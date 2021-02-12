Halos give Jon Jay minor league deal, spring training invite
ANAHEIM — Veteran outfielder Jon Jay has agreed to a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels.
The deal announced Thursday includes an invitation to major league spring training.
The well-traveled Jay is joining his seventh major league organization after spending last season in his second stint with Arizona, batting .160 over 18 games.
The 35-year-old center fielder also has played for the Padres, Cubs, Royals and White Sox since beginning his big league career from 2010-15 with the St. Louis Cardinals, winning a World Series ring in 2011.
The Angels will have a camp competition for a reserve outfielder role among Jay, Juan Lagares, Taylor Ward, Scott Schebler, Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh.
Chargers’ Staley rounds out staff by hiring 16 coaches
COSTA MESA — Brandon Staley said when he was hired as coach of the Los Angeles Chargers last month that he wanted to craft an offense that played to quarterback Justin Herbert’s strengths.
The group he has assembled has experience with some of the more prolific offensive coaches in the league.
Los Angeles announced the 16 position and assistant coaches that round out Staley’s staff. They join offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill and special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II, who were announced earlier.
“We want to provide Justin and all the players on offense with a coaching staff that was at the cutting edge,” said Staley, who was hired on Jan. 17. “We have guys from a variety of backgrounds, both from the pro game and in the college game that we hope can really create something unique and really take this offense to something new.”
The offensive staff includes coaches that have worked under New Orleans’ Sean Payton (Lombardi), San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan (passing game/quarterbacks coach Shane Day), Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur (tight ends coach Shane Day) and Oakland’s Jon Gruden (offensive line coach Frank Smith). Staley came to the Chargers after one season on Sean McVay’s Rams staff as defensive coordinator.
Wide receivers coach Chris Beatty (Pitt) and running backs coach Derrick Foster (Iowa) are coming from the college ranks. Herbert, the AP’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, has returned to Southern California and is hoping to get some parts of the playbook over the next month.
Staley kept only two holdovers from Lynn’s staff — veteran defensive line coach Giff Smith and offensive assistant Dan Shamash. Smith is the only staff member over 50.
Jay Rodgers, who is seen as an up-and-coming assistant in league circles, will coach outside linebackers as well as serve as one of the run game coordinators. Rodgers and Staley previously worked together in Chicago.
The rest of Staley’s position coaches are Michael Wilhoite (linebackers) and Derrick Ansley (secondary).
Tom Donatell (secondary), Shaun Sarrett (offensive line), Mayur Chaudhari (special teams), Isaac Shewmaker (defensive quality control), Chandler Whitmer (offensive quality control) and John Timu (Alex G. Spanos coaching fellow) are coming aboard as assistants.
Defending champ Kenin loses in 2nd round at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — American Sofia Kenin’s bid to repeat as champion at the Australian Open ended Thursday when she lost in the second round to big-serving Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 6-2.
Kanepi hit 10 aces, including on match point, and had 22 winners to 10 for Kenin, who was erratic with her strokes and went 0 for 7 on break-point chances.
Kenin’s run to her first Grand Slam title a year ago helped her break into the top 10 for the first time, and she entered this year’s tournament ranked a career-high No. 4.
Zahui B. signs with Sparks and Williams heads to Las Vegas
NEW YORK — Amanda Zahui B. is changing coasts after signing with Los Angeles on Thursday.
The free-agent forward averaged 9.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks for New York last season.
“Amanda Zahui B. brings rebounding, size and can space the floor from the center position,” Sparks general manager and coach Derek Fisher said. “She’s a great teammate and person who brings the type of toughness and work ethic we want in our locker room. We’re really excited about her fit with the Sparks.”
Zahui B. left Minnesota after her sophomore season and was selected No. 2 in 2015 by the Tulsa Shock. She was traded to the Liberty in 2017. One of her best games with the Liberty was a career-high 37-point effort against the Sparks in which she made seven 3-pointers.
“I am thrilled at the opportunity to continue my career with the Los Angeles Sparks,” Zahui B. said. “From my first conversation with coach Fisher, I knew right away that playing for the Los Angeles Sparks was a place where I could grow not only as a player but as a person. I’m so excited to be a part of this storied franchise and compete for a championship with my new teammates and fans.”
While Zahui B. signed with the Sparks, the team lost free agent Riquna Williams to the Las Vegas Aces.
“Riquna is a proven scorer in this league, and adds a great deal of depth to a roster that already had WNBA championship aspirations,” Aces coach and president of basketball operations Bill Laimbeer said. “She brings an energy to the court whenever she enters a game, and has become a consistent threat from 3-point range over the course of her career.”
Williams was the league’s Sixth Woman of the Year in 2013 while she was with Tulsa. The eight-year veteran also broke the league’s single-game scoring record with a 51-point effort that season. That mark was later broken by her new teammate in Las Vegas, Liz Cambage.
AP source: NHL adding game-day rapid COVID-19 testing
The NHL is adding a game-day rapid tests for players to its safety protocols in its latest bid to stem potential COVID-19 outbreaks among its teams, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Rapid tests provide results within a half-hour, and will augment daily PCR testing already in place, which is similar to the protocols the NBA introduced this season. PCR tests are considered to be more accurate, but there’s a 12-24 hour turnaround on results.
The moved was confirmed by the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the league had not yet released its updated protocol.
The decision comes two days after Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Nosek tested positive but was not quarantined until after playing the first two periods of a 5-4 win over Anaheim. And it comes on the same day the league delayed the start of Edmonton’s game at Montreal to complete contact tracing and testing after an Oilers player tested positive.
The Oilers became the first of the league’s seven Canadian team to encounter a virus-related disturbance a little under a month into the season. Otherwise, the 35 postponed games have all involved teams in the three U.S.-based divisions in place for this season.
MLB season slated to start with Yankees-Jays, Tigers-Indians
NEW YORK — The major league season is scheduled to start April 1 with the New York Yankees hosting Toronto and Detroit hosting Cleveland, part of an opening-day schedule of 15 games.
Major League Baseball announced its initial 2021 schedule last July 9 and updated it Thursday with game times. The schedule envisions every team playing its first game on the same day for the first time since 1968.
Four openers are scheduled to be televised on ESPN, starting with the Tigers-Yankees at 1:05 p.m. (all times EDT). The Los Angeles Dodgers are at Colorado at 4:10 p.m., followed by the New York Mets at Washington at 7:09 p.m. and the Chicago White Sox at the Los Angeles Angels at 10:05 p.m.
Other openers are Cleveland at Detroit at 1:10 p.m.; Baltimore at Boston and Minnesota at Milwaukee at 2:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh at the Chicago Cubs at 2:20 p.m.; Atlanta at Philadelphia at 3:05 p.m.; St. Louis at Cincinnati, Texas at Kansas City, Tampa Bay at Miami and Arizona at San Diego at 4:10 p.m.; and Houston at Oakland and San Francisco at Seattle at 10:10 p.m.
The regular season is scheduled to end Oct. 3, with all games scheduled to start close to simultaneously shortly after 3 p.m. EDT.
Minnesota Wild have been cleared to return
The Minnesota Wild have been cleared by the NHL to resume team activities.
The Wild will practice Friday at Xcel Energy Center, 10 days after their most recent game. They’ve had six games postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the team, including Saturday at Los Angeles. Their next scheduled game is Tuesday at Los Angeles.
The Wild have 12 players still listed by the league as being unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols. Forward Marcus Foligno was removed from the list. He was the first player to enter quarantine on Jan. 31.
7 Negro Leagues recommended for major league status
NEW YORK — Seven Negro Leagues have been recommended for major league status by a task force of the Society for American Baseball Research.
The announcement Thursday followed Major League Baseball’s decision on Dec. 16 that it was reclassifying the Negro Leagues to majors. They had been excluded in 1969 when a special committee on baseball records identified six official major leagues dating to 1876.
SABR recommended big league status for the Negro National League I (1920-31), Negro National League II, (1933-48), Negro American League (1937-48), Eastern Colored League, (1923-28), American Negro League (1929), East-West League 932) and Negro Southern League (1932).
MLB and its statistician, the Elias Sports Bureau, have started a review process.
Willie Mays could be credited with 17 hits from his 1948 season with the Birmingham Black Barons. Monte Irvin could see his career average climb from .293 to .304 if numbers listed at Baseball Reference from his nine Negro League seasons are accurate.
Satchel Paige, currently is credited with 28 major league wins, could add at least 146 to his total. Josh Gibson’s .441 batting average in 1943 would be the best season mark ever, edging Hugh Duffy’s .440 from 1894. Gibson’s average came in fewer than 80 games, however, far short of the modern standard of 162.
The Negro Leagues began to dissolve one year after Jackie Robinson broke MLB’s color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.
Filly dies at Golden Gate Fields, 2nd fatality in 2 weeks
ALBANY — A 4-year-old filly died at Golden Gate Fields on Thursday, the second thoroughbred to die at the Northern California racetrack in two weeks.
The filly named Munny was trained by Blaine Wright, who also trained the other horse that died Jan. 28.
Munny had one win in nine career starts and earnings of $19,198. She finished third in her last start on Feb. 4 at the track.
The California Horse Racing Board’s website listed ‘other’ as the stated activity for Munny on Thursday, meaning her death did not occur during racing or training. Besides noting the weather was cloudy, no other details were provided.
Tennis, everyone? Participation up 22% in 2020, survey says
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Tennis, everyone?
The sport played by Serena Williams and Roger Federer was a hit last year, with recreational participation rising 22% in the United States, according to an annual survey from the Physical Activity Council.
In a release announcing the survey results, U.S. Tennis Association CEO Mike Dowse tied that increase to tennis’s status as an “ideal social distancing sport” during the coronavirus pandemic.
About 21.5 million people picked up a racket and headed to a court in 2020. There were nearly 3 million new players, a 44% increase from a year earlier.
According to the USTA, the Tennis Industry Association found that entry-level racket sales went up nearly 40%.
Reports: Mori to resign Tokyo Olympics over sexist remarks
TOKYO — The long saga of Yoshiro Mori appears to be near the end.
Japan’s Kyodo news agency and others reported on Thursday — citing unnamed sources — that Yoshiro Mori will step down on Friday as the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee.
The move follows his sexist comments about women more than a week ago, and an ensuing and rare public debate in Japan about gender equality,
A decision is expected to be announced on Friday when the organizing committee’s executive board meets. The executive board of Tokyo 2020 is overwhelming male, as is the day-to-day leadership.
The 83-year-old Mori, in a meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee more than a week ago, essentially said that women “talk too much” and are driven by a “strong sense of rivalry.” Mori, a former prime minister, gave a grudging apology a few days later after his opinions were reported, but declined to resign.
This is more than just another problem for the postponed Olympics, which have made the risky choice of trying to open on July 23 in the middle of a pandemic with 11,000 athletes — and later, 4,400 Paralympic athletes.
Raptors to keep calling Tampa home for rest of season
The Toronto Raptors aren’t going back to Toronto this season.
Ongoing challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic and how that affects the process of crossing the border between the U.S. and Canada will keep the Raptors in their adopted Tampa, Florida, home for the remainder of the regular season, the team said Thursday.
The Raptors are 6-5 in their “home” building this season, Amalie Arena, which they’re sharing with the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa also has the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers and the Tampa Bay Rays played in the World Series last season.
High school group relaxes soccer rules on religious headwear
INDIANAPOLIS — The National Federation of State High School Associations announced Thursday that it will no longer require state approval to allow soccer players to wear religious headwear during games.
Under the new regulations, religious headwear cannot be made of abrasive or hard material and must fit securely. Head coverings for medical or cosmetic reasons will still require a physician’s statement before a state high school association can grant approval.
LeBron leads Lakers past Thunder again in OT, 114-113
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James hit the tying 3-pointer late in regulation and then broke up the Thunder’s final possession in overtime to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to their sixth consecutive victory, 114-113 over Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.
James had 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the defending NBA champions, who survived their third consecutive overtime game. Montrezl Harrell scored 20 points, and Dennis Schröder had 19 points and seven rebounds.
Al Horford scored 25 points and Kenrich Williams had a career-high 24 for the Thunder, who excelled at Staples Center despite having just eight available players for back-to-back narrow losses to the defending NBA champions.
James hit a tying 3-pointer with 19.6 seconds to play in regulation, and Wesley Matthews hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer for the Lakers with 41.4 seconds left in overtime.
Rusty Avs return after week away due to COVID protocols
DENVER — Colorado’s first practice in a week was pretty much as Jared Bednar expected — rough.
“Lots of rust,” the Avalanche coach said Thursday. “Looked slow. Wasn’t great.”
Now, the tricky part: Quickly getting up to speed after their week-long shutdown due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Colorado is scheduled to play Sunday and Tuesday at Vegas.
“We’re the team sitting and Vegas has been playing,” Bednar said. “They’ll be sharp and hungry and we’re just trying to get going again.”
The Golden Knights are also in a precarious situation at the moment. The NHL announced Wednesday that Vegas forward Tomas Nosek tested positive for COVID-19 a day after he was removed from playing in a 5-4 win over Anaheim. Nosek was placed in isolation and the league conducted close-contact tracing. Everything remains on schedule for the Knights.
There was a side benefit to the Avalanche’s break. It allowed a few banged-up players to mend and not miss games. Nathan MacKinnon, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Devon Toews — all recently sidelined by lower-body injuries — were back on the ice Thursday. The trio may be ready for action by Sunday.
Benintendi goes to Royals in 3-team trade
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox traded Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, parting with the final member of the outfield trio that helped the team win the 2018 World Series.
The Red Sox sent Benintendi along with an unspecified amount of cash to the Royals for Franchy Cordero and two players to be named. Boston also received minor league right-handed pitcher Josh Winckowski and a player to be named from the New York Mets. The Mets received outfielder Khalil Lee from the Royals.
The No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 draft, Benintendi was second in AL Rookie of the Year balloting in ‘17. In all, he has batted .273 with 51 home runs, 260 RBIs and 53 stolen bases for Boston; his 32 outfield assists is the most in baseball over the past four years.
Benintendi, 26, led all players with 15 runs during Boston’s 2018 postseason run, when he joined Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. in the Red Sox outfield. Betts was traded to the Dodgers in a salary dump last spring, and Bradley is a free agent who remains unsigned.
U.S. Olympic wrestling trials will be held in April
The U.S. Olympic wrestling trials will be held April 2-3 in Fort Worth, Texas, where a limited number of spectators will be allowed at Dickies Arena.
The trials, originally scheduled for April 2020 before the Tokyo Olympics were postponed a year, had been planned for the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State. USA Wrestling had to move the trials because of COVID-19 restrictions on capacity that spokesman Gary Abbott said wouldn’t accommodate participants, let alone spectators.
The trials will determine who becomes eligible to represent the United States in the Olympics now scheduled to begin in late July. This will be the fifth straight U.S. Olympic Team Trials in which all three Olympic wrestling teams — men’s freestyle, women’s freestyle, and Greco-Roman — will be determined at the same time.
Capacity at the Bryce Jordan Center would have been capped at 500 in the arena and 150 in the practice gym because of current COVID-19 restrictions. USA Wrestling plans to hold its 2024 trials there.
Jags unveil Meyer’s 30-person staff that has NFL experience
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer formally announced his 30-person staff Thursday, wrapping up nearly a month of work to surround himself with assistants who can help him make a successful transition from college to the NFL.
The group includes Darrell Bevell as offensive coordinator, Joe Cullen as defensive coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer as passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach, and Brian Schneider as special teams coordinator.
Meyer made most of the hires weeks ago, but waited to announce them until after each one signed a contract.
Meyer also made former Louisville, Texas and South Florida coach Charlie Strong his assistant head coach/inside linebackers coach. Strong was one of three key hires who had no previous NFL experience, along with tight ends coach Tyler Bowen and safeties coach Chris Ash. Strong spent the better part of the last four decades in the college ranks.
Brandon Bass joins USA Basketball for AmeriCup qualifying
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Brandon Bass is giving USA Basketball even more NBA experience going into next week’s final two games of FIBA AmeriCup qualifying.
Bass, who played in 758 games for six different NBA clubs, was added to the team this week. He replaces Paul Atkinson, who withdrew from the team after a positive COVID-19 test. Atkinson, last season’s Ivy League player of the year at Yale, is asymptomatic.
Bass joins a pair of former NBA All-Stars — Joe Johnson and Isaiah Thomas — as the best-known players on the U.S. roster for a pair of games in San Juan, Puerto Rico next week. All told, the Americans are taking eight players with NBA experience to San Juan, the others being Josh Boone, Treveon Graham, James Nunnally, Dakota Mathias and Jordan Sibert. Mathias played in eight games with Philadelphia this season.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young fined $20,000 by NBA
NEW YORK — Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $20,000 by the NBA on Thursday for directing inappropriate language toward a game official.
The incident occurred Wednesday night after Young was knocked down setting a screen on the final play in the Hawks’ 118-117 loss at Dallas.
Chelsea, Southampton reach FA Cup quarterfinals
LONDON — Tammy Abraham put Chelsea into the FA Cup quarterfinals by scoring the second-half winner in a 1-0 victory over second-tier club Barnsley, which missed several chances to stage an upset.
Abraham tapped in from close range in the 64th minute after a low cross from Reece James to set up a quarterfinal against Sheffield United.
Southampton also advanced after a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Danny Ings and Stuart Armstrong netting a goal each.
Chelsea remained undefeated in five games under Thomas Tuchel, but was made to work hard for the win against a team that is 13th in the second-tier Championship.
Callum Brittain missed two chances to give Barnsley the lead in the first half. The midfielder’s close-range effort from Alex Mowatt’s cross in the 10th minute forced a superb reaction save from Kepa Arrizabalaga. Then his shot following a clever corner routine just before halftime was deflected off target.
In between, Chelsea was denied a penalty by referee Martin Atkinson.
Abraham galloped onto Billy Gilmour’s through ball and Barnsley defender Toby Sibbick caught the Chelsea striker’s foot as he slid in for a goal-saving challenge.
Chelsea had not managed an effort on target by the hour mark but took the lead when James ran down the right flank and squared for Abraham to sidefoot into an empty net.
Replays showed Abraham may have been offside when James played the ball across, but there is no VAR used in the FA Cup.
The Gubble opens: G League’s bubble season begins
For the G League Ignite, it was a beginning.
For Jeremy Lin, it may be a new beginning.
The G League season has finally started, opening Wednesday inside a bubble at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, and using many of the same buildings and amenities the NBA did when it played there last summer and fall.
And the Ignite — the program that was formed to serve primarily as a one-year development program for elite NBA draft prospects — got the first win in G League bubble history, beating Lin and the Santa Cruz Warriors 109-104. NBA veteran Jarrett Jack led the Ignite with 23 points, and likely 2021 lottery pick Jonathan Kuminga scored 19.
Kriechmayr confirms favorite status with worlds super-G gold
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — Vincent Kriechmayr overcame a tricky course and high expectations to win the men’s super-G at the skiing world championships on Thursday.
Starting fifth on a course never featured on the men’s World Cup circuit, the Austrian mastered the difficult Canalone passage about 20 seconds into his run, where the first three starters all missed a gate and skied out.
Beating Romed Baumann and Alexis Pinturault, who took silver and bronze respectively, Kriechmayr confirmed his status as one of the race favorites. He won the last two super-Gs on the World Cup circuit and leads the season discipline standings.
Many racers after him choose a similar race line approaching the Canalone, but no one matched Kriechmayr’s pace on the rest of the course. Only 34 of the 56 starters made it to the finish.
Gut-Behrami wins elusive gold in worlds opener, Shiffrin 3rd
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — Lara Gut-Behrami dashed to gold in the women’s super-G at the skiing world championships Thursday, and Mikaela Shiffrin took bronze in her first speed race in more than a year.
Gut-Behrami mastered the sun-bathed Olympia delle Tofane course to finally win the only medal missing from her storied career.
The 2016 overall World Cup champion beat Swiss teammate Corinne Suter by 0.34 seconds, living up to her billing as the main favorite after winning the last four super-Gs on the World Cup circuit.
Blue Jackets activate G Elvis Merzlikins off injured reserve
CHICAGO — The Columbus Blue Jackets activated goaltender Elvis Merzlikins off injured reserve on Thursday.
Merzlikins, 26, had been sidelined by an upper-body injury since he got hurt during practice on Feb. 3. He is 2-2-1 with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in six games this season.
Columbus also recalled defenseman Andrew Peeke from its taxi squad ahead of Thursday night’s game at Chicago.
Peeke, who turns 23 on March 17, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round of the 2016 draft. He made his NHL debut last season, finishing with a goal and two assists in 22 games.
Jonathan Villar finalizes $3.55M, 1-year deal with Mets
NEW YORK — Infielder Jonathan Villar and the New York Mets finalized a $3.55 million, one-year contract Thursday.
Villar, who turns 30 on May 2, adds infield depth behind new shortstop Francisco Lindor and second baseman Jeff McNeil.
Villar split last season between Miami and Toronto, which acquired him in a trade at the Aug. 31 trade deadline. He batted .232 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 185 at-bats, and he earned $3,037,037 prorated from an $8.2 million salary.
During eight major league seasons that included stints with Houston (2013-15), Milwaukee (2016-18) and Baltimore (2018-19), Villar has a .259 average with 80 homers and 283 RBIs. Primarily a middle infielder, he also has played third base but not since 2016. He has 15 big league outfield appearances.
AP source: David Phelps agrees to $1.75M deal with Blue Jays
TORONTO — Right-hander David Phelps and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a $1.75 million, one-year contract a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because an announcement was not authorized before Toronto opens a space on the 40-man roster.
Phelps, 34, went 2-4 with a 6.53 ERA in 22 relief appearances with Milwaukee and Philadelphia last season. He earned $462,963 in prorated base pay from a $1.25 million salary and $434,546 in earned bonuses for $897,509 in income.
Phelps spent the first half with Toronto in 2019 and had a 3.63 ERA in 17 appearances with the Blue Jays.
AP sources: Cubs agree to 1-year deal with OF Marisnick
CHICAGO — The Cubs added another outfielder, agreeing to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with Jake Marisnick, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press
Marisnick will make $1 million this season, two people said Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the move was pending a physical. The deal includes a $4 million mutual option for 2022 with a $500,000 buyout.
The 29-year-old Marisnick hit .333 with two homers and five RBIs in 16 games with the New York Mets last year. But he is known more for his defense in center field.
PSG forward Neymar out for up to 4 weeks with injury
PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will be out for up to four weeks with an adductor muscle injury and could miss both matches against Barcelona in the round of 16 of the Champions League.
The French champions said Thursday that medical examinations revealed a tear along Neymar’s left adductor.
PSG travels to play Barcelona in the first leg on Tuesday. The return leg is in Paris on March 10.
Neymar limped off after being fouled from behind during a French Cup game against Caen on Wednesday.
Loelling leads skeleton title race, Uhlaender contending
ALTENBERG, Germany — Germany’s Jacqueline Loelling is in position to reclaim her world women’s skeleton championship, and Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. is within striking distance of what would be her first medal at the worlds in nine years.
Loelling finished her two runs Thursday in 1 minute, 56.74 seconds. She leads Russian slider Elena Nikitina by 0.11 seconds, with Germany’s Tina Hermann third and 0.24 seconds back. Hermann has won three of the last four world titles; Loelling won the worlds in 2017.
Uhlaender is next, 0.71 seconds back in fourth place. Uhlaender is a three-time medalist at worlds, finishing third in 2007, second in 2008 and winning the title at Lake Placid in 2012.
Also for the U.S. women, Kendall Wesenberg was 16th at the event’s midway point and Sara Roderick enters Friday in 24th place in her world championship debut.
In the men’s race, Russia’s Alexander Tretiakov is the leader after two runs, finishing Thursday in 1:53.30. Germany has sliders in second and third; Felix Keisinger is 0.04 off the lead, Christopher Grotheer is 0.06 back.
Kimball to run 2 Indianapolis races with Foyt’s team
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyCar veteran Charlie Kimball will return to the series for two races in May with AJ Foyt Racing, the team announced Thursday.
The 35-year-old Californian will try to qualify for the Indy Grand Prix on May 15 on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course and the Indianapolis 500 on May 30. Kimball, who is diabetic, will drive the No. 11 Chevrolet and will be sponsored by Tresiba, a long-acting insulin.
Ivy League allows senior athletes to play as grad students
NEW YORK — The Ivy League will allow current senior athletes to play sports as full-time grad students at their current university next year in a break with longstanding policies.
The change is a result of COVID-19, which canceled a full year of sports. Athletes must stay at the schools they are currently at to receive this exemption and must be admitted at the grad schools through regular channels the league confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday.
It is a one-time exemption for the current seniors.
The Ivy League has had a a policy that only permitted undergraduate students to compete on athletic teams. Even when the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all athletes in October because of the coronavirus, Ivy League competitors would have had to transfer to schools outside the conference to get their grad year.
Coyotes fire assistant general manager Steve Sullivan
GLENDALE. Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have fired assistant general manager Steve Sullivan.
The team said Thursday it would not seek a replacement for Sullivan and offered no other details.
Sullivan, who played one season with the Coyotes, was hired by Arizona in 2014 under previous general manager John Chayka. He was promoted to assistant GM in 2017 and served as interim GM last year when Chayka left the team.
Sullivan also served as general manager of the Tucson Roadrunners, Arizona’s AHL affiliate.
He played 16 NHL seasons with Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Arizona and two stints with New Jersey before retiring in 2014.
F1 teams approve qualifying changes, engine freeze
PARIS — Formula One teams gave their approval Thursday to testing out a different qualifying format at some races this year and also agreed to freeze engine development from the start of 2022.
Governing body FIA said an F1 commission meeting was held online Thursday looking at ways of making the current race weekend format more exciting for fans. One idea is to have shorter sprint races held on Saturdays to define the grid for Sunday’s race, potentially earning drivers extra points in addition to those available on race day.
That would make the traditional low-key practice sessions more exciting, since Friday afternoon’s second practice would effectively become a tense qualifying shootout for Saturday’s mini-race held over a reduced distance of 100 kilometers (62 miles).
