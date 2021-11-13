Aimaq carries Utah Valley over Antelope Valley
OREM, Utah — Fardaws Aimaq had 25 points and 15 rebounds as Utah Valley easily beat Antelope Valley 82-48 on Friday night.
Aimaq made 11 of 14 shots.
Colby Leifson had 18 points for Utah Valley (1-1). Le’Tre Darthard added 12 points. Connor Harding had six rebounds.
Elias Ezenekwe had 8 points for the Pioneers.
Gruden sues NFL over publication of his offensive emails
Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sued Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, alleging that a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used to destroy Gruden’s career by leaking old emails he had sent that included racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments.
The suit was filed in district court in Clark County, Nevada, on Thursday, exactly a month after Gruden resigned as Raiders coach following the publication of his emails by the Wall Street Journal and New York Times.
The emails sent to former Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen from 2011 to 2018 during Gruden’s time as an announcer at ESPN included racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. They came from a set of 650,000 emails obtained by the league in June during an investigation into the workplace culture of the Washington Football Team.
Gruden’s attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner, said in a statement that the defendants “selectively leaked Gruden’s private correspondence to the Wall Street Journal and New York Times in order to harm Gruden’s reputation and force him out of his job.”
“In contrast to the formalities of the Washington Football Team investigation, Defendants’ treatment of Gruden was a Soviet-style character assassination,” the lawsuit alleges. “There was no warning and no process. Defendants held the emails for months until they were leaked to the national media in the middle of the Raiders’ season in order to cause maximum damage to Gruden.”
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy denied the charges.
“The allegations are entirely meritless and the NFL will vigorously defend against these claims,” McCarthy said.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Oct. 8 that Gruden used a racist term to describe NFL union chief DeMaurice Smith.
Kupcho races to 36-hole lead in search of maiden LPGA win
BELLEAIR, Fla. — Lexi Thompson birdied four of her last five holes Friday for a 6-under 64 to share the lead with Jennifer Kupcho going into the weekend of the Pelican Women’s Championship.
One big prize was awarded when Pavarisa Yoktuan made a hole-in-one with an 8-iron on the 145-yard 12th hole and won a two-year lease for a Lamborghini.
Christina Kim felt like a winner, too, even though her work is not done. Kim missed out on Monday qualifying, received a late sponsor exemption and responded with rounds of 65-66 to sit just two shots off the lead.
That’s a big deal for Kim because she is No. 98 in the Race to the CME Globe, and only the top 100 keep full cards for next year after this event. She would have to win — something Kim hasn’t done in seven years — to move into the top 60 and advance to the CME Group Tour Championship next week.
For now, she was floating on air, no small task for a 37-year-old who referred to herself as an “Old Betty” who can “occasionally just whack it around and find the bottom of the cup every now and again.”
“Turns out I’m a bit of a control freak. So not being in control of my own destiny, not a big fan of that,” Kim said. “So once I knew I could control my own destiny I was able to just focus on getting the job done.”
Nothing is settled just yet for Kim or anyone else.
Kupcho, who has been a runner-up in each of the last three years on the LPGA Tour while still trying to capture her first title, ran off four birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn for a 64 that set the target at 11-under 129.
Martin Trainer from out of nowhere leading Houston Open
HOUSTON — Martin Trainer was in rare territory Friday. Not only did he play well enough to stick around for the weekend, he found himself leading the Houston Open.
Trainer holed a pair of long birdie putts and three short ones in a bogey-free round at Memorial Park for a 5-under 65 and a one-shot lead over Kevin Tway.
The second round would not be completed until Saturday morning as the tournament tried to catch up from a long weather delay at the start of the tournament.
While the cut would not be made until then, it was virtually certain four-time major champion Brooks Koepka who would miss for the second straight week.
That’s a part of golf Trainer knows all too well.
He won the Puerto Rico Open in 2019 as a rookie, and then it was all downhill after that. Trainer has made only nine cuts in 70 starts on the PGA Tour since then, and one of those was the winners-only Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua that had no cut.
He had missed seven in a row dating to the 3M in July.
Triplett moves into lead, Furyk in contention for Schwab Cup
PHOENIX — Kirk Triplett shot a 7-under 64 to move into the lead Friday and Jim Furyk remained in contention for the season title with a 67 in the second round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
Playing in the final group with Phil Mickelson, Triplett shut out the noise from the largest, most boisterous gallery at Phoenix Country Club, finishing with seven birdies and no bogeys. He was at 13 under, two ahead of recent qualifier Steven Alker, who shot a 65.
Furyk, who can win the season-long Schwab Cup points race with a victory this weekend, is tied with Mickelson at 10 under after reeling off six birdies. Mickelson finished off a 67 with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Schwab Cup leader Bernhard Langer struggled with a balky back for the second straight day, hitting into three penalty areas for a 72. He was 11 shots back at 2 under, but still can win his sixth series title.
Miguel Angel Jimenez and Ernie Els were well back in their bids to win the Schwab Cup Championship and the series title. Jimenez is at 6 under after a 66 and Els shot 73 to finish at 1 under.
Rozner leads by 1 after 2 rounds of title defense in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Antoine Rozner took a one-stroke lead after two rounds of his title defense at the Dubai Championship, rolling in a right-to-left birdie putt from eight feet at No. 18 to shoot 8-under 64 on Friday.
Holing a sixth birdie in his final eight holes allowed the French golfer to break away from a three-way tie for the lead with Francesco Laporta (64) and first-round leader JB Hansen (67).
Rozner, who is 15 under par overall, has yet to drop a shot this week on the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates where he shot 25 under last year to claim his first European Tour title.
American Korda to play top-seeded Alcaraz in Next Gen final
MILAN — Sebastian Korda beat compatriot Brandon Nakashima in five sets on Friday to become the first American to reach the final at the Next Gen ATP Finals.
He’ll face top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz in Saturday’s final, after the Spanish teenager beat Sebastian Baez of Argentina in straight sets. It will be the first meeting between the two.
“It’ll be really exciting, hopefully we can have a lot of battles in the next coming years,” Korda said. “He’s playing some incredible tennis, really aggressive player, really strong mentally.”
The 21-year-old Korda, the son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda, was the favorite to win the all-American semifinal but struggled to find his rhythm before prevailing 4-3 (3), 2-4, 1-4, 4-2, 4-2.
He set up three match points in the final game and converted the first with a backhand that only barely crept over the net. Korda held up his hands as if in apology at how he had managed the winning point.
“Brandon’s such an incredible player. We’ve practiced so many times together so we know each other’s game pretty well,” Korda said. “I was kind of losing my patience and my mind a little but then I gathered it all together in the fourth and fifth set and started being a lot more aggressive and it worked out really well for me.”
Alcaraz dominated from the start in the second semifinal to win 4-2, 4-1, 4-2 in just 62 minutes.
Murray back at practice, Cardinals prep for Panthers
TEMPE, Ariz. — Quarterback Kyler Murray was back at practice on Friday, potentially giving the Arizona Cardinals a boost heading into Sunday’s home game against the Carolina Panthers.
Murray missed a game for the first time in his three-year career last weekend against the San Francisco 49ers because of an ankle injury. Backup Colt McCoy played well in Murray’s absence, completing 22 of 26 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown in Arizona’s 31-17 victory.
But there’s no doubt Arizona’s offense is more versatile with Murray, who is always a threat to run. The 24-year-old quarterback is one of the league’s top MVP candidates through the first half of the season, completing nearly 73% of his passes for 2,276 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also run for three touchdowns.
Kingsbury didn’t commit to playing Murray on Sunday, but said the quarterback is trending in the right direction.
Browns star Chubb out against Pats, remains on COVID list
CLEVELAND — Bill Belichick doesn’t have to worry about his New England defense containing Cleveland’s best offensive player.
Browns’ star running back Nick Chubb will miss Sunday’s game against the Patriots after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and then not passing protocols in time to be eligible to play.
Coach Kevin Stefanski ruled out Chubb along with rookie punt returner Demetric Felton following Friday’s practice.
The Browns (5-4) had held out hope that Chubb, who is third in the NFL with 721 yards despite missing two games with a calf injury, would be available to face the Patriots (5-4) after testing positive on Tuesday.
However, he needed to be symptom free and twice test negative. And the first negative test had to be no later than Friday because players must be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list by Saturday at 4 p.m. to be eligible.
US high jumper to get 2012 Olympic gold from Russian doper
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — American high jumper Erik Kynard will finally get his gold medal from the 2012 London Olympics after the IOC on Friday approved reallocating some results from those games because of doping cases.
Kynard’s leap of 2.33 meters placed second in London behind Ivan Ukhov, who was proven years later to have taken part in the Russian state-backed steroid doping program.
Ukhov was banned for four years in 2019 at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. He went back to the same court last year for an appeal hearing but failed to overturn the ruling.
The International Olympic Committee executive board on Friday signed off on reallocating the medals and final results for five events from the London Olympics, including men’s and women’s high jump.
With Kynard upgraded to men’s gold, the three bronze medalists in 2012 will each now get silver medals: Derek Drouin of Canada, Robbie Grabarz of Britain and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar. Barshim also tied for gold at the Tokyo Olympics in August.
The IOC also reallocated the bronze medal in women’s high jump from a Russian athlete. Svetlana Shkolina was disqualified for doping and Spain’s Ruth Beitia will get the bronze.
Broncos OC Shurmur on COVID-19 list, likely out vs Eagles
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos are making backup play-calling plans after offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur tested positive for the coronavirus Friday and went on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with a fourth player infected this week.
A couple of hours after coach Vic Fangio declined to say who would call the plays Sunday against Philadelphia if Shurmur can’t, the team confirmed it would be quarterbacks coach Mike Shula, who would also be on the headset with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
Also Friday, the Broncos placed guard-center Austin Schlottmann on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
“It’s a huge concern,” defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones said of the rash of cases. “I feel like plenty of guys are getting it left and right, getting popped with the COVID card.”
The team has stepped up its mitigation measures this week, having everyone wear masks indoors and moving meetings to bigger rooms where players are more spread out.
“It’s tough,” Jones said. “It feels like last year again.”
Jones said talk amongst players is about how to prevent the virus from waylaying the resurgent Broncos, who hope to hit their bye week at 6-4 with a win over the Eagles (3-6) this weekend.
“Not going out to dinner as much. Just trying to avoid outside contact as much as possible. Hanging out with people you know here. Just have to be in a little bubble, you have to,” Jones said.
The heightened concern at Broncos headquarters reflects the increasing uneasiness in the larger community, where a surge in COVID-19 cases has parents fearing a return to remote learning and hospital beds are filling up like they did at the start of the pandemic.
Titans LB David Long out vs. Saints, QB Ryan Tannehill ill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans will be without starting linebacker David Long Jr. on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
The Titans declared Long out Friday after the linebacker missed practice all week with an injured hamstring. Cornerback Greg Mabin (ankle) and safety Dane Cruikshank (knee) also are out.
Tennessee added quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the injury report Friday with an illness — not COVID-19 related — that kept him from practicing. Tannehill was on the reserve/COVID-19 list in late August.
Long, a 2019 sixth-round pick out of West Virginia, has started the last eight games for the Titans (7-2). Long picked off the first pass of his career in last week’s win over the Rams. Linebacker Rashaan Evans, who missed that game, is questionable despite not practicing the past two days with an injured ankle.
Giants manager Kapler gets contract extension through 2024
SAN FRANCISCO — Giants manager Gabe Kapler has been rewarded with a new contract after a record-setting season during which San Francisco won a franchise-best 107 games and the NL West.
The extension announced Friday runs through the 2024 season. The 46-year-old Kapler has just completed his second season as manager.
San Francisco edged the rival Dodgers on the final day of the regular season by one game before 106-win Los Angeles, which had won the previous eight division titles, eliminated the Giants in a thrilling five-game NL Division Series.
Canucks defenseman Tucker Poolman suspended for 2 games
NEW YORK — Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tucker Poolman was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Colorado Avalanche forward Kiefer Sherwood.
Poolman was assessed a match penalty midway through the third period in the Canucks’ 7-1 loss in Denver on Thursday night. The suspension will cost Poolman $25,000.
Poolman has an assist in 13 games this season.
Jackson becomes 1st Black American woman to win World Cup
TOMASZOW MAZOWIECKI, Poland — Erin Jackson became the first Black American woman to win a World Cup speedskating race.
She won the 500 meters Friday at the season opener in Poland, finishing in 37.613 seconds. Defending Olympic champion Nao Kodaira of Japan was 0.13 seconds behind. The field included all three medalists from the world championships in February, when Jackson didn’t compete.
Jackson’s previous best World Cup finish was ninth.
She became the first Black woman to qualify for a U.S. Olympic long-track speedskating team in 2018, just four months after taking up the sport. Jackson finished 24th in the 500 at the Pyeongchang Games.
She switched to the ice from inline skating and roller derby.
The 29-year-old skater from Ocala, Florida, didn’t compete internationally last season after an eye injury and multiple people around her got the coronavirus.
Jackson recorded her best times in a pair of 500 races in Salt Lake City last month at a World Cup qualifying meet. She defeated two-time Olympian Brittany Bowe in both races.
American Shani Davis is the most successful Black male speedskater in history, winning four Olympic medals, including two golds.
In memo, NBA tells players, coaches to act on booster shots
The NBA has raised the level of urgency regarding getting booster shots against the coronavirus, telling players and coaches that it is no longer advisable to wait before receiving the additional dose.
The booster shots should be received “as soon as possible, particularly in light of the current coronavirus situation and increasing cases,” the league told teams Friday in a memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.
Earlier in the week, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association said they were recommending the booster shots be received by those who are fully vaccinated, suggesting that it get done by Dec. 1 in most cases.
But with positivity rates rising in many areas of the country, and with the rate of COVID-19 community transmission in most NBA markets considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be “high” or “substantial,” the league and union felt the additional urgency is now warranted. The NBA has seen an increased positivity rate among vaccinated players, team staff and family members of late, which is consistent with the trends in many places around the nation.
At least eight players are known to currently be in the league’s health and safety protocols, meaning they are believed to have tested positive for the virus. Another who had been in the protocols, Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris, played Thursday night in his first game back since testing positive.
2 athletes COVID-19 positive in Beijing Games warmup events
BEIJING — Organizers of February’s Winter Olympics in Beijing said Friday that two foreign athletes had tested positive for COVID-19 in ongoing test events for the Games.
They also expressed sympathy for a Polish luge competitor who cracked his left kneecap and suffered deep cuts on his right leg at the Olympic sliding center this week in a crash that has been blamed on human error.
The two who tested positive are among 1,500 competitors and staff who have come into the country since the test events began in early October, said Huang Chun, the deputy director general of the pandemic prevention office for the Games.
He didn’t identify them or their country, but said they had come on a chartered plane for luge training and the World Cup. Neither showed symptoms and both were allowed to train, but they had to stay in a quarantine hotel and eat their meals alone.
Athletes from many nations, including the U.S., took a charter that was organized by the International Luge Federation into Beijing earlier this month for the luge training weeks and upcoming World Cup.
AAC commish ‘vigorously’ opposed to P5 protection in CFP
American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco said Friday he will “vigorously” oppose a College Football Playoff expansion model that “protects” Power Five leagues with automatic access for only their champions plus one.
“I don’t want to see a system that would reward privilege for the sake of privilege,” Aresco said.
The CFP management committee, comprised of 10 Bowl Subdivision conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director, met last week in Dallas to again discuss growing the playoff from its current four-team field. The group needs to come to a unanimous consensus on a new format before expansion can move forward. While even one dissenter can hold up the process, Aresco is confident he is not alone.
A 12-team model was proposed in the summer that would include six guaranteed spots for the highest-ranked FBS conference champions and six at-large selections, with no limit on the number of teams a conference can have in the field.
Aresco confirmed a Sports Illustrated report that an alternative model was discussed last week that provided automatic access only to the champions of the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference, and only the highest-ranked champion from the so-called Group of Five conferences.
Shoma Uno takes the lead at NHK Trophy, Zhou in 2nd
TOKYO — Shoma Uno edged Vincent Zhou of the United States on Friday to take the lead after the short program at the NHK Trophy, the fourth event of the International Skating Union’s Grand Prix series.
Uno opened with a quad flip and then landed a quad toe as part of a planned combination jump but could only manage a double toe instead of a triple toe on the second element.
The Olympic silver medalist also landed a triple axel and finished with 102.58 points.
“That’s a jump I know I can do so it’s a bit disappointing,” the Japanese skater said of the combination jump. “The free skate tomorrow will be twice as hard as the short program so I will have to be at my best.”
Skating first in the final group, Zhou landed a quad lutz-triple toe combination as well as a quad salchow and a triple axel for a season-best 99.51 points. The 2019 world bronze medalist is coming off his first Grand Prix title at Skate America, where he upset favorite Nathan Chen.
NC State loses Manny Bates to season-ending shoulder injury
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State big man Manny Bates is out for the season after suffering a shoulder injury in Tuesday’s season-opening win against Bucknell, a huge early blow to Kevin Keatts’ squad.
The 6-foot-11 redshirt junior suffered a dislocated right shoulder in the opening minute of the 88-70 win as he extended his arm while chasing down a loose rebound. Bates immediately grabbed his arm, then walked directly off the court and to the tunnel. The school announced Bates’ status Friday.
Bates was vying to become the first player to lead the Atlantic Coast Conference in blocked shots for three straight seasons since Duke’s Shelden Williams from 2004-06. He ranked 11th in Division I last season by blocking 2.67 shots per game while providing a tough interior presence.
Bates, who missed the 2018-19 season due to shoulder surgery, averaged 9.8 points and 5.9 rebounds last season.
Kane’s perfect hat trick helps England toward World Cup
LONDON — Just when he is doubted, Harry Kane finds new ways to conjure the spectacular.
A right-footed scissor kick from the England captain did more than just complete a perfect hat trick against Albania after a header and left-footed strike. It completed a 5-0 victory on Friday that all but secured England’s place at the World Cup.
All that’s required to be sure of going to Qatar next November is a draw in the final qualifier on Monday away against San Marino — the world’s lowest-ranked team.
Kane could well be rested after lighting up Wembley Stadium by taking his England tally to 44 goals, nine from catching Wayne Rooney’s national record. The striker, who has struggled for Tottenham this season, without a goal in five games, is now the record scorer in competitive matches for England, with 39 goals overtaking the retired Rooney.
This was an entertaining way for the English to sign off from Wembley in 2021, four months after they reached a first European Championship final here and lost to Italy.
In front of 80,366 fans, England scored five first-half goals against an Albania side that had conceded only seven in the eight qualifiers before Friday.
Italy and Switzerland still level on points after 1-1 draw
ROME — Another missed penalty from Ballon d’Or candidate Jorginho means European champion Italy still has some work to do in order to qualify for the World Cup.
A 1-1 draw with visiting Switzerland on Friday kept Italy atop Group C entering the final round of qualifiers — but only on goal difference.
Silvan Widmer put Switzerland ahead early on with a booming shot from beyond the 18-yard box after being set up by Noah Okafor, who impressed in his first start for the national team.
Giovanni Di Lorenzo equalized for Italy before the break with a brave header to redirect a free kick from Lorenzo Insigne inside a crowded area.
Jorginho had a chance to win it for Italy but blasted a 90th-minute penalty attempt over the bar — after also failing to convert against Switzerland in September, and in Italy’s penalty-shootout victory over England in the Euro 2020 final.
Jorginho abandoned his stutter-step approach after getting befuddled by Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer in their previous encounter. And Italy coach Roberto Mancini was yelling for Federico Chiesa to take the latest spot kick.
Scotland beats Moldova 2-0 to reach WCup qualifying playoffs
CHISINAU, Moldova — Scotland advanced to the European playoffs in World Cup qualifying on Friday by winning 2-0 at Moldova to clinch second place in Group F behind Denmark, which eased to a ninth straight win.
Seeking a first World Cup place since 1998, Scotland got goals from defender Nathan Patterson in the 38th minute and forward Che Adams in the 65th.
Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon saved a late Moldova penalty to prevent a nervous finish.
Scotland moved seven points clear of third-place Israel, which lost 4-2 at Austria in a later game, with only one round of group games left on Monday.
Scotland likely needs to finish with at least a draw against Denmark in Glasgow to be sure of getting a home game in the single-leg playoff semifinals in March.
Denmark has now won all nine of its games after beating the Faeroe Islands 3-1, but an 89th-minute goal for the visitors in Copenhagen spoiled the Danes’ bid for total perfection in qualifying.
Tommy Paul into 1st ATP final, plays Shapovalov in Stockholm
STOCKHOLM — Tommy Paul reached his first ATP Tour final by outlasting fellow American Francis Tiafoe at the Stockholm Open on Friday.
With a 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-4 win, the 24-year-old Paul followed up his victory over Andy Murray in the quarterfinals in what is proving to be a breakthrough tournament for the former junior French Open champion.
“That was the best level I’ve played all year long,” Paul said after his comeback win that took 2 hours, 30 minutes.
To claim his first senior title, Paul will have to get past defending champion Denis Shapovalov, who won an all-Canadian semifinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5 in just under two hours.
Shapovalov won the title in Stockholm in 2019 and the 2020 edition was canceled after the coronavirus outbreak.
Riske beats Cristian in Linz for her 3rd WTA title
LINZ, Austria — Alison Riske rallied to beat Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the final of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Friday for the American’s third career title.
It was the 73rd-ranked Riske’s first tournament win since recovering from foot injuries last year that kept her out of competition for nine months.
The American, who was ranked 18th two years ago, improved to 3-8 in career finals, following earlier triumphs in ‘s-Hertogenbosch in 2019 and Tianjin in 2014.
It was the second final of the season for Riske, after losing to Jasmine Paolini of Italy in Portoroz, Slovenia, in September.
The 100th-ranked Cristian made it to her first final as a “lucky loser.”
She lost in qualifying last Sunday but still entered the main draw after fellow Romanian Sorana Cirstea withdrew from the event with a calf injury.
Kontaveit wins to advance from group at WTA Finals
GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Anett Kontaveit stretched her winning streak to 12 matches by beating Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-0 on Friday to secure a spot in the semifinals at the WTA Finals.
The 25-year-old Estonian now has 28 of her last 30 matches, including her title run at Ostrava.
Kontaveit, who soared from No. 30 in the rankings into the top 10 since she started working with Dimitry Tursunov at the Cincinnati Masters, clinched a spot in the tournament´s final four although first place in her round-robing group was still up for grabs.
Barbora Krejcikova was playing Garbiñe Muguruza in the late match. The third-seeded Pliskova is 1-1 in the tournament but still has a chance of advancing.
Kontaveit only edged out Ons Jabeur for the last spot in the season-ending championship by beating Simona Halep in the final of the Transylvania Open last month.
The tournament, which was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, features a round-robin group stage before the semifinals.
Hamilton tops Brazil qualifying, gets 5-place grid penalty
SAO PAULO — Lewis Hamilton beat rival Max Verstappen in qualifying to take pole position for Saturday’s sprint race ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, although an engine change means the British driver is facing a five-place grid penalty on Sunday.
Hamilton was more than 0.4 seconds ahead of his Red Bull rival in Friday’s qualifying at Interlagos, having also set the fastest time in the morning’s practice session. That means he’ll start first in the sprint race on Saturday, which will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix.
However, the decision by Mercedes to change the engine of his car means the British driver will not start higher than sixth in Sunday’s race, even if he wins the sprint.
“Today was a really good qualifying session, I’m super happy with it,” Hamilton said. “We’ve got the penalty but we’ll give it everything we’ve got. It’s not easy to follow, but I guess Max is starting on pole (Sunday) now so it’s going to be very hard to catch him but I’ll do my best to try and go through the field.”
The seven-time F1 champion trails Verstappen by 19 points in the standings with four races left in the season.
Salah’s Egypt through to World Cup qualifying playoffs
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Egypt went through to Africa’s World Cup qualifying playoffs Friday after fighting back from 2-0 down for a 2-2 draw in Angola.
The point ensured Egypt won Group F with a game to spare and denied Gabon the chance of stealing the playoff place in a decisive final group game in Egypt next week.
Gabon surprised Libya 1-0 a few hours before the Angola-Egypt game kicked off thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s penalty early in the second half. It ended Libya’s own hopes of making the payoffs and kept Gabon’s faint chances alive.
Egypt went into its match knowing it needed just a draw, and found itself 2-0 down after 36 minutes. But goals by Mohamed Elneny and Akram Tawfik — both set up by captain Mohamed Salah — clinched the draw.
Egypt joined Morocco, Senegal and Mali, which had already qualified for the 10-team playoffs in March. Only the group winners progress to Africa’s playoffs and the other six teams will be decided by Tuesday when the group stage ends.
