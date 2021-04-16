Nets’ Aldridge retires at 35 due to irregular heartbeat
NEW YORK — LaMarcus Aldridge retired from the NBA on Thursday after saying he experienced an irregular heartbeat during his final game with the Brooklyn Nets.
Aldridge, 35, posted a statement on social media saying the heart concerns he had during and after Brooklyn’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday was one of the “scariest things” he’s experienced.
Aldridge, who was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome — an abnormality that can cause a rapid heartbeat — as a rookie in 2007, said he feels better now after getting it checked out but decided to end his 15-year career.
“For 15 years I’ve put basketball first, and now, it is time to put my health and my family first,” Aldridge wrote.
The seven-time All-Star signed with the Nets on March 28 and he had become their starting center. He missed the last two games with what the team had called a non-COVID-19 illness.
Nets general manager Sean Marks said the team fully supported Aldridge’s decision.
“We know this was not an easy decision for him, but after careful consideration and consultation with numerous medical experts, he made the best decision for him, his family and for his life after basketball,” Marks said.
Aldridge joined the Nets after reaching a buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs and provided his new team with an inside post presence that was one of the few things it was missing. The 6-foot-11 Aldridge had the best of his five games with the Nets in the one before his heart trouble, scoring 22 points in a victory over New Orleans on April 7.
Rice out of NCAA women’s volleyball tournament
Rice is out of the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament in Omaha, Nebraska, because of COVID-19 protocols, and its opening match against North Carolina A&T on Wednesday night was declared a no contest.
The Owls (16-5) were set to make their third straight appearance in the tournament, and sixth overall, after winning the Conference USA West Division title.
Coach Genny Volpe says the team is devastated.
“It certainly is painful to see how much the team wanted to compete and to have to break the news to them that they couldn’t play,” Volpe said. “To compete in this tournament meant so much to all of us.”
Officials say Olympic cancellation, no fans still an option
TOKYO — Two officials in Japan’s ruling LDP party on Thursday said changes could be coming to the Tokyo Olympics. One suggested they still could be canceled, and the other said even if they proceed, it might be without any fans.
Toshihiro Nikai, the No. 2 and secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, mentioned the cancellation only a day after Tokyo reached the 100-days-to-go mark on Wednesday.
He made his comments in a show recorded by Japan’s TBS TV.
“If it seems impossible to go on with the games, they must be definitely canceled,” Nikai said. “If there is a surge in infections because of the Olympics, there will be no meaning to having the Olympics.”
Asked if a cancellation was still an option, Nikai said: “Of course.”
But he also added: “It is important for Japan to have a successful Olympics. It is a big opportunity. I want to make it a success. We will have many issues to resolve and prepare, and it is important to take care of them one by one.”
Prime Minister Toshihide Suga said in a statement there was “no change to the government position to do everything to achieve safe and secure Olympics.”
Tokyo organizers said they, the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee “are fully focused on hosting the games this summer.” They said Suga “has repeatedly expressed the government’s commitment” to holding the Olympics.
COVID-19 cases have been rising across Japan. On Thursday, Japan’s second-largest metropolitan area of Osaka recorded 1,208 new cases. It was the third straight day that new cases surpassed 1,000. Tokyo hit 729, its highest total in more than two months. Japan has attributed 9,500 death to COVID-19, good by world standards but poor by results in Asia.
‘Distance makes sense:’ Semenya pins Olympic hopes on 5,000
PRETORIA, South Africa — Caster Semenya won the 5,000-meter race at the South African national championships on Thursday in a personal-best time and then said she’s likely to focus on long-distance events for the rest of her career.
That could be her best hope of running at this year’s Tokyo Olympics after being barred from defending her 800-meter title.
The two-time Olympic champion won the 5,000 in 15 minutes, 52.28 seconds at Tuks Athletics Stadium at the University of Pretoria. That was outside the Olympic qualifying standard of 15:10.00 but Semenya has until the end of June to qualify for Tokyo.
Although the nationals are South Africa’s main trials for the Olympics, athletes only need to register a qualifying time once at any recognized meet before the June 29 cutoff.
NFL reprises Draft-a-Thon to raise money for pandemic relief
NEW YORK — The NFL is bringing back the Draft-a-Thon that raised money last year for charities dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
The league announced Thursday that this year’s three-day fundraiser coinciding with the NFL draft April 29-May 1 and hosted by NFL Network’s Kay Adams will raise money and awareness for pandemic recovery efforts.
The fundraiser will focus on four national nonprofit organizations that are supporting underserved communities in the following areas: health disparities ( CDC Foundation ), bridging the digital divide ( The Education Trust ), food insecurity ( Feeding America ) and mental health ( Mental Health America ).
“It’s imperative to help those in need as we navigate toward recovery from the pandemic,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Through Draft-a-Thon, the NFL Draft will serve as a platform to create action and change.”
Like last year, the Draft-a-Thon will be featured across the live draft coverage on ESPN and NFL Network.
Cameron Smith leads RBC Heritage after career-low 62
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Cameron Smith birdied the difficult 17th and 18th holes at Harbour Town to shoot a 9-under 62, his career low on the PGA Tour, and take a one-shot lead over Stewart Cink at the RBC Heritage on Thursday.
Cink finished his 63 around lunchtime and no one appeared likely to beat that score in overcast, breezier afternoon conditions. Yet Smith played his best down the challenging stretch.
The Australian chipped in for birdie on the par-3 17th, then stuck his approach to the lighthouse finishing hole within 5 feet to take the lead. Smith surpassed his previous low of 63, accomplished three times on tour.
The 47-year-old Cink shot his lowest score in 75 career rounds at Harbour Town — not bad, considering he won here in 2000 and 2004.
Collin Morikawa, who will defend his PGA Championship title up the South Carolina coast next month, shot 65 along with Matt Wallace. Charles Howell III, Billy Horschel and Harold Varner III shot 66.
Top-ranked Djokovic loses, No. 3 Nadal eases into quarters
MONACO — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic lost 6-4, 7-5 to Dan Evans on Thursday in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters for his first defeat of the year.
No. 3 Rafael Nadal had no such problems, breezing past Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals of a tournament he has won a record 11 times.
It was an unusually sloppy performance from Djokovic, the Australian Open champion who has 82 career titles compared to one for his unseeded British opponent.
“I don’t want to take anything away from his win, but from my side I just felt awful on the court,” Djokovic said. “Nothing worked. It’s one of those days.”
Having won in Melbourne for his 18th major title, Djokovic was 10-0 in 2021 coming into the match. But he faced pressure from the outset as he trailed 3-0 in the first set.
“Should have and could have done much, much better,” Djokovic said. “I can’t take anything positive away from this match.”
He dropped his serve five times in windy conditions.
“Tough to play in these kind of conditions against a guy like Evans who makes you move,” Djokovic said. “He’s very unpredictable with his shots. He dismantled my game.”
Evans, after breaking for a 6-5 lead in the second set, clinched victory on his first match point with a forehand winner that clipped the net.
CONCACAF Nations League semifinals, final moved to Denver
MIAMI — The first CONCACAF Nations League semifinals and championship are being moved to Denver from Texas.
The United States will play Honduras at Empower Field on June 3 as part of a doubleheader that will have Mexico meet Costa Rica, the Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Football said Thursday.
Semifinal winners will meet at the same venue June 6.
The semifinals were originally scheduled for June 4 last year in Houston and the final on June 7 last year in Arlington, Texas, but were postponed because of the pandemic.
Top American national team players such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Sergiño Dest and are expected for the Nations League semifinals and finals, then are likely to skip the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
The Nations League is the second sports event shifted to Denver. Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game on July 13 from Atlanta to Denver’s Coors Field, citing Georgia’s restrictive voting laws.
Cincinnati hires UNC Greensboro basketball coach Wes Miller
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati has hired UNC Greensboro coach Wes Miller to replace the fired John Brannen.
Miller, regarded as one of the top young coaches in college basketball, won 185 games in 10 seasons at UNC Greensboro. Over the last five years, the Spartans have five-straight 20-win seasons, two NCAA Tournament appearances, two NIT appearances and two Southern Conference tournament championships.
Oklahoma guards Harmon, Williams enter transfer portal
NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma guards De’Vion Harmon and Alondes Williams entered the transfer portal on Thursday.
The moves come shortly after the Sooners named Porter Moser the new coach, replacing the retired Lon Kruger.
Harmon was Oklahoma’s No. 2 scorer this past season with 12.9 points per game. The 6-foot-2 sophomore missed the Sooners’ two NCAA Tournament games after testing positive for COVID-19. He started 22 of his 31 games as a freshman the previous year and averaged 7.4 points per contest.
Williams joined Oklahoma as a junior college transfer. He started 14 games this past season as a senior and averaged 6.7 points and 2.8 rebounds. He started 10 games as a junior.
Austin Reaves -- Oklahoma’s all-Big 12 first-team guard and top scorer last season -- has announced his intention to enter the NBA draft pool. Brady Manek has entered the transfer portal as a graduate, forward Victor Iwuakor is leaving the Sooners to play for UNLV, guard Trey Phipps is headed to Oral Roberts and backup center Kur Kuath has announced his intentions to go pro.
Tennessee signs 7-footer Jonas Aidoo to 2021 signing class
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has signed 7-foot forward Jonas Aidoo, the Vols’ fourth signee for the 2021 recruiting class.
The native of Durham, North Carolina, will enroll this summer and be a freshman this fall.
“He’s a high-character young man and will fit our program well in that respect,” coach Rick Barnes said. “I love that he is hungry to develop—both as a player and a person. He has set an extremely high standard for himself. He’s a very versatile player with a high basketball IQ, and he’s going to be fun to coach.”
Aidoo is wrapping up a postgrad prep year at Liberty Heights Athletic Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina. He averaged 15 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks shooting 68 percent. He played at Durham Voyager Academy in high school and played AAU ball with Pro Skills Basketball’s Team Curry program.
UNC’s Davis sticks with ex-Tar Heels for coaching staff
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — New North Carolina basketball coach Hubert Davis has completed his staff filled with former Tar Heels players.
The school said Thursday that Davis has hired a former head coach in Jeff Lebo to work as an assistant coach while elevating Sean May from director of basketball operations to assistant coach. Davis is retaining Brad Frederick as an assistant coach after he had worked in that role under retired Hall of Famer Roy Williams.
It will mark the first time the Tar Heels’ head coach and three primary assistant coaches are all former Tar Heels players. When he was hired last week, Davis had said: “You can’t do this job unless you’re a Carolina guy.”
Lebo played for Dean Smith from 1985-89 and later served as head coach at Auburn, Chattanooga, East Carolina and Tennessee Tech. That experience will prove key considering the 50-year-old Davis — who played with Lebo under Smith — is a first-time college head coach.
The staff also includes Jackie Manuel, a teammate with May on the 2005 NCAA championship team, working as director player and team development after a year under Tar Heels women’s basketball coach Courtney Banghart.
ITF moves rankings cutoff for Olympic tennis to June 14
LONDON — The WTA and ATP rankings of June 14 will be used to determine which tennis players earn direct entry into the Tokyo Olympics for singles and doubles, a delay of a week to match the change in dates for the French Open.
The ITF announced Thursday that its board of directors approved the move from June 7.
The French tennis federation pushed back the start of its Grand Slam tournament from May 23 to May 30 because of rising COVID-19 cases in the country.
The singles finals are now scheduled for June 12-13.
After countries let the ITF know which eligible players plan to enter singles and nominate pairs for women’s and men’s doubles, the full entry lists will be released by the end of June. Mixed doubles teams will be established once players arrive in Japan.
The tennis competition during the pandemic-postponed Summer Games is to run from July 24 to Aug. 1.
Canizares takes 1-stroke lead on Austrian Open opening day
ATZENBRUGG, Austria — Alejandro Canizares defied chilly and windy conditions to shoot a 5-under 67 Thursday for a one-stroke lead after the opening day of the Austrian Open.
The Spaniard carded an eagle and four birdies to sit in front of a quartet of players, which included former No. 1 Martin Kaymer and John Catlin, a two-time winner in 2020.
“It was tough to keep focused, it was so cold,” Canizares said. “It’s tough to feel the hands and that’s very important.”
Canizares’ only setback was a bogey on the par-four 12th.
“I putted very nicely, missed a short one when I made the bogey,” he said.
Apart from Kaymer and Catlin, Rikard Karlsberg and Jacques Kruyswijk also finished their opening round on 68.
The highest-ranked player in the field, No. 47 Thomas Detry, was tied for 10th after a 70.
Diversity study: MLB earns bonuses for hiring milestones
A new diversity study finds Major League Baseball with slightly lower scores for racial and gender hiring but earning bonuses for social justice initiatives and hiring milestones.
Thursday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) issued an overall grade of C-plus for MLB, with a B-plus for racial hiring and a C for gender hiring. The report examined a range of positions at the central baseball headquarters and within franchises using data for the 2021 season.
The overall grade slipped from a B to a C-plus while the other two letter grades remained the same. Additionally, numeric scores dipped slightly in each category, though TIDES director and lead report author Richard Lapchick attributed that at least partly to a methodology change to include team owners
Russian referee suspended by UEFA in match-fixing case
NYON, Switzerland — Russian referee Sergey Lapochkin has been suspended for 90 days during an investigation of a suspected match-fixing case, UEFA said Thursday.
UEFA did not specify details of the ongoing disciplinary case against Lapochkin, who was provisionally suspended on March 25.
Russian media reported it relates to the referee allegedly failing in his duty to inform UEFA about an approach to corrupt a game.
The game is reportedly a Europa League qualifier in July 2018 between Ventspils and Bordeaux. The French team won 1-0 in Latvia.
Lapochkin has been on the FIFA-managed list of match officials approved for international games since 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.