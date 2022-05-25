US qualifies for hockey worlds quarterfinals, to face Swiss
TAMPERE, Finland — The United States secured a quarterfinal spot at the ice hockey world championship on the last day of group play Tuesday. It only gets harder from here.
The U.S. knew it would qualify before stepping onto the ice against Norway, thanks to Sweden’s 1-0 win over Latvia earlier in the day. With the pressure off, the U.S. beat the Norwegians 4-2, with two assists from Alex Galchenyuk, to get back into the groove after its loss to the Czech Republic the day before.
That sets up a tricky quarterfinal against in-form Switzerland, which beat Germany 4-3 in a shootout to qualify with seven wins from seven games, the only team still unbeaten. Denis Malgin had a goal and an assist for Switzerland and leads the tournament with 12 points, while goaltender Reto Berra made 24 saves and shut out Germany in the shootout.
Canada eased to a 7-1 win over France as Pierre-Luc Dubois had two goals and an assist and Drake Batherson recorded four assists. Canada will take on Sweden in the quarterfinals, three months after they met at the same stage of the Olympic tournament, with Sweden winning that game 2-0.
Two goals in the first period set host nation Finland on course to beat the Czech Republic 3-0 as Jussi Olkinuora made 24 saves for the shutout.
Finland goes on to play Slovakia in the quarterfinals in a repeat of their Olympic semifinal game in February, while the Czech Republic takes on Germany.
A day after a shock win over Canada, Denmark missed out on the quarterfinals with a 7-1 loss to Slovakia as the 18-year-old Olympic tournament MVP Juraj Slafkovsky had a goal and an assist for Slovakia to move to a team-leading nine points.
Slovakia and Denmark finished group play level on points but Slovakia goes through on a better head-to-head record.
Bulls’ LaVine has knee surgery, full recovery expected
CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls guard Zach Lavine underwent left knee arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday and the team said it was successful and he is expected to make a full recovery.
LaVine averaged 24.4 points and made his second straight NBA All-Star team last year, which ended with his first trip to the playoffs in his eighth year as a pro. The Bulls lost in the first round to Milwaukee in five games.
LaVine’s four-year, $78 million contract is up and he said last month that he plans to explore the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career after five seasons in Chicago. He did not rule out returning to the Bulls, who can offer a max contract worth more than $210 million over five years.
The season was up and down for LaVine, who dealt with an early thumb injury and was in and out of the lineup the final few months because of the knee injury. He had platelet-rich plasma therapy, a cortisone injection and fluid drained from his knee in Los Angeles before the All-Star break.
Pitbull, Marks provide international drivers path to NASCAR
CONCORD, N.C. — Trackhouse Entertainment Group, a venture of former driver Justin Marks and Grammy Award-winning rapper Pitbull, launched a program Tuesday that will field a NASCAR Cup Series entry for renowned international drivers.
PROJECT91 could make Trackhouse a destination spot for global stars eager to compete in America’s most popular racing series.
PROJECT91 will enter the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro at least once during the current Cup season and has plans to expand the program in future years. The first driver and race will be announced soon.
Trackhouse Racing, a division of Trackhouse Entertainment Group, currently fields cars for Daniel Suárez (No. 99) and Ross Chastain (No. 1) in the Cup Series.
IndyCar, the American open-wheel series, has become a popular destination for former Formula One drivers. NASCAR has a heavily American roster of drivers and has not seen a similar influx for its stock cars, but Marks said he believes his team has now “opened the door for global champions while beginning the process of scaling into an internationally recognized racing brand.”
“I truly believe the NexGen car represents an opportunity for NASCAR to enter the global professional motorsport conversation,” Marks said. “We now have a race vehicle with international technological relevance where world-class drivers from other disciplines can compete at NASCAR’s highest level without the steep learning curve that the previous generation cars required.
Eflin, Phillies agree to $5.7M deal, avoid arbitration
ATLANTA — Right-hander Zach Eflin and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed Tuesday to a $5.7 million, one-year contract.
Eflin gets a $5.55 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $15 million mutual option for 2023 with a $150,000 buyout. He can earn an additional $300,000 in performance bonuses this year for innings: $50,000 each for 100 and 125, $75,000 for 150 and $125,000 for 175.
Philadelphia and Eflin had been scheduled for an arbitration hearing on Wednesday. He had asked for a raise from $4.45 million to $6.9 million and had been offered $5.15 million.
Eflin was 4-7 with a 4.17 ERA in 18 starts last year, his season cut short by surgery in September for a torn patellar tendon in his right knee. He is 1-3 with a 3.65 ERA in seven starts this season and is eligible for free agency after the World Series.
No statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons, timing set when Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.
Steve Stricker out of Senior PGA with positive COVID-19 test
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Former Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker has pulled out of the Senior PGA Championship after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Stricker revealed his positive test Tuesday on Twitter, saying he was “super bummed” and that it was “just a small setback.”
Stricker was out of competition for six months because of a virus that he says doctors never fully identified. He became ill last fall, about a month after leading the Americans to a record blowout (19-9) over Europe at Whistling Straits in his native Wisconsin.
He was hospitalized and lost some 25 pounds. Stricker has said he wonders if the illness was a reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine because he has regular health checks and annual blood work.
He was coming off a victory in the first of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions schedule, two weeks ago at the Regions Tradition. This would have been his fourth tournament in five weeks since he returned to golf.
PSG women’s coach suspended over ‘inappropriate behavior’
PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain suspended the coach of its women’s team on Tuesday, with the club saying it had been informed of “inappropriate behavior and remarks” made by Didier Ollé-Nicolle toward some of his players.
“These facts and comments, if confirmed, would be incompatible with the sporting and human values of Paris Saint-Germain,” the French league club said in a statement. “Paris Saint-Germain takes the situation very seriously and intends to shed full light on the facts and comments reported.”
PSG said it has opened an internal club investigation but did not give more details about the case.
According to the RMC Sport website, Ollé-Nicolle made an “inappropriate gesture” toward one of his players during a pre-season tour in the United States.
Need for speed: Indy 500 tabs ‘Rooster’ to wave green flag
INDIANAPOLIS — Miles Teller feels the need, the need for speed. The “Top Gun: Maverick” actor will get it as the honorary starter for what should be the fastest Indianapolis 500 in history.
Teller will wave the green flag for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.
The 35-year-old Teller stars as Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, son of beloved late navigator “Goose,” in the long-awaited sequel to “Top Gun.” The film will be released nationwide Friday, two days before the 500.
“Miles is no stranger to action-packed roles, and waving the green flag for the 33 drivers racing for history will provide him with a similar adrenaline-fueled experience,” IMS President Doug Boles said, adding it will be “a day he’ll never forget.”
Scott Dixon smashed the Indianapolis 500 pole-winning record with a qualifying run of more than 234 mph. He will lead the 33-car field to the green flag Sunday.
Álvarez, Golovkin set third rivalry bout for September
LOS ANGELES — Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin will complete their memorable fight trilogy in September.
Álvarez and Golovkin will resume their rivalry Sept. 17 after a four-year break, promoters Matchroom Boxing announced Tuesday. Álvarez already said he intended to take the fight while speaking at his invitational golf tournament in Naucalpan, Mexico, on Monday.
The fighters met in 2017 and again in 2018 for two highly entertaining middleweight matchups. They fought to a split draw in the first bout, and Álvarez won a narrow majority decision in the second meeting.
The third fight will be a 168-pound super middleweight contest between the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) and Álvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs), who will turn 32 this summer. Álvarez is the undisputed world champion at 168 pounds, holding all four major titles.
“I feel very happy and proud to be able to give the best fights, and this fight won’t be an exception,” Álvarez said in a statement.
Álvarez announced earlier this year that he intended to fight Golovkin in the fall after taking on light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in May. That plan was put into question after Bivol upset Álvarez by unanimous decision on May 7.
Ravens acquire Fuller in another attempt to help secondary
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with cornerback Kyle Fuller.
The Ravens announced the move Tuesday.
Fuller spent last season with the Denver Broncos. Prior to that, he played in 80 games for the Chicago Bears from 2014-20, intercepting 19 passes.
Fuller went to Mount Saint Joseph High School in Baltimore before playing at Virginia Tech.
The Ravens finished last in the NFL against the pass last season, thanks in part to a knee injury that cost cornerback Marcus Peters the season. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey went down with an injury as well and didn’t play in the final four games.
Baltimore used a first-round draft pick this year on safety Kyle Hamilton, and the Ravens added safety Marcus Williams via free agency. Fuller’s arrival is another attempt to shore up the secondary.
Up, up and away: Huskers ending balloon release after 1st TD
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska’s gameday tradition of fans releasing helium-filled red balloons to celebrate the Cornhuskers’ first touchdown is ending.
Balloons have been handed out to fans near the stadium entrance before games since the early 1960s. Athletic director Trev Alberts said on his radio show Monday night a global shortage of helium led to the decision to end the practice.
Russia is one of the top helium suppliers, and Alberts said U.S. sanctions in response to the war in Ukraine have caused a shortage. Alberts said university leaders want the helium that would have been used in the balloons to go to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for medical use.
The release of balloons at football games has drawn criticism for at least a decade because of environmental concerns. A lawsuit filed in 2016 claimed the balloons were a health hazard to birds and other wildlife when they return to the ground. The university’s student government, in a symbolic move, voted in November to end the tradition.
The Huskers’ home opener is Sept. 3 against North Dakota.
Finland, Latvia to land 2023 hockey worlds taken from Russia
HELSINKI, Finland — Finland is expected to host the men’s hockey world championships two years in a row after teaming up with Latvia in a bid to stage the 2023 tournament that was stripped from Russia because of the war in Ukraine.
The Finnish city of Tampere, one of the host cities of this year’s competition, is bidding with the Latvian capital city of Riga, which was the host in 2021.
The International Ice Hockey Federation said Tuesday that the Finland-Latvia bid was unopposed after a rival application by Hungary and Slovenia was withdrawn. The IIHF said that was because the Hungarian hosts of the bid “did not receive the governmental guarantees.”
An IIHF congress is scheduled to confirm Finland and Latvia as hosts on Friday.
Russia was scheduled to stage the 2023 tournament in President Vladimir Putin’s home city of St. Petersburg but the IIHF removed it as host on April 26, two months after the invasion of Ukraine began. The IIHF cited safety and concerns about “the safe freedom of movement of players and officials to, from, and within Russia.”
Russia and its ally Belarus have also been excluded from this year’s tournament in Finland, and Russia has lost hosting rights for next year’s world junior championship.
The IIHF also said Tuesday that Switzerland was unopposed in bidding to host the 2026 men’s world championship after Kazakhstan withdrew. Switzerland will be hosting for the first time since 2009 and was due to host in 2020 before the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
