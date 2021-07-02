Biden to host Dodgers, World Series champs, at White House
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will host the Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House on Friday to mark the team’s World Series victory last October over the Tampa Bay Rays.
The White House announced Thursday that the team, which is in town for a four-game series against the Washington Nationals, will attend the East Room ceremony. Vice President Kamala Harris, the former California senator, will also attend the event.
The ceremony marks the latest step in the White House’s efforts to return to large in-person events as it seeks to highlight the nation’s emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic.
It also marks the return of ceremonies for sports champions at the White House after an inconsistent record of the tradition under the Trump administration.
LA Kings acquire Viktor Arvidsson from Nashville for 2 picks
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have acquired forward Viktor Arvidsson from Nashville in exchange for two draft picks.
The Predators get a second-round pick this year and a third-round pick in 2022 in the trade announced Thursday.
The 28-year-old Arvidsson is a two-time 30-goal scorer who has spent his entire seven-year NHL career with Nashville. After scoring 94 goals over three combined seasons, the Swede has scored only 25 combined goals while overcoming injuries during the past two coronavirus-affected seasons.
Arvidsson was among the NHL’s elite offensive players during his three-season run from 2016-19. He scored a career-best 61 points in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, and he set the Predators’ franchise record with 34 goals in just 58 games during the 2018-19 season.
He has three seasons and $12.75 million left on a seven-year contract worth nearly $30 million.
Arvidsson will be asked to bring much-needed scoring punch to the Kings, who were the NHL’s fifth-lowest-scoring team last season with 2.54 goals per game. Only two NHL teams — Detroit and Anaheim — have scored fewer goals than Los Angeles over the past three seasons.
The Kings haven’t had a 30-goal scorer since captain Anze Kopitar last hit the mark during the 2017-18 season. They’ve missed the playoffs in each of those three ensuing seasons.
The 5-foot-9 winger initially played a speedy, net-crashing game early in his career with Nashville, but injuries have limited his ability to play that style. He was seriously injured in November 2019 when St. Louis defenseman Robert Bortuzzo cross-checked him into the Blues’ net, with Bortuzzo earning a four-game suspension after sidelining Arvidsson for four weeks.
Many Predators observers believe Arvidsson hasn’t been the same since that illegal hit by Bortuzzo, but Arvidsson should find ample playing time to figure out an effective role with the rebuilding Kings.
Arvidsson has 127 goals and 112 assists in 385 career NHL games. He has scored 27 points in 61 playoff appearances with the Predators, who made the Stanley Cup Final in 2017.
Moving Arvidsson also leaves one fewer player to protect in the expansion draft for Nashville general manager David Poile. The Predators are retooling after their fourth-place finish and first-round playoff loss to Carolina.
Bucks’ Antetokounmpo (knee) out for Game 5 of Eastern finals
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night.
The Milwaukee Bucks had said Wednesday the two-time MVP was doubtful after an MRI revealed he hyperextended his left knee during Game 4 against Atlanta. A revised injury report Thursday listed him as unable to play.
Antetokounmpo hurt his knee while trying to block a dunk attempt by Clint Capela in the third quarter of the Hawks’ 110-88 victory. He landed awkwardly, clutched his knee in obvious pain and remained down for several minutes before walking slowly to the locker room.
The Bucks and Hawks are tied at two games apiece. Antetokounmpo has been averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in the postseason.
The revised injury report still lists Atlanta’s Trae Young and Capela as questionable.
Young missed Game 4 because of a bone bruise in his right foot. Capela’s right eye is inflamed after after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face late in Game 4.
The Bucks haven’t indicated how they might adjust their starting lineup without Antetokounmpo. When Antetokounmpo was unavailable during the regular season, the Bucks moved Bobby Portis or Pat Connaughton into the starting lineup.
Richardson set to hand Habs coaching duties back to Ducharme
TAMPA, Fla. — Canadiens assistant Luke Richardson is preparing to hand back the coaching duties to Dominique Ducharme for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Final.
Ducharme, the team’s interim head coach, spent the past two weeks in mandatory quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. The 14-day period ended Thursday, leaving him eligible to return in time for Game 3 of the series against Tampa Bay on Friday night in Montreal.
“As far as as I know, he’ll be back in the building first thing tomorrow with the team, ready to go, just like he was before he left,” Richardson said Thursday, before the Canadiens traveled to home trailing the series 2-0.
Perhaps, Richardson said, Ducharme’s return could provide the team a boost, much like that of a player being cleared after an injury.
“We’ve kept in contact and had some Zoom meetings, but it’s not the same,” he said. “So a fresh view and voice back there to add what he’s seen us do in the first two games is going to be a plus for us.”
Richardson has a 3-3 record since taking over, and guided the Canadiens to win three of four to eliminate the Vegas Golden Knights in six games of their semifinal series.
Montreal followed a final series-opening 5-1 loss on Monday with a 3-1 loss at Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
Indian Wells tennis to be played Oct. 4-17 in SoCal desert
INDIAN WELLS — The BNP Paribas Open featuring the men’s and women’s combined tennis tours will be played Oct. 4-17 in the Southern California desert after a 2½-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The tournament will feature prize money of $15.3 million, organizers said Thursday. The men’s draw will include 56 players in singles and 28 teams in doubles. The women’s draw will have 96 players in singles and 32 in doubles.
Fans will be required to show valid proof of full vaccination to enter Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Depending on COVID-19 conditions at the time, additional testing and mask mandates in certain seating areas may be required by the Riverside County health department and the state of California.
Players will be required to follow protocols set by the ATP and WTA Tours.
3 weeks before games, Japan still unsure about spectators
TOKYO — Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was still uncertain whether fans can be allowed at the Tokyo Olympics because of growing concern about rising COVID-19 cases on Thursday only three weeks before the games.
Cases in Tokyo have been steadily on the rise, triggering fears the games would accelerate the spread of the coronavirus. Experts warn the highly contagious delta strain could trigger rapid resurgence of the infections that may require another state of emergency even during the games starting on July 23.
“I have made clear that having no spectators is a possibility,” Suga said as he noted Tokyo’s rising caseloads. “We will take steps as we prioritize safety and security of the people.”
Tokyo on Wednesday confirmed 673 new cases, the 12th straight day of a week-on-week increase.
Dr. Mitsuo Kaku, a medical advisor for the Tokyo metropolitan government, told a weekly meeting on Thursday that Tokyo is turning into a “critical situation” as the upsurge is triggered by the delta variant.
A two-month-long state of emergency in Tokyo and other metro areas was downgraded by Suga on June 21 to less-stringent measures that focus on shortened hours for bars and restaurants until July 11.
Altidore, Hamid, Green cut from US CONCACAF Gold Cup roster
The U.S. will head to the CONCACAF Gold Cup missing most of its top players.
“We don’t want to look at this as an experimental team. We want to look at this as a team that could compete to win Gold Cup,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Thursday after announcing his 23-man roster. “Let’s be really clear with that. And that’s going to be our expectations, and will it be difficult? Absolutely. But we think there’s enough backbone in this group. We think there’s enough veteran leadership in this group.”
Among the missing are Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, Sergiño Dest, John Brooks, Zack Steffen and Josh Sargent, all being given time off ahead of preseasons with their European clubs and the start of World Cup qualifying on Sept. 2.
“The major European players were going to get time off after Nations League to prepare for their season,” Berhalter said. “Some other players that are in critical situations in Europe, we felt that it was more important for them to be in preseason with their team and give them a good chance of making a positive impact with their new coaching staff and with their club, rather than to be in Gold Cup.”
Defender Reggie Cannon and midfielders Kellyn Acosta, Sebastian Lletget and Jackson Yueill are the only holdovers on the 23-man roster from the group the U.S. used for the Nations League final four last month. Acosta was the only starter in the 3-2 win over Mexico on June 6.
Forward Jozy Altidore, goalkeeper Bill Hamid and midfielder Julian Green were among the 36 players cut Thursday.
Five players could make debuts: forward Matthew Hoppe, midfielders Gianluca Busio and Eryk Williamson, and defenders Donovan Pines and James Sands.
Wilson leads six in double figures as Aces beat Sparks 99-75
LOS ANGELES — A’ja Wilson had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Liz Cambage scored 13 points and grabbed 11 boards and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 99-75 on Wednesday night to move into a tie with the Seattle Storm atop the WNBA standings.
Jackie Young finished with 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals for Las Vegas (12-4). The game marked the return of Chelsea Gray and Riquna Williams to Los Angeles. Gray helped the Sparks win the WNBA championship in 2016. She finished with six points and eight assists. Williams had 14 points and eight rebounds, Dearica Hamby added 13 points and Kelsey Plum had 11 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
Amanda Zahui B. hit a jumper to give the Sparks a 19-18 lead late in the first quarter but Las Vegas scored 21 of the next 23 points to open an 18-point lead when Williams made a 3-pointer midway through the second.
Zahui B. led Los Angeles (6-9) with 22 points and nine rebounds. Te’a Cooper added 15 points, Erica Wheeler scored 13 and Brittney Sykes 11.
LeBron James, Damian Lillard and Dwyane Wade were in attendance.
Tour organizers drop legal action against careless fan
CHATEAUROUX, France — Tour de France organizers said they have dropped their legal action against a spectator who caused a massive crash on the first stage.
Organizers made the decision in a bid to defuse the situation after the careless spectator was placed in custody, race spokesperson Fabrice Tiano said on Thursday.
Gendarmes in Brittany arrested her on Wednesday, four days after the accident brought down dozens of riders and forced German rider Jasha Sutterlin to abandon the race.
The spectator brandished a large cardboard sign while leaning into the path of oncoming riders. She appeared to be looking in the other direction, apparently at a camera, and not at the approaching peloton.
The woman, not publicly identified, was arrested in the Finistere region by gendarmes who tracked her down based on accounts from people questioned this week.
AP source: Coyotes to hire Tourigny has head coach
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes are hiring veteran NHL assistant and junior coach Andre Tourigny as head coach, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the official announcement won’t come until a Thursday morning news conference.
Tourigny replaces Rick Tocchet, who was fired May 9 after the Coyotes failed to reach the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons.
The 47-year-old Tourigny has spent the past four seasons as coach and vice president of hockey operations for the Ottawa 67s in the junior Ontario Hockey League. He previously served as an assistant coach with the Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators.
Earlier this month, Tourigny was an assistant coach to Gerrard Gallant on the Team Canada team that earned gold at the world championships. He also led Team Canada to gold at the 2020 world junior championships and was slated to coach at the world juniors again later this year, but will now need to be replaced.
Tourigny earned his second straight OHL coach of the year honors in 2020 after leading the 67s to the league’s best record in consecutive seasons. He began his coaching career in 1998 at the junior major level, and became a head coach in 2003-04 with Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
Tourigny takes over a team that could be headed toward more major changes. The Coyotes made the postseason for the first time since 2012 in last season’s pandemic “bubble”, but fell off last season.
Arizona held the fourth playoff spot heading into the final month of the 2020-21 season before losing 12 of 15 games to fall out of contention. The Coyotes have numerous unrestricted free agents, including goalie and Antti Raanta and defensemen Niklas Hjalmarsson, and third-leading scorer Conor Garland is a restricted free agent.
NFL fines Washington $10M after misconduct investigation
The NFL has fined the Washington Football Team $10 million and owner Dan Snyder is stepping away from day-to-day operations after an independent investigation into the organization’s workplace misconduct.
The team was not stripped of any draft picks as part of the league’s discipline that was announced Thursday stemming from lawyer Beth Wilkinson’s investigation that began last summer.
The investigation found ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues that made the environment “highly unprofessional.”
Snyder says his wife Tanya will be in charge for the next “several months.” Tanya Snyder was named co-CEO on Tuesday.
NFL can’t confirm Chung’s allegations of discrimination
The NFL cannot confirm Eugene Chung’s allegations that a team official made discriminatory comments during his interview for a coaching job.
“After multiple discussions, including with Mr. Chung and his representative, we were unable to confirm the precise statement that was made, or by whom and under what circumstances any such statement was made,” the league said in a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday.
Chung, a 1992 first-round pick by New England, played five seasons in the league and served as an assistant coach for a decade.
He told The Boston Globe in May that he was told he was “not the right minority” by an interviewer. Chung, who is Korean American, didn’t identify the team.
The league emphasized such comments “have no place in the NFL or in any contemporary workplace.”
“We intend to use this occasion to reinforce the commitment of the NFL and of every NFL club to ensure appropriate interview processes and develop diverse, inclusive, and respectful workforces on and off the field,” the league said. “Mr. Chung has offered to assist us moving forward and we welcome the opportunity to speak with him about how we can better advance employment opportunities throughout the league.”
Chung most recently was part of Philadelphia’s coaching staff from 2016-19. He started 30 games at both guard spots for the Patriots in his first two seasons in the NFL in 1992-93 and played one season with Jacksonville and one with Indianapolis.
AP source: Jags, 49ers, Cowboys, coaches get fined over OTAs
DALLAS — The Jacksonville Jaguars and first-year coach Urban Meyer have been fined along with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers for violating rules governing offseason practices, a person with knowledge of the decision said Thursday.
Meyer and the Jaguars incurred the biggest fines, with the coach getting docked $100,000 while the team was fined $200,000, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the punishments weren’t announced.
The Cowboys and 49ers were fined $100,000 each, while Dallas coach Mike McCarthy and San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan were docked $50,000 apiece. ESPN first reported the punishments.
The Jaguars and 49ers acknowledged the discipline while the Cowboys declined comment. Jacksonville’s fines were for excessive contact between receivers and defensive backs during 11-on-11 drills June 1.
“The Jaguars are vigilant about practicing within the CBA rules and will re-emphasize offseason training rules as they relate to contact,” the team said. “We are looking forward to the start of training camp later this month.”
The 49ers are going into their sixth season under Shanahan.
“The health and safety of our players is our highest priority, and we take following league rules very seriously,” the team said. “We will continue to work with the NFL and the NFLPA to ensure compliance.”
NFL teams returned to in-person work in the offseason after the pandemic forced all the interaction last spring to be virtual. Last year’s training camps were the first live environments.
A year ago, the Cowboys and McCarthy were among a handful of teams with first-year coaching staffs that didn’t get live work. Dallas still didn’t use all its practice days this offseason, with McCarthy indicating the addition of a regular-season game for a 17-game season in 2021 was part of the reasoning in shortening the work.
Herbert leads Irish Open after a 64, McIlroy even par
THOMASTOWN, Ireland — Australian golfer Lucas Herbert shot 8-under 64 in the first round to lead the Irish Open by one stroke Thursday as Rory McIlroy was forced to battle down the stretch to finish on even par on his return to the European Tour.
The nearest challenger to Herbert, whose only victory on the tour came at the Dubai Desert Classic last year, was Johannes Veerman, a 350th-ranked American who made seven birdies and didn’t drop a shot playing in the last group of the day.
McIlroy got up and down from a greenside bunker for par at No. 18 to shoot 72, having also saved par on the 17th after a wayward drive. The world No. 10 was 2 over after eight holes at Mount Juliet, a course in the south of Ireland, in his first appearance on the European Tour since Abu Dhabi in January and only his second since November 2019.
McIlroy is playing the Irish Open, where he was a winner in 2016, as well as next week’s Scottish Open before competing at the British Open at Royal St. George’s the following week.
The 91st-ranked Herbert birdied five of his last seven holes — including his last three — after starting at No. 10.
WTA, ATP tours: Asian tennis tourneys off because of COVID
WIMBLEDON, England — The WTA and ATP tours both canceled tennis tournaments scheduled in China and Japan later this year — although the women’s circuit said its WTA Finals are “still under discussion.”
The WTA said it had to scrap plans for events in Asia that typically follow the U.S. Open late in the season because of “continued COVID-19 concerns and travel restrictions.”
The tour added that it is trying to move tournaments to offer players more opportunities to compete.
The ATP said organizers of the China Open in Beijing and the Japan Open in Tokyo — where the Summer Olympics are scheduled to begin July 23 — “confirmed” they’re being canceled in 2021 “due to restrictions related to COVID-19.”
The men’s tour added that a tournament in Morocco postponed in April now would not be held at all this year.
In other scheduling news that arrived Thursday, the men’s and women’s tournaments at Indian Wells, California, will be played in October. That event was called off in March 2020 in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic and postponed earlier this year.
Kentucky guard Davion Mintz will return for final season
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Guard Davion Mintz will withdraw from the NBA draft and return to Kentucky for his final season after leading the Wildcats in scoring as a graduate transfer.
Mintz entered the draft in May and said in a release Thursday that he felt “ready and closer” to his goal of playing in the NBA after going through the evaluation process. But, he added, “My heart has guided me back to Kentucky for one more year” to prove he’s ready for the highest level. The 6-foot-3 Mintz will use the extra season of eligibility available because of COVID-19.
DeChambeau switches caddie on eve of Rocket Mortgage Classic
DETROIT — Bryson DeChambeau is defending his Rocket Mortgage Classic title with a new caddie.
The 2020 U.S. Open champion and Tim Tucker mutually agreed to part ways, according to Brett Falkoff of GSE Worldwide, who manages DeChambeau.
“There is never a good time for a player-caddie separation,” Falkoff acknowledged on Thursday before DeChambeau began the first round.
Falkoff said the decision was made Wednesday, adding Cobra-Puma Golf tour operations manager Ben Schomin will be DeChambeau’s caddie this week.
DeChambeau, No. 6 in the world ranking, is trying to win a PGA Tour event in consecutive years for the first time at Detroit Golf Club. He had a chance two weeks ago to repeat at the U.S. Open, but went from leading the major with nine holes left to faltering and finishing in a tie for 26th.
Mets, under new owner Cohen, to celebrate Bobby Bonilla Day
NEW YORK — The New York Mets under new owner Steven Cohen are embracing Bobby Bonilla Day, an annual remembrance of a famously unsuccessful contract.
A promotion announced Thursday that allows a fan to book an Airbnb stay for four at Citi Field for $250 that includes use of the team gym and shower. The promotion includes throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the Mets play Atlanta on July 28.
Bonilla was released by the Mets in January 2000 after hitting .160 with four home runs and 18 RBIs the previous season, when a knee injury limited him to 119 at-bats. He had two seasons left on his contract at $5.9 million, and the Mets agreed to defer his salary at 8% interest and make 25 equal payments of $1,193,248.20 each July 1 from 2011-35, a total of $29,831,205.
Fans have lampooned the decision ever since as folly.
“It’s Bobby Bonilla Day — and for the first time, the New York Mets are inviting fans to take part in the July 1st excitement,” the team announced Thursday. “Today, Bobby is back to work, this time as the host of a stay at Citi Field like never before, available on Airbnb. Bobby and the Mets are inviting four lucky Mets fans to experience a night at the ballpark that will leave them with that bottom of the ninth, walk-off home run feeling.
The team, bought last fall by Cohen from the Wilpon and Katz families. said the fans can request the booking starting at noon on July 8.
Now 58, Bonilla was a six-time All-Star from 1986-2001. He hit .279 with 287 homers and 1,173 RBIs.
Spanish court annuls sanctions for Super League clubs
MADRID — A Spanish judge again acted to protect the clubs involved in the plan to create a European Super League when he issued a preliminary ruling on Thursday to annul the sanctions imposed on them by UEFA.
The ruling by the mercantile court in Madrid, made on request by the Super League, declared null a battery of disciplinary measures that nine of the 12 clubs behind the Super League agreed to in May after a backlash against the proposed league.
Judge Manuel Ruiz de Lara ordered UEFA to rescind the agreement that the nine clubs — Atlético Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham — signed to give up 5% of revenue for one season playing in Europe.
The court order also voided the combined payment of 15 million euros ($17.8 million) by the nine clubs for what UEFA called a “gesture of goodwill,” as well as the pledge made by the nine that they would accept a fine of 100 million euros ($118 million) if they seek again to play in an unauthorized competition.
The judge specifically ordered the English and Italian leagues to not take action against the clubs.
As for the three remaining clubs not to abandon the Super League plan — Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus — the judge reminded UEFA of a previous order he had issued to not go through with the possible sanction of banning them from competitions.
In April, Ruiz de Lara issued a stay on actions taken against the Super League clubs. It said FIFA, UEFA and its members — including federations, clubs and domestic leagues — couldn’t threaten or sanction players and teams in the new competition. He said that punishments could violate free competition laws.
Forward Ayo Akinola switches to Canada from United States
OTTAWA, Ontario — Forward Ayo Akinola has switched his affiliation from the United States to Canada and could debut for his new nation in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
The 21-year-old, who plays for Toronto in Major League Soccer, was on the U.S. team at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup and was on the initial roster for the 2019 Under-20 World Cup before he injured an ankle.
He made his American senior national team debut in a December exhibition against El Salvador.
Akinola has two goals in nine league games this year for Toronto, his fourth season with the senior team.
“I’m really excited to represent Canada at the international level,” Ayo Akinola said in a statement Wednesday released by the Canadian Soccer Association. “It’s a very exciting time for the country with all the quality that’s on the roster. Canada has been my home for almost all my life and I’m excited to give back.”
Canada plays Martinique on July 10 in the Gold Cup and plays the U.S. on July 18, among three first-round matches for the Canadians in Kansas City, Kansas City.
Tom Dundon now sole owner of Carolina Hurricanes
Tom Dundon is now sole owner of the Carolina Hurricanes after buying out the remaining shares of the NHL club held by Peter Karmanos and others.
The league’s board of governors unanimously approved the transaction Wednesday.
“We are fortunate to have a passionate fan base that supports what we believe is a team that can compete every year for the Stanley Cup.” Dundon said in a statement. “That is the only option.”
Dundon, 49, became majority owner in early 2018 when he bought 52% of the Hurricanes and their arena for $425 million. Karmanos had owned the team since moving the Whalers from Hartford in 1997.
“This was sort of the structure of the deal,” Dundon said told The Associated Press by phone. “It was always kind of contemplated that this is how we would do it, kind of two pieces.”
Dundon praised Karmanos for his impact on hockey in the U.S. for more than four decades and said, “His vision laid the groundwork for the success we now enjoy in Raleigh, and his legacy will always remain a part of this organization.”
But now Dundon gets to continue putting his stamp on the organization.
Carolina made the playoffs the past three seasons, the first three consecutive trips to the postseason since the move to Raleigh. Rod Brind’Amour won the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year and signed a three-year extension after the Hurricanes won their division and reached the second round before losing to Tampa Bay.
Steinbrenner vows to keep Boone, Cashman as Yankees struggle
NEW YORK — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner vowed to keep manager Aaron Boone, general manager Brian Cashman and the core of his team, shaking off a crushing loss to the Los Angeles Angels in which New York wasted a four-run, ninth-inning lead.
Steinbrenner spoke with reporters Thursday, the morning after the 11-8 defeat in which New York scored seven runs in the first inning. The Yankees are 41-39, fourth in the AL East, 8 1/2 games behind first-place Boston.
“It’s absolutely aggravating, maddening,” Steinbrenner said. “It has been tough to watch and the players know that. They’re better than this. This is not the product that we expect and it’s not the type of play that they expect themselves.”
New York had discussed the availability since Monday, and the 51-year-old owner was clear that he does not act like impulsive father George, who ran the Yankees from 1973-2008 and changed managers 21 times.
