Paraclete grad Estes traded from Braves to Athletics
Paraclete grad Joey Estes Jr. was part of a trade that sent four Atlanta Braves prospects to the Oakland Athletics for All-Star first baseman Matt Olson this week.
Estes, a right-handed pitcher, was traded with catcher Shea Langeliers — the Braves’ 2021 minor league player of the year — center fielder Cristian Pache and right-hander Ryan Cusick.
Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos was rather reluctant to part with the four prospects.
“This is the most talent we’ve traded since I’ve been in Atlanta,’’ Anthopoulos told reporters.
Langeliers has caught Estes in the minor leagues.
“Estes throws four pitches and has command of all four,’’ Langeliers said. “I think really highly of him. The way he carries himself, day to day, he keeps wanting to get better.”
Champion LA Rams agree to 3-year deal with WR Robinson
The Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms Thursday on a three-year contract for receiver Allen Robinson, one of the NFL’s most dependable veteran pass-catchers during his eight seasons in the league.
Robinson has three 1,000-yard seasons during a productive career split between Jacksonville and Chicago. He caught 38 passes for 410 yards while limited to just 12 games by injuries for the Bears, but he racked up 2,397 yards and 13 TDs in his previous two seasons combined in Chicago.
Robinson is the latest big-name receiver to join the Rams, who have had one of the NFL’s deepest groups at the position for much of coach Sean McVay’s half-decade in charge. Robinson also is the first outside free agent signed this month by the Rams, who have lost several key players to free agency and retirement over the past week.
Robinson has never played with a quarterback of Matthew Stafford’s caliber, but he will be a key component of Los Angeles’ offense for its title defense.
Russian media: Detention of Griner extended to May 19
Russian media reported that the detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner was extended until May 19, a development that could see the two-time Olympic champion being held for at least three months before her case is resolved.
The case of the 31-year-old Griner, one of the most recognizable players in women’s basketball, comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Griner was detained after arriving at a Moscow airport, reportedly in mid-February, after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges allegedly containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
“The court granted the request of the investigation and extended the period of detention of the U.S. citizen Griner until May 19,” the court said, according to the state news agency Tass.
The U.S. Embassy in Moscow did not immediately return calls from The Associated Press seeking comment.
A person familiar with the situation told the AP that Griner’s legal team has seen her multiple times a week and she is doing “OK.” The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the ongoing legal proceedings.
The U.S. State Department has been “doing everything we can to support Brittney Griner to support her family, and to work with them to do everything we can, to see that she is treated appropriately and to seek her release,” spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday at a briefing. He cited privacy considerations in not giving out more details.
UCLA’s Mick Cronin signs 6-year contract extension
LOS ANGELES — Mick Cronin has signed a six-year contract extension as UCLA basketball coach that will keep him in Westwood through the 2027-28 season.
Athletic director Martin Jarmond announced the deal Thursday, hours before the fourth-seeded Bruins opened play in the NCAA Tournament against 13th-seeded Akron in Portland, Oregon.
Cronin has a record of 66-29 in his first three seasons at the helm. Last year, he guided the Bruins to their first Final Four appearance since 2008.
“Mick is the right leader for our program because he knows what it means to represent the four letters, he won’t settle for less than being an elite program, and he wins with integrity,” Jarmond said in a statement. “He has done a tremendous job of developing young men, and his players respect him.”
Cronin was hired in April 2019 by Jarmond’s predecessor, Dan Guerrero.
The 11th-ranked Bruins were 25-7 this season. They finished second in the Pac-12 at 15-5 and lost in the title game of the league’s tournament. UCLA led the league in scoring defense at 64.8 points per game and its 9.2 turnovers were the fewest per game.
“I am totally committed to seeing this process through with the goal of becoming national champions and one of the elite programs in college basketball,” Cronin said in a statement.
Vegas puts Players behind him and soars to 64 at Innisbrook
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Jhonattan Vegas found the first formula for sticking his finish last week behind him. He opened with a 7-under 64 on Thursday to set the early pace at the Valspar Championship.
Dustin Johnson didn’t want to forget his finish at The Players Championship, where he shot 29 on his final nine holes to tie the course record with a 63 and move into the top 10. Johnson was rarely out of position at Innisbrook and had a 67.
It felt like a fresh start for most everyone, especially those who caught on the wrong side of the weather at Sawgrass that led to a five-day tournament to get in 72 holes.
Vegas didn’t make it that far. Despite two balls in the water on the island-green 17th, he came to the par-5 ninth hole right on the cut line, hitting his third shot from 25 yards away. And then he bladed a gap wedge into a bunker, made bogey and missed the cut.
With pair of WS rings, Pederson joins Giants
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Calling the return to his hometown “surreal,” and sharing stories of growing up as a Giants fan, Joc Pederson officially joined the 2021 NL West champions on Thursday.
Pederson stood in front of his locker, and nodded to the one right next to it, labeled “Champ Pederson,” for his special needs brother. The surprise welcome for Champ is indicative of the culture established by manager Gabe Kapler and team president Farhan Zaidi that attracted Pederson, winner of World Series rings with the Dodgers in 2020 and the Braves in 2021.
“It’s a great group of guys and Farhan and Gabe have built an unbelievable cultural environment here that is adapting to all personalities. It makes everyone feel comfortable and brings the best out of each individual,” he said.
“To have people come here on one-year deals and be successful, and even the people who have been here, have career-type years. You can definitely see it from the outside looking in, so I definitely wanted to be a part of it, and do whatever we can to help win another World Series here,” he said.
The 29-year-old outfielder signed a one-year deal for $6 million after posting a subpar .738 OPS with the Cubs and the Braves last season.
Anthony Rizzo, Yankees finalize $32 million, 2-year contract
TAMPA, Fla. — Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees finalized a $32 million, two-year contract on Thursday,
The first baseman gets $16 million in each of the next two seasons. He has the right to opt out after this year’s World Series to become a free agent again.
A three-time All-Star, Rizzo was acquired by the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs on July 29 and added a left-handed bat to a heavily right-handed batting order. He hit .248 with 22 homers, 61 RBIs and a .783 OPS last season, including .249 with eight homers, 21 RBIs and a .768 OPS in 49 games for New York.
Rizzo also provided plate discipline and smooth fielding at first, where he has won a pair of Gold Gloves.
The deal creates uncertainty for returning first baseman Luke Voit, the 2020 AL home run champion whose 2021 season was wrecked by injury.
AP source: Mayfield requests trade after Browns chase Watson
Baker Mayfield wants out of Cleveland immediately. The Browns aren’t willing to let him go just yet.
Mayfield requested to be traded by the Browns on Thursday after the team failed in its pursuit of controversial Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Mayfield asked to be dealt shortly after the Browns were told by Watson and his representatives that the three-time Pro Bowler wasn’t coming to Cleveland, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
The team, in turn, denied Mayfield’s demand, said a person with knowledge of the Browns’ decision.
Mayfield, who is coming off a rough 2021 season and shoulder surgery, was angered by the Browns’ public overtures toward Watson and feels his time in Cleveland is over.
“It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on,” Mayfield told ESPN. “The relationship is too far gone to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.”
Ben Howland out as Mississippi State coach after 7 seasons
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Ben Howland is out after seven seasons with the program.
A release on Thursday did not provide details about Howland’s departure, and a message left with a basketball spokesman was not immediately returned. Athletic director John Cohen thanked Howland for his devotion to the program in the release and wished him and his family “the absolute best.”
A national search for Howland’s successor is underway, though Cohen added the former coach “left our program better than he found it.”
Howland went 18-16 this season with the Bulldogs and 134-98 overall. They are coming off Wednesday night’s 60-57 first-round NIT loss to Virginia after reaching the final last spring. MSU appeared in the NIT three times the past five seasons along with making the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
“We are confident we will find a new head coach who will elevate our program and position our student-athletes to compete for championships while playing an exciting brand of basketball,” Cohen said.
Howland is 535-304 in 26 years and coached at UCLA, Pittsburgh and Northern Arizona before taking over at MSU in 2015.
MLB draft in LA July 17-19 in conjunction with All-Stars
NEW YORK — Baseball’s amateur draft will be held in Los Angeles from July 17-19, its second straight season located at the city of the All-Star Game.
Baltimore will pick first after finishing a major league-worst 52-110 last season. In 2023, the top six selections with be determined by a weighted lottery involving all teams that don’t reach this year’s playoffs.
MLB will hold a draft combine at San Diego’s Petco Park from June 14-20, the commissioner’s office said Thursday. The top 300 prospects will be invited along with up to 30 additional players.
The draft will be 20 rounds under the new collective bargaining agreement between MLB ad the players’ association, matching the total last year. The first two rounds, compensatory rounds and competitive balance rounds will be held on the first night, rounds three through 10 on July 18 and the final 10 rounds on the day of the All-Star Game.
Baltimore selected first twice before, picking right-hander Ben McDonald in 1989 and catcher Adley Rutschman in 2019.
Shiffrin back at skiing’s summit after Olympic struggles
Far away from her mystifying struggles at the Olympics, Mikaela Shiffrin soared back to the summit of Alpine skiing Thursday.
A season that risked being defined by zero medals from six events in China instead ended in triumph in the French Alps.
Shiffrin clinched the overall World Cup title Thursday, the sport’s most coveted prize, with standout racing in the speed disciplines on back-to-back days at the weeklong season finals.
An expected duel this week with defending overall champion Petra Vlhová was settled with two races left this weekend in their favored slalom and giant slalom.
“It’s been some high moments this season and it’s been some really difficult moments as well,” Shiffrin said. “Ending it on a high (and) finding some really nice moments on the last races, that’s really important and very special.”
The fourth giant crystal globe trophy in her career, and first since 2019, lifts the 27-year-old Shiffrin to the level of former teammate Lindsey Vonn in World Cup history.
Only the six overall titles of Annemarie Moser-Pröll, the Austrian great who dominated downhill in the 1970s, stands above the two Americans.
Baffert attorney: 90-day suspension would end racing career
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Attorneys for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert argued in a Kentucky court Thursday that a 90-day suspension imposed by the state’s racing commission would essentially end his career.
Baffert is asking a judge to delay the suspension for a failed postrace drug test by Medina Spirit that led to his disqualification as last year’s Kentucky Derby winner.
Baffert’s attorneys argued the suspension should not be imposed until he has had a chance for an appeal hearing with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. That hearing is scheduled for April 18. Baffert was not in the courtroom Thursday.
“If he’s forced to serve his suspension now he’s never going to get those days back if he wins on appeal,” Baffert’s attorney, Craig Robertson said Thursday. “We’re talking 90 days that would take place over the entirety of the Triple Crown” of horse racing, which includes the Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes run in May and June.
Robertson said the suspension would ban Baffert from racing anywhere and force him to dismantle his business.
Baffert is also suing Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby, in federal court to challenge a two-year suspension from the Louisville track.
Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate said he would issue a ruling Monday on the request to delay Baffert’s suspension. Wingate said whatever his decision is, it would be certainly end up in the state Court of Appeals.
Lawyers for the horse racing commission on Thursday called Baffert’s conduct “unprecedented” and said he had four medication violations in a year’s time, including two in Arkansas where Baffert paid a $10,000 fine.
Titans release 7-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones after 1 year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans released seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones after one season Thursday, designating him as a post-June 1 release to create much-needed salary cap space.
The Titans traded for Jones last June, trying to rev up the passing game by pairing the 10-year veteran with A.J. Brown coming off his own Pro Bowl season. But Jones struggled with a hamstring issue that limited him to 10 games, and he had the worst season of his career with 31 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown.
This move saves Tennessee approximately $11.3 million in cap space, though the Titans won’t be able to access that until June 1. Jones can sign with another team immediately.
Jones, 33, did catch six passes with four going for first downs and 62 yards in the Titans’ divisional loss to Cincinnati. He still ranks first in NFL history in averaging 91.9 yards per game, and Jones ranks 17th all time with 13,330 yards receiving. His 879 receptions rank 25th, and he also has 61 career touchdowns.
The receiver is the fifth player the Titans have released trying to clear salary cap space before the new league year started Wednesday and to keep outside linebacker Harold Landry and center Ben Jones off the free agent market.
