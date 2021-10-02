AP Source: NWSL commissioner out amid scandal
National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird is out after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct toward players, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the move Friday had not been made public. It comes in the wake of claims of misconduct, including sexual coercion, leveled by two former players against North Carolina coach Paul Riley.
Riley was fired by the Courage on Thursday and the allegations touched off a wave of condemnation by players that forced this weekend’s games to be called off.
Additionally, FIFA on Friday opened an investigation into the case. It is rare that soccer’s international governing body gets involved in a controversy involving a member association. U.S. Soccer also announced an independent investigation Friday.
U.S. Soccer was instrumental in founding the NWSL in 2013 and helped support the league until last year, when it became independent. The federation continues its financial support of the league.
“Player safety and respect is the paramount responsibility of every person involved in this game. That is true across every age, competition and ability level,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Cone said in a statement. “We owe it to each athlete, each fan and the entire soccer community to take every meaningful action in our power to ensure nothing like this ever happens again.”
U.S. Soccer suspended Riley’s coaching license Thursday after The Athletic published claims of abuse made by former NWSL players Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim.
FIFA told The Associated Press it was “deeply concerned” by the case and will now be seeking further details from American soccer authorities about the issues raised.
Ream to miss 3 World Cup qualifiers; replaced by Zimmerman
CHICAGO — Fulham defender Tim Ream withdrew Friday from the United States’ next three World Cup qualifiers for family reasons and was replaced by Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman.
Ream started the Americans’ opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador last month and was an unused bench player for the 1-1 draw against Canada and the 4-1 win at Honduras.
Zimmerman was on the bench for all three matches and did not get in. He was not on the initial 27-man roster for October that was announced Wednesday.
Zimmerman, 28, has made 17 international appearances.
The 33-year-old Ream had made 46 international appearances.
The U.S. hosts Jamaica on Thursday at Austin, Texas, plays three days later at Panama and meets Costa Rica on Oct. 13 at Columbus, Ohio.
Bears waiting until game time to announce QB against Lions
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears will wait until game time to announce their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Detroit, choosing between Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields.
Both quarterbacks are dealing with injuries, but Fields has been able to go through full practices the entire week while Dalton has been limited every day. Dalton is suffering from a bone bruise to his left knee while Fields wore a brace on his injured right hand all week in practice.
Coach Matt Nagy said Friday he couldn’t rule out Dalton for Sunday at Soldier Field because his health has improved, and he is the team’s regular starter.
Fields injured his right thumb during last weekend’s 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Dalton got hurt right before halftime in Week 2 against Cincinnati.
Lamar Jackson back at practice for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was back at practice Friday after missing the previous two days with a back issue.
Jackson was listed as a full participant in practice by the Ravens, and he’s questionable for Sunday’s game at Denver, although offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday he didn’t think the injury was serious.
Baltimore ruled out tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip) for the game against the Broncos.
Washington WR Curtis Samuel expected to play against Falcons
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington activated wide receiver Curtis Samuel on Friday, and he is expected to make his season debut Sunday at the Atlanta Falcons.
Samuel missed the first three games of the season with a lingering groin injury. The 25-year-old Samuel was placed on injured reserve to give him more time to get healthy.
Coach Ron Rivera said Samuel will be active for Washington’s Week 4 game at Atlanta. He returned to practice Wednesday, starting a 21-day clock to put him on the 53-man roster or shelve him for the season, but he’s good to go now.
“I’m just looking forward to letting the game come to me,” Samuel said. “Of course I want to get in the end zone, but if I don’t, it is what it is. If my teammates get in the end zone, we’re going to celebrate and we’re going to have fun, and hopefully come home with a win.”
Washington signed Samuel to a three-year contract worth $34.5 million during the offseason, hoping to add another dynamic playmaker to the offense. The team’s passing attack ranks 24th in the NFL.
Samuel will be eased back in, but he gives quarterback Taylor Heinicke another option.
So Yeon Ryu, Ewart Shadoff share lead at ShopRite LPGA
GALLOWAY, N.J. — So Yeon Ryu finally quit thinking about her swing and thought only about scoring just in time to birdie the last three holes for a 6-under 65 and a share of the lead with Jodi Ewart Shadoff in the ShopRite LPGA on Friday.
Scoring was so low on the Bay Course of Seaview that 20 players shot 67 or better.
Ewart Shadoff, who has missed the cut in her last eight LPGA Tour events, birdied the par-5 18th to join Ryu in the lead.
Jin Young Ko, the world’s No. 2 player, Inbee Park and Solheim Cup star Matilda Castren of Finland were among those one shot behind at 66.
U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso birdied four of her last seven holes to join the chase. She was among those at 67.
Getting off to a quick start is important at the ShopRite LPGA because it’s a 54-hole event.
Ryu, a two-time major champion and former No. 1 player in women’s golf, didn’t get off to the fastest start. She began on No. 10 and was only 1 under through 12 holes when she made eagle on the par-5 third hole.
The South Korean player said she has been working on her downswing to keep it from coming too far inside. It seemed that’s all she could think about at times.
Will Zalatoris shoots 61 to share lead at Sanderson Farms
JACKSON, Miss. — Will Zalatoris felt like he couldn’t miss on the green and rarely did Friday in setting the course record with an 11-under 61 to share the lead with Nick Watney and Sahith Theegala in the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Zalatoris, voted the PGA Tour rookie of the year despite not having full status last year, made it look so simple at the Country Club of Jackson that his longest putt for par was 3 feet.
One of the poorer shots he hit was on the par-5 third hole after making the turn. He hit a weak fade into a bunker some 30 yards away and blasted out to 3 feet, turning a difficult shot into yet another birdie.
“The days where I make 20-footers, those are the days that I end up putting a great round together, because I’m always going to be the guy that’s going to hit 14 plus greens to give myself chances,” Zalatoris said.
Watney, coming off his worst season in a decade, backed up a solid start with another good round. He opened with four birdies in six holes and dropped only one shot on his way to a 66.
Theegala also held his own after opening with a 64, new territory for the California rookie in just his second start as a PGA Tour member. He chipped in for eagle on the par-5 third hole to right back in the mix. Theegala finished with a 30-foot birdie putt for a 67.
Ons Jabeur on to semis at Chicago as career year continues
CHICAGO — Ons Jabeur had never beaten Elina Svitolina, but Svitolina had never faced the new, improved Jabeur, who is in the midst of a career season.
Jabeur, who came into the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic ranked a career-best 16th, fell behind 4-1 in the first set before rallying for a 6-4, 6-2 victory over the sixth-ranked and top-seeded Svitolina on Friday in the quarterfinals. The Tunisian won her 43rd match of the year, tying her with second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka for the most on the WTA Tour.
Jabeur was 0-3 against Svitolina, most recently losing in 2019 at Dubai.
NCAA accuses Louisville, Mack of additional allegations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The NCAA has amended its Notice of Allegations against Louisville, adding additional violations committed by the men’s basketball program that include impermissible activities and accusations coach Chris Mack did not promote an atmosphere for compliance.
Already under review by the Independent Resolution Panel (IRP) for violations related to a college basketball corruption case detailed in a May 2020 NOA, the school received the amendment on Thursday from the governing body’s Complex Case Unit.
The NCAA alleges Louisville:
— Allowed graduate assistants, managers and noncoaching staffers to conduct impermissible activities with current players;
— Produced, showed and personalized recruiting videos to prospects including their names and likenesses;
— Presumed Mack responsible for both allegations. The amendment adds that Mack did not rebut presumption of responsibility.
Clemson men’s hoops coach receives contract extension, raise
Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell has recieved a two-year contract extension that will tie him to the Tigers through the 2025-26 season.
Brownell is the program’s all-time victories leader with a 201-149 record over 11 seasons.
The new deal also includes a raise of $400,000 for this season with a total financial package of $2.6 million. Brownell’s compensation grows to $3 million for each of the final two years of the agreement.
The new deal was approved by the compensation committee of the school’s board of trustees on Friday.
“Brad continues to be a great leader and ambassador for our men’s basketball program,” Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a statement.
Should the school end Brownell’s employment after this season, it would owe him $25,000 per month for the remainder of the contract. That monthly amount increases each year and would be $250,000 a month in Brownell’s last season.
Hatton leads Alfred Dunhill Links by 1 after 2nd round
ST ANDREWS, Scotland — Tyrrell Hatton produced a brilliant display of links golf in Scotland on Friday to keep himself on track for a third victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
The Englishman, fresh off the 19-9 hammering from the United States in the Ryder Cup, could not have faced a much tougher test as he played the famously difficult Carnoustie on day one and then met high winds at Kingsbarns on day two.
But after posting a sparkling 64 at the British Open venue, he battled to a 70 in the second round to get to 10 under and lead by one heading into a weekend over the Old Course at St Andrews.
Fellow Englishman Daniel Gavins was his nearest challenger, a shot clear of 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett and China’s Li Haotong.
Hagestad wins second US Mid-Am title, headed back to Masters
SIASCONSET, Mass. — Stewart Hagestad won his second U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship on Friday, holding off Mark Costanza 2 and 1 at windy Sankaty Head for a return to the Masters.
The 30-year-old Hagestad, from Newport Beach, California, also won in 2016 at Stonewall, in Elverson, Pennsylvania, then was the low amateur in the 2017 Masters with a 36th-place tie. He also earned a spot next year in the U.S. Open.
Hagestad led 5 up Thursday after the first 18 holes in the 36-hole match.
“(Costanza) gave me nothing the whole day,” said Hagestad, a second-year MBA student at the University of Southern California. “I thought that at some point I would maybe get a break or he would give me a hole. I knew that he would come out swinging. He’s a really good player. I tried to go out and basically make him beat me, and he damn near did that.”
The 32-year-old Costanza is from Morristown, New Jersey.
“It’s tough because when you’re digging yourself out of a hole, you want to make birdies, but you know if you falter, you’re going deeper into the hole,” Costanza said. “You’ve got to keep the momentum going. I think I kept the honor the entire day. I made some clutch up-and-downs and I’m proud of myself.”
Panama makes 7 additions to roster for World Cup qualifying
Forwards Abdiel Arroyo of Maccabi Petah Tikva, Gabriel Torres of Costa Rica’s Alajuelense, Freddy Góndola of Venezuela’s Táchira and Ismael Díaz of Tauro were among 27 players announced Thursday for Panama’s World Cup qualifiers against El Salvador, the United States and Canada.
Defender Harold Cummings of Bolivia’s Always Ready and midfielders Armando Cooper of Israel’s Maccabi Petah Tikva and Cristian Martínez of Plaza Amador also were among seven players picked who were not on the roster for opening qualifiers
Players dropped included Arminia Bielefeld defender Andrés Andrade, Alianza Atlético defender Azmahar Ariano, Universitario defender Iván Anderson, Houston Dynamo midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla, LA Galaxy II midfielder Carlos Harvey along with midfiedler Romeesh Ivey of Bulgaria’s Etar Veliko Tarnovo, forward José Fajardo of Ecuador’s 9 de Octubre and forward Cecilio Waterman of Chile’s Everton.
No. 68 Panama started with a 0-0 home draw against Costa Rica, won 3-0 at Jamaica and tied 1-1 at home against Mexico. It plays at 65th-ranked El Salvador on Oct. 7, hosts the No. 13 U.S. three days later and is at 51st-ranked Canada on Oct. 13.
Canada November qualifiers at artificial turf Edmonton
Canada will play its home World Cup qualifiers against Costa Rica and Mexico next month at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, a venue with an artificial surface.
The Confederation of North and Central American and Carribean Association Football announced the sites Friday.
Commonwealth Stadium has had FieldTurf since 2010. The Canadian Soccer Association did not respond to an email from The Associated Press asking whether a temporary grass field would be installed.
Canada played its first two home qualifiers of the final round at Toronto’s BMO Field, drawing Honduras 1-1 on Sept. 2 and beating El Salvador 3-0 on Sept. 8. It hosts Panama in Toronto on Oct. 13.
Canada, ranked 51st, announced its 27-man roster Friday for qualifiers at No. 9 Mexico on Oct. 7, at 59th-ranked Jamaica three days later and the match against No. 68 Panama, adding Toronto winger Jacob Shaffelburg. The 21-year-old, who has one international appearance, scored one goal and set up two in Toronto’s 3-2 comeback win over Cincinnati in Major League Soccer on Wednesday. He has two goals and four assists in his last four games for Toronto.
Derek Cornelius of Greece’s Panetolikos and Charles-Andreas Brym of FC Eindhoven in the Netherlands also were picked for the first time during this World Cup qualifying cycle.
Canada, seeking its first World Cup appearance since 1986, is tied with the United States for second in the eight-nation final round, in which each team plays 14 matches. The top three teams qualify for next year’s World Cup, and the fourth-place nation advances to a playoff.
Tribe accepting bets on games involving WNBA team it owns
On the first legal sports wager in Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont showed a potential area of concern for the state.
Lamont placed the first bet at the Mohegan Sun, putting $50 on the Connecticut Sun to win its playoff game with the Chicago Sky, moments after casino president Jeff Hamilton, a member of the tribe, urged people to bet on the Sun.
“They are playing the Sky and the sky is the limit,” Lamont said. “I’m going to bet they’re going all the way.”
The wager captured the attention of some experts and state lawmakers, concerned about a potential conflict of interest with the Mohegan Tribe accepting bets on the WNBA team it owns.
Williams sets Liga record for successive games in Bilbao win
BILBAO, Spain — Athletic Bilbao forward Raúl García scored to make amends for a squandered penalty and lead a 1-0 win over Alavés on a record-setting night for teammate Iñaki Williams.
Williams set a Spanish league record with his 203rd consecutive appearance by playing Friday’s match at San Mamés Stadium. The Bilbao striker has not missed a league match for any reason since April 2016. The prior mark of 202 straight league games was held by former Real Sociedad player Juan Larrañaga.
García had a spot kick saved by Alavés goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco in the ninth minute after a long video review that spotted a handball by Ximo Navarro.
Pacheco kept Alavés alive against a dominant Bilbao by saving shots by Iker Muniain and Williams on the half-hour mark.
But the goalie could do little to stop García from heading in Iñigo Lekue’s poorly defended cross a minute before halftime. Williams drew in two defenders, leaving García free to nod home Lekue’s long ball to the far post.
Bilbao jumped into sixth place with the victory, just ahead of Barcelona, before the rest of the round this weekend.
Alavés stayed in the relegation zone after its sixth defeat in seven games. It arrived to the match hoping to build on its shock 1-0 win over defending champion Atlético Madrid in the last round, but it generated far too little in attack to dispute the Basque Country derby with Bilbao.
Teen midfielder Busio scores late equalizer for Venezia
CAGLIARI, Sardinia — Teenage midfielder Gianluca Busio’s first Serie A goal earned promoted Venezia a late 1-1 draw at Cagliari on Friday.
Busio, one of three Americans at Venezia, saw his shot from the center of the area deflected in by defender Martin Caceres two minutes into stoppage time.
“To get my first goal to tie the game is crazy,” Busio said.
The 19-year-old Busio was born to an Italian father and American mother in North Carolina. He joined Venezia in August from Sporting Kansas City in a deal that could reportedly be worth $10 million if bonuses are met.
“We followed him for a year,” Venezia coach Paolo Zanetti said of Busio. “There were other clubs following him, too, but because of relationships our president has with the American league, we were able to bring him here.
“He came very voluntarily and has really embraced our plans. He’s a talented, complete player who covers the field and plays every match very intensely.”
Asked who Busio reminds him of, Zanetti said he’s a combination of former Italy greats Andrea Pirlo and Gennaro Gattuso.
“He’s got skill but he can also make tackles, cover the field, and he likes to play a bit more forward,” Zanetti said. “I don’t think he’s discovered his full identity yet. He provides quality as a playmaker but he’s a bit wasted like that. I think if he moves a few meters forward he can also score goals and that’s what we saw tonight.”
Keita Baldé put Cagliari in front with a header early on to become the top Senegalese scorer in Italian league history with his 40th — overtaking Khouma Babacar (39 goals), who now plays in Turkey.
Lens beats 10-man Reims to consolidate 2nd place in France
LENS, France — Arnaud Kalimuendo scored twice for Lens to continue its flying start with a 2-0 win over 10-man Reims in the French league on Friday.
The 19-year-old Kalimuendo, who is on loan at Lens for the second time from Paris Saint-Germain, broke the deadlock in first half injury time after a penalty conceded by Reims midfielder Hugo Ekitike.
Ekitike was Reims’ player of the game with two goals in its 3-1 win over Nantes last weekend, but he caught Lens’ Kevin Danso in the face with the sole of his boot and was shown a red card after a VAR check.
Kalimuendo followed his first goal for Lens since his return with his second in the 52nd, brilliantly set up by Florian Sotoca.
Lens consolidated second place after losing just one of its nine games so far.
Reims dropped to 12th after its third defeat, having played a game more than its midtable rivals.
One of them, Rennes, hosts league leader Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday. Defending champion Lille hosts third-placed Marseille, also Sunday.
Cologne beats Fürth 3-1, continues strong Bundesliga start
BERLIN — Cologne’s strong start to the Bundesliga under new coach Steffen Baumgart continued with a 3-1 come-from-behind win over promoted Greuther Fürth on Friday.
Skhiri Ellyes scored two to decide the game and give Cologne its third win of the season. It also stretched its unbeaten run to five games since a 3-2 loss at Bayern Munich.
Some 40,000 fans were allowed at Cologne’s Müngersdorfer Stadium under new relaxed coronavirus restrictions, and they sang loudly and passionately before, during and after the game.
But Fürth’s Marco Meyerhöfer dampened the exuberant mood somewhat with the opening goal in the seventh minute, when he fired the ball through Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn’s legs after Timothy Tillman played him in. Tillman was making his first league start for Fürth in place of Julian Green, who dropped to the substitutes.
Tillman had another good chance from a similar position in the 20th as the Cologne defense again went for a wander out of position.
Jeremy Dudziak hit the post for Fürth in the 32nd, then did it again with the rebound from a difficult angle.
