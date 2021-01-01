Editor’s note
The entire Valley Press has had some technical issues the past few days, which did not allow us to run staples we normally have in the Sports section, including the Numbers Game page and horse racing entries.
The problem appears to be fixed and you will notice those items in your Sports section today.
This past year has given us many challenges to overcome. We’re trying to start the new year out right and we’re looking forward to a better 2021.
Thank you for your patience and we wish you all, dear readers, a happy new year.
UCLA edges Utah for 5th straight home victory
LOS ANGELES — Chris Smith scored 16 points despite a sore knee and four fouls, and UCLA shook off coronavirus-induced rust to hold off Utah 72-70 on Thursday night for the Bruins’ fifth straight home win.
UCLA (6-2, 2-0 Pac-12) hadn’t played since losing to Ohio State on Dec. 19 in Cleveland. The Utes (4-2, 1-1) had been idle since beating Idaho on Dec. 18. Both teams had games postponed due to COVID-19.
Jules Bernard and Johnny Juzang added 13 points each, and Tyger Campbell had nine points and 10 assists for the Bruins.
Alfonso Plummer led the Utes with a season-high 22 points, making four 3-pointers. Timmy Allen added 18 points.
The Utes never got off a final shot after Pelle Larsson turned the ball over with 3 seconds to go.
The closing seconds were wild, with UCLA clinging to a 68-66 lead. Campbell’s bad pass landed in Allen’s hands, but Allen lost the ball at the other end and Campbell stole it. Jalen Hill got fouled and made both free throws to keep the Bruins ahead 70-66.
Allen scored inside to get Utah to 70-68. The Utes were forced to foul Hill, who made 1 of 2.
Bernard fouled Plummer on a 3-point attempt with five seconds to go. Plummer made 2 of 3 to leave Utah trailing 71-70. Hill made 1 of 2 free throws for UCLA’s final point.
Bernard came up big after the Utes had taken a 60-57 lead. He scored inside, got fouled and made the free throw to tie the game at 60-all.
Rams DL Brockers joins WR Kupp on COVID-19 list
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.
Brockers joins receiver Cooper Kupp on the list ahead of the Rams’ season finale against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Kupp isn’t expected to rejoin the Rams in time for the game, while the team hasn’t speculated on Brockers’ availability.
Brockers is a key starter, leader and run-stopper for the NFL’s top-ranked defense, with 51 tackles and five sacks.
If Brockers is out for Sunday, it would be another blow to Los Angeles’ playoff hopes, which hinge on a win or a loss by Chicago. The Rams already will face Arizona without leading passer Jared Goff, leading rusher Darrell Henderson and probably Kupp, their leading receiver.
Arizona Cardinals safety Chris Banjo will not play Sunday after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Canada approves NHL camps, but provinces must rule on games
OTTAWA, Ontario — The Canadian government, citing “national interest grounds,” gave its approval Thursday for the start of NHL training camps. It issued an exemption to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for NHL players and team staff to return to the country.
The five provinces with NHL franchises, however, must give their approval for games between Canadian teams during the regular season, which is scheduled to start Jan. 13. The seven Canadian teams will play in a new North Division.
Alberta became the first province to say the NHL can play games in its arenas. The provincial government told The Canadian Press on Thursday it approved Edmonton and Calgary following a review of protocols outlined in the league’s return-to-play plan, along with additional enhancements.
The Manitoba government said discussions about hosting games in Winnipeg are proceeding. Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, called it a “solid plan,” with only paperwork to be done.
The Public Health Agency of Canada said the league’s plan for the preseason offers “robust measures to mitigate the risk of importation and spread of COVID-19 in Canada.” All provinces with NHL clubs have provided written support for the plan.
Browns lose CB Ward for Steelers game after positive test
CLEVELAND — The Browns are trying to shake free from COVID-19 to face the Steelers.
It hasn’t been easy.
Cleveland’s issues with the virus intensified Thursday as top cornerback Denzel Ward and linebacker Malcolm Smith were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and the team was forced to close its facility before canceling practice with the franchise’s biggest game in decades coming fast.
Ward’s surprising addition — he’ll miss Sunday’s game — has further impacted preparations for Pittsburgh. If they win, the Browns (10-5) will make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and end the NFL’s longest current playoff drought.
But the Browns will now be missing their best defensive back and at least two other defensive starters. And with kickoff a few days away and the virus seemingly not under control, it’s possible Cleveland could be down even more players.
To this point, the game will go on as scheduled, according to an NFL spokesman. The league is closely monitoring the Browns’ situation and overseeing standard contact tracing.
While Ward is lost for at least this week, the Browns did get back star Jarvis Landry and three other receivers who missed last week’s game. Rookie linebacker Jacob Phillip was also activated.
Hammon first woman to direct NBA team; Lakers beat Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — Becky Hammon became the first woman to direct an NBA team, taking over the San Antonio Spurs after coach Gregg Popovich was ejected in a 121-107 loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.
James celebrated his 36th birthday with 26 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the Lakers’ third double-digit victory. The teams will compete the two-game set Friday night.
Popovich was ejected by official Tony Brown with 3:56 remaining in the second quarter. Popovich screamed at Brown and entered the court following a non-call on DeMar DeRozan’s attempted layup and a subsequent attempted rebound by Drew Eubanks. Popovich was applauded as he exited the court by several of the team’s family members in attendance.
Hammon took over the team’s huddles during timeouts and walked the sideline following Popovich’s ejection. Hammon was the first full-time female assistant coach in league history.
Tim Duncan took over last season when Popovich was ejected against Portland on Nov. 16, 2019. The Hall of Famer opted not to return as assistant this season.
A three-time All-American at Colorado State, Hammon played for the New York Liberty and San Antonio Stars in the WNBA as well as overseas before retiring to join Popovich’s staff in 2014.
The Lakers contributed to Popovich’s frustration and the Spurs’ fortunes didn’t get much better after the veteran coach exited.
Dennis Schroder had 21 points, Anthony Davis had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers. Wesley Matthews was 6 for 6 on 3-pointers in scoring 18 points off the bench.
Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID-19
MIAMI — Any debate about who should start for the Miami Dolphins this week at quarterback ended Thursday with backup Ryan Fitzpatrick’s positive test for COVID-19.
Fitzpatrick, who came off the bench to rescue his team last week, is expected to miss Sunday’s regular-season finale at Buffalo as Miami tries to clinch an AFC wild-card berth.
The Dolphins placed Fitzpatrick on the reserve-COVID-19 list.
“It hurts,” safety Eric Rowe said. “He’s a leader of our team. He brings energy, even in the Zoom meetings. But you’ve got to push forward. I’m just praying for his health.”
Coach Brian Flores had already said rookie Tua Tagovailoa will start his ninth game in a row Sunday, to the consternation of many Miami fans who prefer Fitzpatrick. The 38-year-old veteran replaced Tagovailoa last week in the fourth quarter and orchestrated an improbable comeback win at Las Vegas that allowed the Dolphins (10-5) to retain control of their playoff chances.
Leonard returns from 2-game absence; Clippers rout Blazers
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points in his return from a two-game absence, Paul George added 23 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers breezed past the Portland Trail Blazers 128-105 on Wednesday night.
It was the Clippers’ second straight blowout win to close out the year. They beat Minnesota by 23 points a night earlier after bouncing back from an ugly 51-point defeat against Dallas last weekend.
Leonard wore a clear plastic mask held in place by two white straps around his head to protect his mouth, where he had eight stitches after getting elbowed by teammate Serge Ibaka a week ago. He started slowly, scoring 12 points in the first half, when the Clippers shot 58% from the floor.
Leonard and George came out firing to start the second half. They combined to score the Clippers’ first nine points, extending their lead to 85-57.
George had 10 rebounds, while he and Leonard had seven assists each. Six Clippers scored in double figures. Lou Williams added 15 points off the bench.
NFL union president Tretter offers suggestions for 2021
NFL Players Association President JC Tretter is calling for the significant reductions in offseason work forced by the pandemic to continue in future years.
The Cleveland Browns center posted his thoughts on the union’s website Thursday. He cited changes in the collective bargaining agreement reached early in 2020, and the subsequent COVID-19 alterations.
“The COVID CBA forced significant changes, and it has shown us another way players and teams can successfully prepare for and play in the NFL,” Tretter wrote. “This year has brought less time at practice than ever before. We had no offseason practices, fewer training camp practices and no preseason games. While some feared that those changes would lead to a sloppy 2020 NFL season, our collective level of play across the league has actually never been higher.
“I believe the changes implemented this season have demonstrated that we can put an entertaining product out on the field while further reducing wear and tear on our players’ bodies.”
Tretter emphasized the need to reduce all offseason programs, which typically begin in early spring and last through mid-June, including organized team activities and mandatory minicamps.
New York makes exception to allow fans at Bills playoff game
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York is making an exception to its restrictions on large gatherings to allow about 6,700 fans to attend a Buffalo Bills home playoff game in January as long as all test negative beforehand.
That’s about 10% of the stadium’s capacity. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the football team staff will only allow fans with negative tests to enter the stadium, where they will be seated distanced apart. Fans must wear masks once they leave their vehicles in parking lots until they return to their vehicles, and will be asked to leave if they take off their masks.
Cuomo, who had sent health department staff to study COVID-19 protocols at stadiums in other states, defended his administration’s efforts to allow fans at the game at a time when more then 11,000 New Yorkers a day are testing positive for COVID-19.
He said the pilot program could be a model for re-opening businesses with rapid testing, which his budget director Robert Mujica said will be conducted in the three days before the game. Cuomo is directing his department of health to contact trace all 6,700 fans following the game.
The department didn’t immediately provide specifics on the pilot program, including whether the state has the resources to contact trace all the fans in the days following the game. Fans must follow state guidance that requires individuals who are exposed to COVID-19 to quarantine for 10 days.
Gators rattled: No. 8 Oklahoma routs Florida in Cotton Bowl
ARLINGTON, Texas — Spencer Rattler threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 186 yards and No. 8 Oklahoma beat 10th-ranked SEC runner-up Florida 55-20 on Wednesday night in the Cotton Bowl.
Back in the same NFL stadium where 11 days earlier they won their sixth consecutive Big 12 title, the Sooners (9-2, No. 6 CFP) jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first seven minutes. The 55 points were their most ever in a bowl game, while piling up a Cotton Bowl-record 684 total yards.
“What a great night for Oklahoma football,” coach Lincoln Riley said. “We wanted to make a statement with the way we played.”
The Sooners had 435 yards rushing, including 110 from freshman Marcus Major. They averaged 10.52 yards per play overall, the most ever against a Power 5 opponent in a bowl game, according to STATS.
Rattler threw a 27-yard TD pass to fellow freshman Marvin Mims on the game’s opening drive, and Florida’s first possession ended with Tre Norwood’s 45-yard interception return for a touchdown. That was the first of three picks thrown by Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Kyle Trask in the first quarter, after only five all season.
Knee injury ends Shelby Harris’ breakout season in Denver
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Shelby Harris’ best and most eventful season came to an early end Thursday when the Denver Broncos placed the sixth-year defensive end on injured reserve with a knee injury.
The Broncos (5-10) activated tight end Jake Butt (hamstring) off IR for their finale against the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) on Sunday.
In 11 games this season, Harris led all NFL defensive linemen with seven pass knockdowns. Since 2019, Harris leads all D-linemen with 16 passes defensed, five more than runner-up Carlos Dunlap with Cincinnati and Seattle.
He also had 32 tackles, 2½ sacks and a forced fumble.
Harris missed four games this year when he was battling the coronavirus that also infected members of his family.
Miami QB D’Eriq King tore knee ligament, plans 2021 return
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami quarterback D’Eriq King tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the Hurricanes’ loss this week in the Cheez-It Bowl.
The Hurricanes said Thursday an MRI a day earlier confirmed the tear. King will have surgery in the coming days and the Hurricanes expect him to be ready for training camp — which will begin about seven months after the ligament is repaired.
Miami’s opener next season is scheduled for Sept. 4 in Atlanta against Alabama.
“I’ll be fine,” King wrote on Twitter in a message to well-wishers.
The Hurricanes went 8-3 this season, the best record among the seven FBS schools in the state of Florida. King, in first season at Miami following his transfer from Houston, was a big reason for that. He started every game for the Hurricanes, passing for 2,686 yards and 23 touchdowns while also rushing for 538 yards and four more scores.
7 regional governors extend interstate youth hockey ban
The governors of the six New England states and New Jersey have extended a prohibition on interstate youth hockey through the end of January.
The governors took the action because of coronavirus outbreaks associated with youth hockey activities.
In a news release late Wednesday, the governors of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Jersey said the prohibition, which had been set to expire Thursday, would be extended through Jan. 31.
The prohibition applies to all public and private schools and youth hockey leagues. It will be reevaluated as public health conditions warrant.
The prohibition does not affect interstate collegiate, professional or U.S. national team hockey.
Michigan governor signs college athlete compensation bills
LANSING, Mich — For the first time in state history, college athletes in Michigan will be able to get paid for the use of their names and likeness under legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The NCAA currently bars athletes from receiving compensation from the use of their name and likeness, though its leadership announced plans to lessen restrictions in January. However, supporters of the two bills that Whitmer signed Wednesday are hoping to solidify opportunities for student athletes by instituting a state law that begins in 2023.
A handful of other states have passed similar legislation. Whitmer said that she is hopeful that the NCAA will make such changes standard for all student athletes.
Hawks’ Kris Dunn to rest 2 weeks after ankle surgery
ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks guard Kris Dunn will rest his right ankle for two weeks after having arthroscopic surgery to remove loose cartilage.
Dunn, who has not played this season, will be placed in a walking boot and his status will be updated following the two weeks.
The Hawks said Thursday he had surgery Tuesday at the Hospital of Special Surgery in New York.
Dunn developed the ankle soreness while compensating for torn cartilage in his right knee. He signed a a $10 million, two-year contract with the Hawks in the offseason.
Blue Jackets sign Dubois to 2-year, $10 million extension
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Center Pierre-Luc Dubois, who led Columbus in goals, assists and points during the playoffs, signed a two-year, $10 million contract extension Thursday that keeps him with the Blue Jackets through the 2021-22 season.
Dubois, who was a restricted free agent, will earn $3.35 million during the upcoming season and $6.65 million in the second year of the deal, the team said.
White Sox, Marshall avoid arbitration, agree to 1-year deal
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox and reliever Evan Marshall agreed Thursday to a $2 million, one-year contract, avoiding arbitration.
The 30-year-old right-hander was 2-1 with a 2.38 ERA in 23 appearances last season — his second with the White Sox. He is 10-10 with a 3.96 ERA over seven years with Arizona, Seattle, Cleveland and Chicago.
Marshall earned $407,407 prorated last season from a $1.1 million salary.
The White Sox have two players remaining eligible for arbitration — ace Lucas Giolito and right-hander Reynaldo López.
LaFleur says Harrison might make his Packers debut on Sunday
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says there’s a possibility newly acquired defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison could play in the team’s regular-season finale Sunday at Chicago.
The Packers claimed Harrison off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday as they looked to add depth to their defensive front for their playoff run. LaFleur said Thursday that Harrison is with the team already.
“He’ll be at practice today,” LaFleur said. “He will potentially be suiting up Sunday. We’ll see how the week goes. I think that’s always hard to ask of somebody. But then again, you’re dealing with a true pro, a vet that’s been around and seen a lot. It’s just how fast can we get him acclimated to what we’re trying to do and what we’re asking him to do. But like I said, we’re just really happy to have him in the building.”
Harrison’s current and former team are competing for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs along with the New Orleans Saints (11-4).
Liverpool defender Matip out 3 weeks with muscle injury
LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp expects defender Joel Matip to miss the Premier League leader’s next three matches because of an adductor strain.
The Cameroon player will likely be out of action for about three weeks after straining a muscle during Sunday’s 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion, Klopp said late Wednesday.
The center-back sat out Wednesday’s 0-0 draw at Newcastle United, with Nathaniel Phillips starting in his place.
Sociedad beats Bilbao 1-0 in Basque derby to end winless run
BARCELONA, Spain — Real Sociedad won 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao in a Basque Country derby to end its winless run and strengthen its hold on third place in the Spanish league on Thursday.
Cristian “Portu” Portugués scored the game’s only goal in the fifth minute after Mikel Merino played Mikel Oyarzabal clear on the flank, where he squared the ball for Portu to knock home.
The victory came after a difficult December in which Sociedad had drawn three games before losing another three in a row prior to its visit to Bilbao. The three points moved it to within four points of second-place Real Madrid and six points from leader Atlético Madrid. Sociedad has played three more matches than Atlético, and one more than Madrid.
Slovakian tennis player Baskova banned for match fixing
LONDON — Slovakian tennis player Dagmara Baskova was banned for 12 years on Thursday for match-fixing offenses, the Tennis Integrity Unit said.
Baskova admitted to charges of five incidents of match fixing in 2017, the TIU said. She was also fined $40,000 with all but $1,000 suspended and payable within 90 days.
Baskova had a career-high WTA ranking of 1,117 in singles and 777 in doubles.
She has since retired from the sport, the TIU said.
