums, NFL still a ratings monster
Regular-season ratings for NFL games declined this season following two straight years of increases. But in a year that saw the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and a presidential election, the 7% decrease isn’t as bad as the league and its broadcast partners feared before the season began.
Games averaged 15.6 million television and digital viewers, according to the league and Nielsen. The league averaged 16.5 million regular-season viewers last season after posting 5% gains in both 2018 and ’19.
Overall, the continued ratings strength of the NFL — even with most games played in empty or mostly empty stadiums — underscores the financial underpinnings of the league’s decision to play a full season amid a pandemic that has killed more than 360,000 Americans. The networks pay a combined $5.86 billion per season for the rights to broadcast NFL games, and they are rewarded with huge audiences and revenue from advertisers eager to reach viewers who can’t fast-forward through commercials.
Diggs, Beasley’s status uncertain for Bills playoff opener
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The playing status of the Bills’ two top receivers, Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, is uncertain for Buffalo’s wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.
Coach Sean McDermott provided no definitive update whether either will be able to play in speaking before Buffalo’s practice on Thursday.
“Still not sure. We’ll just have to see,” he said, referring to Beasley, before adding: “And I can tell you the same with Diggs.”
Beasley has already missed one game after hurting his knee in the fourth quarter of a 38-9 win at New England on Dec. 28.
Diggs, who led the NFL with 127 catches for 1,535 yards, was added to the injury report this week with an oblique issue. He was listed as limited in practice Tuesday and did not practice Wednesday.
Diggs on Wednesday said he felt fine and jokingly added, “Don’t believe everything you read,” in referring to the injury report.
Former pitching great Tommy John hospitalized with COVID-19
Tommy John has been battling COVID-19 for at least three weeks.
The 77-year-old former pitching great remains hospitalized near his home in Indio, California. He said he started to feel ill following a trip to Nashville before he was hospitalized on Dec. 13.
John said he has had a bout of pneumonia and did receive oxygen, but is not presently on oxygen. He said the biggest side effect at the moment is he has no strength in his legs. As far as some of the other symptoms associated with COVID-19, such as loss of taste or smell, John said he didn’t experience those.
“I feel good. The only thing right now is trying to arrange for someone to do physical therapy from my home,” he said.
John pitched for six teams over a 26-year career from 1963-89. He is widely known for undergoing the groundbreaking ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery on his left elbow in 1974 that bears his name. He went on to win 20 games three times, once with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1977 and twice with the New York Yankees (1979-80).
Houston Texans hire Patriots exec Caserio as general manager
HOUSTON — Nick Caserio has been hired as the general manager of the Houston Texans.
Caserio, a longtime executive with the New England Patriots, replaces Bill O’Brien, who was the team’s coach and general manager before he was fired after this season’s 0-4 start.
Caserio has spent the last 20 seasons with the Patriots and has been the director of player personnel in New England since 2008.
“Nick is an incredibly hard worker, disciplined, a man of integrity and high character,” Texans owner Cal McNair said. “He has a tremendous amount of experience building a winning franchise and we have faith he will continue his success as a Texan. Nick has an unparalleled reputation around the league (among) his peers.”
The Patriots reached the Super Bowl nine times and won the title six times during Caserio’s 20 seasons with the team. They won the AFC East title 17 times during Caserio’s time in New England.
He joins a team that became one the league’s worst in 2020, finishing at 4-12 after winning the AFC South the previous two seasons. He’ll be tasked with trying to improve a franchise without a first- or second-round pick in this year’s draft after they were both traded to Miami in the deal that brought left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Houston two years ago.
Yankees get OF Greg Allen from Padres for lefty James Reeves
NEW YORK — Switch-hitting outfielder Greg Allen was acquired by the New York Yankees from the San Diego Padres on Thursday for left-hander James Reeves.
The 27-year-old Allen has a .239 average with eight homers and 57 RBIs in 557 at-bats and 221 games over four seasons with Cleveland (2017-20) and San Diego (2020). Allen hit .154 with one homer and four RBIs in 26 at-bats over 16 games last year. He was designated for assignment on Dec. 31.
A San Diego native, Allen is not yet eligible for salary arbitration.
Reeves, 27, is 20-7 with a 2.30 ERA in 12 starts and 125 relief appearances over five minor league seasons. He did not get in a game last year, when the minor league seasons were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jets interview former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis for vacancy
NEW YORK — The New York Jets interviewed former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis on Thursday for their head coaching vacancy.
Lewis is currently on former Jets coach Herman Edwards’ staff at Arizona State as the Sun Devils’ co-defensive coordinator.
The 62-year-old Lewis is the second known candidate with whom the Jets have completed a video interview. The team also spoke to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Wednesday.
General manager Joe Douglas said earlier this week that the Jets would “cast a very wide net” in their search for a new coach after firing Adam Gase on Sunday night after two seasons. New York has asked for permission to speak to several more candidates, so this is just the beginning of what will be a comprehensive process for the team that has the NFL’s longest playoff drought at 10 seasons.
Father-daughter coaching matchup believed to be a D-I first
NEW YORK — Dave Magarity has coached over 1,000 games in his 40-plus years in men’s and women’s basketball. None have been like the two games he has this weekend when Army faces Holy Cross.
Standing on the other sideline coaching the Crusaders will be his daughter, Maureen, who took over that program this year after spending the last decade at New Hampshire.
It’s believed to be the first coaching matchup of a father and daughter in Division I history.
“It’s going to be surreal,” said Dave Magarity who turns 71 this month. “What’s unique about it — it goes without saying that not only is it possibly the first time it’s happened, but we’re in the same league. It’s one thing if we were playing in a tournament or it would have been nice to play in the NCAA Tournament or NIT. We’re in the same league, in this crazy season, we play each other four times.”
The Magaritys were quick to point out that they’ve squared off before in a few preseason closed scrimmages, but Maureen knows this weekend will be different. The schools will first play at Army on Saturday before heading to Holy Cross on Sunday.
Tommy Paul, right at home, wins opener at Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Tommy Paul made the most of his home-court advantage Thursday, sweeping Ji Sung Nam of South Korea 6-1, 6-4 in the first round at the Delray Beach Open.
Paul, who lives in Delray Beach, came into the tournament seeded fifth and ranked a career-high No. 52.
Gianluca Mager of Italy rallied past American Ryan Harrison 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Thiago Monteiro beat fellow Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci 6-3, 7-5.
The hard-court tournament was moved up to early January as part of a shuffling of the professional tennis tour schedules during the pandemic.
UNLV basketball prospect charged with DUI in fatal crash
LAS VEGAS — A star UNLV basketball recruit was charged Thursday with driving under the influence of marijuana in a high-speed crash that killed a 52-year-old Las Vegas school custodian.
Attorneys for Zaon Collins appeared on his behalf before a Las Vegas judge who let him remain free from jail with electronic monitoring but banned him from using drugs or alcohol pending a Feb. 17 preliminary hearing of evidence.
“Zaon maintains his innocence and is entitled to a fair and just court process in determining all of the circumstances of the accident,” his attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said in a statement. They referred to “media speculation” and “emotional reactions” to the case.
Combined, the charges against the 19-year-old Collins, including reckless driving, could have him face up to 26 years in state prison.
Diego Alonso out as coach of Inter Miami after one season
MIAMI — Diego Alonso will not be back for a second season as coach of Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami, part of a tumultuous offseason for the expansion team.
Alonso got Inter Miami to the MLS Cup playoffs in 2020, marking the seventh time an MLS newcomer reached the postseason. But Inter Miami was routed by fellow expansion club Nashville in that playoff appearance, finished 10th in the Eastern Conference and wound up with 7 wins, 13 losses and 3 draws.
Chattanooga fires football assistant after ‘appalling’ tweet
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga has fired an offensive line coach following a social media post disparaging both the state of Georgia and Stacey Abrams as “Fat Albert.”
In the tweet caught by screen grabs, Chris Malone posted on Twitter on Tuesday night: “Congratulations to the state GA and Fat Albert @staceyabrams because you have truly shown America the true works of cheating in an election, again!!! Enjoy the buffet Big Girl!! You earned it!!! Hope the money is good, still not governor!”
The Twitter account was deleted by Wednesday night.
Chattanooga athletic director Mark Wharton issued a statement Thursday, saying the post was brought to his attention Wednesday night. Chattanooga confirmed Malone has been fired. Wharton did not refer to him by name, saying “that individual” is no longer a part of the program without specifying it was Malone.
“A totally inappropriate social media post by a member of our football staff was brought to my attention,” Wharton said. “The entire post was appalling.”
1B Justin Smoak signs with Tokyo’s Yomiuri Giants
TOKYO — The Yomiuri Giants have agreed to a deal with American first baseman Justin Smoak.
Smoak played last season with the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants. The deal was announced on the Yomiuri Giants website on Thursday and confirmed by a team spokesman.
The Yomiuri Giants did not provide any financial details.
The 34-year-old Smoak broke in with the Texas Rangers in 2008 and has also played for Seattle and Toronto. He is a switch-hitting batter and has a career average of .229 with 196 home runs. He was an All-Star in 2017.
Auburn’s Harsin hires Mike Bobo, Derek Mason as coordinators
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn’s Bryan Harsin hired former head coaches as his coordinators on Thursday, bringing in Mike Bobo to run the offense and Derek Mason to lead the defense.
The new Tigers coach, previously the coach at Boise State, first announced he had hired his former Mountain West Conference counterpart Bobo. The hiring of Mason, a former Vanderbilt coach, was announced hours later.
Bobo was South Carolina’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season after five years as the coach at Colorado State. He also played quarterback for Georgia, where he was offensive coordinator from 2007-14.
West Virginia University extends ban on fans at home games
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University has extended a ban on fans attending home athletic events through Jan. 24 due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases in the state.
The university said Wednesday that only families and guests of the players and coaching staffs along with essential game personnel will be admitted to the events on the Morgantown campus.
Spreading virus pulls Olympic torches off display in Japan
TOKYO — Japan is halting a public display of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic torches as new virus cases jump in the country and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga orders a state of emergency for Tokyo and the surrounding areas until next month.
Tokyo reported 2,447 new cases on Thursday. This is a jump of 850 cases — just over 50% — from the day before. Tokyo was reporting just a few hundred new cases a few months ago.
The rapid spread of the virus in Japan is imperiling plans for the postponed Tokyo Olympics, which are to open on July 23. The Paralympics begin on Aug. 24.
The Olympics were postponed nine months ago because of the pandemic. A poll last month by Japanese broadcaster NHK showed 63% of 1,200 Japanese surveyed think the Games should be postponed again — or canceled.
Calgary eyes freestyle, snowboard worlds but needs health OK
CALGARY, Alberta — Calgary wants to host the world freestyle ski and snowboard championships next month, if public health authorities approve.
Calgary would be a substitute site. The world championships were scheduled for Feb. 18-28 in China but were canceled because of the pandemic.
The international governing body of skiing and snowboard has Calgary tentatively scheduled as host from Feb. 24 to March 11. But the federal, provincial and municipal governments have yet to give the green light.
Initial plans for World Cup freestyle and snowboard “bubbles” at Calgary’s Canada Olympic Park in the coming weeks have now pivoted to a possible world championship.
Halfpipe, slopestyle and big air in both freestyle skiing and snowboard, as well as freestyle moguls and aerials, would draw nearly 500 athletes to Canada Olympic Park.
Trump honors golfing greats with award in private ceremony
WASHINGTON — Hall of Fame golfers Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player, along with the late Olympian Babe Didrikson Zaharias, have been presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the White House announced Thursday.
The award is one of the nation’s highest civilian honors. President Donald Trump has generally held public ceremonies when presenting the honor, but Thursday’s event was closed to the media. The president had no public events listed on his schedule following the previous day’s mayhem at the Capitol where pro-Trump supporters stormed the building, forcing it into lockdown.
McKenzie transfers from Philadelphia to Belgium’s Genk
CHESTER, Pa. — The Philadelphia Union have transferred central defender Mark McKenzie to Belgium’s Genk.
The Union said Thursday the transfer fee was for multimillion dollars but did not specify the amount.
McKenzie, 21, made his Union debut in 2018 and his U.S. national team debut last Feb. 1 against Panama. He has two appearances for the national team.
Aston Villa reports ‘significant’ virus outbreak
BIRMINGHAM, England — Aston Villa reported a “significant” coronavirus outbreak and closed its training ground on Thursday, putting in jeopardy its scheduled FA Cup home game against Liverpool.
The Premier League club canceled first-team training ahead of Friday’s match. Villa is also scheduled to host Tottenham in a league game next Wednesday.
“Discussions are ongoing between medical representatives of the club, the Football Association and the Premier League,” Aston Villa said in a statement.
The club said “a large number” of players and staff returned positive tests following routine testing on Monday, and they “immediately went into isolation.”
“A second round of testing was carried out immediately and produced more positive results today,” the club said Thursday.
Earlier, Southampton’s third-round FA Cup game against Shrewsbury scheduled for Saturday at St. Mary’s Stadium was called off after the third-division team reported a coronavirus outbreak.
Chiesa and other youngsters making their marks at Juventus
Juventus appears to be reducing its dependence on Cristiano Ronaldo.
The nine-time defending champions overcame an unusually sub-par performance from the 35-year-old forward against Italian league leader AC Milan on Wednesday, instead getting goals and assists from youngsters Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie and Dejan Kulusevski.
Chiesa scored twice in the 3-1 victory at San Siro, ending Milan’s 27-match unbeaten run.
The 23-year-old winger joined Juventus from Fiorentina on transfer deadline day in October for 50 million euros ($60 million). Critics said he was overhyped and overpriced, but he appears to be doing just what Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo wants.
“We signed him to get him into one-on-one situations in the final third and he does that brilliantly,” Pirlo said.
Chiesa left the field immediately after his second goal midway through the second half, leading to some speculation that he may have been injured.
English FA concluded Cavani not racist while banning striker
The English Football Association panel banned Edinson Cavani for three matches despite accepting the Manchester United striker was not racist and had not known his language was offensive.
Cavani hadn’t been in England long in October when he posted a public message to a friend on Instagram using a Spanish term for Black people which he said was intended as an affectionate greeting.
The full findings of the FA regulatory commission were published on Thursday, explaining why the Uruguayan received the minimum three-game suspension in the regulations.
“The commission were satisfied that the player wrote his reply in affectionate appreciation of a message from his Uruguayan friend and that it was not designed or intended to be racist or offensive either to his friend or others reading the content of the Instagram post,” the three-person FA commission said.
Kenin opens season with win over Yang at Abu Dhabi Open
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Sofia Kenin opened her season Thursday by beating Yang Zhaoxuan 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Open.
The American hit 11 aces against Yang to set up a second-round match against Kirsten Flipkens.
Tennis pro Yastremska provisionally suspended for doping
Top 30 tennis pro Dayana Yastremska was provisionally suspended for failing an out-of-competition doping test, the International Tennis Federation announced Thursday.
The ITF said Yastremska, a 20-year-old Ukrainian, tested positive for mesterolone metabolite, a prohibited substance that can be used to boost testosterone.
In a statement posted on her Twitter feed, the 29th-ranked Yastremska said she is “astonished and under shock.”
“I firmly state that I have never used any performance enhancing drugs or any prohibited substances,” Yastremska said.
A punishment would not be decided until after a full hearing. The ITF said Yastremska has a right to appeal the provisional ban but has not yet done so.
She reached a career-high ranking of No. 21 in January 2020, and her best showing at a Grand Slam tournament was reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon in her main-draw debut there in 2019.
Teenage winger Amad Diallo completes move to Man United
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United completed the signing of teenager Amad Diallo from Atalanta on Thursday, with the winger signing a contract until 2025 with the option of a further year.
United reached an agreement with the Serie A club for the 18-year-old Diallo on Oct. 5, subject to a medical, work permit and personal terms.
United confirmed those steps have been completed and an application has been made for a visa, which once issued will allow the Ivory Coast native to travel to Manchester and link up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.
