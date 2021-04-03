AP Sources: NCAA has not tested for drugs at championships
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has not tested players for performance-enhancing drugs at March Madness and other recent college championships, The Associated Press has learned. Three people with direct knowledge of NCAA testing protocols said full-scale testing has not resumed since the coronavirus pandemic shut down college sports a year ago.
Although athletes may have been tested on campus, either through the NCAA program or those run by schools, the NCAA has not ramped up its usual testing program at national championships such as the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The tournaments wrap up with Final Four games starting with the women’s semifinals Friday.
The NCAA has tested for drugs since 1986, and has changed and enhanced its policy over the years. Unlike some leagues and anti-doping organizations, it does not reveal the number of tests it conducts. Players who test positive can be kicked out of championships, and can lose a year or more of eligibility.
But the three people familiar with testing protocols told AP that the number of tests received from NCAA events went to zero after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports last spring. They said testing has recently resumed sporadically, but only via on-campus collections.
Nats’ COVID outbreak scraps Mets series
WASHINGTON — A COVID-19 outbreak affecting more than a third of the Washington Nationals’ roster caused the postponement of the 2019 World Series champions’ season-opening three-game series against the visiting New York Mets.
Four of Washington’s players have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and another five were quarantining after contact tracing determined they might have been exposed, general manager Mike Rizzo said Friday in a video call with reporters.
MMA fighter has finger severed in match; doctors reattach it
PHILADELPHIA — A mixed martial arts fighter had his finger severed during a match in Philadelphia, but doctors were eventually able to reattach it.
Khetag Pliev was injured Thursday night during the second round of his fight, which was stopped when the referee noticed Pliev was missing his left ring finger. Event promoter Rob Haydak told ESPN that officials began searching inside the cage where the match was held, and an announcement was made to the crowd, asking them to look for it also.
After several minutes, the finger was ultimately discovered inside Pliev’s glove, Haydak said.
Pliev was taken to a hospital where the finger was reattached. He said the doctor told him he tore 50% of the tendon on the finger, and he may need another procedure.
Tringale takes 2-shot lead at Texas Open
SAN ANTONIO — Cameron Tringale made a move for his first PGA Tour victory with a 3-under-par 69 Friday and a two-shot lead after two rounds of the Valero Texas Open.
Tringale, a 12-year veteran, was at 9-under 135 after a round that included five-straight birdies and leads Jordan Spieth and Englishman Matt Wallace.
Spieth continued his comeback from a three-year winless slump and was at 7-under after a 70. Wallace shot 68. Kyle Stanley also shot 68 and was at 5-under with Brandt Snedeker (67), Kevin Stadler (70) and Erik van Rooyen (68).
Wie West tumbles out of ANA; Tavatanakit keeps 1-shot lead
RANCHO MIRAGE — Michelle Wie West tumbled out of the ANA Inspiration on a hot, breezy Friday afternoon in the desert. Patty Tavatanakit held onto the lead.
Playing for the second straight week after a 21-month break, Wie West followed an opening 2-under 70 with a birdie-less 79 to miss the cut in the first major championship of the year.
The long-hitting Tavatanakit took the lead with an opening 66 and shot a 69 in 97-degree afternoon heat to reach 9 under, a stroke ahead of Shanshan Feng.
Mavericks coach Carlisle says he tested positive
Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle says he tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of Friday’s game at the New York Knicks even though the 61-year-old says he has been fully vaccinated since January.
Carlisle says he was hoping it was a false positive and that he would get to coach against the Knicks. But Carlisle stayed behind at the team hotel, where he met virtually with reporters about an hour before the game to announce the positive test.
while revealing publicly that he had been vaccinated.
There was still no word about half an hour before the game on whether Carlisle would be cleared to coach. He said it was possible further retesting would be required depending on what the NBA decided.
The Mavericks were hit hard by COVID-19 in January, with as many as four rotation players sidelined at the same time. The club’s record suffered as a result, but Dallas entered the New York game 17-8 since being a season-high five games under .500 in early February.
If Carlisle can’t coach, assistant Jamahl Mosley will fill his role.
Former USC star running back C.J. Gable retires from CFL
HAMILTON, Ontario — Former USC star running back C.J. Gable has ended his professional football career where it began.
He signed a one-day deal with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League on Thursday, then hung up his cleats.
“All gas, no breaks defines my football career perfectly,” Gable said in a statement. “From the 7-year-old boy who was hungry to learn and be the best, to the 33-year-old man who realized that football actually isn’t everything. I am ready to press on the gas a little harder and keep going.”
Gable began his career in Canada with Hamilton in 2013 and also spent three seasons with Edmonton. He appeared in 85 career CFL games, rushing for 4,803 yards and 28 TDs while adding 243 catches for 2,225 yards and 11 touchdowns. The California native was an East Division all-star in 2013 and 2016 and a finalist for the league’s top rookie award in 2013.
Gable also spent time with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos. During his college career he helped the Trojans win three straight Rose Bowls (2006-08) and became the first true freshman in school history to start a season opener at tailback.
NHL postpones 3 more Canucks games because of COVID-19
The Vancouver Canucks have had their games postponed through April 6.
The Thursday announcement by the NHL comes a day after Vancouver’s game against the Calgary Flames was postponed because two Canucks players and a member of the coaching staff were entered into the league’s COVID-19 protocol.
Pending test results in the coming days, the NHL says it is expected that the Canucks will be able to return to game action April 8, with no practices before April 6.
The decision was made by the NHL’s, NHLPA’s and club’s medical groups.
Including Wednesday’s Canucks-Flames matchup, Vancouver will have four games in total postponed —one against the Edmonton Oilers and two against the Winnipeg Jets.
Canucks forward Adam Gaudette, who was pulled from Tuesday’s practice following a positive test result, was added to the NHL’s protocol list that afternoon.
World University Games in China postponed until 2022
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The World University Games that were due to open in China in just over four months have been postponed until next year, the governing body the FISU said on Friday.
The Switzerland-based FISU said COVID-19 and travel restrictions prompted the postponement, adding the decision was made jointly with officials in China.
The multi-sport event, which features about 8,000 athletes, was to have opened in Chengdu in western China on Aug. 18, just days after the closing of the Tokyo Olympics. A rescheduled date has not been announced.
The country has two other large multi-sport events coming up. The Winter Olympics open on Feb. 4, 2022 in Beijing, and the Asian Games, which feature more sports than the Olympics, are set for Hangzhou from Sept. 10, 2022.
China has become the go-to nation for many of these mega-events because it pays the costs, builds venues quickly, and does not need voter approval, which is common in many European countries.
Two-time world champ Cox out of US Olympic wrestling trials
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two-time world champion and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist J’den Cox is out of the U.S. Olympic wrestling trials after not making weight Friday, USA Wrestling announced.
Cox was removed from the bracket at 97 kilograms in men’s freestyle, where he was entered pending weigh-in. The 26-year-old from Columbia, Missouri, had earned a spot in the semifinals based on winning gold at 2019 worlds in a non-Olympic weight class (92 kilograms).
Cox took bronze at 86 kilograms at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and then won consecutive world titles in 2018-19 at 92. He was a three-time NCAA champion at Missouri and is considered a rising star on the American wrestling scene. He had announced a year ago that he would move from 92 to 97 kilograms for the Tokyo Olympics and was the main challenger to 2016 Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder.
The trials are being held at Dickies Arena, with 15 of the 18 winners in men’s freestyle, women’s freestyle and men’s Greco Roman moving on to Tokyo. The U.S. is yet to qualify for the Olympics in three weight classes.
Kansas gives Bill Self contract to keep him until retirement
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self has agreed to a new contract that will keep him with the Jayhawks until he retires, even as the school awaits a decision from an independent panel investigating five Level I infractions charges alleged by the NCAA.
The school announced Friday that Self agreed to a five-year contract that adds one additional year after the conclusion of each season — in effect, making it a lifetime contract. The deal guarantees him $5.41 million per year with a base salary of $225,000, professional services contract of $2.75 million and an annual $2.435 million retention bonus.
Self was closing in on the end of a 10-year contract signed in September 2012 that guaranteed him $52.2 million along with a $7.2 million retention bonus. That bonus will be paid in $100,000 monthly installments over seven years.
Wrestlers win court orders to compete in Michigan finals
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At least six Michigan high school wrestlers won court orders to compete in the state finals this weekend, a lawyer said Friday.
The wrestlers had been benched because authorities said they were near someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.
But Jim Thomas, arguing for four wrestlers in Eaton, Ionia, Barry and Allegan counties, said their due process rights were violated. He said they have repeatedly tested negative and will be tested again before competing.
UNI game against South Dakota canceled over COVID-19 case
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A scheduled Friday night football game between the University of Northern Iowa and University of South Dakota was canceled following a positive COVID-19 test result within the South Dakota program.
The UNI Panthers announced the cancellation on the school’s website. The Missouri Valley Football Conference required Friday’s game to be canceled following the positive test result and subsequent contact tracing among USD’s student athletes, coaches, managers and staff.
The game that had been planned Vermillion, South Dakota, will not be rescheduled.
The conference ditched its regular fall season in light of the coronavirus pandemic in favor of a nine-week, eight-game conference-only spring schedule, which began in February.
Texas Tech: Chris Beard leaving for Texas to replace Smart
AUSTIN, Texas — The athletic director at Texas Tech said Thursday that men’s basketball coach Chris Beard has informed the school he is taking the job at Texas.
Beard made the decision early Thursday, according to Kirby Hocutt, the AD at Texas Tech. Texas has not announced the hire.
“Talked to him about 10:30 last night, made a final decision today. something I could tell had been weighing on him (last night), and settled this morning,” Hocutt said. “Frustrating? Absolutely. Disappointing? Absolutely.”
Beard led the Red Raiders to an NCAA Tournament runner-up finish two seasons ago. At Texas, he will replace Shaka Smart, who left after six seasons for Marquette after failing to lead the Longhorns past the first round of the tournament in three appearance.
Smart left Texas with two years left on a contract that was set to pay him more than $7 million.
Beard, 48, was a Longhorns student assistant under coach Tom Penders. He will be expected to produce consistent postseason success the Longhorns never achieved under Smart, who had led VCU to the Final Four in 2011 and was one of the hot names in coaching when Texas hired him.
Beard was 112-55 in five seasons with the Red Raiders. He was named The Associated Press coach of the year in 2019 as he guided Texas Tech to a 31-7 finish and lost to Virginia in the national championship game. The Red Raiders made it to the second round of this season’s tournament.
Georgia hoops coach Taylor agrees to extension through 2027
ATHENS, Ga. — After leading Georgia to the women’s NCAA Tournament for the first time in three years, coach Joni Taylor has agreed to a contract extension through 2027.
The deal announced Friday provides a $100,000 raise next season, bumping Taylor’s salary to $850,000. Her pay will increase to $925,000 by the sixth year of the new contract, not including annual performance bonuses.
Taylor’s previous contract ran through 2024 and was worth $750,000 annually.
MLB foreign-born players drop slightly for 4th straight year
NEW YORK — More than 28% of Major League Baseball players were born outside the 50 states. That represents a drop for the fourth straight season, although this decrease was particularly small.
MLB said Friday there were 256 such players of the 906 on opening day rosters, injured lists, the restricted list and the paternity list.
The Dominican Republic led with 98 players, down from 110 last year, with the expanded roster. Venezuela was next with 64 players, followed by Cuba with 19.
Houston led with 15 players born outside the 50 states, followed by Minnesota and San Diego (14 each) and Miami (13).
The percentage was 28.3, down from 28.4% last year, when the active limit expanded from 25 to 30 during the pandemic before resetting at the new normal of 26 this year.
Italian 19-year-old Jannik Sinner reaches Miami Open final
MIAMI — Former junior skiing champion Jannik Sinner has joined some fast company at the Miami Open.
On Friday, the 19-year-old Italian became the fourth teenager to reach the Miami men’s final. The others: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andre Agassi.
“It’s nice, but it doesn’t mean anything,” Sinner said. “The road to have a big name is long. It’s not done in one week of a tournament.”
Sinner, who chose tennis over skiing at age 13, is playing in only his third top-level ATP event. He rallied to beat Spanish counterpuncher Roberto Bautista Agut in the semifinal, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
Sinner’s next opponent will be the winner of the second semifinal between No. 4-seeded Andrey Rublev and No. 26 Hubert Hurkacz.
Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer skipped the tournament, creating opportunities for the four semifinalists. Each was trying to win his first ATP Masters 1000 title.
“I have a good team. ... We knew many players were not coming here, especially the big three,” Sinner said. “We approached this tournament to go very, very far.”
On the women’s side, No. 1-ranked Ash Barty will play for her second consecutive Miami title Saturday against No. 8 Bianca Andreescu, who edged No. 23 Maria Sakkari in a three-setter that ended at 1:35 a.m. Friday.
“I love a challenge,” Andreescu said, “and I know she’s going to challenge me on Saturday.”
The lanky Sinner, seeded 21st, has improved his ranking from 78th at the start of last year. He created a buzz by reaching the quarterfinals in his French Open debut in September and is projected to climb to at least No. 24 next week.
Eagles turn stadium into vaccine site for autism community
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have a new coach, a new starting quarterback and new use for their stadium.
The organization turned Lincoln Financial Field into a COVID-19 vaccination site for members of the autism community. More than 1,000 individuals, their caregivers and families were vaccinated last Saturday.
“We’ve been synonymous with being an advocate for the autism community, so I started receiving phone calls from families to say: ‘I know you don’t do this, but can you help us?’” Ryan Hammond, the executive director of the Eagles Autism Foundation, said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. “They were stories like: ‘My child hasn’t left the house in over a year because they struggle with social distancing and wearing a mask,’ or ‘we’re eligible for a vaccine but we haven’t been able to go because my child waited in a line for hours at a convention center.’ So while there is different opportunities available for those who are eligible for the vaccine, that accessibility became a real challenge for families. So in just hearing their stories it really motivated me to say — what can we do about this.”
The Eagles partnered with Divine Providence Village, a residential facility outside Philadelphia that serves individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities, to provide the vaccines. Everyone who received a vaccine last week will return to the stadium this month for a second dose.
Durant fined $50,000 for offensive language on social media
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Friday for his offensive and derogatory language in social media messages to actor Michael Rapaport.
Rapaport released images of the private messages Tuesday on his Twitter account, and they included homophobic and misogynistic language from the Brooklyn Nets star.
Durant apologized Thursday, saying: “I’m sorry that people seen the language that I used. That’s not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out on the floor.”
He is hoping to return soon from a strained left hamstring.
Auburn’s Sharife Cooper to enter NBA draft, hire agent
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn freshman point guard Sharife Cooper says he plans to enter the NBA draft and give up his remaining eligibility.
Cooper announced his decision to enter the draft and hire an agent Friday after putting up big numbers as a freshman despite playing in only 12 games. Cooper averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds after being declared eligible by the NCAA.
Fellow Auburn freshman JT Thor also has entered the draft, but left the door open for a return.
Cooper is one of just seven players nationally to average 20 points and eight assists per game in the last 25 years, joining recent players such as Ja Morant (Murray State) and Trae Young (Oklahoma).
George Washington hires McCombs as women’s basketball coach
WASHINGTON — Caroline McCombs was hired by George Washington as its women’s basketball coach on Friday.
McCombs has been the coach for seven years at Stony Brook on New York’s Long Island. She led the school to the NCAA Tournament this season after winning the America East Conference tourney.
She replaces former UConn star Jennifer Rizzotti, who was fired by GW last month after a 9-14 season and just one trip to the NCAAs in five years at the school.
Outbreak takes Macario out of US matches in Europe
Catarina Macario has been ruled out of a pair of U.S. national team matches in Europe this month because of a coronavirus outbreak on her French club team.
Several players with Olympique Lyonnais tested positive this week and the team has been quarantined.
Macario, a former standout at Stanford who won back-to-back MAC Hermann trophies as the nation’s best college player, was not among those who have contracted the virus, U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski said.
But because of the quarantine and the U.S. team’s protocols, she would not have time to train with the team before the matches. The United States, which is preparing for the Tokyo Olympics this summer, is set to play Sweden in Stockholm on April 10 and France in Le Havre on April 13.
Nagy says he’ll go back to calling Bears’ plays on offense
CHICAGO — Coach Matt Nagy is ready to call plays again on offense for the Chicago Bears.
Nagy said Friday he is taking back those duties after handing them off to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor midway through last season in an effort to shake up a struggling team.
