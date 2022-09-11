Ferreira’s 2 goals ties Dallas record in 2-1 win over LA
FRISCO, Texas — Jesús Ferreira scored two goals in the closing minutes to tie the Dallas season scoring record with 18 goals Saturday night in a 2-1 win over Los Angeles FC, which played a man short after Ryan Hollingshead was ejected in the 13th minute.
Ferreira tied the game with a goal in the 78th minute, combining with Paul Arriola to catch LA asleep after a free kick was awarded not far from the corner flag. While LA players walked toward the penalty area, Arriola poked the restart to Ferriera, who was at the edge of the 6-yard box and slotted past goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau and inside the far post from an acute angle.
Ferreira scored on a free kick from just to the side of the penalty area in the 81st. He tied the team scoring record set by Jason Kreis in 1998 and matched by Kenny Cooper in 2008.
Dallas (13-8-10) has 49 points through 31 games, a 16-point improvement from last year’s finish. It is the largest one-year improvement in team history, topping a 14-point increase from 1998 to ’99.
Hollingshead with sent off after pulling down a sprinting Arriola just outside the penalty area. Referee Jon Freemon originally showed a yellow card but changed it to red after a video review.
Christian Arango scored for the fourth straight game for LAFC (19-8-3). He flicked the ball over goalkeeper Maarten Paes off Giorgio Chiellini’s first Major League Soccer assist in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time, his 16th goal this season.
Puig helps LA Galaxy draw Nashville 1-1 with equalizer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Riqui Puig scored the tying goal in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time for the LA Galaxy in a 1-1 draw with Nashville on Saturday.
Hany Mukhtar scored on a penalty kick in the 29th minute for Nashville.
Joe Willis saved seven shots for Nashville (12-9-10). Jonathan Bond made one save for the Galaxy (11-11-7).
The Galaxy visits the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday. Nashville plays on the road against Austin next Saturday.
AP source: MLB, players reach minor league union deal
NEW YORK — The players’ association will submit union authorization cards to an arbitrator on Wednesday under an agreement with Major League Baseball that will lead to collective bargaining for approximately 5,500 farmhands.
MLB and the union reached a card-check agreement Saturday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made.
Martin Scheinman, baseball’s permanent arbitrator, is expected to count the cards to determine whether more than 50% of the eligible players for the bargaining unit had signed. If a majority is achieved, MLB would recognize the union for minor leaguers and the players’ association would not have to ask the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election.
The bargaining unit would include minor leaguers except for 40-man major league roster players on option, who are covered by the big league union; players assigned to the Dominican Summer League, which is outside the U.S.; and players on the voluntary retired list.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Friday he anticipated an agreement.
“Congratulations to our country’s minor league baseball players on a historic, swift, and overdue organizing victory, and to for taking this critical step,” President Joe Biden tweeted Saturday. “Every worker is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect – on the job and on the field.”
The minor league union would be a separate bargaining unit within the players’ association.
“Great news for our minor league baseball athletes who will now be able to join a union,” Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted. “This historic effort is long overdue and is thanks to players and leaders who fought years to organize.”
Players with major league contracts average more than $4 million and have a $700,000 minimum salary while in the big leagues. Their minimum is $57,200 while on option to the minor leagues with a first major league contract and $114,100 if a second or later big league contract.
Gragson wins rain-shortened NASCAR Xfinity race at Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Noah Gragson outran the rain and Justin Allgaier to win the rain-shortened NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Kansas Speedway.
Gragson survived a two-lap shootout to win the second stage, after which the race was considered official. He used a great restart after the race’s first caution to assume the lead and held the advantage when rain caused the caution flags to come out with eight laps left in the stage.
“We did our job,” Gragson said. “I know rain-shortened races get kind of overlooked, but we weren’t in contention and we put ourselves in contention when the time was right. I think that’s the most important thing, We were able to pull it out.”
After some back-and-forth, NASCAR called the race official. Gragson won for the 10th time in the series, fifth time this season and second straight week after a dramatic victory at Darlington. Before Saturday, Kansas Speedway was the only track where he failed to record a top-10 finish.
“The goal is to make it to Phoenix and the final four, and it’s a challenge to make it to Phoenix,” Gragson said. “Right now the top of our mind is playoff points, stage wins, race wins and getting a stage two win and race win, those are really big.”
Allgaier finished second, followed by points leader Ty Gibbs. The Xfinity Series regular season will conclude next week at Bristol.
After running six laps under caution, NASCAR officials restarted the race with two laps left in the stage to give the drivers the opportunity not to finish the race under caution.
Tyler Reddick captures Cup playoff pole at Kansas Speedway
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Tyler Reddick will start from the pole in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway.
Reddick leaned on his extensive background driving dirt late models to ride the rim around the mile-and-a-half track on Saturday. He stopped the clock in 29.899 seconds, denying Joey Logano a second straight pole.
“It took off fast. I was really happy with the car,” Reddick said. “It definitely likes the top two or three grooves of this race track, but just really happy with the entire performance of our team today.”
It’s the first time that Reddick, who is fifth in the playoff standings, has earned the pole on an oval.
“I’m really excited about that,” he said, “and it’s crazy — I think my first Xfinity pole came here, too.”
The drivers who made the final round had to contend with changing conditions — the first few qualifying laps were made under cloud cover, while the sun began peeking out for Austin Cindric and remained out the rest of the session.
They also had to decide whether to ride the far outside groove or a line that was slightly lower on the track.
Christopher Bell, who opted for the rim, was the fastest in the first group of five with a lap of 30.057 seconds. And he was pleased with the time for Joe Gibbs Racing, telling his team over the radio, “That’s all I got, buddy.”
Scheffler overwhelming choice as PGA Tour player of the year
Scottie Scheffler went 58 tournaments over more than two years between getting a PGA Tour card and getting his first win at the Phoenix Open. That turned out to be just the beginning of a year that topped all others in golf.
A month later, Scheffler went to No. 1 in the world. Two weeks after that, he became a major champion by winning the Masters. And on Saturday, he capped off his remarkable rise when he was announced as the PGA Tour player of the year.
Scheffler can do a lot in a short amount of time once he gets going.
He became the first player since the awards began in 1990 to win player of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour, rookie of the year on the PGA Tour and the PGA Tour player of the year, all in a span of four seasons.
The award is a vote of PGA Tour members who played in at least 15 tournaments. Scheffler received 89% of the vote over British Open champion Cam Smith and FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy, both of whom won three times and trail him in the world ranking.
The only surprise belonged to Scheffler. He received the Jack Nicklaus Award during an appearance on ESPN’s “College GameDay” in Austin, Texas. Scheffler graduated from the McCombs School of Business at Texas with a finance degree in four years without going to summer school.
He was on stage with the Texas golf team, which won the NCAA title this year, when Longhorns coach John Fields brought him what was described as a special gift. It was the bronze trophy, and the fans began chanting his name.
Ewing takes 1-shot lead over Fassi on LPGA in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Ally Ewing shot into the lead with a fast start and stayed there on a soggy course Saturday for a 5-under 67 to build a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi in the Kroger Queen City Championship.
Ewing’s first order of business this deep in the LPGA Tour season is to make sure she is among the 60 who reach the final event, which she has done every year since 2017. A victory would take care of that.
Ewing has not finished in the top 10 all year, but she was practically flawless at Kenwood Country Club. She has six birdies and was bogey-free until the final hole, playing even longer than its 446 yards because of the soggy conditions that allowed for preferred lies.
She missed the green with a metal to the right, had very little green to work with and pitched about 18 feet by the hole.
Ewing was at 16-under 200.
Right behind was Fassi, the dynamic Mexican with the powerful swing who matched Ewing with a 67 and will play in the final group with her Sunday with a chance to win her first LPGA title.
Fassi closed in on the lead at the par-5 15th after she had short-sided herself by missing the green to the right with a pin tucked to the right behind a bunker. She hit a flop shot that landed a few feet short of the hole and rolled for eagle.
Fassi showed off her length on the 18th hole, needing only a 5-iron to reach the green for a two-putt par on a closing hole that hurt other chances.
Sarah Kemp (70) and Megan Khang (69) both hit a metal and missed the green, each making bogey to fall four shots behind. Khang and Kemp are trying to win on the LPGA Tour for the first time.
Basketball Hall of Fame enshrines its new Class of 2022
Tim Hardaway took the stage and told a story of his early days in the NBA, when Golden State teammates Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin would often ask him the same question.
“They would ask me, ‘Tim, how great do you want to be?’” Hardaway said.
They have their answer. So does everyone else. He’s a basketball immortal.
Hardaway, Manu Ginobili, Swin Cash, Bob Huggins, Del Harris, Lindsay Whalen, Marianne Stanley, Theresa Shank Grentz and George Karl all delivered their enshrinement addresses as new members of the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Horse bred by Queen Elizabeth II wins race at Pimlico
BALTIMORE — A horse bred by Queen Elizabeth II won a race at Pimlico on Saturday, two days after the British monarch died following seven decades on the throne.
West Newton, a 6-year-old gelding, rallied from sixth place to win by a half-length at the track in Baltimore. He ran 1 1/8 miles on turf in 1:52.12 in the $36,000 race. The gelding was ridden by Forest Boyce and trained by Richard Hendriks.
West Newton is out of the mare Queen’s Prize, also bred by the late monarch.
The victory was worth $21,000 for owner Upland Flats Racing. West Newton paid $16.20 to win on a $2 bet.
The gelding began his career in England. West Newton had most recently competed over hurdles. It was his fourth win in 19 career starts.
Rory McIlroy, LIV golfers in sight of leaders at Wentworth
VIRGINIA WATER, England — A truncated tournament could pave the way for a thrilling finish to the BMW PGA Championship, with the top 10 players separated by two shots heading into Sunday’s final round.
Rory McIlroy is in there. And so are two golfers from the Saudi-backed breakaway series.
The European tour’s flagship event has been shortened to 54 holes after a day’s play was canceled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Viktor Hovland and Soren Kjeldsen were tied for the lead on 12 under par Saturday at the end of the second round.
McIlroy finished birdie-birdie on the closing par 5s at Wentworth to shoot 7-under 65 — tying his career-low round in the tournament — and was in a three-way share of third place with Thomas Detry (65) and Rafa Cabrera Bello (65), a shot behind the leaders.
Then came five players on 10 under — including Adrian Otaegui (65) and Talor Gooch (64), who both now play in the contentious LIV Golf series. Gooch’s presence in the field was criticized ahead of the event by some golfers who have decided to stick with the sport’s established tours and shun the Saudi money.
Gooch was even name-checked by defending champion Billy Horschel, who said his fellow American was at Wentworth “for one reason only and that’s to try to get world ranking points because you don’t have it” in LIV tournaments.
Otaegui and Gooch will play together on Sunday.
Hovland shot 68 to follow up his opening 64, while Kjeldsen started with a bogey and finished birdie-birdie for a 64 after opening with a 68.
Hovland hasn’t won since the Dubai Desert Classic in January. The last of Kjeldsen’s four European tour titles came in 2015.
McIlroy, meanwhile, is coming off winning the Tour Championship — and the FedEx Cup — two weeks ago and is seeking back-to-back titles worldwide for the first time since 2014.
Aussies Peer, Sanders a perfect pair, win US Open mixed
NEW YORK — John Peers had fallen short 31 times in Grand Slam mixed doubles tournaments before finding the perfect partner — right in his own country.
Peers and fellow Australian Storm Sanders won the U.S. Open title Saturday by rallying for a 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 victory over the team of Kirsten Flipkens and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.
Peers said he and Sanders already had been set with other partners the previous times they had discussed playing together, then decided to revisit the topic earlier this year.
“We sort of said a few months back, ‘Look, if we don’t do really well with a different partner, let’s try to do the U.S.,” Peers said. “We sort of held off. I said, ’Let’s hang off and see what happens.’”
Seeded fourth, they pulled out narrow victories in the previous two rounds, edging 2021 U.S. Open women’s singles runner-up Leylah Fernandez and past men’s doubles champion Jack Sock in the quarterfinals, then taking a match tiebreaker against Caty McNally and William Blumberg in the semifinals.
Sanders and Peers raced to a 4-1 lead in this match tiebreaker, then recovered after Flipkens and Roger-Vasselin grabbed the lead at 6-5.
White Sox manager La Russa cleared for Stewart’s ceremony
OAKLAND — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been cleared by his doctors to participate in Sunday’s pregame ceremony for retiring Dave Stewart’s No. 34 jersey with the Oakland Athletics.
According to the White Sox, La Russa will travel with the team to Chicago after the series finale against the A’s, but the 77-year-old Hall of Famer hasn’t been cleared to return to the dugout as an active manager.
La Russa managed Stewart during some of his best years in Oakland, including four straight 20-win seasons from 1987-1990 and the team’s World Series championship in 1989.
La Russa missed his 12th straight game Saturday because of an unspecified health issue. Bench coach Miguel Cairo has been running the defending AL Central champions while La Russa is away.
Leclerc pole at Italian GP, penalties boost Russell to 2nd
MONZA, Italy — Charles Leclerc will be looking to reignite the Formula One championship race on his home track after clinching pole position for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.
Runaway points leader Max Verstappen will again have to try and fight his way to the front — although this time only from seventh — after being among the many drivers to be hit with grid penalties.
Leclerc — who said he risked everything at the end — set the fastest time on his last lap in Saturday’s qualifying and knew he would start at the front of the grid even before Verstappen crossed 0.145 seconds slower, meaning the Ferrari driver secured pole on merit and not just because of his rival’s grid penalties.
US falls to Argentina in AmeriCup semifinals, 82-73
RECIFE, Brazil — USA Basketball won’t repeat as AmeriCup champions.
Gabriel Deck scored 30 points, Nicolás Laprovittola added 18 and Argentina topped the U.S. 82-73 in the semifinals on Saturday.
It was a rematch of the gold-medal game from the most recent AmeriCup tournament in 2017, a game where the U.S. prevailed.
Not this time, not after Argentina outscored the Americans — a team composed of players who have been in the G League or on internationally based teams — 17-7 in the final 4:59.
“For sure, a lot of credit to Argentina and (coach Pablo Prigioni). It’s a good team, veteran team, a lot of good players, a lot of different weapons and they did a great job in the end,” U.S. coach Alex Jensen said. “We made our runs. They did a good job taking it up another notch and we lost our patience.”
Brazil and Canada were scheduled to play later Saturday in the other semifinal. The winner will meet Argentina on Sunday for the gold; the loser of that game plays the U.S. earlier Sunday for bronze.
Norris Cole’s layup with 5:12 left put the U.S. up 66-65, but that would be the last lead for the Americans.
Tearful Evenepoel set to win Vuelta after protecting lead
PUERTO DE NAVACERRADA, Spain — Remco Evenepoel all but clinched his first Grand Tour title on Saturday after the 22-year-old Belgian protected his lead in the Spanish Vuelta on the three-week race’s final competitive stage.
Well-supported by his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team, Evenepoel had little trouble ensuring that Enric Mas and the Spaniard’s Movistar team were never able to challenge the two-minute lead he took into the 20th stage in mountains just north of Madrid, where the race ends on Sunday.
Evenepoel burst into tears on crossing the finish line, where he was embraced by his teammates. He is set to become the first Belgian to win a Grand Tour since 1978 when Johan De Muynck won the Giro d’Italia.
The final stage is a flat 97-kilometer (60-mile) ride from Las Rozas to a finish in Spain’s capital when custom dictates that no rider challenges the pacesetter. While the team leaders will use it to enjoy the end of the grueling event, the sprinters will vie for the stage win.
