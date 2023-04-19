US to play CONCACAF Gold Cup in Chicago, St Louis, Charlotte
MIAMI — The defending champion United States will play its CONCACAF Gold Cup opener against Jamaica at Chicago on June 24.
The Americans will meet Curaçao, St. Kitts and Nevis, Guyana or Sint Maarten four days later at St. Louis, then finish Group A against Nicaragua on July 2 at Charlotte, North Carolina.
Mexico opens Group B against Honduras on June 25 at Houston, plays Haiti four days later at Glendale, Arizona, and meets invited guest Qatar on July 2 at Santa Clara, California, the Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football said Tuesday.
Quarterfinals will be on July 8 at Arlington, Texas, and the following day at Cincinnati. The semifinals will be July 12 at San Diego and Las Vegas, though CONCACAF will not specify venues for each semifinal until after the group stage.
The championship will be at Inglewood, California, on July 16.
MLB uses Atlantic League to test more rule changes
PHOENIX — Major League Baseball isn’t done tinkering with potential rule changes for the sport.
The league announced a series of experimental rules Tuesday that will be used in the Atlantic League this season, including a designated pinch runner, “double-hook” designated hitter rule and further limitations on a pitcher’s ability to make pickoff moves.
The designated pinch runner rule allows a player who is not in the starting lineup to be used at any point of the game as a substitute baserunner. The player who was subbed out, as well as the pinch runner, would still be able to return to the game.
The “double-hook” designated hitter rule allows teams to use the DH throughout the game as long as the starting pitcher throws at least five innings. If that doesn’t occur, the team loses its DH and the pitcher’s spot would bat for the remainder of the game. The rule was also used in the Atlantic League last season.
There’s also a single disengagement rule, which means pitchers can only take their foot off the rubber once per at-bat to attempt a pickoff or reset the pitch clock.
The Atlantic League is an independent, minor league that has been a designated MLB Partner League since 2019, helping the sport test new rules. Some of the rules have stuck and eventually been used in the big leagues, while others haven’t.
Edey declares for NBA draft with option to return to school
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — National player of the year Zach Edey of Purdue has declared for the NBA, but will keep open the option of returning to school next season.
The 7-foot-4 center, who led Purdue to a Big Ten regular-season title last season by averaging 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists per game, has one season of college eligibility remaining. The Boilermakers also became the second No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament to lose to a No. 16 seed last month.
“My basketball career has been unorthodox to say the least, but I wouldn’t change a thing about it,” Edey wrote on Twitter. “From ranked 437 in my recruiting class to national player of the year, I can’t put into words what Purdue University, my teammates, my coaches and our fans mean to me. Though we fell short of our ultimate goal this season, I loved every minute of it.”
He added: “I will evaluate my future after going through the process and look forward to what’s next.”
Edey became the first player from Purdue to win the national player of the year award since Glenn Robinson in 1994. Robinson was the No. 1 overall pick that season.
Edey is the first player in NCAA history to finish a season with at least 750 points, 400 rebounds, 70 blocks and 50 assists in a season — since blocks became an official stat. He finished in the top 25 nationally in all four categories, was a unanimous first team All-American, the Big Ten player of the year and swept the national player of the year awards.
Yankees’ Stanton out 6 weeks with strained hamstring
NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton is likely to be sidelined for six weeks because of a strained left hamstring, the latest in a string of injuries for the New York Yankees slugger.
Stanton has not played a full season since 2018, the first year after the Yankees acquired him from the Miami Marlins.
He was hurt Saturday while running out a two-run double in the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees placed him on the injured list the following day, his seventh trip to the injured list/disabled list in five seasons with the Yankees and 11th in 14 major league seasons.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave the six-week estimate before Tuesday’s series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.
Stanton missed 223 of 546 games in the previous four seasons (41%) because of a strained right biceps and strained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee (2019), strained left hamstring (2020), strained left quadriceps (2021), and right ankle inflammation and left Achilles tendinitis (2022).
While with the Marlins, he was out because of right knee surgery (2012), a right hamstring strain (2013), broken left hand (2015) and strained left groin (2016).
A five-time All-Star, the 33-year-old is hitting .269 with four homers and 11 RBIs in 13 games. He has a .264 career average with 382 homers and 982 RBIs.
US striker Dike needs Achilles surgery, out for 6-9 months
WEST BROMWICH, England — United States striker Daryl Dike will be sidelined for up to nine months because of an Achilles tendon injury, his English second-division club said on Tuesday.
West Bromwich Albion said the oft-injured Dike will require surgery to repair a full rupture of his right Achilles and will be out for six-to-nine months.
“Words cannot be made to describe how I feel right now,” Dike wrote on his social media accounts. “Beyond gutted for this injury as it feels like nothing I do can seem to go my way at the moment.”
The 22-year-old was injured during West Brom’s 2-1 win at Stoke in the League Championship on Saturday.
Dike, who missed last year’s World Cup because of injuries, pledged to return.
“In life things will happen that are beyond your control despite your best efforts... Now is my time to bounce back and give myself a positive reaction,” he wrote.
Dike scored seven goals in 23 league appearances and 25 overall games this season.
The Oklahoma native joined West Brom in January 2022 from Major League Soccer’s Orlando City. He debuted as a second-half sub against Queens Park Rangers that Jan. 15 and sustained a season-ending hamstring injury in his first start, against Peterborough on Jan. 22.
Dike tore a thigh musle in this season’s July 30 opener against Stoke.
He didn’t return until he entered in the 90th minute against Stoke on Nov. 12, West Brom’s last game before the World Cup break.
He returned to the U.S. national team last month for the first time since July 2021, playing in CONCACAF Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador.
Alabama hires Austin Claunch as assistant hoops coach
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama coach Nate Oats has hired Nicholls State head coach Austin Claunch to fill one of his three vacancies on the bench.
Oats announced the hiring on Tuesday of Claunch, who led Nicholls State to 90 wins over the last five seasons and back-to-back Southland Conference regular season titles. He was the league’s 2021 coach of the year.
Oats lost three assistants to head coaching jobs after leading the Crimson Tide to the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Bryan Hodgson left for Arkansas State, Charlie Henry took over at Georgia Southern and Antoine Pettway went to Kennesaw State.
“Austin is one of the hardest working guys in the business,” Oats said. “His work as a head coach at Nicholls was unbelievable with one of the lowest budgets in the country. He has won two out of the last three regular season championships in the Southland Conference and that is a credit to his hard work and his energy.
Claunch was the youngest Division I men’s basketball coach from 2018-21. He went 90-61 at Nicholls State.
Police investigating online racist abuse of Arsenal’s Saka
LONDON — Police in London are investigating a racially aggravated tweet about Bukayo Saka that was posted after the Arsenal midfielder’s missed penalty in a Premier League game.
A message posted on Twitter soon after Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with West Ham on Sunday showed Saka with his face made to look like a monkey, alongside the words: “This clown has cost us the league.”
Under the post, another Twitter user tagged the Metropolitan Police and said the message was a hate crime.
“This has already been reported and is currently being investigated,” the police force replied on Tuesday.
The account of the person who posted the message was not publicly viewable as of Tuesday.
Saka shot wide from the penalty spot when the score was 2-1 early in the second half. West Ham equalized minutes later to leave Arsenal with a four-point lead over Manchester City, having started the weekend with an advantage of six.
It isn’t the first time Saka has been racially abused on social media after failing to score a penalty.
He did the same for England in a penalty shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final in 2021. Saka was abused along with fellow Black players Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who also didn’t score their penalties.
Man United defender Martinez says surgery ‘went really well’
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez said on Tuesday that surgery to repair a broken bone in his right foot “went really well.”
Argentina’s World Cup-winning center back will miss the rest of the season with the injury he sustained against Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday.
Martinez posted a photo of himself on social media after the operation and wrote he was “focusing on the recovery.” He had both thumbs up in the picture.
United said Martinez is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of next season.
