Quartz Hill High School reveals new mascot ... Royals
Quartz Hill High School used a video filled with photos from throughout its history to reveal its new mascot as the Royals on Monday.
The school decided to move on from its longtime mascot, the Rebels, last year when questions again arised about the connotation of the mascot. The Rebels’ logo and mascot costume used to be a confederate soldier, though the school had gotten away from that image a few years ago.
With the new mascot, Quartz Hill keeps its mascot with a name starting with R.
The Royals are currently on spring break, but the football team plays at Palmdale this Friday.
Palmdale cross country wins final meet of season
The Palmdale boys and girls cross country teams fielded a full team and defeated short-handed Knight on Saturday in the final meet of the season for the sport.
All but two of the Falcons’ runners picked up personal bests.
Kate Miranda won the girls race for the Falcons with a time of 22 minutes, 30 seconds. Teammate Leslie Cruz was third (24:30), followed by Geralde Mota (24:35) and Stacey Juarez (27:39) and Alondra Guerrero rounded out the scoring in seventh (35:40).
Knight’s Breanna Ramirez came in second (22:32), while teammate Avi Guzman took sixth (31:42).
The Palmdale boys swept the first three spots in their race.
Cristian Vasquez won in 19:33, followed by Alberto Ceballos in second (19:42) and Luis Garcia in third (19:44). Edgar Castro was seventh (27:49) for the Falcons and Miguel Guerrero finished eighth (28:41).
Andrew Torres led the Hawks with a fourth-place finish (19:56), followed by teammates Jeremiah Gallegos (fifth, 21:28) and Yahir Perez Lemus (sixth, 26:13).
Bruins to return from COVID pause on Thursday
Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney says the team is on schedule to return from its COVID-19 shutdown on Thursday night against the New York Islanders. The game also would be the first pro sporting event in Massachusetts with paying fans in the crowd since last March.
The NHL on Friday postponed two Bruins games after four more Boston players entered the COVID protocol, for a total of five. They are: David Pastrnak, David Krejci, Sean Kuraly, Jake DeBrusk and Craig Smith. Games against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday and the New York Islanders on Tuesday were to be rescheduled.
Sweeney said the players were driven separately back to Boston from Buffalo after that game was postponed.
Assuming there are no more positive tests, the Bruins would play at the TD Garden with 12% capacity, or about 2,100 fans.
NHL postpones Oilers-Canadiens game
The NHL has postponed Edmonton’s game at Montreal after two Canadiens players were placed in the league’s COVID-19 protocol.
Forwards Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi became Montreal’s first players to enter the protocol since the season began on Jan. 13.
The postponement of the game was the 38th overall this season for coronavirus-related reasons, and first to involve the seven-team all-Canadian North Division.
The league listed 10 players in the protocol, with the Los Angeles Kings still awaiting their test results. The 10 players listed matches the most since Feb. 21.
Rangers defenseman Brett Howden was placed in the protocol, joining teammate Phillip Di Giuseppe, who has been listed for nine straight days.
The Bruins continue to have five players listed since Friday.
A total of 157 NHL players have now spent at least one day in the COVID-19 protocol this season.
Calgary is the only team to not have a player listed.
49ers agree to 1-year deals with Tartt, Wilson
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers agreed to bring back safety Jaquiski Tartt on a one-year deal and signed safety Tavon Wilson to a one-year contract on Monday.
Tartt is the latest key free agent the Niners managed to keep for at least another season following deals the team reached with left tackle Trent Williams, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley, and nose tackle D.J. Jones.
“We are very excited to have Jaquiski back with our team,” general manager John Lynch said. “Jaquiski is an extremely skilled and versatile player who provides excellent communication skills for our defense. Welcome back Quiski!”
The 29-year-old Tartt was originally drafted in the second round by the 49ers in 2015 and has been a key part of the secondary ever since. He and former high school teammate Jimmie Ward have joined up as the starting safeties in San Francisco the past few seasons and will be back for another year together.
Tartt played only seven games last season before being sidelined with a season-ending turf toe injury. Since playing 30 of 32 games his first two seasons, Tartt has missed 28 of 64 regular-season games the past four years.
He had 30 tackles, one tackle for loss and one interception last season. For his career, Tartt has four interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four sacks and 17 passes defensed.
The 31-year-old Wilson spent his first four seasons in New England, followed by four seasons in Detroit before playing for Indianapolis in 2020.
Wilson started two games for the Colts last season and had 26 tackles, one pass defensed, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble. He has eight interceptions in his career.
Rose rejoins Knicks, says he had COVID, like flu ‘times 10’
NEW YORK — Derrick Rose rejoined the New York Knicks on Monday, though it’s unclear when he will play again as he recovers from COVID-19.
Looking tired, Rose detailed his struggles Monday, saying his kids also had gotten sick and they all quarantined together.
“They say everybody is different, but with me I never felt anything like that before,” Rose said. “I’ve had the flu. It was nothing like the flu.
“It was that times 10. So like I said, I’m slowly getting back. I’m progressing every day and just trying to get back in the swing of things.”
Rose hasn’t played since Feb. 28. He missed the final two games before the All-Star break and all six games so far in the second half of the season.
The Knicks announced that he was out of the NBA’s health and safety protocols, but the point guard has to regain his strength and fitness before he can return to competition.
“He has to go through conditioning and once he’s ready to go we’ll move forward with it. But he’s been out for a while now so he’s just starting to ramp it up again and we’ll see how it goes,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.
Rose missed his first game on March 2 at San Antonio. He said he became ill the next day and wasn’t even able to exercise while in quarantine at home.
Rose has averaged 12.5 points in 10 games, including three starts, since the Knicks acquired him from Detroit on Feb. 8. The move reunited the 2011 NBA MVP with Thibodeau, his coach in both Chicago and Minnesota.
The Knicks have gone 7-3 when Rose plays, winning the final three games when he was in the starting lineup.
“Getting back and playing in rhythm and trying to get myself back to where I was is going to take some time,” Rose said, “but every day I’m getting the most out of all my days so that’s all I can do.”
Detroit to host event to create path for Black golfers
The Rocket Mortgage Classic made its debut on the PGA Tour in 2019 and won the inaugural “Fair Way Award” for diversity and inclusion by leaning on minority-owned vendors at Detroit Golf Club and having a volunteer base that reflected the community.
Turns out that was just the start.
The tournament is launching “The John Shippen,” a four-day event in late June. It starts with a 36-hole tournament for the top Black golfers who can earn an exemption to the Rocket Mortgage Classic and to the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on the LPGA Tour.
It concludes with a two-day sports business summit that offers paid internships and scholarships for students of color.
“Golf is a multi-billion dollar industry and it lacks diversity,” said Jason Langwell, executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “We’re building a platform, two events that show up on the intersection of diversity, inclusion and golf. We’re not only excited about that, we’re also excited to use the event to shine a light on the legacy and great untold story of John Shippen Jr.”
Shippen was the first Black golfer to play in the U.S. Open in 1896 at Shinnecock Hills and the first American-born golf professional. Shippen, an assistant to Willie Dunn at Shinnecock, was encouraged to play in the second U.S. Open along with Oscar Bunn, a club caddie and member of the Shinnecock tribe.
English and Scottish players threatened to boycott if Shippen and Bunn were allowed to play until Theodore Havemeyer, the USGA president, said the championship would be played even if Shippen and Bunn were the only ones playing. Shippen was tied for the lead after the first day, only to make an 11 on the 13th hole to shoot 81. He tied for fifth, matching his best finish in his U.S. Open appearances.
Shippen later became a head pro until he retired in 1960.
Giants continue signing spree, adding CB Adoree Jackson
The New York Giants continued their free-agent spending spree, signing cornerback Adoree Jackson.
A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press the team reached a three-year deal with the former Tennessee Titan. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the agreement with the free agent has not been announced.
The deal is believed to be worth roughly $13 million annually.
Jackson was due $10.24 million under the fifth-year option the Titans picked up last year. But he became a salary cap casualty last month after a knee injury just before the start of the season limited him to three games in 2020. Jackson started 41 of 46 games for the Titans and has only two career interceptions.
The first-round pick out of USC had 33 pass deflections, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also can return kicks.
Since the start of free agency, the Giants have signed wide receiver Kenny Golladay, two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph, fellow Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, quarterback Mike Glennon, inside linebacker Reggie Ragland, running back Devontae Booker, receiver John Ross, fullback Cullen Gillaspia — all as free agents.
The team worked out a new major deal with defensive lineman Leonard Williams and re-signed receiver C.J. Board, defensive tackle Austin Johnson and long snapper Casey Kreiter.
General manager Dave Gettleman also re-worked the contract of offensive tackle Nate Solder and released veteran guard Kevin Zeitler.
New York had a 6-10 record under first-year coach Joe Judge last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.