UCLA’s Tyger Campbell declares for NBA draft
LOS ANGELES — UCLA guard Tyger Campbell has declared for the NBA draft, joining teammates Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Jaylen Clark who already made the move.
Campbell announced his decision Wednesday night on Instagram.
“I take a lot of pride in the success we have had, and that’s the result of a lot of hard work and commitment,” he wrote. “I’m graduating from UCLA and looking forward to the next step in my basketball career. With aspirations to play professionally, I am declaring for the NBA Draft.”
Campbell was a mainstay in Westwood for the past four seasons after missing his freshman year with a knee injury.
The senior from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, averaged 13.4 points, 5.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds while playing all 37 games this past season. Campbell led the Pac-12 in assist-turnover ratio (3.2) and also finished third in the nation in that category. He also led the league in free-throw percentage at 85.6.
He finished second on the school’s all-time assists list with 655 and 10th in games played at 133.
Campbell earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors for three years and was an honorable mention this past season.
He helped the Bruins reach the Final Four in 2021 and the Sweet 16 in 2022 and this year.
“This was an emotional last run for the two of us, as we both worked so hard together to make UCLA elite again,” coach Mick Cronin said in a statement. “We know that Tyger has a long future in pro basketball, and I hope that I’m coaching long enough to hire him on my staff someday, as well.”
Campbell and teammate David Singleton, who is out of eligibility, are set to compete in the Portsmouth Invitational this week, a pre-draft showcase in Virginia.
Jaquez, a senior, is headed to the draft after deciding to forgo an extra year of eligibility available because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clark, a junior, has said he will enter the draft. However, he did not indicate whether he would hire an agent ahead of the June 22 draft or retain his remaining eligibility.
Browns DT Winfrey arrested on misdemeanor assault charge
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns second-year defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor assault charge earlier this week for allegedly causing bodily harm to a woman he was dating.
According to Harris County court records, Winfrey was arrested at 7 p.m. Monday and charged with one count of assault. He was freed on $1,000 bond and told not to have contact with the complainant.
A Browns spokesman said the team “was aware of the situation and gathering more information.”
The official complaint said that Winfrey “unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly” caused bodily injury to the woman by grabbing and pulling her with his hand. Due to the relationship, the charge was classified as an “assault of a family member.”
A fourth-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2022, Winfrey was disciplined at least twice by the team last season for immature behavior. He played in 13 games, recording 22 tackles.
After sitting out in Week 2 and being held out of practices, Winfrey had said he had turned a corner.
“I just feel like it was something that I needed to mature,” Winfrey said. “I feel like I wouldn’t be the player that I’m going to be now if it had not happened, so I’m glad that it happened. Everything happens for a reason in my eyes.”
Winfrey had been expected to attend the team’s voluntary offseason program next week.
NFL prospect Michael Jefferson involved in fatal crash
MOBILE, Ala. — NFL prospect and former Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson was involved in a fatal car accident in Mobile County.
Jefferson’s agent, Jon Perzley, told ESPN that the player suffered injuries in the accident Sunday evening that required multiple operations. Perzley did not immediately respond to an email sent by The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Charles A. Dunn, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided head-on with a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Jefferson, a 23-year-old from Mobile. Another vehicle then struck Dunn’s car. The accident occurred at about 7:55 p.m. on Sunday
Jefferson played the last two seasons at Louisiana after transferring from Alabama State. He finished with his best season, catching 51 passes for 810 yards and seven touchdowns.
He’s projected as a potential late-round pick in the draft starting April 27.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the accident.
NASCAR star Chase Elliott set to return from broken leg
CONCORD, N.C. — Chase Elliott will return to racing this weekend at Martinsville Speedway after he missed the last six NASCAR Cup races with a broken left leg.
The 27-year-old Elliott was injured in a snowboarding accident in Colorado. The 2020 Cup Series champion rehabilitated in Colorado before returning to his home in Dawsonville, Georgia, in late March to continue physical therapy.
The Hendrick Motorsports driver tested this week in the Chevrolet Driver-in-the-Loop simulator in Concord, North Carolina, before making the final decision to return at Martinsville.
“We’re looking forward to having Chase back in his race car to pick up where he left off,” team owner Rick Hendrick said. “Since the injury, he’s worked extremely hard and focused all his time and energy on returning to the No. 9 team. Throughout the last six weeks, he’s stayed fully engaged with everything we’re doing, and we know he’s chomping at the bit to get on the racetrack and compete for wins.”
Josh Berry filled in for Elliott in five of the last six Cup Series events with a best finish of second, which came at Richmond Raceway. Jordan Taylor drove the No. 9 Chevrolet at Circuit of The Americas, starting fourth and finishing 24th in his Cup debut.
Happ, Cubs agree to $61 million, 3-year contract for 2024-26
CHICAGO — All-Star outfielder Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs agreed Wednesday to a $61 million, three-year contract covering 2024-26.
Happ agreed in January to a $10.85 million, one-year contract. His new deal calls for a $3 million signing bonus payable June 1 and salaries of $20 million in both 2024 and 2025, and $18 million in 2026. He gets a full no-trade provision and a hotel suite on road trips.
The 28-year-old would have been eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.
“It’s compromising on structure and terms that takes three years and runs through my baseball prime,” Happ said. “That takes me on the market at 32. But that was my concession to be here.”
Happ is hitting .282 with one home run and six RBIs.
Happ was a first-time All-Star last year, when he hit .271 with 17 home runs, a career-high 42 doubles and 72 RBIs. Happ also earned his first NL Gold Glove. He hit a career-high 25 home runs in 2021.
“You want flexibility,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. “But at the same time, you want to keep good players. To his credit, we never stopped talking.”
Boston’s Masataka Yoshida scratched with hamstring tightness
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida was scratched from Wednesday night’s lineup at Tampa Bay due to right hamstring tightness.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the Japanese slugger felt discomfort while running Tuesday, but Cora didn’t rule out a return by Friday.
“He showed up here, he tried to run,” Cora said. “Obviously, if it’s later in the season probably we’ll push him to do it (play) and he’ll be OK to do it, but doesn’t make sense playing him tonight.”
Yoshida, a two-time batting champion in Japan’s Pacific League, joined the Red Sox in December after agreeing to a $90 million, five-year contract.
He is the 10th Japanese-born player to play for the Red Sox but joined Dave Roberts (2004) as the only position players.
Among the lineup adjustments were moving Kiké Hernández from shortstop to center field, and having Bobby Dalbec start at shortstop. It is Dalbec’s second big league start at shortstop, and fourth appearance overall.
Salt Lake City group hopes to gain MLB expansion team
SALT LAKE CITY — While Major League Baseball has no current plans to add teams, the family that used to own the NBA’s Utah Jazz says it wants an expansion franchise.
The Miller family and the Larry H. Miller Company said Wednesday a coalition calling itself Big League Utah has targeted a site for a ballpark at the 100-acre Rocky Mountain Power District on Salt Lake City’s west side.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has said repeatedly that he doesn’t envision expansion until after the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletic s get new ballparks but would like to eventually add two teams to reach 32. Baseball last expanded in 1998, adding teams in Phoenix and St. Petersburg, Florida.
The Miller family bought a share of the Jazz in 1985 and sold the team in December 2020.
“Over the past year, we have enjoyed our ongoing conversation with Major League Baseball and have formally registered our interest in Salt Lake being considered an expansion market,” Steve Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Co., said in a statement.
Salt Lake City has had a Triple-A team since 1994, at first an affiliate of the Minnesota Twins and since 2001 a farm team of the Los Angeles Angels. The Bees averaged 5,873 fans per game in 2022, according to Baseball America.
Montreal; Las Vegas; Nashville, Tennessee; and Portland, Oregon, also have expressed possible interest in obtaining an MLB team. Salt Lake City is the 29th-largest Designated Market Area at 1.15 million, according to Nielsen. Charlotte is 21st at 1.32 million, Portland 22nd at 1.29 million, Nashville 27th at 1.7 million and Las Vegas 40th at 870,000.
Hartman suspended for Wild’s final regular-season game
Ryan Hartman of the Minnesota Wild has been suspended one game for interfering with Nikolaj Ehlers of the Winnipeg Jets, which will cause him to miss the regular-season finale but make him available for the start of the playoffs.
The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the suspension Wednesday after a disciplinary hearing by phone with Hartman, who won’t be able to play Thursday night at Nashville. The Wild are locked into the third seed in the Central Division.
Any longer of a suspension would have caused Hartman to miss Game 1 or more of their first-round series. Minnesota will open on the road against either Dallas or defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado.
Hartman hit Ehlers when the Jets forward did not have the puck on a play midway through the third period of the teams’ game in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Tuesday. He was given a minor penalty for interference.
“He’s in a vulnerable position,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. “He is. And you hate to see those hits.”
The league agreed. In a video announcing the suspension, player safety called it “a forceful body check on a player who is not eligible to be hit and is not prepared to protect himself” and disagreed with Hartman’s argument that he was just bracing for contact.
Bowness did not have an update on Ehlers’ condition after the Jets’ win that clinched a playoff spot, the second and final wild card in the Western Conference.
VP of football operations Drummond resigns from Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another top executive has left the Carolina Panthers.
Steven Drummond, the team’s vice president of football operations, resigned on Wednesday. Drummond was the highest-ranking Black official on the football side of the organization, ranking only behind general manager Scott Fitterer and assistant general manager Dan Morgan.
Drummond had essentially served at owner David Tepper’s right hand man since taking over the VP role in 2021.
He is the latest in a stream of executives who have left the Panthers or Tepper Sports and Entertainment, following former CEO of Tepper Sports Nick Kelly, who resigned in 2020, and Panthers president Tom Glick, who left in 2021.
Drummond has been with the Panthers since 2005 serving in various roles including director of communications in 2015 where he oversaw all the Panthers’ communications and media relations for Super Bowl 50. He helped position the Panthers as one of the top social and digital media brands in the NFL before being named vice president of communications and external affairs.
“With the changes this offseason, this seemed like a good time to transition to other interests,” Drummond said in a statement released through the team. “I have enjoyed my time with the Panthers and appreciate the opportunities they gave me. I will continue to root for their success.”
Drummond was selected to participate in the NFL Stanford University executive development program in 2012 and 2021.
Finger surgery puts Brown’s bid for Buckeyes’ QB job on hold
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Devin Brown, who is competing with Kyle McCord for the Ohio State starting quarterback’s job, had surgery on his throwing hand Wednesday and will miss the rest of spring practice.
Coach Ryan Day said McCord and Oregon State transfer Tristan Gebbia would be the top two quarterbacks in the spring game Saturday.
McCord has more experience than Brown and is considered the front-runner to succeed C.J. Stroud. McCord started against Akron in 2021 and appeared in seven games last season as the top backup.
Brown, who redshirted last season and did not play in a game, had surgery on a finger on his right hand. Day, who didn’t disclose how or when Brown was hurt, said Brown should resume throwing soon.
Day said the competition between McCord and Brown remains too close to call.
“It would be nice to have it be black and white,” he said. “I can’t sit here and tell you it is right now. I think they’ve both done really good things, they both have things they can improve on. There are no games or agenda here. It’s two guys competing, and one day one guy has the upper hand and the next day the other guy might have the upper hand.”
Rick Ware Racing tabs Smith to drive for suspended Cody Ware
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Zane Smith will replace suspended Cup Series driver Cody Ware and drive the No. 51 Ford this weekend for Rick Ware Racing at Martinsville Speedway.
NASCAR suspended Ware indefinitely on Monday after he was arrested on charges of assault on a female and assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office incident report indicated Ware was arrested Monday, one week after an incident that occurred at a residence in Mooresville.
He was replaced by Matt Crafton in the No. 51 Ford at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Smith will make his fifth career Cup start. He has nine career wins, including two this season, in the Truck Series.
The team has not said who would drive the No. 51 beyond Martinsville.
Yankees INFs LeMahieu, Torres dealing with leg injuries
CLEVELAND — New York Yankees infielders DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres are dealing with leg injuries that kept them out of Wednesday’s starting lineup for the series finale against the Cleveland Guardians.
LeMahieu’s quadriceps tightened Tuesday night while he was running the bases in New York’s 11-2 win and Torres was pulled in the ninth inning with a hip flexor.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone doesn’t think either injury is serious, but he’s not taking any chances. He characterized LeMahieu’s injury as day to day and said both he and Torres could be options off the bench in Wednesday’s game.
Boone said there are no plans for LeMahieu to undergo testing. Boone doesn’t think the quad injury is related to the 34-year-old compensating for a chronic toe condition he’s dealt with for a few seasons.
Boone said LeMahieu’s quad tightened while he was running the bases during the middle innings. LeMahieu reached base three times, scored twice and finished the game. Boone intended to play him Wednesday before LeMahieu reported lingering tightness.
“It’s not something we want to mess with,” Boone said.
A three-time All-Star, LeMahieu led the AL in batting in 2020 with a .364 average.
Torres went 1 for 4 with walk on Tuesday, leaving the game for a pinch runner after a ninth-inning single.
With LeMahieu and Torres out, rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe is batting leadoff for the first time. The 21-year-old Volpe has gotten off to a slow start, batting just .129 (4 for 31) with 12 strikeouts.
Gamecocks-Irish to open women’s basketball season in Paris
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina and Notre Dame will open the next women’s college basketball season in Paris, the schools announced Wednesday.
The Nov. 6 matchup will mark the first time an NCAA regular-season game has been played in the French capital.
Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said she didn’t hesitate when invited to take part. “Playing Notre Dame in Paris is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our student-athletes,” she said.
South Carolina reached its third straight Final Four this past season and was undefeated until losing to Iowa 77-73 in the national semifinals.
Notre Dame advanced to the Sweet 16, where it lost to Maryland 76-59.
Fighting Irish coach Niele Ivey said the women’s college game is on the rise and “having this exposure will help grow the game on an international level.”
Iowa St rewards Otzelberger with extension through 2028-29
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger has received a two-year contract extension that keeps him with the Cyclones through the 2028-29 season.
Athletic director Jamie Pollard announced the extension Monday, noting Otzelberger has led the team to the NCAA Tournament each of his first two seasons and signed the highest-rated recruiting class in program history.
“The complete transformation of our program in such a short time is a testament to Coach Otzelberger’s leadership and vision for Cyclone Basketball, and he is most deserving of this extension and a compensation increase,” Pollard said.
When Otzelberger was hired away from UNLV, he agreed to a lower salary to help the athletic department manage buyout costs of the previous staff.
Otzelberger’s annual salary will increase from $2 million to $2.5 million on July 1, $3 million in 2024 and $3.5 million in 2025. He will received $100,000 increases each of the following years.
Iowa State was 19-14 overall and finished fifth in the Big 12 Conference with a 9-9 record. The Cyclones had a nation-leading six wins over top-10 teams and were one of two teams to win eight against Top 25 opponents.
Otzelberger took over a team that won two games in 2020-21 and led it to 22 wins and an NCAA regional semifinal in his first year for the biggest turnaround ever by a Power Five program.
His latest recruiting class was ranked No. 8 by ESPN, ninth by 247Sports and 10th by Rivals and features McDonald’s All-American Omaha Biliew.
