NBA, players finalize new collective bargaining agreement
The NBA and its players have voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement, formalizing a deal that was tentatively agreed to earlier this month.
The sides announced the deal on Wednesday. It goes into effect in July and stretches through the 2029-30 season, though both sides have the option of ending it a year early.
It means the most financially successful era in NBA history will continue uninterrupted for at least six more years. Among the highlights: the addition of an in-season tournament that Commissioner Adam Silver has wanted for years, and about $160 million in team and league licensing revenue getting added annually to the total of basketball-related income that is split with the players.
Such income will remain a 50-50 split — but the pool will get bigger, which will add to player salaries.
Other changes coming in the new CBA include the elimination of marijuana from the list of banned substances, less invasive testing for performance-enhancing drugs, a slight drop in the percentage of salary players will lose when suspended for a game or more — and the assurance that even if revenues drop, the salary cap will not.
Officials from the NBA and the union spent more than a year negotiating this deal, coming to a tentative agreement in the early-morning hours of April 1. There were two final hurdles to clear — a vote by the NBA’s board of governors, and a vote by the members of the NBPA.
Those votes are now complete, and labor peace is assured. There has not been a labor stoppage in the NBA since the lockout in 2011, which lasted about 5½ months and caused the 2011-12 season to be shortened from the customary 82 games to 66.
Bumgarner released by Diamondbacks after clearing waivers
PHOENIX— Four-time All-Star Madison Bumgarner was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday after clearing waivers.
The veteran left-hander was designated for assignment on April 20, giving the team seven days to trade the 2014 World Series MVP or place him on waivers. Bumgarner wasn’t claimed and can sign with any team for a prorated share of the $720,000 major league minimum.
The 33-year-old allowed at least five runs in three of his four starts this season and dropped to 1-3 with a 10.26 ERA after his latest outing against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The big left-hander never lived up to expectations in the desert after signing a $85 million, five-year deal in 2020. A postseason hero for San Francisco, he was 15-32 with a 5.23 ERA in 69 starts over four seasons with the Diamondbacks, who were responsible for $34.4 million in remaining salary at the time he was cut.
Bumgarner had been one of baseball’s best pitchers during 11 seasons with the Giants, helping them win three World Series titles. He was a workhorse for San Francisco during that time, going over 200 innings seven times in addition to 16 postseason appearances, including a memorable five-inning save in Game 7 of the ‘14 Series.
Edwards cited for allegedly striking arena staff with chair
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was cited for third degree assault by Denver police following the team’s season-ending loss to the Nuggets, after he allegedly swung a folding chair and struck two women who were working at the time at Ball Arena.
Denver beat Minnesota 112-109 on Tuesday night to win the first-round NBA playoff series in five games. Edwards missed the tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer, a 27-footer that hit the back iron.
According to the report received by Denver police, Edwards was walking off the court to the locker room when he swung the chair and injured the employees. Their injuries were not serious, Denver police spokesman Jay Casillas said.
According to police, Edwards was cited for misdemeanor third degree assault, defined as “knowingly or recklessly” causing bodily injury. Edwards was scheduled for a court appearance on June 9.
The Timberwolves, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said they were “aware of the alleged incident” and “in the process of gathering more information.” The club had no further comment. Timberwolves players and team officials were scheduled to hold season-ending news conferences this week.
Edwards was fined $40,000 by the NBA for homophobic comments he made in a video posted to his Instagram account shortly before the season began. He recorded a group of men on a sidewalk from a vehicle he was inside and could be heard in making a disparaging, profane comment about what he assumed to be their sexual orientation. The Timberwolves reprimanded him, and Edwards apologized.
“Man, I respect everybody. I know what I posted was immature, and I’m sorry for that if I hurt anyone,” Edwards said at media day on Sept. 26. “I’m working to be better.”
The 21-year-old Edwards, who was the first overall pick in the 2020 draft, was an injury replacement selection for the All-Star Game earlier this season. He’s eligible this summer for a five-year rookie-scale contract extension that would be in the $200 million range.
Edwards had 158 points in the five games against Denver, the fifth-most in a playoff series in NBA history for a player under age 22. The other four who scored more — LeBron James (214 in six games in the first round and 186 in seven games in the second round in 2006), Luka Doncic (186 in six games in the first round in 2019) and Donovan Mitchell (171 in six games in the first round in 2017) — all played in more games.
Seattle’s Ray needs elbow surgery, will miss rest of season
PHILADELPHIA — Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray will have surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his pitching elbow and will miss the rest of the season.
Seattle manager Scott Servais made the announcement before the Mariners played Philadelphia on Wednesday night.
Ray, in the second season of a $115 million, five-year contract, was injured in his season debut against Cleveland on March 31 when he walked five. He threw 91 pitches over 3 1/3 innings and walked five, one shy of his career high.
“In the second inning it felt a little tight, but it didn’t seem out of the ordinary,” Ray said. “It was a cold night, I just thought maybe it took me a while to get loose in that second inning. I didn’t really think that much about it, but after that my arm started to tighten up a good amount.”
Ray, 31, has been incredibly durable for most of his career. Aside from the pandemic shortened 2020 season, Ray has made at least 28 starts five times since 2016, including the 2021 season with Toronto when he won the AL Cy Young Award.
Ray is 74-71 with a 3.96 ERA in 10 seasons with Detroit (2014), Arizona (2015-20), Toronto (2020-21) and Seattle.
Seattle made it through last season without a starter missing a turn. Chris Flexen has been filling Ray’s slot and is 0-4 with a 10.38 ERA in four starts.
Guardians’ coach Willis in hospital after dizzy spell
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis was taken to a hospital after feeling light-headed prior to Wednesday’s game against Colorado.
Guardians manager Terry Francona said following Cleveland’s 4-1 win that he texted with Willis. Francona said Willis was undergoing tests.
“He gave us kind of a scare,” Francona said. “I mean, it’s hard to start a game when of you’re best friends, and they’re helping him through the dugout. It’s an unsettling feeling.”
Francona said Willis began feeling dizzy as he walked to the dugout from the bullpen where he watched starting pitcher Tanner Bibee warm up. Francona said Willis resisted the idea of going to the hospital, but the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.
Willis, 62, is in his seventh season on Francona’s coaching staff. He was also Cleveland’s pitching coach from 2003-09.
Willis is in his 20th season as a major league pitching coach, which includes stints with Boston and Seattle.
Five pitchers have won Cy Young Awards under Willis, including Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber (2020). CC Sabathia (2008) and Cliff Lee (2009) also won the award with Cleveland. Seattle’s Félix Hernández (2010) and Boston’s Rick Porcello (2016) were other Cy Young winners. Willis pitched in the majors from 1984-95 with Detroit, Cincinnati, the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota.
Commanders declining Young’s 5th-year option, AP source says
Chase Young could become a free agent following next season after the Washington Commanders opted not to pick up the edge rusher’s fifth-year option.
The team decided not to exercise the $17.5 million option for 2024, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team had not announced the decision.
Word of the decision came on the eve of the NFL draft, three years after Washington took Young with the second pick behind Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. The Bengals announced Tuesday they were picking up Burrow’s $29.5 million fifth-year option while working to sign their franchise quarterback to a long-term contract.
It’s entirely possible the Commanders eventually do the same with Young, but they’re challenging the 24-year-old to produce in a contract year after already committing significant money elsewhere on the defensive line.
Young, who grew up in Maryland not far from the team’s home stadium, became the face of the franchise as soon as he was drafted. He had 7½ sacks in his first NFL season and was named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.
After skipping voluntary offseason workouts in 2021, Young started slow in his second pro season and had just two sacks before tearing the ACL in his right knee that November. Following surgery that involved grafting part of his left patellar tendon to repair the damage, he missed the majority of the 2022 season before returning on Dec. 24.
The Ohio State product has played in just three games since the injury. Asked last week about a decision on Young, coach Ron Rivera said the Commanders would wait until the May 2 deadline to declare their intentions.
