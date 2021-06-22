Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib on Monday became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.
Nassib announced the news on Instagram, saying he wasn’t doing it for the attention but because “I just think that representation and visibility are so important.”
Nassib also said in his short video message that he was donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit that seeks to prevent suicide among LGBTQ youth.
Nassib is a sixth-year pro who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2016 in the third round out of Penn State. He played two seasons for the Browns and two for Tampa Bay before joining the Raiders in 2020.
AP source: Harden commits to US Olympic men’s team for Tokyo
USA Basketball’s Olympic men’s roster is getting closer to filled, with now as many as eight spots on the 12-person team claimed.
Brooklyn’s James Harden has told the national team that is committed to playing U.S. men’s national team next month at the Tokyo Games, said a person familiar with the decision. Miami’s Bam Adebayo has also informed USA Basketball of his intention to play for the team at the Tokyo Games.
Adebayo’s decision was first reported by ESPN, and he confirmed it Monday to The Associated Press. Harden’s decision was first reported by The Athletic, then confirmed to AP on condition of anonymity because neither the Nets star nor USA Basketball has publicly announced the move.
The eight commitments, for now, all either confirmed by people with knowledge or by the player publicly: Adebayo, Harden, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Phoenix’s Devin Booker and Portland’s Damian Lillard.
One of the final spots, though, won’t be going to Golden State’s Stephen Curry. The person with knowledge of the situation said Curry has declined an invitation to be part of the team, citing offseason commitments.
Bird, Taurasi earn spots on fifth US Olympic basketball team
Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will try and become the first five-time Olympic gold medalists in basketball as they lead the U.S women’s team at the Tokyo Games.
The duo was selected for their fifth Olympics on Monday, joining Teresa Edwards as the only basketball players in U.S. history to play in five. Edwards won four gold medals and a bronze in her illustrious Olympic career.
“It’s just been a tremendous journey when you think about playing for that long,” Taurasi said. “We’re trying to take it to the next generation. Focused on what we have to do to come home with gold. Tremendous competition like no other because of COVID, the delay of the Olympics. We’re really focused on winning gold.”
There have been five international basketball players to play in five Olympics: Spain’s Juan Carlos Navarro, Brazil’s Adriana Moises Pinto and Oscar Schmidt, Australia’s Andrew Gaze and Puerto Rico’s Teofilo Cruz.
The 40-year-old Bird and 39-year-old Taurasi will lead a veteran group in Japan, including 6-foot-6 Sylvia Fowles, who will be playing in her fourth Olympics. Tina Charles will be in her third while 6-8 Brittney Griner and Breanna Stewart are back for a second time.
There will also be six newcomers to the Olympic stage led by reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson. The Las Vegas Aces star helped the U.S. win the World Championship in 2018 in Spain. Others making their Olympic debuts are Skylar Diggins-Smith, Chelsea Gray, Ariel Atkins, Jewell Loyd and Napheesa Collier.
Arizona Cardinals rookie LB arrested for reckless driving
PHOENIX — Zaven Collins, a first-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals, was arrested over the weekend for reckless driving and excessive speeding.
Scottsdale police said Monday that Collins was pulled over around 10 a.m. Sunday for allegedly driving 76 mph in a 35 mph zone. Police said Collins was booked and released later in the day.
Collins, a 22-year-old linebacker, was taken by the Cardinals with the 16th overall pick in this year’s draft out of Tulsa. Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury has said he expects Collins to be a big piece of the defense from the opening game, teaming with second-year linebacker Isaiah Simmons to form a youthful core.
Collins signed a reported four-year, $14.7 million contract on June 8 with an $8 million signing bonus.
The Cardinals didn’t immediately have comment when contacted on Monday.
Transgender weightlifter Hubbard selected for Tokyo Olympics
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will be the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics.
Hubbard was among five weightlifters confirmed Monday for New Zealand’s team for the Tokyo Games.
She will also be the oldest weightlifter at the Games and will be ranked fourth in the women’s heavyweight division. Hubbard won a silver medal at the 2017 World Championships and gold in the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa. She competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games but sustained a serious injury that set back her career.
“I am grateful and humbled by the kindness and support that has been given to me by so many New Zealanders,” Hubbard said. “When I broke my arm at the Commonwealth Games three years ago, I was advised that my sporting career had likely reached its end. But your support, your encouragement, and your (love) carried me through the darkness.
“The last eighteen months has shown us all that there is strength in kinship, in community, and in working together towards a common purpose.”
The additional burden has had to carry is that her efforts have made her a flashpoint in the debate around the fairness of trans athletes competing in women’s events. She has faced anger, scorn and ridicule, has been directly criticized by her opponents.
Competing as Gavin Hubbard, her birth name, Hubbard set national records in junior competition and had a best, combined snatch and clean and jerk total of 300 kilograms.
Hubbard transitioned eight years ago at the age of 35. She has since met all of the requirements of the International Olympic Committee’s regulations for trans athletes and fair competition.
The competition in the women’s 87-kilogram-plus category will be held on Aug. 2.
Baseball Hall of Fame induction set for full capacity
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — The Baseball Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony is returning to its standard seating format, opening the door for another big crowd.
Hall of Fame officials said Monday that tickets will not be required for the event’s free lawn seating area. The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 8, on the grounds of Clark Sports Center and will honor class of 2020 members Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker. No one was selected this year.
Inductions have been held outside the center since 1992 and the largest crowd was estimated at 82,000 for Cal Ripken Jr. and Tony Gwynn in 2007. The second-largest crowd on record — an estimated 55,000 people — attended the last induction ceremony, in July 2019. Crowds have surpassed 50,000 at five of the past six ceremonies, from 2014-2019. Last year’s was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hall of Fame’s annual awards presentation will remain an indoor, television-only event, on July 24. Al Michaels (2021) and Ken Harrelson (2020) will receive the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcasting excellence, Dick Kaegel (2021) and Nick Cafardo (2020) will receive the Baseball Writers’ Association of America Career Excellence Award, and David Montgomery will receive the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award from last year.
Manning rejoining Giants, working with business, fan roles
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eli Manning has a new job with the New York Giants.
The two-time Super Bowl MVP is rejoining the organization to work in business opportunities and fan initiatives.
The Giants announced the hiring Monday, roughly 18 months after Manning retired following the 2019 season.
“For 16 seasons, Eli represented and defined what it meant to be a Giant and we are excited for him to join the business side of our front office,” team co-owner and chief executive John Mara said. “Eli is one of the most beloved players in Giants history. We had a mutual interest in him returning to the organization and we’re thrilled to welcome him back.”
Manning, who set most of the Giants passing records, will help with initiatives stretching across business development, marketing and community and corporate relations. He will also collaborate on original content development and fan engagement activations, including a new lifestyle series premiering this fall.
Manning played a Giants-record 236 regular-season games — plus 12 more in the playoffs — without ever missing one because of an injury.
On Sept. 26, Manning will be inducted into the Giants’ Ring of Honor and will have his No. 10 jersey retired during a special halftime ceremony of their game against Atlanta.
Copa America in Brazil up to 140 virus cases
SAO PAULO — There were 140 known COVID-19 cases at the Copa America in Brazil on Monday, up from 66 positive tests on Thursday.
CONMEBOL said in a statement that of the 15,235 tests, the number of people infected was 0.9% of the total.
“Most of the affected are workers, members of squads and outsourced staffers,” the South American soccer body said. “In comparison with the previous figures, the incidence of the coronavirus is lower, which is a clear sign that preemptive measures and health protocols are working as expected.”
On Sunday, Chile admitted some of its players at Copa America violated the tournament’s virus protocols after a barber visited the players’ hotel in the Brazilian city of Cuiaba.
The Chilean Football Association issued a statement saying it “recognizes the violation of the health bubble of the squad participating at Copa America, with the unauthorized entry of a barber who, despite his negative PCR test, should not have made contact with the players.”
The Chilean FA did not give the number or names of players involved, but said they will be fined.
On Friday, Brazil’s government said 82 people connected with the Copa America had contracted COVID-19. All four host cities — Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia, Cuiaba, Goiania — have cases relating to the tournament, it said.
Brazil stepped in as an emergency host despite the country having the second highest number of recorded deaths from the coronavirus in the world, at more than 500,000.
Half of the teams playing in the Copa America have reported COVID-19 cases — Venezuela, Bolivia, Colombia, Peru and Chile.
Bills get green light to play in front of full stadium
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Welcome back, Bills Mafia.
The Buffalo Bills received the green light from state health officials to return to full capacity for home games this season, the team announced Monday.
Vaccinated and unvaccinated fans will be allowed to attend, though unvaccinated ones will be required to wear masks under guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The coronavirus pandemic led to Buffalo playing home games in an empty stadium during the regular season last year. The rules were loosened to allow about 6,700 fans — about 10% of the stadium’s capacity — to attend the Bills’ two home playoff games in January.
Islanders sell out season tickets for 1st year at UBS Arena
NEW YORK — In the midst of the New York Islanders’ second straight trip to the semifinal round of the Stanley Cup playoffs and nearly 4 1/2 months before the opening of their new arena, season tickets for the first season in their new home are sold out.
UBS Arena, under construction next to the racetrack at Belmont Park and expected to open in November with a capacity of around 17,000 for hockey, has sold its allotment of about 15,000 season tickets, the Islanders announced Monday.
“We are so proud to have the support of these Islanders fans. They’ve responded in such overwhelming fashion,” said Mike Cosentino, Islanders senior vice president of sales. “We’re looking forward to welcoming the Islanders faithful to their new home at UBS Arena in the fall.”
Also, 50 of the arena’s 56 suites have been sold out, and fewer than 240 seats are still available in the Dime Club.
The Islanders plan to start a waiting list for season tickets, and individual game tickets will also be sold.
“Selling out season tickets is a true testament to this loyal fanbase,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group, which manages the arena. “This arena will bring the very best in both hockey and entertainment to fans across the region.”
The Islanders are tied in their semifinal series with the Tampa Bay Lightning at two games apiece heading into Game 5 on the road Monday night. Game 6 will be back at Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday.
