AP Source: Leonard re-signing with LA Clippers
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard will re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, even though he might miss most of the upcoming season due to a knee injury.
A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday that the two sides are still finalizing terms of the contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been officially announced.
The Clippers, who reached the Western Conference finals last season, have also agreed to re-sign guard Reggie Jackson and have signed Justise Winslow.
Yahoo Sports first reported the Leonard deal. ESPN first reported Jackson and Winslow.
Despite declining his player option for next season last week, Leonard was expected to remain with the Clippers because he could sign a maximum contract worth 35% of the team’s salary cap and would be able to earn upwards of $3 million more for the upcoming season.
Leonard averaged 24.8 points and 6.5 rebounds last season but he was even more dominant in the playoffs. He averaged 30.3 points and 7.7 rebounds before partially tearing the ACL in his right knee during a win over the Utah Jazz in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals on June 14.
Jackson averaged 17.8 points during the playoffs last season. Winslow has been plagued by injuries the past two seasons. He averaged 6.8 points in 26 games with Memphis last season.
Rams backup QB Wolford to miss time with appendicitis
IRVINE — Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback John Wolford is expected to miss up to two weeks because of appendicitis.
Wolford had his appendix removed Friday following an examination by team doctors after waking up with pain in his side, a Rams spokesman said.
“John, obviously, caught us a little bit off guard with that news, but obviously we want to get him all fixed up and ready to roll as soon as possible,” offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell said.
Wolford started the NFC wild-card playoff game at Seattle this past season after impressing coach Sean McVay with his mobility and willingness to throw down the field in the regular season finale against Arizona, filling in for then-Rams starter Jared Goff because of a dislocated thumb sustained in a Week 16 loss against the Seahawks.
Wolford sustained a neck injury late in the first quarter and was replaced by Goff in the 30-20 win. Goff started the following week when the Rams lost 32-18 to Green Bay in a NFC divisional round playoff game. Wolford did not play in the game, which would be Goff’s last before he was traded to Detroit in a blockbuster trade for Matthew Stafford in March.
Wolford was 22 of 38 passing for 231 yards with an interception and rushed for 56 yards in the win over the Cardinals. He was 3 of 6 passing for 29 yards and had a 2-yard run against the Seahawks.
Wolford was a four-year starter at Wake Forest before signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent. He played for Arizona in the Alliance of American Football before the spring league abruptly shut down during its first season. Wolford then signed by the Rams, and he spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons on their practice squad before being promoted to the main roster after Goff hurt his throwing hand.
The injury to Wolford leaves even less experienced options in second-year players Devlin Hodges and Bryce Perkins as the only other quarterbacks on the roster behind Stafford. O’Connell said they would see increased reps in practice going forward, including a joint practice with Dallas in Oxnard, California on Saturday.
Bauer’s administrative leave extended through Aug. 13
NEW YORK — Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was extended Thursday for seven days through Aug. 13 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association while the sport’s investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.
Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave July 2 under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015. MLB and the union have agreed to four extensions.
Police in Pasadena, California, and MLB are investigating the allegations made against Bauer by a Southern California woman who says the pitcher choked her to the point where she lost consciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters this year. The woman obtained a protection order against Bauer under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act.
According to the woman’s declaration attached to the request for the protection order, she suffered injuries as a result of the second encounter, including two black eyes, a bloodied swollen lip, significant bruising and scratching to one side of her face.
The pitcher’s agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, have disputed the allegations and Fetterolf said in a statement that the pair’s brief relationship was “wholly consensual.” The statement said Bauer has messages from the woman asking for the kind of “rough” sexual interactions they had.
Attorneys for Bauer and for the woman said during a court session last month they intend to call several witnesses, including Bauer, and argue over the order in a hearing that’s expected to last three days.
That hearing in Los Angeles County Superior Court has been pushed back to Aug. 16.
A’s outfielder Ramón Laureano suspended 80 games
OAKLAND — Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramón Laureano was suspended for 80 games without pay by the commissioner’s office Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.
The commissioner’s office said Laureano tested positive for Nandrolone in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The suspension is effective immediately.
“I would never knowingly ingest any banned substance and put the game that I’ve loved all my life at risk. When I found out that I tested positive for Nandrolone, I was shocked,” Laureano said in a statement released by the players’ union.
“I take great care of my body and have an extremely regimented diet. Based on the minuscule amount that was briefly in my body, I’ve learned that it is likely that it was contamination of something I ingested.
“I have been educated about PEDs through the RBI program and Baseball Factory while growing up. I know I don’t need any of that to perform on the baseball field. All my athletic success has come from my hard work, focus and dedication to the game.”
The penalty came down just more than four hours before the A’s were to begin a weekend series at home against the Texas Rangers.
“The A’s were disappointed to learn of this suspension. We fully support MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and we will welcome Ramón back after the discipline has been served,” the A’s said in a statement.
The 27-year-old Laureano, from the Dominican Republic, is hitting .246 with 14 homers and 39 RBIs in 88 games this season.
Japan women rout France 87-71 to reach 1st gold medal game
SAITAMA, Japan — Japan will play for gold in the women’s basketball tournament at the Tokyo Games for the first time ever.
Just as coach Tom Hovasse predicted when he was hired in 2017.
Himawari Akaho scored 17 points, and Japan beat France 87-71 Friday night to advance to the women’s title game on Sunday.
Japan will play the United States, a 79-59 winner over Serbia, also as Hovasse forecast back in 2017. He said beating the Americans will take the best game the Japanese have ever played.
Farewell to the most extreme hip wigglers at the Olympics
If it is to be the last 50-kilometer race walk at the Olympics, there will be stories to tell.
Like how Dawid Tomala of Poland won the gold medal at the Tokyo Games in only the second 50-kilometer race he had ever completed.
“I can’t believe it,” he said. ”It is crazy, right?”
And how Evan Dunfee of Canada found redemption with a bronze medal after he was stripped of third place at the last Olympics for bumping into Japanese opponent Hirooki Arai in their final, desperate strides for the line.
“I don’t need a medal to validate myself ... but I have been dreaming of this moment and winning this medal for 21 years,” the 30-year-old Dunfee said.
Tomala won the Olympic title on Friday, finishing in 3 hours, 50 minutes, 8 seconds in the northern city of Sapporo after it was moved out of Tokyo to avoid the extreme heat. Jonathan Hibbert of Germany was 36 seconds behind Tomala to win the silver medal. Dunfee finally got his bronze.
In years to come, those three medalists might be viewed as the last link to the 50-kilometer race walk at the Olympics, their names and their triumphs preserved as the closest reminder we have.
The 50-kilometer race walk, which only men compete in, was dropped from the Olympic lineup for the 2024 Paris Games and may never return. It’s been a part of every Olympics bar one since Los Angeles in 1932, but will be replaced by a mixed race walk event — the exact format of which is yet to be decided by the International Olympic Committee. The men’s and women’s individual 20-kilometer race walks will remain Olympic events.
Bills armed for future: Allen agrees on 6-year extension
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen overcame questions about his accuracy and small-school pedigree to establish himself as the franchise quarterback the Buffalo Bills have been searching for since Hall of Famer Jim Kelly retired 25 years ago.
The Bills on Friday announced Allen agreed to a six-year contract extension that locks up the fourth-year starter through the 2028 season. The value of the contract has not been released, but it is expected to be the most lucrative signed by the team, and eclipsing the $100 million deal defensive end Mario Williams signed in March 2012.
The agreement with Allen comes a few days after general manager Brandon Beane said he wanted to get a deal done with the quarterback before the season or put talks off until next year so not to serve as a distraction.
The sides were in no rush. Allen was under contract through the 2022 season after the Bills in May picked up the player’s fifth-year option, worth nearly $23 million.
Allen is coming off a breakthrough season in which he set numerous franchise passing and scoring records in leading Buffalo to its first AFC East title since 1995 and deepest playoff run in 27 years. Buffalo’s season ended with a loss to Kansas City in the AFC championship game.
Allen opened training camp by saying he’s not concerned about contract talks.
“Whether it happens or it doesn’t happen, it’s not going to change my approach to be the best teammate, the best leader I can be for this team and this organization,” Allen said. “My focus is completely on the field.”
Kelly was fine with Allen breaking several of his single-season records, and could only imagine how many more might fall in the future.
“I’ll put it this way, if Josh Allen is with us for 10-plus years, he will be breaking his own records,” Kelly said last year. “I pull for him every time. ... I’m like a little kid.”
Allen’s production last year continued a trend of him making significant jumps in progress since the Bills traded up five spots in the draft order to select the quarterback with the seventh pick in the 2018 draft. Allen was the third of five quarterbacks drafted in the first round in 2018, and was knocked for accuracy issues during his three seasons at Wyoming.
Minnesota celebrates Olympic champion Sunisa Lee with parade
ST. PAUL,, Minn. — The city of St. Paul will host a parade to celebrate Olympic champion Sunisa Lee, who took home the gold medal in the women’s gymnastics all-around, as well as a silver in the team event and a bronze in the uneven bars.
The parade will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday along White Bear Avenue on the city’s East Side, where Lee grew up.
Lee returned to Minnesota on Thursday, and was greeted by fans at the airport. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter was among them, and he tweeted a selfie of himself with Lee, saying he was “super excited” to welcome her back to Minnesota.
Lee is the first Hmong American and first Asian woman to win the Olympic gymnastics all-around title. She is the sixth American to hold the title.
California’s Jenson Brooksby, 20, into Washington semifinals
WASHINGTON — Jenson Brooksby wasn’t even supposed to play in the Citi Open at all. Now the kid’s in the final four of his first ATP 500 event.
Brooksby beat 11th-seeded John Millman of Australia 6-1, 6-2 in just 67 minutes on Friday at the hard-court tournament, making the 20-year-old from Sacramento, California, the lowest-ranked semifinalist in Washington since John Isner in 2007.
“I’m not surprising myself ... (and) by now, people know what to expect, in general. But, I mean, I think I still am surprising them,” said Brooksby, who started the year outside the top 300, began the week at No. 130 after reaching the final on grass at Newport, Rhode Island, last month, and now is primed to break into the top 100. ”But, I mean, within myself, I know it’s very doable, and I’m glad that I have been doing it so far.”
He has not dropped a set through four victories — three against seeded opponents, including No. 2 Felix Auger-Aliassime and No. 16 Frances Tiafoe, and another against two-time Grand Slam runner-up Kevin Anderson.
No less than a tennis authority than Andy Murray took note of Brooksby’s progress. The three-time major champion and former No. 1 tweeted, “Jenson Brooksby is the sort of player I love to watch,” praising his “variety” and “high tennis IQ.”
Next up is another seeded, and even younger, opponent: No. 5 Jannik Sinner, a 19-year-old from Italy who defeated Steve Johnson of the U.S. 6-4, 6-2.
The other quarterfinals were later Friday: 2015 champion Kei Nishikori vs. No. 14 Lloyd Harris, and Mackie McDonald vs. Denis Kudla.
Harris English maintains 2-stroke lead at TPC Southwind
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Harris English shot a 5-under 65 on Friday at TPC Southwind to hold onto the lead in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
English withstood strong challenges from Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer to hold the top spot at 13-under 127.
Smith had a 62 that required only 18 putts, tying a PGA Tour record for fewest putts in a round. Ancer shot a bogey-free 62, his tour-leading 14th bogey-free round of the season. They were two strokes back.
Ian Poulter (66), Scottie Scheffler (65) and Sam Burns (64) were 10 under, and Louis Oosthuizen (64) and Bryson DeChambeau (66) were 9 under. DeChambeau missed the Tokyo Olympics last week because of a positive test for COVID-19.
English opened the World Golf Championships event Thursday with a 62 to match his lowest PGA Tour score and entered the second round with a two-stroke advantage over a foursome that included Poulter.
English’s opening 65 included four birdies and an eagle.
“I’ve been playing really solid,” he said. “When I miss the greens, I feel like my short game has been on point. And I feel like I’m putting it well. I made some good saves for par, (I made) some good birdies putts. Everything is clicking right now.”
The 2013 winner at TPC Southwind, English showed no signs of relinquishing his lead from the outset. Starting on the back nine, he rolled in a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th and added birdies at 14 and 16.
Bjerregaard shoots course record to lead Hero Open by 2
ST ANDREWS, Scotland — Danish golfer Lucas Bjerregaard birdied six holes in a row as he claimed the halfway lead in the Hero Open on Friday.
Bjerregaard’s back nine scoring burst at Fairmont St Andrews added a superb course-record 10-under-par 62 to his opening 67 for a total of 15 under, two shots clear of overnight leader Calum Hill.
Hill, who has not dropped a shot in 36 holes, added a 68 to his opening 63 to reach 13 under.
South Africa’s Justin Walters and Spain’s Santiago Tarrio were a shot further back.
Heavyweight La Cruz joins Cuban veterans’ 2-time gold rush
TOKYO — Only six fighters had won gold medals in two weight classes in Olympic boxing before a trio of polished Cuban veterans joined the club over the past four days in Tokyo.
Julio César La Cruz, Roniel Iglesias and Arlen López showed the Cuban domination of this Olympic discipline is far from finished, no matter how much the game changes around them.
La Cruz capped the trifecta on Friday with a clear victory over Russian heavyweight Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, putting on a defensive masterclass in his 5:0 win.
La Cruz added the Tokyo heavyweight title to his light heavyweight gold from Rio de Janeiro. His two-time teammates also moved up one weight class from their previous championship divisions to claim their second golds.
Stanford’s Rachel Heck reaches US Women’s Amateur semifinals
HARRISON, N.Y. — NCAA champion Rachel Heck of Stanford advanced to the U.S. Women’s Amateur semifinals Friday, beating Kan Bunnabodee of Thailand 3 and 2 at Westchester Country Club.
Heck took a 2-up lead with a par win on the par-4 15th and finished off Bunnabodee with a birdie win on the par-3 16th. Bunnabodee plays at Purdue.
Heck, from Memphis, Tennessee, will face Jensen Castle of West Columbia, South Carolina, the University of Kentucky player who beat Emily Mahar of Australia 6 and 5.
In the other semifinal, Valentina Rossi of Argentina will face Hou Yu-chiang of Taiwan. Rossi plays at Michigan State, and Hou at Arizona.
AP Source: PSG explores Messi signing; Pochettino in contact
Barcelona’s announcement that Lionel Messi would be leaving the club set Paris Saint-Germain scrambling to figure out if it could sign the most desired free agent in soccer history.
Messi called PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, who is also from Argentina, on Thursday, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss private discussions.
The person said PSG was assessing the potential revenue that could be generated by signing Messi while also paying him a huge salary and complying with soccer’s financial regulations.
Funded for a decade by Qatari sovereign wealth, PSG is one of the few clubs in the world that can afford the 34-year-old Messi’s salary. A challenge would appear to be ensuring ongoing compliance with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules, although some flexibility has been provided due to the pandemic and changes are due to the system designed to stem losses. It is PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi who, as chairman of the European Club Association and a member of UEFA’s executive committee, is involved in the process of discussing a wider update to FFP.
Netherlands tops Argentina for gold in women’s field hockey
TOKYO — The Netherlands defeated Argentina 3-1 on Friday night for the gold medal in women’s field hockey.
The Dutch rolled through pool play with a 5-0 record, outscoring their opponents 18-2. They won their quarterfinal 3-0 over New Zealand and their semifinal 5-1 over Britain.
Caia van Maasakker scored two goals for the Netherlands in the final. The Dutch settled for silver in 2016 and didn’t want another disappointment.
Forbes: NFL average team value soars to nearly $3.5 billion
Even with a pandemic forcing empty stadiums in most franchise cities, NFL team values increased by 14% in the past year to an average of $3.48 billion, according to Forbes.
How? New media rights deals that brought in $111.8 billion and led to the largest value increase in five years.
So even with a 20% fall in revenue and with average operating income dropping from $109 million in 2019 to $7.1 million during the COVID-19 pandemic season, the 32 clubs are profiting.
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys have the highest value at $6.5 billion. New England is next at $5 billion, followed by the New York Giants at $4.85 billion, the Los Angeles Rams at $4.8 billion and Washington at $4.2 billion. Dallas has been on top of the evaluations for 15 straight years.
Nets send Shamet to Suns for Carter and rights to Sharpe
NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets acquired backup guard Jevon Carter and the draft rights to center Day’Ron Sharpe from the Phoenix Suns for guard Landry Shamet.
Both teams announced the deal Friday.
Shamet was acquired by the Nets from the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 19. In his lone season in Brooklyn, he played in 61 games, averaging 9.3 points and 1.6 assists. He also appeared in all 12 of Brooklyn’s playoff games, averaging 4.2 points.
Shamet has played in 193 games with Brooklyn, the Clippers (2019-20) and Philadelphia (2018-19), averaging 9.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
Carter appeared in 157 games across three seasons with Phoenix (2019-21) and Memphis (2018-19), averaging 4.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. The 25-year-old played in 60 games this past season and appeared in seven playoff games, helping Phoenix advance to the NBA Finals.
The 32nd-pick overall in the draft, Sharpe spent one year at North Carolina. He played in 29 games and averaged 9.5 points. He is currently playing for Brooklyn’s NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas.
Blue Bombers top Ti-Cats in CFL return, ‘19 Grey Cup rematch
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Zach Collaros threw two touchdown passes to Kenny Lawler and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 19-16 on Thursday night in the first Canadian Football League game since the teams met in the 2019 Grey Cup.
A fully vaccinated crowd of 29,376 attended the game at IG Field, the largest crowd at a sporting event in Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic that wiped out last season.
Collaros led the Blue Bombers over the Tiger-Cats again, 620 days after Winnipeg beat Hamilton 33-12 in Calgary in November 2019 for its first title since 1990.
Collaros completed 18 of 28 passes for 217 yards without an interception. He threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Lawler to give Winnipeg a 7-6 lead late in the first quarter and they teamed again on a 28-yarder to make it 14-16 late in the second.
Winnipeg native Brady Oliveira ran for 126 yards on 22 carries with Blue Bombers star running back Andrew Harris out because of a calf injury.
On Friday night, British Columbia is at Saskatchewan. On Saturday night, Toronto is at Calgary, and Ottawa at Edmonton. Montreal has the opening week off in the season that has been cut from 18 to 14 games.
Oilers sign defenseman Darnell Nurse to 8-year extension
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers on Friday signed defenseman Darnell Nurse to an eight-year contract extension. The deal has an average annual value of $9.25 million and will begin in the 2022-23 season.
The 26-year-old alternate captain appeared in all 56 games for the Oilers during the past pandemic-shortened season.
He had 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) and ranked second among NHL defensemen in goals. He was second among Oilers defensemen in points, assists, hits and blocked shots.
Nurse was selected seventh overall by the Oilers in the 2013 draft and has appeared in 406 games.
F Brandon Hagel agrees to 3-year contract with Blackhawks
CHICAGO — Brandon Hagel is staying in Chicago after his solid rookie season, agreeing to a three-year contract with the Blackhawks.
The team announced the deal with the restricted free agent on Friday. It has an average annual value of $1.5 million.
Hagel, who turns 23 on Aug. 27, used his high motor to earn regular minutes with the team last season. He finished with nine goals and 15 assists in 52 games.
Rangers agree to 1-year deals with Huska, Ronning, Gettinger
NEW YORK — The New York Rangers have agreed to one-year contracts with restricted free agents Tim Gettinger, Adam Huska and Ty Ronning.
General Manager Chris Drury announced the deals Friday with the two forwards and the goaltender who spent most of last season in the minors.
Gettinger skated in 23 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL, totaling nine goals and 10 assists. The 23-year-old also played in two NHL games with the Rangers this past season.
Huska appeared in 13 games with the Wolf Pack, posting a 9-4-0 record, along with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. He also appeared in three games with HKM Zvolen in Slovakia in 2020-21. The 24-year-old appeared in three gamesfor Slovakia at the 2021 IIHF World Championship.
Cubs place Heyward on IL because of finger inflammation
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed five-time Gold Glove outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day injured list Friday because of inflammation in his left index finger.
Manager David Ross said the finger has been bothering Heyward for “a pretty good bit” and he aggravated it taking batting practice at Colorado this week. Heyward is batting .198 with six homers and 22 RBIs.
The Cubs also recalled outfielder Greg Deichmann from Triple-A Iowa. He was acquired July 26 from Oakland in the deal that sent reliever Andrew Chafin to the Athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.