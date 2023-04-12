NHL to play 1st exhibition games in Australia in September
The NHL is going down under for the first time, with the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes set to play in Australia in September.
The trip announced Tuesday is the league’s first foray into the Southern Hemisphere.
The Kings and Coyotes will face off in two exhibition games at Rod Laver Arena — center court at the Australian Open tennis tournament — in Melbourne on Sept. 23 and 24. Australia is set to be the fourth continent to host NHL action.
“The Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings are two of our league’s rising young teams and among our most innovative and adventurous franchises,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “We look forward to their two games at Rod Laver Arena and know this history-making visit will thrill our many avid fans in Australia and cause so many more throughout the sports-loving nation to be captivated by our great game.”
The Kings and Coyotes organizations previously each played games outside North America before agreeing to go to Australia.
There is currently one Aussie in the NHL, Nathan Walker of the St. Louis Blues. Signed with the Blues through next season, he said recently he was disappointed they weren’t chosen to participate.
“It’ll be great for the game of hockey,” Walker said. “I hope they can grow it a bit more back home. I know all my buddies back home are pretty pumped to go watch it.”
Premier League to hold summer tournament in United States
LONDON — The Premier League will hold an off-season tournament in the United States this summer featuring six teams.
Chelsea, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Fulham, Brighton and Brentford will play in the nine-match “summer series” in July, the league announced Tuesday.
“Our clubs have incredible supporters in the U.S., who passionately follow their teams throughout the season,” Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said in a statement.
The matches will be played from July 22-30 in Atlanta, Orlando, Philadelphia, as well as in Harrison, New Jersey, and Landover, Maryland.
Chelsea and Brighton will kick off the tournament at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on July 22.
While a number of English top-flight clubs have held off-season tours in the U.S. it is the first time the league has staged a tournament there.
The league said it was part of an “ongoing commitment to its U.S.-based fans.”
AP source: Big Ten taps ex-MLB exec Petitti as commissioner
The Big Ten is hiring former Major League Baseball executive Tony Petitti to be its next commissioner, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday night.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was still being finalized. An announcement is expected from the conference by the end of the week.
Petitti replaces Kevin Warren, who is leaving to become president of the Chicago Bears. Warren’s last day on the job was scheduled to be April 17.
Petitti continues a trend of recent hires to lead the top conferences coming from outside college sports — like Warren, who worked for the Minnesota Vikings before taking over for Jim Delany and becoming the Big Ten’s first Black commissioner in 2019.
The Pac-12 subsequently hired George Kliavkoff, who was an executive for MGM Resorts International. Last year, the Big 12 hired Brett Yormark as commissioner after he had previously run Barclays Center in New York and worked for the Roc Nation talent agency.
Petitti has extensive background in television, working for ABC, CBS and MLB Network. He was also chief operating officer for MLB, taking over the position Rob Manfred held before he became commissioner.
Djokovic opens clay-court season with straight-set win
MONACO — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic looked rusty as he started his clay-court season with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win against qualifier Ivan Gakhov at the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday.
The two-time Monte Carlo champion had not played since losing to Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the Dubai Championships five weeks ago, which ended the Australian Open champion’s 20-match winning streak.
The 35-year-old Djokovic, who suffered an opening-round exit last year in the Principality, struggled with consistency in the first set and took time to find his marks on the slow surface. He played more aggressively in the second set and broke for 3-2, then did not look back to reach the third round.
“I have not played my best, particularly in the first set,” said Djokovic, who saved three of the four break points he faced. “All in all, I’m just pleased with the way I held my nerves in important moments.”
Djokovic’s next opponent will be either Lorenzo Musetti or Luca Nardi.
Stefanos Tsitsipas, aiming for a third consecutive title at the Country Club, advanced after Benjamin Bonzi retired because of a wrist injury just 22 minutes into their match, with the two-time defending champion leading 4-1.
Alexander Zverev also started his clay season with a win but dropped a set in a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Alexander Bublik.
YouTube TV sets early prices, features for ‘Sunday Ticket’
NEW YORK — With five months until kickoff, YouTube TV announced on Tuesday prices and some of the features it is planning in its first season as the home of “NFL Sunday Ticket.”
Early-season pricing for current YouTube TV subscribers will range from $249 to $289 while it will be $349 to $389 for non-subscribers who will access it through YouTube Primetime Channels.
The NFL reached a seven-year agreement with Google last December to distribute the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on CBS and Fox.
The seven-year deal is worth a little more than $2 billion per season. The package had been on DirecTV since 1994. The satellite provider paid $1.5 billion per year on an eight-year contract that expired last season.
The early-season pricing lasts through June 6. Prices will rise $100 after that. The average price of “Sunday Ticket” when it was on DirecTV was $400.
YouTube TV’s “Sunday Ticket” will include a multiview option, where viewers will be able to watch as many as four games at the same time. YouTube debuted that feature during the recent NCAA Tournament. Accessing key plays will also be available.
Viewers who have YouTube TV will also be able to access NFL Fantasy data and real time stats.
Google, which owns YouTube, announced last year that YouTube TV had surpassed 5 million subscribers.
“Sunday Ticket” averaged 2 million subscribers on DirecTV.
Brittney Griner working on memoir about Russian captivity
NEW YORK — Saying she is ready to share the “unfathomable” experience of being arrested and incarcerated in Russia, basketball star Brittney Griner is working on a memoir that is scheduled for spring 2024.
Griner was arrested last year at the airport in Moscow on drug-related charges and detained for nearly 10 months, much of that time in prison. Her plight unfolded at the same time Russia invaded Ukraine and further heightened tensions between Russia and the U.S., ending only after she was freed in exchange for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
A WNBA All-Star with the Phoenix Mercury, Griner had flown to Moscow in February 2022 to rejoin UMMC Ekaterinburg, a Russian women’s team she has played for in the off-season since 2014.
“That day (in February) was the beginning of an unfathomable period in my life which only now am I ready to share,” Griner said in a statement released Tuesday by Alfred A. Knopf.
“The primary reason I traveled back to Russia for work that day was because I wanted to make my wife, family, and teammates proud. After an incredibly challenging 10 months in detainment, I am grateful to have been rescued and to be home. Readers will hear my story and understand why I’m so thankful for the outpouring of support from people across the world.”
Griner added that she also hoped her book would raise awareness of other Americans detained overseas, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, arrested in Russia last month and accused of espionage; businessman Kai Li, serving a 10-year sentence in China on charges of revealing state secrets to the FBI; and Paul Whelan, a corporate security executive imprisoned in Russia on spying charges. Around the time Griner was released, Whelan criticized the U.S. government for not doing enough to help him.
Blackhawks agree to contracts with D Tinordi, G Commesso
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi has agreed to a one-year contract extension with a $1.25 million salary-cap hit.
The 31-year-old Tinordi was claimed off waivers from the New York Rangers in October. He has a career-high two goals and six assists in 44 games this season.
Chicago also agreed to a three-year contract with goaltender Drew Commesso. The entry-level deal runs through the 2025-26 season and carries a $925,000 salary-cap hit.
The team announced the deals for Tinordi and Commesso on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old Commesso was selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2020 draft. He appeared in 34 games with Boston University this season, going 24-8-0 with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.
The Blackhawks said Commesso will report to Rockford of the American Hockey League on a PTO.
The team also announced that longtime athletic trainer Mike Gapski is retiring after this season. Gapski, who turned 65 on Monday, spent 36 seasons with the Blackhawks. He is the longest-tenured trainer for a single team in NHL history.
Rays place RHP Eflin on injured list with back tightness
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays placed pitcher Zach Eflin on the 15-day injured list Tuesday after the right-hander reported lower back tightness.
Eflin (2-0, 3.27 ERA) had been scheduled to make his third start on Wednesday night against Boston. Instead, 22-year-old righty Taj Bradley will make his major league debut for the Rays, who were 10-0 going into the second game of the four-game series against the Red Sox.
Eflin, 29, signed a $40 million, three-year contract in the offseason, the largest free-agent deal in franchise history. He went 3-5 in 20 games (13 starts) in 2022, his seventh season with the Philadelphia Phillies.
His placement on the injured list is retroactive to April 8, which makes Eflin eligible to return on April 23.
“I expect it to be minimal,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said of the setback. “We’re trying to stay ahead of it. With where we’re at in the season and how important he is to us, let’s see if we can get it treated and calmed down pretty quickly.”
Eflin is the second member of Tampa Bay’s rotation to go on the IL. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow, who has been out with a left oblique strain, threw 15 pitches on Tuesday, his first pitches off a mound since late February.
Márquez won’t race in Americas MotoGP, cites hand injury
MADRID — Marc Márquez said Tuesday he will miss the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas this weekend because his hand hasn’t fully healed after surgery.
The six-time MotoGP champion had already missed the Argentine MotoGP after undergoing surgery to repair his right hand’s first metacarpal that he fractured in a crash at the season-opening Portuguese MotoGP.
Márquez had two screws inserted into his hand. He said the decision not to race in Austin, Texas, was made after his doctor analyzed the result of his latest CAT scan.
“The bone is still in the process of healing,” Márquez said on Twitter. “We have decided not to take any risks and therefore I won’t be able to ride in Austin. I will continue working and rehabilitating as I have been doing so far to be able to get back on the bike as soon as possible.”
Race officials penalized Márquez for “irresponsible riding” that led to the crash in Portugal. He was handed a double long lap penalty, which requires riding through an area of the track designed to add extra time to the lap.
Márquez had apologized to everyone affected by his error.
The Spaniard has struggled with injuries that have required several surgeries in recent years.
Williamson tears right ACL, 2 years after left ACL injury
PORTLAND, Ore — Portland Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson will have season-ending surgery Wednesday to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
The team said Tuesday that Williamson’s recovery time is expected to be approximately nine months. Dr. Richard Edelson will operate in Portland.
Williamson, 25, last played on April 1 — going a full 90 minutes at Dallas.
“Eryk is an extremely important component within the team who was performing at a high level again, making it difficult news to accept,” Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy said in a statement.
In late August 2021, Williamson tore his left ACL and returned to play in late March 2022.
Williamson has four goals and 17 assists in 70 matches over six seasons with the Timbers. He has made six appearances for the U.S., four in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup and two in exhibitions this January.
AP source: Lions trade Okudah to Falcons for 5th-round pick
DETROIT — The Detroit Lions aggressively improved one of their weaknesses this offseason, signing a trio of defensive backs from other teams and keeping a pair of their own to bolster the secondary.
Those moves, at least in part, made cornerback Jeff Okudah expendable.
Detroit is trading Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.
Detroit drafted the former Ohio State star with the No. 3 overall pick in 2020, and injuries have stunted his career so far. Hamstring and shoulder ailments limited him to nine games as a rookie and he had a season-ending Achilles tendon injury one game into his second season.
Okudah stayed healthy and started in 15 games last year, showing signs of promise as a run-stopping cornerback and struggling at times under second-year coach Dan Campbell. He had his first interceptions last season, forced his first fumble and made 73 tackles.
Lions general manager Brad Holmes, who did not draft Okudah, likely was eager to make the trade to avoid paying him more than $10 million in 2023 possibly to be a backup.
Texas G Morris to transfer; still facing assault charge
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas reserve guard Arterio Morris, who was allowed to play this season while awaiting trial on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, has entered the transfer portal, the school confirmed Tuesday.
Morris was one of the top recruits in the country, but struggled for playing time in an experienced lineup for Texas, which advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2008. He averaged 4.7 points and 11.7 minutes and nd was expected to be a key component for the Longhorns under recently promoted coach Rodney Terry.
Texas fired former coach Chris Beard after his December arrest on a felony domestic violence charge, which was dismissed in February. Beard is now at Mississippi.
Morris was charged with a Class A misdemeanor after a June 2022 altercation with an ex-girlfriend in the Dallas area. Morris’ attorney, Justin Moore, has said Morris is innocent.
“Arterio is thankful for the opportunity he was provided to not only play basketball, but be a student at the University of Texas,” Moore said. “He is looking forward to continue his education and his progress as a student athlete in the hopes of continuing his playing career after college.”
Beard said before the season started that Morris would be allowed to play. Morris kept playing after Terry took over as interim coach.
Morris is the second Longhorn to transfer since Terry was announced as the full-time head coach. Freshman guard Rowan Brumbaugh, who red-shirted last season, announced on social media he’s headed to Georgetown.
DeMarcus Cousins joins Guaynabo Mets in Puerto Rican league
SAN JUAN — Former NBA All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins joined the Guaynabo Mets of Puerto Rico’s professional basketball league on Tuesday.
The Guaynabo Mets said in a statement that the 32-year-old free agent Cousins “still has what it takes to play in the NBA”, but “is taking his talents to basketball-crazy Puerto Rico.” Details on the contract weren’t immediately available.
“DeMarcus is one of the best basketball players of his generation, and from a talent standpoint, he will be one of the best to ever play” in the Puerto Rican league, Mets co-owner Marc Grossman said. “His ability to shoot and stretch the floor should be a great fit.”
Cousins was the fifth overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft. He most recently played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021-22 season. Cousins also had stints with the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.
Cousins, who played college basketball at Kentucky, averaged 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game during his NBA career.
Puerto Rico’s league, named Baloncesto Superior Nacional, has brought several former NBA players in recent years.
Tasha Butts hired as Georgetown’s women’s basketball coach
WASHINGTON — Longtime college assistant Tasha Butts was hired as the head coach of Georgetown’s women’s basketball team on Tuesday.
Butts replaces James Howard, whose contract was not renewed last month after four consecutive losing seasons at the school.
Butts joins Ed Cooley as new basketball coaches at Georgetown; Cooley took over the men’s team last month after Patrick Ewing was dismissed.
Butts has been at Georgia Tech since April 2019, serving as an associate head coach and an assistant coach. Before that, Butts spent eight seasons at LSU. She also coached worked at UCLA and Duquesne.
Butts played college basketball at Tennessee from 2000-04 and played professionally in the WNBA and overseas. Howard went 66-108, a .379 winning percentage, during six years at Georgetown. The team this season went 14-17 and lost by 30 points to UConn in the Big East Conference Tournament quarterfinals on March 4.
Louisville transfer Withers headed to North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Louisville forward Jae’Lyn Withers says he’s transferring to North Carolina.
Withers announced his decision Tuesday in a social media post. He spent his first three seasons with the Cardinals and would have two more seasons of eligibility.
The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds last season. He shot 41.7% from 3-point range and had 12 games with multiple made 3s to show some inside-out ability needed by a UNC team that struggled to make outside shots.
UNC returns Armando Bacot, the program’s career leading rebounder and an Associated Press third-team All-American, and guard R.J. Davis at the core of an expected roster revamp, which included guard Caleb Love transferring to Michigan.
That comes after the Tar Heels became the first team to go from No. 1 in the AP preseason poll to missing the NCAA Tournament since it expanded to 64 teams in 1985.
Duke’s Filipowski to return for 2nd season with Blue Devils
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke 7-footer Kyle Filipowski is returning to the Blue Devils for his sophomore season instead of testing the NBA draft waters.
Filipowski announced his decision Tuesday in a social media post, saying: “I’m not done yet, see you next year.”
Filipowski was named The Associated Press newcomer of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and he was named the most valuable player of the ACC Tournament after the Blue Devils’ claimed the title. He averaged 15.1 points and 8.9 rebounds and possesses the ability to step outside.
Duke is losing a pair of one-and-done prospects, big man Dereck Lively II and wing Dariq Whitehead, to the NBA draft while junior guard Jeremy Roach has declared for the draft while maintaining his college eligibility. Filipowski’s return gives the Blue Devils a strong core along with Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell, who announced plans to return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.