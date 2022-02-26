Kings coach McLellan enters COVID-19 protocols
ANAHEIM — Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan entered COVID-19 protocols and wasn’t behind the bench for Friday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks. The Kings announced McLellan’s status less than an hour before faceoff.
Assistant Trent Yawney served as the acting head coach. The Kings started a stretch of three games in four days, next hosting the New York Islanders on Saturday and the Boston Bruins on Monday.
Los Angeles had won three straight and five of their last six going into Friday. The Kings are in third place in the Pacific Division and in contention for their first playoff berth in four seasons.
IOC urges sports bodies to cancel events in Russia, Belarus
GENEVA — The International Olympic Committee urged sports bodies Friday to cancel or move all events they plan to hold in Russia and Belarus, and stop using the countries’ flags and national anthems.
The request from the Olympic body came after UEFA moved the Champions League final from St. Petersburg to suburban Paris, and after the governing body of skiing and Formula One pulled upcoming races from Russia.
Volleyball, shooting and hockey all have world championships scheduled to be held in Russia. Hockey is a favorite sport of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his home city of St. Petersburg is scheduled to host the worlds in May 2023.
Russia breached the Olympic Truce by invading Ukraine on Thursday, only four days after the closing ceremony of the Winter Games in Beijing. Some of the Russian troops entered Ukraine from Belarus, Russia’s ally.
It was the third Russian breach of the Olympic Truce in the past 14 years. Russia invaded Georgia during the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing and annexed Crimea shortly after the end of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.
The IOC statement signaled a toughening of the Olympic body’s position on Russia. IOC president Thomas Bach has long been seen as forgiving of Russian doping scandals and too close to Putin.
Baffert denied stay of suspension by Kentucky commission
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky’s racing director has denied trainer Bob Baffert’s request to stay his suspension by stewards in their ruling that also disqualified Medina Spirit as Kentucky Derby winner.
Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stewards on Monday suspended Baffert for 90 days, effective March 8 through June 5, and fined the Hall of Fame trainer $7,500. They also stripped the now-deceased Medina Spirit of the victory for testing positive for the steroid betamethasone following the Derby last May 1.
Churchill Downs subsequently elevated runner-up Mandaloun to Derby winner after the stewards’ ruling. The historic track previously suspended Baffert for two years, citing a series of positive tests by his horses.
Marc A. Guilfoil, director of the KHRC, on Friday sent a letter to Baffert’s attorneys saying he did “not find good cause” to stay the rulings. Guilfoil added that the attorneys could petition for a review of his decision.
Attorney Clark Brewster countered in a statement that the commission “has always granted” stays to ensure a trainer does not suffer from a wrongful decision that is later reversed on appeal.
“The Commission has apparently decided that Bob Baffert should be treated differently than everyone who came before him,” said Brewster, who added he expects the move to be reversed in court. “This should be seen for what it is: a deliberate, capricious, and malicious effort to deny Bob Baffert his right to appeal the stewards’ ruling under Kentucky law, and to ensure that Bob must suffer even if he ultimately prevails on appeal.”
Baffert is considered the face of horse racing after he guided horses to the Triple Crown in 2015 and 2018. Medina Spirit finished half a length ahead of Mandaloun in the Derby, giving Baffert what was then his seventh title in the race.
Ace propels Jimenez into share of Cologuard Classic lead
TUCSON, Ariz. — Miguel Angel Jimenez felt the breeze at his back and pulled a 6-iron, believing it would be the perfect club at Tucson National’s 196-yard seventh hole.
He was dead on.
Jimenez’s ace propelled him to a 6-under 66 in breezy conditions Friday to match Jeff Sluman for the first-round lead at the Cologuard Classic.
“The ball never left the flag,” Jimenez said. “Piece of luck it was a hole-in-one there and I put myself 4-under par.”
Jimenez won the PGA Tour Champions’ season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii and kick-started his round at Tucson National with the ace. The 58-year-old Spaniard overcame a bogey on the par-5 eighth with three birdies on the back nine to match Sluman.
The 64-year-old Sluman opened with a birdie on the par-4 first hole and added three more to turn in 4-under 32. He had consecutive birdies at Nos. 13-14 for his best PGA Tour Champions round since a 66 in the 2018 Regions Tradition.
Grosejean, Penske and Indy 500 top IndyCar’s fan survey
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An IndyCar fan survey found that Romain Grosjean is the series’ most popular driver, Team Penske is the favorite team and the Indianapolis 500 is the best race on the schedule.
IndyCar said Friday it received 53,579 responses to its Global Fan Survey, which was conducted by Motorsport Network over a 21-day span in January to gauge fan opinion on everything from the on-track product, the venues and how IndyCar can reach a larger audience.
The survey was conducted in 11 languages and 147 countries and the results were analyzed by Nielsen Sports and presented in a 36-page report ahead of IndyCar’s season-opener.
Grosjean, who moved from Formula One to IndyCar last season and has been featured in the popular “Drive to Survive” Netflix docuseries, was listed in the top three of fan favorite drivers on 32% of the surveys. He was followed by Pato O’Ward, who not only ranked second but was the favorite of female fans.
‘No war’: Russian athletes Rublev, Ovechkin call for peace
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Tennis player Andrey Rublev wrote “No War Please” on a TV camera moments after advancing to the final at the Dubai Championships on Friday, a sentiment echoed a few hours later by NHL star and fellow Russian Alex Ovechkin in the U.S.
The seventh-ranked Rublev had just beaten Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) in their semifinal when he wrote his message on the camera, a common practice after matches.
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine’s capital Friday in an invasion that has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop. Rublev wasn’t asked about the message during his on-court interview immediately following the match.
Ovechkin, one of the most prominent Russian athletes in the U.S., made a plea for peace while talking with reporters after practice in Philadelphia. The Moscow native said he has family and “lots of friends in Russia and Ukraine” and hopes the attack will end soon.
“Please, no more war,” Ovechkin said Friday. “It doesn’t matter who is in the war, Russia, Ukraine, different countries. I think we live in a world that we have to live in peace.”
Ovechkin has been a vocal supporter of Russia President Vladimir Putin. In 2017, Ovechkin launched the “Putin team” he said was not related to the election the following year but rather a show of support for his country. Asked Friday about his relationship with Putin, the NHL star said: “He’s my president, but I’m not in politics. I’m an athlete.”
Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev spoke Thursday at the Mexico Open about waking up to news that his country had invaded Ukraine.
SC State women’s coach Smith fired day after filing suit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina State women’s basketball coach Audra Smith was fired Thursday, a day after she sued the school in federal court alleging Title IX violations and discriminatory practices at the university.
Smith had led the women’s team the past four seasons when she was dismissed. She filed a suit asking for a response to a Freedom of Information Act request in January seeking documentation that South Carolina State gave more resources to male athletes, coaches and teams than to its women’s programs, players and coaches.
Smith alleges she was paid almost $30,000 less than South Carolina State’s men’s basketball coach when she was hired. Throughout her tenure, Smith said she was provided fewer resources than the men’s program at the historically Black college.
Visiting men’s teams changed in the women’s locker room, the suit said, while opponents for women’s games were not permitted to use the men’s locker room at the arena.
Knicks’ Derrick Rose has another procedure on ankle
NEW YORK — Derrick Rose had another procedure on his right ankle Friday, just as it appeared he was close to returning to the New York Knicks.
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Rose wasn’t in pain but was feeling discomfort. The 33-year-old point guard had recently begun practicing fully after he had surgery on the ankle in December.
“He actually went through practice pretty well,” Thibodeau said. “So, just one of those things.”
No timetable was given for Rose’s return and Thibodeau said he had no details other than the procedure had gone well. He said he believed it was to clean up the area where the previous surgery had been done.
Thibodeau said he didn’t believe Rose’s absence would change anything with Kemba Walker’s status after it was decided this week he would be shut down for the season. Alec Burks and Immanuel Quickley were the point guards available Friday against Miami, with rookie Miles McBride a possibility going forward.
Rose helped jump-start the Knicks last season after arriving in a midseason trade, finishing third in voting for the Sixth Man Award. The expected return of the 2011 NBA MVP after the All-Star break provided some hope the Knicks could make another late-season push and at least get into the play-in round.
Cam Norrie upsets Tsitsipas to extend hot streak in February
ACAPULCO, Mexico — Cameron Norrie extended his hot streak in February by upsetting Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 on Friday to qualify for the Mexican Open final where he´ll play either Rafael Nadal or Daniil Medvedev.
After losing all four of his matches in January, Norrie is 10-1 in February and arrived in Mexico after winning the third ATP Tour title of his career at Delray Beach.
Norrie, the sixth-seeded player in Acapulco, matched the biggest win of his career by beating No. 4-ranked Tsitsipas.
“I served very well today, I really enjoyed the match, it´s one of my best wins, I hope we can keep the run alive tomorrow”, said Norrie.
Norrie had service breaks in the ninth game of the first and second set to defeat Tsitsipas.
Norrie´s previous biggest career win was he defeated Dominic Thiem, who was fourth in the ATP rankings, in the 2021 Lyon semifinal.
The British player now has a 4-20 record against top 10 opponents.
Larson to promote Tennessee dirt race ahead of Bristol
NASCAR champion Kyle Larson is partnering with sports streaming service FloSports to promote a dirt race in Tennessee that he believes his rivals can use as a tune-up for Bristol Motor Speedway.
The April 14 race at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap is scheduled three days before NASCAR’s dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Larson said Friday his event can be a practice session for the April 17 Cup race at Bristol, which will be covered in dirt for NASCAR for a second consecutive season.
“I want to continue to help grow grassroots racing and if I can with my NASCAR platform, I will,” Larson told The Associated Press. “I’d like to get as many Cup drivers as we can to race in the event. Bulls Gap is very similar in size to Bristol Motor Speedway, so it would be like extra practice leading into the Bristol dirt race.”
He noted that Volunteer Speedway is roughly 45 minutes away from Bristol, so fans can attend both races.
Volunteer Speedway is a four-tenth of a mile venue in eastern Tennessee called “The World’s Fastest Dirt Track.” Known for its high speeds and 32 degree banking, Volunteer Speedway is regarded as one the country’s top grassroots racing venues.
Wembley to stage Fury vs Whyte title bout in April
LONDON — Wembley Stadium will stage Tyson Fury’s defense of the WBC heavyweight title against British countryman Dillian Whyte on April 23.
Co-promoter Frank Warren announced the venue on Friday, three days after Whyte signed on for the fight.
Warren won the right to host the bout after a $41 million offer at purse bids.
Fury will fight in the United Kingdom for the first time in nearly four years. He’s fought exclusively in the United States since doing a deal with Bob Arum’s Top Rank and won an epic trilogy against Deontay Wilder.
Their third and last fight was in October, when Fury won by knockout in the 11th round to improve his record to 31-0-1.
Whyte (28-2) hasn’t fought since last March when he avenged a surprise loss to Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar to once more become the WBC’s No. 1-ranked contender.
Russia loses Champions League final to Paris; Sochi F1 axed
LONDON — The invasion of Ukraine drew more punitive measures across the sporting world on Friday when Russia was stripped of the Champions League final in St. Petersburg and Formula One dropped the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.
The International Olympic Committee also urged sports federations to move their events out of Russia or Belarus, which Moscow is using as a staging ground for its troops moving into Ukraine from the north.
The IOC statement signaled an ostracising of President Vladimir Putin, who has lavishly funded sports events and was still courted by IOC President Thomas Bach and FIFA President Gianni Infantino despite the country corrupting sport with state-sponsored doping schemes in the last decade.
But the backlash against the embrace of Russian state-owned companies as sponsors in sports has seen Manchester United drop Aeroflot’s commercial deal. The English Premier League giant cited “events in Ukraine” after the airline was banned in Britain as part of sanctions against Putin’s regime.
While UEFA is still working on cutting Gazprom as a Champions League sponsor, the final will no longer be staged at the St. Petersburg stadium named after the Russian state-owned energy firm. The climax to the European men’s football season will still be in Paris, still on May 28, but at the 80,000-seat Stade de France.
Junior hockey player suspended for alleged racist gesture
The Manitoba Junior Hockey League has suspended Dauphin Kings defenseman Klim Georgiev a minimum of 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game.
The league said the gesture was directed at an Indigenous player following a game last Saturday between Dauphin and the Waywayseecappo Wolverines. Georgiev raised his stick and made what appeared to be a bow-and-arrow gesture after the final buzzer.
Georgiev will sit out a minimum of 11 regular-season games and seven playoff games, subject to the completion of a reconciliation process, the league said Thursday night.
Georgiev has since apologized to the player and the Wolverines organization. The MJHL said the apology has been accepted and Georgiev is undergoing anti-racism and cultural sensitivity training.
