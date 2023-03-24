Ronaldo sets record for most appearances, Portugal wins
LISBON, Portugal — It didn’t take long for Cristiano Ronaldo to put the World Cup disappointment behind him.
Back as a starter with Portugal’s national team, Ronaldo became the most-capped player in men’s international soccer on Thursday, scoring twice in a 4-0 rout of Liechtenstein in 2024 European Championship qualifying. The game marked the debut of coach Roberto Martínez with Portugal.
Ronaldo converted a penalty kick and scored off a free kick while making his 197th appearance with the national team. He had tied Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa with 196 caps after coming off the bench in Portugal’s loss to Morocco in the quarterfinals of the World Cup last year.
Ronaldo was benched in the knockout rounds in Qatar and left the field in tears after the defeat to Morocco. He had said his return to the national team was in doubt after the World Cup, but eventually decided it was not time “to throw in the towel.”
The 38-year-old Ronaldo is also the all-time scoring leader in men’s soccer and took his tally to 120 goals after scoring with his penalty kick in the 51st and a powerful free kick from just outside the area in the 63rd.
Portugal dominated from the start at the José Alvalade Stadium, and João Cancelo opened the scoring in the eighth minute. He also set up Bernardo Silva’s close-range goal in the 47th and the penalty that Ronaldo converted for the third goal.
Ronaldo received a standing ovation after being substituted by Gonçalo Ramos in the 78th.
He had become Europe’s most-capped player in 2021 after surpassing Sergio Ramos’ mark of 180 appearances with Spain.
Tom Brady becomes minority owner of WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces
LAS VEGAS — Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has acquired an ownership stake in the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.
He attended an Aces game on May 31 and later sent Las Vegas star Kelsey Plum a jersey and other gifts.
“I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization,” Brady said in a statement Thursday. “My love for women’s sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters’ games — they were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me.
“I have always been a huge fan of women’s sports, and I admire the work that the Aces’ players, staff, and the WNBA continue to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes. To be able to contribute in any way to that mission as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor.”
Brady announced his retirement Feb. 1 at age 45. He won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Buccaneers and owns multiple passing records over a 23-year career.
“Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women’s professional sports as a whole,” Aces owner Mark Davis said in a statement.
Kane breaks Rooney’s England scoring record with goal No. 54
NAPLES, Italy — Harry Kane has broken Wayne Rooney’s England scoring record with his 54th goal for the national team.
Kane converted a penalty kick toward the end of the first half of a 2-1 win over Italy in European Championship qualifying on Thursday at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
“It had to be a penalty, of course,” Kane said, likely a nod to him missing from the spot late in a 2-1 loss to France in the World Cup quarterfinals last year.
The penalty was assigned following a VAR review after it was determined that Italy defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo touched the ball with his hand while attempting to prevent Kane from reaching a cross.
Kane then stepped up to the spot and sent Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way as he drilled a shot inside the right post in the 44th minute.
Kane’s goal put England ahead 2-0 going into the break.
Rooney played for England from 2003 to 2018, while Kane made his England debut in 2015.
“I knew it wouldn’t take long but that was quick,” Rooney tweeted. “Great man, unbelievable goalscorer and an England legend. Congrats Harry.”
LPGA tournament in Taiwan canceled for 4th straight year
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The LPGA Tour says the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA tournament is being canceled for the fourth consecutive year, citing operational factors.
The LPGA said the decision was reached mutually with the Swinging Skirts Golf Foundation, which has sponsored the event since 2014, when it was first played in California.
The tournament had been scheduled for Oct. 26-29, the third of four events in Asia.
The Taiwan tournament and other Asian events were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and issues related to the pandemic and travel restrictions led to cancellation in Taiwan the following three years.
The Blue Bay LPGA in China, scheduled for two weeks ago, previously was canceled for the third time. The LPGA Tour still has on the 2023 schedule a tournament in Shanghai in October, which was canceled each of the past three years.
The LPGA Tour had two stops through Asia earlier this year in Thailand and Singapore, and tournaments were held last year in South Korea and Japan.
Coastal QB McCall, Darlington Raceway renew NIL deal
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington Raceway has signed Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall to a name, image and likeness deal for a second straight year.
The track that’s “Too Tough To Tame” first partnered with McCall for the Southern 500 last year, with the quarterback using his social media accounts to promote one of NASCAR’s signature events.
Raceway president Kerry Tharp said Thursday the track enjoyed its relationship with McCall, who came to the facility about an hour or so from campus to pose for pictures and take in the atmosphere.
“We look forward to continuing this impactful relationship this year and cheering him on in all his endeavors,” Tharp said.
McCall is a senior with the Chanticleers who’s a three-time Sun Belt Conference player of the year. He’s passed for 8,066 yards with 78 touchdowns against eight interceptions the past four seasons.
McCall will promote Darlington events, primarily NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend on May 12-14, which concludes with the NASCAR Cup Series’ Goodyear 400 on that Sunday.
49ers sign free agent DL Austin Bryant
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers signed free agent defensive lineman Austin Bryant to a one-year contract on Thursday.
Bryant adds depth for San Francisco after the team lost several defensive linemen in free agency already. Key contributors Samson Ebukam, Charles Omenihu, Jordan Willis and Hassan Ridgeway have all signed with other teams.
Bryant was originally drafted by Detroit in the fourth round in 2019. In four years with the Lions, he had 65 tackles, 4½ sacks and one pass defensed in 33 games.
He played nine games last season with nine tackles and one pass defensed.
The Niners also announced additions to their coaching staff with Steve Wilks’ hiring from last month as defensive coordinator becoming official. San Francisco also hired Klint Kubiak as offensive passing game specialist, Jacob Webster as defensive quality control coach and Max Molz as coaching operations assistant.
FIFA sets May 2024 date to pick 2027 Women’s World Cup host
ZURICH — FIFA set a timeline Thursday to pick the 2027 Women’s World Cup host, giving would-be candidates one month to join the contest ahead of a vote in May next year.
Brazil, South Africa and a co-hosting project by Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany have previously said they want to bid for the tournament.
FIFA said its ruling council — a 37-member global group chaired by the governing body’s president Gianni Infantino — will select up to three bids late in the campaign for a vote by more than 200 member federations.
The decision will be made at the FIFA Congress on May 17 next year at a venue not yet announced.
FIFA set key dates Thursday leading to the vote, starting with an April 21 deadline for member federations to register interest in bidding.
They should attend the 2023 tournament in July and August, being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, and file formal bids with FIFA by Dec. 8.
The FIFA Council will appoint an evaluation panel to visit and assess the bids before publishing reports on them before the vote.
FIFA committed to “respecting internationally recognized human rights” in all “activities in connection with bidding for and hosting” the tournament.
Gifts of only “symbolic or trivial value” can be offered on behalf of bid campaigns, FIFA said, and must not be linked to any commitment of support or create a conflict of interest.
The tournament is likely to have 32 teams playing a total of 64 games, though FIFA has not confirmed the tournament format.
Raiders re-sign Keelan Cole, sign cornerback Duke Shelley
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders re-signed wide receiver Keelan Cole and signed free-agent cornerback Duke Shelley on Thursday.
Cole caught 10 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown last season. He previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017-20 and the New York Jets in 2021.
Shelley played for the Chicago Bears in 2019-21 and then joined the Minnesota Vikings last season. He has 11 starts over 41 career games with 84 tackles and 12 pass breakups. Shelley started five games last season with career highs of 31 tackles and eight pass breakups. He also had an interception.
Five players out as viral infection hits Netherlands squad
ZEIST, Netherlands — Five players in the Netherlands squad to face World Cup finalist France in their opening European Championship qualifier have been sent home after contracting a viral infection.
Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt along with Sven Botman, Joey Veerman and Bart Verbruggen all left the training camp, the Dutch federation said on Thursday. It did not elaborate on the virus.
The departures were another blow to coach Ronald Koeman ahead of the first match of his second stint in charge of the national team. Already this week, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Ajax winger Steven Bergwijn dropped out due to injuries.
Koeman sought to play down the absences, saying he still had confidence in his team.
“I have two players in every attacking position,” he said. “On paper, I have six forwards and that is enough for me.”
Koeman called up Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, Vitesse Arnhem’s Kjell Scherpen and Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij as replacements for the five ill players.
The Netherlands plays France at the Stade de France on Friday in a Group B qualifier before returning home to take on Gibraltar on Monday in Rotterdam.
Koeman said France has great players all over the pitch, but singled out Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat trick in the World Cup final, a player “who can change a game on his own.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.