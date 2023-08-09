ACC leaders mull adding Cal, Stanford from Pac-12; SMU also under consideration, AP sources say
Atlantic Coast Conference presidents and chancellors held a conference call Tuesday but took no action on West Coast expansion with California and Stanford, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league isn’t publicly revealing internal discussions regarding realignment. Another person with knowledge of the situation said the conference’s athletic directors were planning to have a call later Tuesday to continue discussions. The ADs also met Monday.
A third person told AP on condition of anonymity that the ACC’s conversations also include the possibility of adding SMU, the Dallas school currently in the American Athletic Conference.
The Pac-12 is down to four schools committed to the conference beyond the upcoming school year. This will be the last season in the Pac-12 for USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington, which are all headed for the Big Ten in 2024. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah will join the Big 12 next year.
The new Big Ten setup means athletes will be routinely crossing multiple time zones to compete.
“I share concerns about the impact that the recent spate of conference realignment activities will have on student-athletes’ well-being,” NCAA president Charlie Baker said in statement. “The recent conference moves highlight what I found during my review of the issues facing the NCAA – the growing gap between well-resourced Division I schools and the rest of the division is highly disruptive for all of DI and college sports overall.”
Georgia fires football staffer who survived fatal crash, less than a month after lawsuit
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia has fired the football recruiting staffer who survived a January crash that killed player Devin Willock and another recruiting staffer, less than a month after she filed a lawsuit against the university’s athletic association.
The school issued a statement saying Victoria “Tori” Bowles was dismissed because she refused to cooperate with an internal investigation into the crash. Her attorneys claim she is being retaliated against for filing the lawsuit, which also names former Georgia player and first-round NFL draft pick Jalen Carter.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported Bowles’ firing.
The Jan. 15 crash, which occurred just hours after a parade celebrating Georgia’s second straight national championship, killed the 20-year-old Willock and the driver of the Ford Expedition, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy.
Police said LeCroy had a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit and was racing Carter at about 104 mph when the SUV swerved off the road, struck two utility poles and a tree before slamming into another tree on the driver’s side, where both LeCroy and Willock were sitting.
Another Georgia player, Warren McClendon, sustained only minor injuries. But Bowles, who was sitting in the backseat next to Willock, sustained serious injuries including lumbar and rib fractures, a spinal cord injury and lacerations to the kidney and liver, her lawsuit stated. She also sustained a closed head injury with neurological damage and severe eye pain.
The lawsuit, which includes LeCroy’s estate as an additional defendant, requests at least $171,595 in general damages along with punitive damages.
The suit claims the Georgia athletic association entrusted the rented SUV to LeCroy and was aware that she had at least two “super speeder” violations among four speeding tickets prior to the crash.
The athletic association said staff members were authorized to use rental vehicles for recruiting purposes only. “Under no circumstances were recruiting staff authorized to use rental cars to drive at excessive speeds while intoxicated,” it said in a statement.
Murray comes back after close first set at National Bank Open to advance
TORONTO — Britain’s Andy Murray started his journey for a fourth National Bank Open title by defeating Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in two sets, winning 7-6 (3), 6-0, on Tuesday.
Murray, who secured titles in 2009, 2010 and 2015, saved two set points and clinched the first set against Sonego in a 90-minute battle. The three-time Grand Slam champion then swiftly dominated the second set against the Italian.
Murray is set to face Australia’s Max Purcell on Wednesday.
Purcell defeated Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 6-4, 6-4. Purcell, who entered the tournament as a qualifier, had eight aces to just one double fault. He also broke on two of his four chances.
The Aussie defeated Canadians Peter Polansky and Brayden Schnur — both in straight sets — to make it into the main draw.
Canada’s Gabriel Diallo won his first ATP Tour level match, defeating Great Britain’s Dan Evans 7-6 (4), 7-5 to advance to the second round.
He never fell behind in the match, although he went through a back and forth first set that saw him consistently have to keep Evans at bay. He picked up set point on an Evans double fault.
“Obviously it’s my first ATP win and of course doing it at home in Toronto, it means the world,” Diallo said. “So I would say this is individually my best accomplishment so far.”
Diallo will face Australia’s Alex de Minaur in the second round. The Aussie defeated 11th-seeded Brit Cameron Norrie 7-5, 6-4 earlier Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, American Sebastian Korda easily dispatched the Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-2.
Wozniacki comes out of retirement, wins first-round match in straight sets at National Bank Open
MONTREAL — Caroline Wozniacki made a triumphant return to tennis, defeating Kimberly Birrell in straight sets at the National Bank Open on Tuesday.
Wozniacki dominated from the start, securing a 6-2, 6-2 victory while pushing her Australian opponent across the court during rallies. The Dane will face Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, who beat Mayar Sherif of Egypt 6-4, 6-2.
“It’s like riding a bike basically,” Wozniacki told reporters after the match. “You never forget it once you’re in there.”
The former World No. 1 and 2018 Australian Open champion received a wild-card entry into the National Bank Open main draw after retiring in 2020 to start a family.
“It was so strange because I went to bed last night, and I go, ‘wait, so the kids have to wake up, and then we eat breakfast together, and then, wait, how does that fit in with my schedule?’” said Wozniacki of preparing for a match as a mother for the first time.
Victoria Azarenka announced she was withdrawing due to injury, allowing American Sloane Stephens to advance.
Canada’s Leylah Fernandez cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over American qualifier Peyton Stearns in first-round action.
Braves’ Acuña Jr. hit on the left elbow by a pitch, leaves game; X-rays negative
PITTSBURGH — Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was hit on the left elbow by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Colin Holderman in the sixth inning on Tuesday night and left the game.
The Braves said X-rays were negative and Acuña is considered day to day.
“I’m sure it stung him pretty good, and he lost feeling in the arm,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I’m just glad nothing showed up (on the X-rays). I’d rather not take any chances on it by leaving him in the game and just let him go get treatment and see how he feels tomorrow.”
Acuña has been one of the best players in the majors this season, and the Braves brought MLB’s best record into the game. He led off the game with his 26th homer — his 31st career leadoff homer and fifth this season — and went 1 for 3. The Braves went on to win 8-6.
Acuña is batting .339 in 111 games and leads the majors with 53 stolen bases.
Rookie Forrest Wall pinch-ran for Acuña and replaced him in right field.
Former US snowboard coach Peter Foley suspended for sexual misconduct
DENVER — Longtime snowboard coach Peter Foley was suspended by the U.S. Center for SafeSport on Tuesday for sexual misconduct and violating policies at U.S. Ski and Snowboard.
Foley’s suspension came after a near 18-month investigation that stemmed from an Instagram post by a former team member during last year’s Winter Olympics. That post led to allegations by others that Foley had molested them, coerced them into taking naked pictures, crawled into bed with them and nurtured an atmosphere in which women were treated as sex objects.
A former member of U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s board of directors, Lisa Kosglow, also was suspended for “abuse of process” and “failure to report.”
“U.S. Ski & Snowboard strongly believes that there is no place in sport for abuse and misconduct, and we support the Center’s mission to end abuse on behalf of athletes everywhere,” the federation said in a statement.
A person familiar with the case who requested not to be named because the length of the penalties had not been publicly released, told The Associated Press that Foley’s suspension was 10 years with five years’ probation tacked onto the end, as first reported by ESPN. The person said Kosglow was suspended for three years with two years’ additional probation.
U.S. Ski & Snowboard fired Foley in March 2022, citing results of a workplace investigation it conducted while the center — which had temporarily suspended Foley — completed its own case.
Foley had been head coach of the U.S. snowboard team since 1994 and took the team to seven Olympics.
But during the Beijing Games in February 2022, former Olympic snowboarder Callan Chythlook-Sifsof went to Instagram accusing Foley of inappropriate behavior with his athletes.
Later, ESPN reported that Foley had sexually assaulted a former U.S. team member and an employee.
World Series could end in November for third straight year
NEW YORK — The World Series could end in November for the third straight time, and it will start on a Friday for the second year in a row.
Major League Baseball said Tuesday the Series will start on Oct. 27, putting a possible seventh game on Nov. 4. The Series went into November for the first time in 2001, when the 9/11 terrorist attacks caused the regular season to end a week later than originally scheduled. The latest a Series game has been played was Nov. 5, when Houston beat Philadelphia in Game 6 last year.
Before last year, the World Series had not started on a Friday since 1915.
All four best-of-three Wild Card Series are scheduled for consecutive days from Oct. 3-5.
The new format that started last year has 12 teams making the playoffs, up from the 10 in place from 2012-21, except the 16 used in the 2020 playoffs that followed a regular-season shortened to 60 games because of the coronavirus pandemic. The top two teams in each league get first-round byes, while the No. 3 seed faces No. 6 and No. 4 plays No. 5. The higher seed will be home in each best-of-three series.
In the best-of-five Division Series, the top seed plays the 3-vs.-6 winner and the No. 2 seed plays the 4-vs.-5 winner. The Division Series will have the familiar format of the higher seed home for Games 1 and 2, and, if necessary, Game 5.
AL Division Series start on Oct. 7-8, then have a day off before switching to the other cities on Oct. 10-11. Game 5s would be played Oct. 13 after another day off.
NL Division Series also will start Oct. 7 but will have an extra off day between Game 1 and Game 2s, which will be played Oct. 9. After a travel day, the series switch to the other sites for games on Oct. 11-12. Game 5s would be Oct. 14.
The AL Championship Series starts Oct. 15 and the NL Championship Series the following day, with off days after Game 2s and Game 5s.
Yankees’ Boone embarrassed by his theatrical display in argument following ejection
CHICAGO — Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he felt embarrassed by his theatrical display during an argument with plate umpire Laz Diaz after he was ejected during New York’s loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday.
Boone said he talked to MLB Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations Mike Hill on Tuesday. He would not reveal details of their discussion.
“I don’t like doing that,” Boone said. “But I also felt like I needed to fight with what was happening in that game.”
Boone was tossed by Diaz after Anthony Volpe got called out on strikes against reliever Bryan Shaw to begin the eighth inning on Monday. He then made the most of his American League-leading sixth ejection.
Boone ran to home plate and went into arm-waving theatrics.
The manager bent down and drew a line in the dirt with his finger at the edge of the left-handed batter’s box, demonstrating where he thought the pitch was, and then mimicked Diaz emphatically calling strike three.
Boone said he heard from “quite a few” of his fellow managers, adding it was “a lot of funny stuff, mostly.”
Blue Jays place OF Kiermaier on IL with arm cut, X-rays negative on Ryu after LHP struck on knee
CLEVELAND — The Toronto Blue Jays placed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list Tuesday after he cut his arm making a leaping catch against the wall in Boston on Sunday.
Kiermaier needed eight stitches to close the gash on his right forearm. In the sixth inning, Kiermaier raced back and jumped against the center-field wall to rob Red Sox infielder Luis Urías of extra bases.
But in making the grab, Kiermaier’s arm scraped against a metal screen, causing the laceration.
“A nasty Fenway Park cut,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “It’s a weird spot, so he can’t really bend or extend, and if he does it’s going to re-open. Nothing structural, just a cut. Just let it heal and hopefully he’ll be back soon.”
To take his spot, the Blue Jays recalled outfielder Nathan Lukes from Triple-A Buffalo.
The Blue Jays also got good news on starter Hyun Jin Ryu, who was struck on the right knee by a liner in Monday’s win.
Schneider said X-rays on Ryu were negative. The left-hander was making just his second start after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year.
Schneider expects Ryu to make his next start on Sunday.
“With the way he’s feeling today, we’re pretty optimistic he’s going to be good,” he said.
The 36-year-old South Korean went down in the infield grass after he was struck by the shot from Cleveland’s Oscar Gonzalez. Ryu retrieved the ball and threw out Gonzalez before collapsing to the right of the mound.
Schneider joked that he couldn’t repeat what he said at the sight of Ryu going down.
“Immediately, you think about everything he has done for the elbow and then to have a line drive hit his knee and think that can’t be how this is going to end,” Schneider said. “He’s tough. He’s a big, strong dude. You saw everyone on the field huddle around him and were like, ‘Don’t let this be bad.’
“We were holding our breath there, for sure.”
Georgia Tech announces field naming deal with Hyundai for Bobby Dodd Stadium
ATLANTA — The home of Georgia Tech football has been renamed Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field following a naming rights agreement between the school and the automaker.
The Georgia Board of Regents announced a deal on Tuesday for Hyundai to pay Georgia Tech approximately $55 million over 20 years for naming rights to the field.
The stadium known as Grant Field when it opened in 1913 was renamed Bobby Dodd Stadium in 1988 in honor of the former Georgia Tech coach and athletic director. The school plans to maintain recognition of its history as Grant Field with a display at the stadium.
In announcing the agreement, Georgia Tech said the sponsorship elements will “feature enhancements to boost the experience on gamedays for fans in and around the home of Georgia Tech football.”
“Like Georgia Tech, Hyundai is a global brand that is synonymous with quality, innovation, and a commitment to advancing technology to make a positive difference in the world,” Georgia Tech president Ángel Cabrera said in a statement released by the school. “The more we have gotten to know each other, the more obvious the alignment of our values has become.”
Hyundai, headquartered in Seoul, is spending $5.54 billion to build an electric vehicle and battery plant in Bryan County, Georgia. The facility is expected to create more than 8,100 jobs.
Hyundai created a $120,000 scholarship for the study of science, technology, engineering and math at Georgia Tech when it broke ground on the site in October 2022.
Browns DEs Alex Wright, Isaiah Thomas both undergo knee surgeries, will miss start of season
CLEVELAND — The Browns will start the season missing a pair of defensive ends.
Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas both underwent knee surgeries on Tuesday and will be sidelined into the regular season, depriving Cleveland of depth and potentially forcing the Browns to look outside for help.
The team said Wright and Thomas were both operated on at University Hospitals by Browns physician Dr. James Voos. The Browns expect the players to need “several weeks” to recover and estimate they’ll be back “early in the season.”
Cleveland opens on Sept. 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Wright, a third-round pick in 2022, was injured in the Browns’ 21-16 win over the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame game last Thursday. Thomas, selected in the seventh round last year, got hurt during practice on Saturday.
Coach Kevin Stefanski provided few details about Wright or Thomas on Monday other than to say their injures could carry into the regular season. He said nothing about the potential for surgery.
Their losses could force the Browns to look elsewhere for line depth. Wright and Thomas were listed as the respective Nos. 4 and 5 defensive ends behind All-Pro Myles Garrett, Za’Darius Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo.
Wright was expected to contribute more as a rookie but had a so-so season. He made five starts and played all 17 games but didn’t get a sack.
Thomas showed some promise, playing 10 games and getting a sack and recovering a fumble.
Mike Rockenfeller to replace suspended Noah Gragson in next NASCAR Cup Series races
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Mike Rockenfeller, a two-time Le Mans winner, has been chosen to replace suspended driver Noah Gragson in the next two NASCAR Cup Series races.
Legacy Motor Club CEO Cal Wells announced Tuesday that Rockenfeller will be in the No. 42 Chevrolet this week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and in the following race at Watkins Glen.
Gragson has not been released, according to Wells.
“Noah is suspended indefinitely by NASCAR so we will have to identify drivers to compete in the No. 42 in the interim,” Wells said. “NASCAR will determine the timeline when Noah can return to the sport. We are working with Noah and his representation through this process.”
Gragson was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR on Saturday after liking an insensitive meme with a photo of George Floyd’s face. Floyd, who was Black, died in 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for 9½ minutes.
NASCAR said Gragson violated the member conduct of its rule book, without providing details.
The 25-year-old Gragson, a Cup series rookie from Las Vegas, is in his first full season in the Cup series and is No. 33 in points. Gragson posted on social media that he was disappointed in himself.
The 39-year-old Rockenfeller finished 29th and 30th in two Cup races last year. The German teamed with Legacy co-owner Jimmie Johnson and former F1 driver Jenson Button on the Garage 56 project that NASCAR took to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June.
Rockenfeller did most of the car development for NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports on the Garage 56 project.
Rockenfeller joins a long list of road racing experts entered into Sunday’s event at Indianapolis, including Button, Brodie Kostecki, Andy Lally, Kamui Kobayashi, and Shane van Gisbergen, winner of NASCAR’s inaugural street course race in downtown Chicago in July.
Josh Berry filled in for Gragson in the FireKeepers 400 at Michigan International Speedway and he was 34th in the 37-car field.
