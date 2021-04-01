Former Fox regional networks begin new era as Bally Sports
Goodbye, Fox. Hello, Bally.
Most of the regional sports networks began a new chapter Wednesday as they switched over from Fox Sports to Bally Sports. The rebranding of 19 regional networks has been nearly a two-year process after they were purchased by the Sinclair Broadcast Group from Walt Disney Company for $10 billion in 2019. Disney was required by the Department of Justice to sell the networks in order for its acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s film and television assets to be approved.
Those regional networks that fall under the Bally Sports banner hold the local rights to 42 professional teams — 16 NBA, 14 MLB and 12 NHL. It is the largest rebrand since the SportsChannel networks became a part of Fox Sports in 1998.
As part of the acquisition, Sinclair could use the Fox Sports name for only 18 months. Chris Ripley, president and CEO of Sinclair Broadcast Group, said the process of switching over the networks, from updating graphics to getting a consistent look for studios, was going to take time.
“Fox was eager for us to rebrand, but just from a practical perspective it’s no small feat when you’re switching over all of the websites, apps, studios and signage,” he said. “Also, in this case we wanted to find a partner since we didn’t have a brand ourselves in mind, and we wanted to create value out of the brand itself.”
The partnership also makes sense for Bally’s Corporation, which signed a 10-year naming rights agreement with Sinclair last November. By the end of the year, Bally’s will own and manage 15 casinos in 11 states, most of which already have legalized sports gambling.
Betts hits 2 HRs in final spring training game of the year
Mookie Betts put an exclamation point on the exhibition season.
In the final spring training game of the year, Betts hit two home runs Tuesday night and the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-4.
The star outfielder had only one RBI this spring before connecting for his first two homers. He led off the bottom the first inning at Dodger Stadium with a drive beyond the leap of Angels center fielder Mike Trout, then connected again the fourth.
It’s all part of Betts’ plan going into the season opener Thursday at Colorado.
“Being there every night, being present every night, being able to affect the game in someway every night,” he said. “That’s pretty much it. I’m just trying to take my abilities and be more consistent with them.”
Cody Bellinger and Will Smith also homered for the Dodgers and Justin Turner hit two doubles. Dustin May, who earned the fifth spot in a talented rotation, gave up one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings.
Angels starter José Quintana allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings.
Chargers sign CB Ryan Smith to 1-year contract
COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers have signed cornerback Ryan Smith to a one-year contract.
Smith will be going into his sixth season. His biggest impact has been on special teams with a team-leading 14 tackles over the past three seasons.
He played as a gunner on the punt and kick coverage teams for Tampa Bay.
All of Smith’s snaps last season came on special teams. His addition should upgrade a Chargers unit that was the worst in the league last year in all phases of special teams. He will also have a chance to compete for playing time in the Chargers secondary.
Smith has spent his entire career in Tampa Bay after he was selected in the fourth round in 2016. He has played in 73 games, including 16 starts, with 98 tackles and an interception.
Detectives find cause of Tiger Woods crash but won’t reveal
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County sheriff says detectives have determined what caused Tiger Woods to crash his SUV last month in Southern California but would not release details Wednesday, citing unspecified privacy concerns for the golf star.
Woods suffered serious injuries in the Feb. 23 crash when he struck a raised median around 7 a.m. in Rolling Hills Estates, just outside Los Angeles. The Genesis SUV he was driving crossed through two oncoming lanes and uprooted a tree on a downhill stretch that police said is known for wrecks. Woods is in Florida recovering from multiple surgeries.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva has been criticized for his comments about the crash, calling it “purely an accident” and saying there was no evidence of impairment. Woods told deputies he did not know how the crash occurred and didn’t remember driving.
Investigators did not seek a search warrant for Woods’ blood samples, which could be screened for drugs and alcohol. In 2017, Woods checked himself into a clinic for help in dealing with prescription drug medication after a DUI charge in his home state of Florida.
On eve of openers, Manfred hopes full capacity by midsummer
NEW YORK — Fans return to major league stadiums for openers on Thursday amid pandemic attendance restrictions in most places, and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred can envision filled ballparks by midseason.
Capacity will be limited to about 12% at the season’s start in Boston and Washington. Twelve teams are at 20%, Colorado at about 43% and Houston at 50%. The only team higher is Texas, at 100%.
“I hope by midsummer that we have ballparks that are unrestricted and we have full fan access,” Manfred said Wednesday during an interview with The Associated Press.
Last year’s shortened regular season was played entirely without fans, who were allowed back only for the NL Championship Series and World Series, and then in limited numbers for games moved to a neutral site in Arlington, Texas.
“For most clubs, this will be another year of significant losses. It’s not going to be the $2.5 to $3 billion that we had last year, but there will be significant losses if we continue in the mode where we don’t have full fans,” Manfred said. “The clubs have done a great job of working with financial institutions they had relationships with in terms of assuring liquidity.”
Manfred thinks most players could be vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-May. The St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros said Monday their players will be offered vaccines before openers, and the San Francisco Giants said some of their players already had received shots.
Trout ranks 10th in MLB jersey sales, behind Kiké Hernández
NEW YORK — Mike Trout, the consensus best player in baseball, ranked just 10th on the list of top-selling jerseys released Wednesday by Major League Baseball, behind even Boston Red Sox utility player Kiké Hernández.
Trout had the league’s fourth best-selling uniform two years ago, but the three-time MVP has slipped behind players that recently have starred in the postseason or changed teams. Trout’s Los Angeles Angels haven’t made the playoffs since 2014, and the 29-year-old signed a $426.5 million, 12-year deal to remain with them before the 2019 season.
Hernández is no slouch as a player, but his stat line hardly suggests he’d have baseball’s ninth most popular jersey. He batted .240 with 68 homers and had valuable defensive versatility over six seasons with the reigning World Series champion Dodgers, but his placement more likely reflects the charisma and colorful antics that made him a fan favorite in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old apparently has generated buzz in Boston since signing a $14 million, two-year deal this offseason. His jersey sales total includes both Boston and LA uniforms.
Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts retained the top spot, with teammate Cody Bellinger second. Los Angeles also placed left-hander Clayton Kershaw (fifth) and shortstop Corey Seager (13th) on the list.
San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. ranked third. The 22-year-old signed a $340 million, 14-year deal with the Padres this spring, setting up the budding superstar to spend most or all of his career there.
High court sympathetic to college athletes in NCAA dispute
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed sympathetic to college athletes in a dispute with the NCAA over rules limiting their education-related compensation.
With the March Madness basketball tournament in its final stages, the high court heard arguments in a case about how colleges can reward athletes who play Division I basketball and football. Under current NCAA rules, students cannot be paid, and the scholarship money colleges can offer is capped at the cost of attending the school. The NCAA defends its rules as necessary to preserve the amateur nature of college sports.
But the former athletes who brought the case, including former West Virginia football player Shawne Alston, say the NCAA’s rules are unfair and violate federal antitrust law designed to promote competition.
The case is not about whether students can be paid salaries. Instead, the outcome will help determine whether schools can offer athletes tens of thousands of dollars in education benefits for things such as computers, graduate scholarships, tutoring, study abroad and internships.
During an hour and a half of arguments conducted by phone because of the coronavirus pandemic, there were both liberal and conservative justices who sounded supportive to the athletes’ case.
Justice Elena Kagan suggested that what was going on sounded a lot like price fixing. “Schools that are naturally competitors ... have all gotten together in an organization,” she said, and used their power to “fix athletic salaries at extremely low levels.”
Justice Brett Kavanaugh agreed, saying “antitrust laws should not be a cover for exploitation of the student-athletes.” He told a lawyer for the NCAA that “it does seem ... schools are conspiring with competitors ... to pay no salaries for the workers who are making the schools billions of dollars.”
The NCAA’s argument that what makes college sports distinctive is that players are not paid got a cool reception from Justice Samuel Alito. He said athletes “get lower admission standards” and “tuition, room and board, and other things.” “That’s a form of pay,” he said, adding that the question is “the form in which they’re going to be paid and how much.”
UConn’s Paige Bueckers is AP women’s player of the year
SAN ANTONIO — Paige Bueckers is in a class all by herself.
UConn’s star guard became the first freshman ever to win The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year award Wednesday.
Bueckers helped lead the Huskies to their 13th consecutive Final Four with 28 points in the regional final win over Baylor on Monday night, just the latest star turn for the phenomenol 19-year-old Minnesota native.
“It’s amazing, surreal for people to think of me that highly and to be in that position as a freshman,” Bueckers said. “To get this award, I’m extremely humbled and grateful.”
Bueckers was informed she won the award by coach Geno Auriemma during a team video session on Monday. She broke down as she accepted it in front of her teammates.
“A lot has happened over the past year things that could bring people down,” Bueckers said. “To get a reward and find something positive in these times, you cherish them. I was there with my teammates and coaching staff and to get that award with them around me makes you be so grateful for the position I’m in.”
Bueckers was an overwhelming choice, receiving 21 votes from the 30-member national media panel that chooses the weekly AP Top 25. Dana Evans of Louisville was second with four votes.
Former UConn greats Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart both won the award as sophomores. All other winners have been juniors or seniors since the AP started honoring players in 1995.
Maryland’s Brenda Frese is the AP women’s coach of the year
SAN ANTONIO — Maryland coach Brenda Frese was honored as The Associated Press women’s basketball coach of the year Wednesday for the second time in her career.
Frese received eight votes from the 30-member national media panel that votes on the weekly AP Top 25. Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer and North Carolina State coach Wes Moore each received seven votes.
“It’s special. Obviously its going to be one I never forget,” said Frese, who also was AP coach of the year 19 years ago when she was at Minnesota. “What makes it so special is having this journey through a pandemic with the most selfless group of people you could go through a pandemic with. No one had Maryland doing anything this season after the graduation and losses of all five starters last year.”
Maryland lost five starters from last year’s Big Ten championship team, but didn’t miss a beat, winning the conference for the sixth time in seven years and going 26-3. The Terrapins lost in the Sweet 16 to Texas.
Geno Auriemma, Muffet McGraw and Kim Mulkey are the only other coaches to win the award multiple times.
“I’m humbled and honored, that’s some pretty elite company,” Frese said.
She won her 500th game at Maryland earlier this season, making her the winningest coach in program history, and has 569 total victories at Maryland, Minnesota and Ball State.
Emmert promises WBCA he will work to fix ‘stark’ inequities
SAN ANTONIO — NCAA President Mark Emmert promised the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association he will work with coaches to fix the “stark difference” between the Division I men’s and women’s tournaments.
While Emmert noted that a major hurdle was trying to hold both basketball tournaments in a kind of identical format required by the coronavirus pandemic, he added nobody liked the results and nobody wants to see similar issues crop up in other sports in coming months.
“I, too, believe that it’s exactly the right moment to do it,” Emmert said. “You got my commitment, my personal commitment to spend an enormous amount of time and energy on on this problem and and making sure that we don’t lose the chance.”
Emmert and the NCAA’s heads of basketball Dan Gavitt and Lynn Holzman discussed the conditions in San Antonio on Wednesday with members of the WBCA, including two of the Final Four coaches — UConn’s Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley of South Carolina.
Several differences surfaced over the past two weeks, starting with female players, coaches and staff in San Antonio criticizing the NCAA for not initially providing a full weight-training area to the women’s teams, noting the men’s teams in Indianapolis did not have the same problem.
Questions during the coaches’ meeting with Emmert ranged from the use of “March Madness” for branding, the number of NCAA staffers for both basketball tournaments (12 for the men, six for the women), the budget for both tournaments and why the NCAA doesn’t own the WNIT as it does the NIT.
NFL planning to remove restrictions for vaccinated personnel
The NFL has plans to eliminate some restrictions from its current COVID-19 protocols for vaccinated players, coaches and personnel.
In a memo sent to the 32 teams Wednesday and obtained by The Associated Press, the league detailed potential amendments to the protocols used throughout the 2020 season and current offseason. Among the elements that could be eliminated are the need to participate in daily testing; quarantine periods due to close contact with an infected individual; and/or refraining from social gatherings among other vaccinated individuals.
“It is also anticipated that clubs that achieve a certain rate of vaccination among its tiered staff and players may be permitted to relax restrictions that apply to meetings, meal time and use of locker rooms,” the memo said.
On Tuesday, after the first of two days of virtual meetings among the team owners, Commissioner Roger Goodell noted the value of pursuing coronavirus vaccines.
“We will be encouraging all personnel to get vaccinated and working with the players association on all these issues,” Goodell said. “We are also using our platforms publicly to talk about the importance of getting vaccinations.”
Goodell also mentioned the hope that the 2021 season will be fully attended by fans. That would be subject to local COVID-19 rules and protocols.
Blackhawks’ Bowman named as GM of 2022 US Olympic men’s team
With an opportunity to draw from what he considers the deepest pool of American-born talent ever assembled, Stan Bowman welcomes expectations that come with being the general manager of USA Hockey’s 2022 Olympic men’s national team.
“I’m humbled and honored and can’t wait to get started,” the three-time Stanley Cup-winning Chicago Blackhawks GM said upon being selected for the U.S. team post on Wednesday.
“You just look around the NHL and we’ve got American players all over the place doing special things every night,” he added. “There’s going to be some challenges trying to decide who’s ultimately part of the team. But that’s what makes it so much fun.”
The NHL still needs to resolve several issues with the International Olympic Committee before giving the OK to have its players compete at the 2022 Beijing Games, and after backing out of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Formal talks aren’t expected to resume until after the Tokyo Games are completed this summer.
In anticipation of a resolution, USA Hockey went ahead and began assembling its management team.
Nationals player tests positive for COVID-19
A player for the Washington Nationals tested positive for COVID-19, and four teammates and a staff member have been quarantined on the eve of the start of the regular season after contact tracing, general manager Mike Rizzo said Wednesday.
The result came from a test conducted Monday, while the Nationals were still in Florida for spring training.
They then traveled to Washington, where the club is scheduled to host the New York Mets on Thursday night for opening day.
“We’re still in the process of finding out exactly what their status is,” Rizzo said about those who were determined to have been in close contact with the player who tested positive for the illness caused by the coronavirus. “They’re certainly out for tomorrow’s game.”
The Nationals planned to have a workout at their stadium on Wednesday, but it was rained out.
Magic rally in fourth, snap Clippers’ six-game win streak
LOS ANGELES — Chuma Okeke scored 18 points and the Orlando Magic rallied in the fourth quarter to snap Los Angeles’ six-game winning streak Tuesday night, defeating the Clippers 103-96.
The Magic didn’t have the lead until late in the fourth quarter and went on a 17-3 run to close the game. Kawhi Leonard made a pair of free throws to give the Clippers a 93-86 lead with 2:36 remaining before the Magic scored 11 straight points to take the lead.
Terrence Ross tied it at 93 with 1:46 remaining on two free throws, and Wendell Carter Jr. put the Magic in front with 1:10 remaining with a tip-in after James Ennis III missed a layup, making it 95-94.
Ross scored 15 points and Otto Porter Jr. added 13 for the Magic, who snapped a seven-game road losing streak.
Leonard scored 28 points for the Clippers. Luke Kennard added 17 points and Ivica Zubac tallied his 10th double-double of the season with 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Clippers.
NBA vet Lou Williams joins Hawks after pondering retirement
ATLANTA — Stunned at being traded, Lou Williams seriously considered retiring.
In the end, the 16-year NBA veteran decided he did want to play for his hometown team.
Williams joined the Atlanta Hawks ahead of their game Tuesday night in Phoenix against the Suns, nearly a week after he was dealt by the Los Angeles Clippers at the trade deadline for guard Rajon Rondo.
After four seasons in L.A., Williams was admittedly shaken that the Clippers would decide to part with him.
AP Source: Seahawks, Lockett reach 4-year contract extension
SEATTLE — Tyler Lockett is sticking around with the Seattle Seahawks, and likely as Russell Wilson’s favorite target, for the foreseeable future.
The Seahawks and Lockett have agreed to a four-year contract extension that includes $37 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity because the extension had not been announced by the team. ESPN first reported the deal, which could be worth more than $69 million over the life of the contract.
The deal locks up Wilson’s favorite target from each of the past two seasons and will likely help Seattle in its attempts to ease a salary cap crunch for the 2021 season. Lockett’s current contract was set to expire after this season and carried a salary cap charge of just under $15 million.
Lockett, 28, is coming off a career-best season with 100 receptions for 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns. He teamed with DK Metcalf to become just the second pair of Seattle receivers to each have 1,000 yards in the same season. The Seahawks had an explosive passing game early in the season that fizzled badly over the second half of the year.
USA Football recommends 8 procedures for youth safety
USA Football has introduced eight procedures to enhance safety and health for youth players, with all of those methods endorsed by some major medical organizations.
USA Football’s Athlete Health & Wellness Recommendations for youth football play have been supported by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA), and the National Youth Sports Health & Safety Institute (NYSHSI).
Using new training and practice standards, the eight recommendations include use of the two-point stance and days of rest between full-contact games and scrimmages.
USA Football, the sport’s national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, put together the proposals aligned with its Football Development Model designed to develop the whole athlete based on a child’s age and stage of development. A task force comprised of leaders across football, sports science, medicine and long-term athlete development were involved.
“Our goal was to let science lead us in our work to make informed decisions that can be a catalyst for better and safer play,” says Michael Krueger, USA Football’s senior director of education.
Injuries force UAlbany to opt out of final 2 football games
ALBANY, N.Y. — The University at Albany has decided not to play the two remaining games on its abbreviated spring football season.
Director of athletics Mark Benson said Wednesday the decision was not directly related to COVID-19 but “based on the extraordinary amount of injuries that have occurred this season and the overall health of our football program.”
“Everyone knows these are difficult times, these are difficult decisions,” Benson said on a Zoom call with reporters. “Sometimes we have to make tough decisions.”
The Great Danes are in the Championship Subdivision and were scheduled to play at No. 8 Delaware on Saturday and at home against No. 16 Villanova the following week.
Head coach Greg Gattuso said the decision to opt out was made with a focus on health and safety due to the high number of injuries on the roster. The Great Danes opened the season with a win at New Hampshire but had lost three straight, including a 21-7 setback at home to Stony Brook on Saturday.
Burroughs, Dake on collision course at US wrestling trials
The spotlight is on Jordan Burroughs and Kyle Dake heading into the U.S. Olympic wrestling trials.
Burroughs has been the standard bearer for American wrestling since winning gold in London in 2012 and four world titles between 2011-17. Dake is a two-time defending world champion and the biggest threat to Burroughs’ supremacy at 74 kilograms.
The two are expected to meet Saturday night in the best-of-three finals of the rescheduled trials at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
The trials originally were set for last April at Penn State but were called off when the Olympics were postponed. COVID-19 restrictions forced the trials to move to Texas starting Friday.
Of the 18 winners this weekend, 15 are assured of competing in the Olympics. The United States has not qualified at 65 kilograms in freestyle and 77 and 130 kilograms in Greco Roman. To wrestle in Tokyo, the winners at those weights will need to finish first or second in a May 6-9 world qualifier in Bulgaria.
Burroughs has won seven of eight matches against Dake since 2013. Dake’s only win came the last time they met, in the first match of the best-of-three U.S. world team trials in 2017.
Burroughs’ bronze at the 2019 world championships — the 2020 event was canceled — allows him to sit until the best-of-three finals Saturday. Dake, who won his world titles at the non-Olympic weight of 79 kilograms, sits until the challenge tournament semifinals Friday night.
Burroughs and Dake traded barbs before the trials were postponed last year, with Dake saying he planned to send the 32-year-old Burroughs into retirement.
Indians not allowing headdresses, painted faces at games
CLEVELAND — While moving forward with a plan to change their name, the Cleveland Indians said they will not permit fans inside Progressive Field wearing Native American headdresses or face paint.
The team announced the fan dress policy for the 2021 season on Wednesday in advance of Monday’s home opener against Detroit.
The team’s new policy states fans can be ejected or denied entrance for disorderly, unruly or disruptive conduct that includes “headdresses and face paint styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions. Inappropriate or offensive images, words, dress or face paint must be covered or removed, and failure to do so may constitute grounds for ejection or refusal of admission.”
The Kansas City Chiefs announced a similar ban of headdresses at Arrowhead Stadium last year.
Cleveland fans will still be allowed to wear caps and clothing featuring Chief Wahoo, the team’s contentious mascot. The team removed the smiling, red-faced Wahoo caricature from its game jerseys and caps two years ago but still sells merchandise with its image.
Germany’s 20-year unbeaten run in WC qualifying ends
Germany’s 20-year, 35-match unbeaten run in World Cup qualifiers was surprisingly ended by North Macedonia on Wednesday, while England and Italy secured their third straight victories on the road to Qatar.
Germany was beaten 2-1 in Duisberg to lose a qualifying match for the World Cup for only the third time, and the first since a 5-1 thrashing by England in 2001. The other loss, by Portugal, came in 1985 when it was West Germany.
Somewhat improbably, the Germans find themselves third in their group after three games, behind North Macedonia and 99th-ranked Armenia, which beat Romania 3-2 for a third straight win having trailed after 87 minutes in Yerevan.
England also has a maximum of nine points after Harry Maguire scored an 85th-minute goal to clinch a 2-1 win over Poland, which was without injured striker Robert Lewandowski at Wembley Stadium.
Italy and Denmark are the other two teams to have won their opening three qualifiers.
Italy won 2-0 at Lithuania and is now 25 games unbeaten under coach Roberto Mancini, while Denmark beat Austria 4-0 away and has a continent-high 14 goals in qualifying.
Spain and France are recovering from opening-round draws and now have two straight wins after beating Kosovo 3-1 and Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-0, respectively.
Osaka’s 23-match win streak ends against Sakkari in Miami
MIAMI — No. 2 Naomi Osaka’s 23-match winning streak ended Wednesday when she lost to Maria Sakkari of Greece in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open, 6-0, 6-4.
The defeat was Osaka’s first since February 2020, and it ended any chance of reclaiming the No. 1 ranking this week from Ash Barty, who is in the semifinals.
Osaka won her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last month, but in five Miami appearances she has never advanced beyond the quarterfinals.
Against the No. 23-seeded Sakkari, Osaka lost 15 consecutive points on her serve to fall behind and blew a 4-1 lead in the second set. She faced a break point on seven of her eight service games.
Sakkari earned her sixth career win over a top-five opponent. She’s still in the tournament only because she saved six match points in the fourth round before beating American Jessica Pegula.
Osaka took a 40-0 lead in the opening game but didn’t win another point on her serve until the second set. When she ended the drought, she received a big ovation from the small crowd, which she followed up with her best stretch of tennis.
But Sakkari rallied. From 40-0 down she won five consecutive points, hitting one last thunderous return to break for a 5-4 lead. She then coolly served out the victory.
Nine host cities announced for 2023 Women’s World Cup
ZURICH — The 2023 Women’s World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand.
The opening match will take place at Eden Park in Auckland, with Sydney’s Stadium Australia hosting the final.
The two semifinal matches will be split between Australia and New Zealand.
This World Cup will be the first to feature 32 teams, up from the 24 that participated in the 2019 women’s tournament in France. The U.S. women’s national team is the defending champion.
The schedule for the event will be announced later this year, FIFA said in announcing the host cities Wednesday. The selection follows an eighth-month process with the member federations from each country.
Rangers reliever Leclerc has elbow surgery, out 12-14 months
ARLINGTON, Texas — Rangers reliever José Leclerc had ligament reconstruction surgery on his right elbow Wednesday.
The Rangers said the surgery was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. Leclerc will be sidelined up to 14 months.
Leclerc began the 2019 season as the Texas closer before he was demoted after a rough opening month. He made only two appearances last year before getting sidelined for the rest of the 60-game season by a shoulder injury. The elbow started bothering him during spring training in Arizona.
The 27-year-old right-hander is 6-10 with 29 saves and a 3.19 ERA in 190 games for the Rangers over the past five seasons.
Texas also goes into its season opener Thursday in Kansas City without hard-throwing reliever Jonathan Hernandez, who like Leclerc was placed on the 60-day injured list.
Chelsea, Barcelona reach Women’s Champions League semifinals
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Chelsea and Barcelona advanced to the semifinals of the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday.
Pernille Harder scored against her former team to lead Chelsea to a 3-0 win over Wolfsburg, and 5-1 on aggregate. Barcelona outlasted Manchester City, losing the second leg 2-1 but advancing 4-2 on aggregate.
Chelsea will face either Bayern Munich or Rosengård in the semifinals. Bayern defeated the Swedish club 3-0 in the first leg, and they play again Thursday in Malmo.
Barcelona awaits either five-time defending champion Lyon or Paris Saint-Germain. The Lyon-PSG second leg was moved to April 18 after a coronavirus outbreak in the Lyon squad.
In Budapest, Harder converted a penalty in the 27th minute and Sam Kerr doubled the lead five minutes later. Both players had scored last week in the first leg. Fran Kirby added the third goal in the second half.
‘Super bowl of fishing’ to be held at South Carolina lake
ANDERSON, S.C. — South Carolina officials say one of the world’s premier outdoor sporting events will be held in the state next year.
The 52nd Bassmaster Classic – often called the Super Bowl of fishing – will be held on Lake Hartwell in March 2022, The Greenville News reported. The sprawling lake is along the South Carolina-Georgia line.
It will be the fourth time the event is held on Lake Hartwell. B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin said that record is matched only by Lay Lake in Alabama.
The estimated economic impact on the region is at least $25 million, Visit Anderson Executive Director Neil Paul said.
Ump Hernández loses race discrimination lawsuit against MLB
NEW YORK — Umpire Ángel Hernández lost his lawsuit against Major League Baseball alleging racial discrimination.
The Cuba-born Hernández sued in 2017 in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati, a case later moved to New York. Hired as a big league umpire in 1993, he alleged he was discriminated against because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passed over for crew chief. Hernández was made an interim crew chief last July at the start of the pandemic-delayed shortened season after a dozen umps decided to sit out.
“The court concludes that no reasonable juror could find that MLB’s stated explanation is a pretext for discriminatory motive,” U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken wrote Wednesday in granting MLB’s motion for a summary judgment.
Oetken wrote that MLB picking Alfonso Márquez to work the World Series in 2011 and 2015 was “a promotion that seemingly would not have been made were MLB discriminating on the basis of race or national identity.”
Chen, Hanyu to face off again at World Team Trophy in April
OSAKA, Japan — Fresh off his third consecutive world title, Nathan Chen will lead the U.S. squad at next month’s World Team Trophy, where he will face off again with two-time Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu.
Chen, winner of the last five U.S. championships, used a sensational free skate to take the world crown on Saturday, with Japan’s Hanyu finishing third. From April 15-18 in Osaka, Japan, they will anchor their respective nation’s team.
The event also features Canada, France, Italy and Russia. China made the field but declined and was replaced by the French.
Each team consists of two women, two men, one pairs team and one ice dance team. Each skater or duo will earn points based in the short program or rhythm dance, and free skate/free dance. The points will be combined across the four disciplines, with the highest points total winning the competition.
Jason Brown, seventh at worlds, joins Chen in the men’s event. Karen Chen and U.S. champ Bradie Tennell head the women’s squad; their combined total of 13 placements at worlds (Chen was fourth, Tennell ninth) earned the United States three berths in next year’s Beijing Olympics. American pairs champs Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier will compete, as will ice dancers Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker.
9 horses added as late nominations to Triple Crown series
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nine horses have been made eligible to compete in this year’s Triple Crown series with a $6,000 late payment.
Tampa Bay Derby winner Helium and Gotham Stakes winner Weyburn were among the additions when payments were due Monday.
Other late nominees are: UAE Derby runner-up Panadol; Hockey Dad; Turf Paradise Derby winner It’s My House; Maythehorsebwithu; Tiz Mandate; Carrothers, and Back Ring Luck.
There are now 335 horses eligible to compete in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes.
Any horse not nominated during the early or late phases can become eligible through a supplemental payment due at the time of entry for each Triple Crown race. The Kentucky Derby fee is $200,000, the Preakness fee is $100,000, and the Belmont costs $50,000.
Bellator MMA gets back into US spotlight with Showtime move
LOS ANGELES — Bellator President Scott Coker believes he put on some of the best fight cards in his promotion’s history over the past two years while building a roster and a product capable of drawing attention across the world.
Yet only hard-core combat sports fans got to see many of those bouts because Bellator aired on DAZN, the subscription streaming service that doesn’t reach nearly as many American viewers as, say, cable television.
Bellator’s imminent move to Showtime is an opportunity for Coker to reunite with dozens of people he has known since his now-defunct Strikeforce promotion aired on the network 13 years ago when mixed martial arts first entered the U.S. sports mainstream.
Showtime also provides a chance to put Bellator’s increasingly stacked fighter roster in front of many more American eyes than the promotion has attracted in recent years. At the same time that Bellator went behind the online subscription curtain with DAZN in 2018, the UFC became ubiquitous on ESPN.
While Coker still speaks warmly of DAZN and the lucrative deal that ended abruptly amid the coronavirus pandemic, he’s grateful to put his fights under the U.S. spotlight they deserve.
MMA company rebrands to Combate Global, stays with Univision
LOS ANGELES — The Combate Americas mixed martial arts promotion has rebranded itself as Combate Global and made a new five-year media rights deal with Univision.
The moves were announced Wednesday.
Combate has focused specifically on Hispanic fighters and events since its founding a decade ago, while Univision is the largest provider of Spanish-language media content to U.S. audiences. Combate has aired on Univision’s networks since 2018.
Univision will air 30 live Combate Global events during each year of the new deal, starting April 9.
Combate Global CEO Campbell McLaren says he is rebranding his promotion to reflect the addition of fighters from outside the U.S. and Latin America, and to emphasize the importance of competitors fighting for their countries.
UConn’s James Bouknight says he’ll enter the NBA draft
STORRS, Conn. — UConn sophomore James Bouknight has announced his intention to enter the NBA draft.
The 6-foot-5 guard made his decision public Wednesday on social media, writing that being in a position to be part of the league is “a dream come true.”
“It’s been an honor to put on the UConn jersey every day,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ve grown so much as a player here but more importantly as a person. I will cherish every experience I’ve had over the last two years and I truly believe every one of those experiences has prepared me for success as I move forward in my career.”
Bouknight averaged 18.7 points per game this season, but played in just 15 contests, missing eight games after undergoing elbow surgery in early January. He struggled in his final three games, shooting 34% from the floor and making 1 of 13 shots from 3-point range.
He made just four of 15 shots, scoring 14 points, in UConn’s loss to Creighton in the Big East Tournament, then went 6 for 16 with 15 points in the Huskies’ loss to Maryland in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
Coach Dan Hurley said last week he did not anticipate Bouknight returning for his junior season.
Looie the Lookout costume back with Tennessee baseball team
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A minor league baseball team in Tennessee has its mascot back a day after it was reported stolen from a ballpark.
The Chattanooga Lookouts announced Wednesday on Twitter that the costume for Looie the Lookout “has been returned home safe.”
Chattanooga Police spokeswoman Elisa Myzal said in an email that an employee of a nearby aquarium found the costume near the team’s stadium.
The Lookouts told authorities that the mascot’s costume was stolen from an office at AT&T Field on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from Chattanooga police. Looie’s head looks like a big red baseball cap, with a black brim for a nose.
