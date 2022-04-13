Vin Scully wins Baseball Digest lifetime achievement award
NEW YORK — Vin Scully has won the second Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest.
The longtime Dodgers announcer was honored Tuesday with an annual distinction that recognizes a living individual “who has made significant contributions to the national game.”
The 94-year-old Scully retired after the 2016 season, ending a 67-year broadcasting career that stretched back to when the Dodgers played in Brooklyn before moving to Los Angeles in the late 1950s. It was easily the longest tenure of any announcer with one team.
He was one of six finalists last year, when Willie Mays won the inaugural award. This year, a 17-member panel chose from a list of candidates that included Bobby Cox, Sandy Koufax, Rachel Robinson, Bud Selig and Joe Torre, among others.
“Any award that’s already been won by Willie Mays, who certainly was one of my favorite players and one for whom I had great respect, is an honor,” Scully said in a news release. “It’s an honor to even have my name linked with his in some way. I was honored, delighted and surprised that I turned out to be the second winner of Baseball Digest’s Lifetime Achievement Award. I’m proud of it and humble at the same time.”
Scully won the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award for broadcasting excellence in 1982 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.
Anaheim Ducks pick up ‘23 option for coach Dallas Eakins
ANAHEIM — The Anaheim Ducks are keeping head coach Dallas Eakins in charge next year for his fourth season with the struggling club.
The Ducks are picking up Eakins’ contract option for the 2022-23 season, new general manager Pat Verbeek announced Tuesday.
The Ducks are finishing up their third consecutive losing season under Eakins, who got the job in June 2019. Anaheim is 29-33-12 heading into its game at Florida on Tuesday night.
The Ducks were in the Western Conference playoff picture this season until the All-Star break, when they began a 6-17-3 skid that has all but guaranteed they’ll miss the postseason for a franchise-record fourth consecutive year.
“Dallas has done this job under difficult circumstances and deserves the opportunity to continue coaching this team,” Verbeek said in a statement. “We are pleased he will be returning and look forward to a promising 2022-23 season.”
Verbeek has decided not to make an immediate coaching change after taking over the franchise just two months ago. Verbeek replaced longtime GM Bob Murray, who resigned amid misconduct allegations.
Verbeek also made Eakins’ current job harder at the trade deadline when he shipped out four veteran contributors: defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Josh Manson and forwards Rickard Rakell and Nic Deslauriers.
Eakins is just the third permanent head coach of the Ducks since billionaire Henry Samueli bought the team in 2005. Randy Carlyle led Anaheim to its only Stanley Cup title, while Bruce Boudreau won four consecutive Pacific Division titles during 4½ seasons of sustained success.
Chargers add depth on defense, sign LB Reeder
COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers have signed linebacker Troy Reeder, who spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.
The team announced the deal on Tuesday.
Reeder was originally a restricted free agent, but the Rams decided not to offer him a contract extension, which made him an unrestricted free agent.
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Reeder adds depth at linebacker along with experience and versatility on special teams. He started seven games in 2020, when Chargers coach Brandon Staley was the Rams’ defensive coordinator, and a career-high 13 last season when the Rams won their first Super Bowl title since the 1999 season.
Reeder set career highs in tackles (91) and tackles for loss (six) last season.
The Chargers also signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton and tight end Donald Parham, who were exclusive rights free agents. Guyton had 31 receptions for 448 yards and three touchdowns last season. Parham had 20 catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns, but suffered a scary season-ending injury during the Dec. 16 game against Kansas City.
Giants’ Alyssa Nakken becomes 1st MLB female coach on field
SAN FRANCISCO — Alyssa Nakken made major league history as the first female coach on the field in a regular-season game when she took her spot for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night against San Diego.
Nakken came in to coach first base for the Giants in the third inning after Antoan Richardson was ejected.
When she was announced as Richardson’s replacement, Nakken received a warm ovation from the crowd at Oracle Park, and a congratulatory handshake from Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer.
The Giants won 13-2.
San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler said Nakken had “prepared for this moment” while working with Richardson and others.
“So it’s not a foreign spot on the field for her. She does so many other things well that aren’t seen,” he said. “So it’s nice to see her kind of be right there in the spotlight and do it on the field.”
The 31-year-old Nakken jogged onto the field four days after Rachel Balkovec became the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of an Major League Baseball team. She guided the New York Yankees’ Class A Tampa club to a win in her first game.
Nakken had previously coached the position in spring training and during part of a July 2020 exhibition game at Oakland against now-Padres manager Bob Melvin when he was skipper of the Athletics. She started at first again a night later against the A’s in San Francisco as the teams prepared for the pandemic-delayed season.
“You feel a sense of pride to be out there,” Nakken said at the time. “Me personally, it’s the best place to watch a game, that’s for sure.”
The former Sacramento State softball star, whose blonde braid hung out from her orange protective helmet Tuesday, became the first female coach in the big leagues when she was hired for Kapler’s staff in January 2020.
She immediately impressed everyone in the front office with her initiative and has worked heavily on baserunning and outfield defense.
Stephen Curry’s status for Warriors playoff opener unclear
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry’s status for Golden State’s playoff opener Saturday against Denver remains unclear as he rehabs a sprained ligament in his left foot.
The reigning scoring champion has been doing individual work on the court in recent days and could be integrated into full practices and scrimmages sometime this week. The Warriors said Tuesday that “his eventual return to game action — and the possibility of playing this weekend — is undetermined and will be based on his continued progress.”
“He continues to get his work in,” coach Steve Kerr said. “It’s literally day to day, so tomorrow we’ll meet with the team and go through our strategy, our game plan, practice in the afternoon and then each day we’ll just determine where Steph is as far as how much he’ll be able to do.”
Curry was injured March 16 at home against Boston and Golden State went 6-6 without him, finding some rhythm to win the final five regular-season games.
NHL debut night: Power among 5 to jump from college to pros
WASHINGTON — Three days after winning the national title with a fully caged helmet, Bobby Brink stepped onto the ice in the U.S. capital for his rookie lap with nothing on his head but a big smile.
North of the border in the center of the hockey universe, Owen Power did the same in his fresh Buffalo Sabres uniform in the Toronto arena where he attended games as a kid.
Brink and Power were among five players making their NHL debut Tuesday night, fresh off the end of the college season. Matty Beniers became the first Seattle draft pick to play for the expansion franchise when the Kraken visited the Calgary Flames, and Arizona got a double debut of Beijing Olympics with American Nathan Smith and Canadian Jack McBain in the lineup against New Jersey.
Brink couldn’t sit still two hours before warmups and couldn’t stop smiling and fidgeting with his stick in the seconds before he went down the tunnel before his Philadelphia teammates. The accomplishment of moving so quickly from the Frozen Four to the pros with a handful of others wasn’t lost on him.
Macario, Lavelle score 2 each and US downs Uzbekistan 9-0
CHESTER, Penn. — Rose Lavelle and Catarina Macario each scored a pair of first-half goals, and the U.S. women’s national team beat Uzbekistan 9-0 on Tuesday to extend the team’s unbeaten streak to 67 games on American soil.
Trinity Rodman, who came in as a second-half substitute, scored her first international goal for the United States. The 2021 U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year is the daughter of former NBA player Dennis Rodman.
Mallory Pugh, Midge Purce and Ashley Sanchez also scored for the United States, which opened the game with its youngest starting lineup — averaging 24.98 years — since 2007.
The U.S. team also defeated Uzbekistan 9-1 in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday in the first game of the two-game series. Sophia Smith had a hat trick in the victory.
The Americans have just one more international window, in June, to prepare for CONCACAF World Cup qualifying in July.
Pumas down Cruz Azul, advance to Champions League final
MEXICO CITY — Pumas UNAM played to a scoreless draw against Cruz Azul on Tuesday night to advance 2-1 on aggregate to the CONCACAF Champions League final.
Pumas will face the winner of the other two-legged semifinal on Wednesday night between the Seattle Sounders and NYCFC. The Sounders won the opener at home, 3-1.
It will be Pumas’ first Champions League final and first continental final since 2005. The Champions League winner earns a spot in the Club World Cup.
Pumas won the first leg of the semifinal at home 2-1 last week, with Juan Ignacio Dinenno scoring both goals. But Christian Tabo got a valuable away goal for Cruz Azul.
