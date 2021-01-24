Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor in 2nd round at UFC 257
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Dustin Poirier stopped Conor McGregor with a flurry of punches midway through the second round Sunday, avenging his loss to the Irish superstar with a knockout victory at UFC 257.
Poirier (26-7) caught McGregor with a series of shots to the head before buckling his knees with two left hands. Poirier then sent McGregor to the canvas with a short right hand and finished it swiftly, setting off stunned excitement among the few thousand screaming fans allowed inside the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.
In his first fight in a year, McGregor (22-5) had a strong first round before he was stopped by punches for the first time in his mixed martial arts career. McGregor, whose previous four losses all came by submission, stayed on the canvas for several moments afterward, gathering himself after his second loss in three fights since 2016.
“You know, it's hard to overcome inactivity over long periods of time,” said McGregor, who hadn't fought since beating Donald Cerrone last January. “I just wasn't as comfortable as I needed to be, but Dustin is some fighter. If you put in the time, you're going to get cozy in here. I have to dust it off and come back, and that's what I will do. ... I'll take my licks, but I'm gutted.”
McGregor and Poirier met for the first time in September 2014 as featherweights, and McGregor won by knockout in just 106 seconds during his incredible early-career success. McGregor became the featherweight champion 15 months later, while Poirier rebuilt his career with just one loss in his next 11 fights.
With a second chance to derail McGregor while boosting his own hopes of regaining the lightweight title, Poirier didn't miss.
Sporting a shaved head and a beard, McGregor pushed the action early against Poirier, who landed an early takedown before getting backed against the cage for stretches of the first round. In the second, Poirier bothered McGregor with leg kicks before throwing the punches that ended it.
In the co-main event at UFC 257, three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler made a stunning UFC debut with a violent knockout of New Zealand’s Dan Hooker midway through the first round.
Jessica Korda with 60 moves within 2 shots of Danielle Kang
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Danielle Kang played great, tying her career low with an 8-under 63 and protecting her lead Saturday in the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
Jessica Korda owned the day.
A sizzling 28 on the back nine — 9-under par — at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando lifted Korda to an 11-under 60, just one shot off the LPGA Tour scoring mark.
Kang was at 21-under 192 through three bogey-free rounds. Her total tied an LPGA mark for raw score through 54 holes (shared by three others) and shattered the tournament’s 54-hole record (200). She will take a two-shot lead over Korda into Sunday in what sets up as a terrific shootout for the LPGA’s season opener:
Kang leads Jessica Korda by two and Nelly Korda (67) by six. South Korea’s In Gee Chun (67) sits fourth, eight shots back.
Jessica Korda, 27, is the older of the LPGA’s uber-talented sisters — younger sister Nelly, 22, is No. 4 in the women’s world ranking, just ahead of Kang. She followed a ho-hum start with birdies on six of her first seven holes on the second nine. She then finished with a huge kick, making an eagle on the 537-yard 17th hole, which she reached in two with a 4-iron, pouring in an 18-foot, right-to-left putt.
Korda added a ninth birdie at the challenging, water-guarded par-3 18th, where she struck a soft 6-iron to 9 feet.
Homa, Finau, Kim share 3rd-round lead at American Express
LA QUINTA — Max Homa has been tearing up the Stadium Course at The American Express for two days. If he can do it one more time Sunday, the Southern California native could be raising his second career PGA Tour trophy.
Homa made nine birdies and shrugged off a double bogey on the way to a 7-under 65 in the third round Saturday, joining Tony Finau and Si Woo Kim atop the leaderboard at 15-under 201.
Richy Werenski also shot a 65 and moved within a shot of the lead on the Stadium Course at PGA West near Palm Springs.
Scotland’s Russell Knox shot the day’s low round with a 64 — one stroke off the course record — to join Brian Harman and Emiliano Grillo at 13 under.
Finau and Kim both shot 67. Kim was bogey-free, while the streakier Finau bounced back from a double bogey on the 13th with three consecutive birdies.
The field played through sparse desert rain in the afternoon. Precipitation finally fell in earnest when the final group reached the 18th hole, with Finau and Kim forced to pull out their umbrellas.
Red Sox agree to deals with Hernández, Richards
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have agreed to terms with second baseman Enrique Hernández and right-hander Garrett Richards, a person with knowledge of the deals told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Saturday because the free-agent contracts could not be announced until the players had passed their physicals.
Hernández is a career .240 hitter who has hit 71 homers with 227 RBIs in seven seasons, most of them with the Dodgers. He played 48 games in the pandemic-shortened season last year and 17 more in the postseason, batting .308 with two homers to help Los Angeles beat the Atlanta Braves in the NL Championship Series en route to wining the World Series.
The Red Sox need a second baseman to replace Dustin Pedroia, who has played in just nine games since injuring his knee in 2017. There has been no official announcement on whether he will return or retire.
Richards is 47-41 with a 3.62 ERA in 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres. He went 2-2 with a 4.03 ERA last year.
Media reports said Richards got a one-year deal for $10 million and Hernández will get $14 million for two years.
Lions looking into trading QB Matthew Stafford
A person with direct knowledge of the situation says the Detroit Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford have mutually agreed to explore the possibilities of trading him.
The person spoke Saturday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team and Stafford did not announce the decision.
The person says Stafford expressed an interest in being traded after the season ended and the team responded by tabling the idea until a new general manager and coach were hired. Stafford was on a call earlier this week with Lions general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell earlier this week, according to the person, and they discussed parting ways.
Detroit drafted Stafford No. 1 overall in 2009 and he has two years left on a $135 million, five-year contract.
Sharks to open home schedule hosting in Arizona
The San Jose Sharks will open their home schedule in the desert.
The Sharks’ first two home games will be Feb. 1 and 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights at Gila River Arena, home of the Arizona Coyotes.
The Sharks held training camp in Arizona due to a ban on contact sports in California’s Santa Clara County. The NHL scheduled the Sharks’ first eight games on the road in hopes they could play in San Jose, but strict COVID-19 restrictions are still in place.
No determination has been made on San Jose’s home games against Anaheim on Feb. 13 and 15 yet.
Shorthanded Wizards sign 2 centers, set to resume Sunday
WASHINGTON — The shorthanded Washington Wizards signed free agent centers Alex Len and Jordan Bell on Saturday, trying to fill out a roster decimated by COVID-19 and injuries.
The Wizards have scrapped six games since a win over Phoenix on Jan. 11 made them 3-8. They’re scheduled to play Sunday at San Antonio.
Six Washington players have tested positive for the coronavirus and three other players were sidelined after contact tracing determined they might have been exposed to the illness.
Starting center Thomas Bryant is out for the season with an injured left knee and point guard Russell Westbrook is still dealing with a left quadriceps injury.
Springer, Blue Jays finalize $150M, 6-year contract
TORONTO — All-Star outfielder George Springer finalized his $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, becoming the most prominent free agent to reach an agreement this offseason.
Springer, who turned 31 in September, received the largest deal in team history, topping outfielder Vernon Wells’ $126 million, seven-year contract in 2006.
Springer gets a $10 million signing bonus payable within 30 days and salaries of $22 million this year, $28 million in 2022 and $22.5 million in each of the final four seasons.
He gets a limited no-trade provision, allowing him to designate eight teams annually he cannot be dealt to without his consent.
A three-time All-Star, Springer had spent his entire seven-season career with Houston and was the World Series MVP when the Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games for their first title in 2017.
Lions hire Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions hired Aaron Glenn to be their defensive coordinator.
The Lions announced the move Saturday. Glenn joins new coach Dan Campbell’s staff after spending the past five seasons as the secondary coach for the New Orleans Saints.
Before his tenure in New Orleans, Glenn was an assistant defensive backs coach for the Cleveland Browns. He also worked as a personnel scout for the New York Jets for two seasons.
Glenn was a three-time Pro Bowler as a player and played in 205 games in 15 years for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.
Clippers dominate, beat Thunder 120-106 for 6th win in row
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points, Paul George added 29 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-106 on Friday night for their sixth straight win.
Serge Ibaka had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help the Clippers improve to 12-4, tying the Lakers for the NBA’s best record.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 30 points and eight assists against his former team. Luguentz Dort added 19 points.
The Thunder were in catch-up mode most of the way before dropping their second straight and fourth in five games. They were just 14 of 42 from 3-point range and only got to the free-throw line 13 times.
The Clippers grabbed control in the first half, scoring 36 points in the first quarter and 34 in the second on 63% shooting. They had scoring runs of 21-2 and 11-4 in the first.
They opened the second quarter with a 19-10 spurt, including George’s steal and dunk followed by his consecutive 3-pointers, for their largest lead of 27 points.
Landeskog’s OT goal propels Avalanche to 3-2 win over Ducks
ANAHEIM — Gabriel Landeskog scored 1:38 into overtime, Mikko Rantanen extended his goal-scoring streak to four games, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night.
Landeskog was initially stopped by Anaheim goalie John Gibson on a breakaway, but he got his own rebound and converted a wraparound for his third goal of the season.
Joonas Donskoi also scored for Colorado and Phillip Grubauer stopped 36 shots.
Hampus Lindholm and Adam Henrique got their first goals of the season for Anaheim. Gibson made 30 saves.
The game went to overtime after the teams traded goals during an 82-second span in the third period.
Rantanen gave Colorado a 2-1 lead at 6:20 with a one-timer in front of the goal after a great pass from rookie defenseman Bowen Byram. Rantanen has four goals and two assists in the last four games. Byram, who was the fourth-overall pick in the 2019 draft, picked up his first NHL point in his second game.
No. 6 UCLA women hand No. 5 Stanford second straight loss
SANTA CRUZ — Charisma Osborne had 24 points, eight rebounds and three steals and No. 6 UCLA handed No. 5 Stanford its second straight loss, 70-66 on Friday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena.
Michaela Onyenwere added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (9-2, 7-2 Pac-12), Natalie Chou had 12, and Emily Bessoir 11.
Stanford (11-2, 8-2), then ranked No. 1, lost 77-72 in overtime at Colorado on Sunday.
Kiana Williams led the Cardinal with 19 points and five assists. Francesca Belibi had 14 points, Haley Jones added 12 points and five rebounds, and Lexie Hull had 11 points and six rebounds.
UCLA blew an 11-point lead in the second half, with Stanford rallying to tie at 66 with 1:47 remaining. Osborne hit two free throws with 1:23 remaining to put the Bruins back in front for good.
McIlroy with ‘stroke of luck’ takes 1-shot lead at Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the season-opening Abu Dhabi Championship after posting a 5-under 67 on Saturday.
McIlroy holed out from 73 yards to eagle the 10th and added five birdies to go 13 under, wrestling control of the tournament from Tyrrell Hatton (71), who trails by a shot.
“I thought I did well today. Obviously had that big stroke of luck on 10, the ball hitting the pin and going in,” the four-time major champion said. “Sometimes that’s what you need in golf tournaments to be in contention and to end up winning is those little strokes of luck every now and again.”
Hatton held a 5-shot lead when play was halted Friday because of fading light, but he finished the second round up by just a shot early Saturday before the third round started.
Former big leaguer Davey Johnson hospitalized with COVID
Former New York Mets manager Davey Johnson was released from a Florida hospital after being treated for COVID-19, according to former Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz.
Horwitz said he spoke with Johnson briefly on Friday.
Johnson, 77, was a four-time All-Star second baseman and managed the Mets to their last World Series title in 1986.
He played for Baltimore (1965-72), Atlanta (1973-75), Yomiuri (1976), Philadelphia (1977-78) and the Chicago Cubs (1978), winning a World Series title in 1970 and making the final out of the Orioles’ 1969 Series loss to the Mets. He hit .261 with 136 homers and 609 RBIs, getting picked for All-Star teams from 1968-70 and again in 1973.
Johnson managed the Mets (1985-90), Cincinnati (1993-95), Baltimore (1996-97), the Los Angeles Dodgers (1999-2000) and Washington (2011-13), leading his teams to a 1,372-1,071 record and six first-place finishes. He also managed the U.S. to a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics and fourth place at the 2009 World Baseball Classic.
Blue Jackets deal unhappy Dubois to Jets for Laine, Roslovic
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After Pierre-Luc Dubois was benched for lack of effort two days ago, the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday traded the unhappy star center to the Winnipeg Jets for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic.
Dubois, Columbus’ top-line center, made it clear when he signed a two-year contract before the season that he wanted a change of scenery. Laine, an All-Star winger also had been asking for a trade.
Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said the deal had been in the works and wasn’t hastened by the rift between Dubois and Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella, who benched the 22-year-old star for loafing in Thursday’s loss to Tampa Bay.
Aaron’s death prompts call to change name: Braves to Hammers
ATLANTA — As his adopted hometown mourned Hank Aaron’s death, some fans called on the Atlanta Braves to change their name to the Hammers in his honor.
“Hammerin’ Hank” died Friday at age 86, drawing praise from all segments of society — including the current and former presidents — for his Hall of Fame career and providing inspiration to Black Americans by overcoming intense racism in his pursuit of baseball’s home run record.
The governors of both Georgia and Alabama ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Aaron — the Hammer was born in the port city of Mobile and called Atlanta home for much of his life.
The NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United and Georgia Tech’s football team all announced they would retire Aaron’s trademark No. 44 for their 2021 seasons. The number was long ago retired by the Braves.
“May generations of Georgians continue to be inspired by his groundbreaking career and tremendous impact on our state and nation,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey added, “He inspired many young boys and girls to pursue their dreams and pursue excellence in whatever they do.”
The Braves opened up Truist Park to fans for the first time since the 2019 season, allowing them to pay socially distanced tribute to Aaron on Friday and Saturday at his statue located in a monument garden on the main stadium concourse.
AP sources: USA Basketball eyeing 60 players in Olympic pool
MIAMI — USA Basketball is casting a wider-than-usual net in its roster selection for this summer’s rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, two people with knowledge of the situation said Saturday.
Additions to the list in recent weeks include New Orleans’ Zion Williamson, Atlanta’s Trae Young, Memphis’ Ja Morant, Miami’s Duncan Robinson and Detroit’s Christian Wood.
The people told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the final list has not been revealed publicly.
The additions mean at least 60 players could be on the player-pool list that will be released by USA Basketball in the coming weeks. Most of those are holdovers from the finalists list that was announced in February 2020 in anticipation of an Olympics last summer.
There were 44 players on that list and almost all of them, with the exception of injured Golden State guard Klay Thompson, are expected to remain in the pool this year.
Pac-12 reprimands Arizona State’s Bobby Hurley for comments
SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 Conference has reprimanded Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley for his comments about the officiating late in a loss to rival Arizona.
The conference said Friday that Hurley was reprimanded for public comments about the officials following an 84-82 loss to the Wildcats on Thursday night.
Hurley was furious a foul wasn’t called on Azoulas Tubelis for hitting the arm of Arizona State guard Remy Martin with nine seconds left. Tubelis was credited with a blocked shot and hit the winning shot at the buzzer on a tip-in.
Replays showed Tubelis did hit Martin on the arm, but the Pac-12 prohibits coaches from making public derogatory comments about officiating. Coaches are supposed to provided feedback to the coordinator of officiating instead of making public comments.
Former Mavericks guard J.J. Barea signs for team in Spain
MADRID — Former Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea has signed a contract to play in Spain’s top division with Estudiantes, the Madrid-based club said Saturday.
The 36-year-old Barea played for the Mavericks for 11 seasons, helping the team win the NBA title in 2011. The Mavericks released him in December.
Barea played 14 NBA seasons, including three with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and averaged 8.9 points and 3.9 assists in 831 games.
The Puerto Rico native is signed through the end of the season, Estudiantes said. He is scheduled to arrive in Madrid this week to start training.
Austin Romine, Cubs finalize $1.5 million, 1-year contract
CHICAGO — The Cubs finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract with catcher Austin Romine on Saturday.
Romine can earn an additional $700,000 in performance bonuses for starts at catcher and $500,000 in roster bonuses.
He would get $100,000 each for 50 starts and each additional 10 through 110. He also would get $125,000 apiece for 30, 60, 90 and 120 days on the active roster.
Chicago had been looking for a backup catcher since the Cubs traded Victor Caratini to San Diego last month. Miguel Amaya is among the organization’s top prospects, but he finished his last minor league season at the Class-A level.
The 32-year-old Romine hit .238 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 37 games with Detroit last year, earning $1,537,037 in prorated pay from a $4.15 million salary. He played parts of eight seasons with the New York Yankees before signing with the Tigers as a free agent.
Astros trade LHP Pérez to Reds for minor league catcher
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros traded left-hander Cionel Pérez to the Cincinnati Reds for minor league catcher Luke Berryhill on Saturday.
The 24-year-old Pérez pitched seven games in relief last season, going 0-0 with a 2.84 ERA.
In parts of three seasons for the Astros, he is 1-1 with a 5.75 ERA in 20 games. He’s pitched 26 2/3 innings, striking out 27 and walking 15.
The 22-year-old Berryhill hit .240 in eight games in 2019 for Greeneville at the rookie level. He didn’t play in any games last year because of the minor league shutdown caused by the pandemic.
FA Cup holder Arsenal eliminated, Man City survives scare
SOUTHAMPTON, England — Last season’s FA Cup winner Arsenal was eliminated from the competition in the fourth round on Saturday thanks to Gabriel’s own-goal in a 1-0 loss to Southampton, while Manchester City survived a scare to beat fourth-tier Cheltenham 3-1.
In an otherwise close game, Gabriel’s decision to try to block a shot from Kyle Walker-Peters proved decisive for Arsenal losing its hold on the cup.
Right-back Walker-Peters was allowed plenty of space to overlap the Arsenal defense, but his shot looked to be heading narrowly wide of the far post before Gabriel’s failed attempt deflected the ball off the post and in. It was the first goal Arsenal had conceded since Dec. 26 after five consecutive shutouts.
“I’m very disappointed because we wanted to continue in the competition, we had a dream to do it again like last year and the dream today is over,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.
“I am as well disappointed with the way we conceded the goal in an area where we know we shouldn’t be doing that,” he added. “At the same time, I cannot fault the effort of the players, how they tried and how they went to get a goal in the second half.”
Arsenal has won the FA Cup a record 14 times and Arteta before kickoff called it “our favorite competition.” Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored both of the team’s goals in the 2-1 win over Chelsea in last year’s final, but he wasn’t available Saturday due to what Arteta called “a personal matter.” Arteta said he couldn’t yet predict when Aubameyang might return.
Goggia wins 4th straight World Cup downhill to match Vonn
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Olympic champion Sofia Goggia is dominating the World Cup downhill season like no woman since ski great Lindsey Vonn.
Goggia won her fourth straight downhill on Saturday to tie a World Cup streak by Vonn in 2018. They are the only women to achieve the feat in the last 25 years.
“I don’t challenge anyone,” Goggia said when asked if she was chasing Vonn’s record. “The challenge is every day with myself.”
The Italian star finished 0.27 seconds faster than Lara Gut-Behrami as both thrived on icy snow slicker than in Friday’s race at Crans-Montana also won by Goggia.
Goggia’s teammate Elena Curtoni was third, 0.60 back, ending Breezy Johnson’s streak of four third-place finishes in downhill.
Johnson was fifth, 0.89 behind Goggia, giving the United States its most consistent threat in downhill since Vonn’s stellar career ended two years ago.
Vonn’s best streak in World Cup downhill was six straight wins in 2009-10, according to the ski-db.com database. That matched her childhood idol Picabo Street’s run in 1995.
Vonn won four straight World Cup downhills from January to March 2018. They were the last of Vonn’s 82 career World Cup victories, more than any other woman on the circuit that began in 1967.
Tennis pro Yastremska denied in bid to lift suspension
LONDON — The International Tennis Federation on Saturday denied a bid by 29th-ranked Dayana Yastremska to lift a suspension for failing an out-of-competition doping test.
The ruling can be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport by the 20-year-old Ukrainian.
Players at Grand Slam tournaments and events sanctioned by the ITF, ATP and WTA are tested for substances prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency.
Yastremska drew a provisional suspension by the ITF on Jan. 7. She had tested positive for mesterolone metabolite, a prohibited substance that can be used to boost testosterone.
Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin takes break from cycling
AMSTERDAM — Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin will take a break from cycling after disclosing Saturday that he is struggling to handle the pressure of the sport and needs time to consider his future.
Dumoulin, a former time trial world champion who won the 2017 Giro d’Italia and finished second in the Tour de France a year later, made the announcement in a video statement posted on the website of his Jumbo-Visma team.
The 30-year-old Dumoulin said he has struggled for months with “how to find my way as Tom Dumoulin the cyclist. With the pressure that goes with that, with the expectations from different parties.”
Dumoulin, who has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, said he wanted to please his team, his fans and his family, “but because of that, I’ve forgotten myself a bit. What do I want?” He said that as a professional cyclist, he hadn’t found the time to answer the question.
Humphries wins another monobob gold, leads 1-2 finish for US
KOENIGSSEE, Germany — Kaillie Humphries got her second win in as many attempts in a monobob sled this season on Saturday, leading a gold-silver finish for USA Bobsled and Skeleton.
Humphries had the fastest time in both heats and finished in 1 minute, 46.75 seconds. She was 0.62 seconds ahead of Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S., who took second for her first monobob medal.
Stephanie Schneider of Germany was third. Meyers Taylor trailed Schneider by 0.03 seconds after the first heat, then posted a second-run time that was 0.16 seconds faster than Schneider’s.
Monobob — one woman in the sled — will be offered at the Olympics for the first time at the Beijing Games next year, and it clearly is to Humphries’ liking.
Saturday’s race was the eighth event in this season Women’s Monobob World Series, which has been contested on a number of different sliding circuits — not just the World Cup tour. Most women have competed in no more than three of the races so far, given how not everyone is on the same circuit.
Kitzbühel downhill moved to Sunday because of rain, snowfall
KITZBÜHEL, Austria — The second men’s World Cup downhill on the Streif course was pushed back a day after rain and snowfall canceled the storied race on Saturday.
The downhill was rescheduled for Sunday morning, and a super-G initially planned for that time slot was postponed to Monday morning.
The International Ski Federation said Saturday’s race was called off “due to the current weather situation and the conditions of the slope.”
The downhill in the Austrian Alps on one of the most frightening courses of the circuit is an annual highlight of the Alpine skiing season. It usually attracts up to 50,000 spectators, though no fans are allowed this year amid tight anti-coronavirus measures.
King Felix: Loch wraps up 7th World Cup luge season title
IGLS, Austria — A year ago, Germany’s Felix Loch endured the worst season of his career.
This year, he’s enjoying perhaps the most dominant season in men’s luge history.
Loch is the World Cup men’s overall champion for the seventh time, clinching the title Saturday with his ninth win in 10 races this season. He leads German teammate Johannes Ludwig by 320 points with two races remaining.
If Loch wins both — World Cup luge races are worth 100 points for winners, 85 points for runners-up — he would be assured of breaking his own record for the biggest seasonlong points margin. He topped Germany’s Andi Langenhan by 330 points on the way to the 2014-15 championship.
Loch was seventh in last season’s standings, his worst finish since becoming a full-time member of the World Cup circuit in 2007. He’s the third men’s luger to win at least seven World Cup titles; Austria’s Markus Prock and Italy’s Armin Zöggeler won 10 championships apiece.
Loch wrapped up the title in style, rallying in the second heat of Saturday’s race to beat Russia’s Semen Pavlichenko by six-thousandths of a second. Ludwig was third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.