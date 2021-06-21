Nelly Korda wins in Michigan for 2nd victory of year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nelly Korda became the first two-time winner on the LPGA Tour this season, closing with a 5-under 67 on Sunday for a two-stroke victory in the Meijer LPGA Classic.
The Gainbridge LPGA winner in February, Korda finished at 25-under 263 to break the tournament record at Blythefield Country Club. She shot a career-best 62 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round.
“Actually, really enjoyed today,” Korda said. “Honestly, there has been times where on Sundays I really like haven’t enjoyed it, like the stress kind of ate me and I didn’t stay in the moment and enjoy playing golf on a Sunday in a final group.
“But today I really enjoyed it and it was actually a really good battle between Leona and I. She definitely kept me on my toes.”
The 22-year-old American, ranked No. 4 in the world, won her fifth tour title. She rebounded after missing the cut two weeks ago in the U.S. Women’s Open.
Felix finishes 2nd in 400, makes fifth Olympic team
EUGENE, Ore. — Allyson Felix made her fifth Olympic team when she finished second in the 400 meters.
The 35-year-old Felix made up ground on the home stretch but couldn’t catch winner Quanera Hayes, who finished in a time of 49.78 seconds. Felix’s time was 50.02 Wadeline Jonathas was third in 50.03.
Shortly after finishing and seeing her place, Felix kicked her legs in celebration while laying on the track. Soon after, she picked up her young daughter, Camryn.
Felix has won six Olympic gold medals and three of the silver variety.
Keturah Orji qualified for her second straight Olympics by winning the triple jump at the U.S. track and field trials on Sunday.
The 25-year-old Orji turned in a top leap of 47 feet, 7¾ inches (14.52 meters) to beat Tori Franklin. Jasmine Moore out of the University of Georgia finished third to earn the final U.S. spot in the event to the Tokyo Games.
Orji, the American record holder in the event, finished fourth at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.
Rudy Winkler won the hammer at the U.S. track and field trials with an American record throw.
Winkler’s second toss of 271 feet, 4 inches eclipsed the national record of 270-9 set by Lance Deal in 1996.
The 26-year-old Winkler will be heading to the Tokyo Games along with runner-up Daniel Haugh and third-place finisher Alex Young.
What a comeback: Manuel wins at trials, Adrian falls short
OMAHA, Neb. — Simone Manuel is going back to the Olympics.
Days after revealing she was diagnosed with overtraining syndrome, Manuel brought the crowd to its feet on the final night of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials with a thrilling victory in the 50-meter freestyle Sunday.
The first Black woman to capture an individual gold medal in swimming, Manuel’s hopes were on the ropes after she failed to even qualify for the final of the 100 free, the event she won five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.
But Manuel bounced back from that disappointment to win the chaotic sprint from one end of the pool to the other in 24.29 seconds.
She edged Abbey Weitzeil, who already had locked up her spot on the team with a victory in the 100 free, by one-hundredth of a second.
While Manuel earned a trip to Tokyo, Nathan Adrian’s bid for a fourth Olympics came up short when he finished third in the men’s 50 free.
Caeleb Dressel tied his American record with another dominating performance, touching about a half-body length ahead of Michael Andrew in 21.04.
Andrew earned his third individual event at the Olympics with a time of 21.48, with Adrian next at 21.73.
MLB starting crackdown on foreign substances
NEW YORK — Beginning today, pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games if caught using foreign substances to doctor baseballs. Such grip aids — ranging from a tacky mix of rosin and sunscreen to heavy duty concoctions designed for use in strongman competitions — have long been illegal, but the ban has rarely been enforced.
That changes this week. Major and minor league umpires will make regular checks of all pitchers, even if opposing managers don’t request inspections — a shift ordered by the commissioner’s office and shared with teams via memo on Tuesday.
Umpires will check all starters multiple times and all relievers either at the end of his first inning or when removed, whichever occurs first. Caps, gloves and fingertips will be checked. Umps also may check when they notice sticky balls or when they perceive a pitcher going to his glove, cap, belt, uniform or body in a manner that may be to retrieve or apply a substance.
Rosskopf, Stephens win US road cycling nationals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Joey Rosskopf timed his attack perfectly in the final mile to win the U.S. road cycling national championship Sunday, while Lauren Stephens won the first title of her long and decorated career by simply riding away from the rest of the field.
Their wins followed victories by Olympic teammates Lawson Craddock and Chloe Dygert in the time trial earlier this week.
Rosskopf made an early move but was brought back to the lead pack as they approached the run-in to the finish. Craddock then made a move as he tried to sweep the two major races of the weekend, but he was chased down by Kyle Murphy while Rosskopf made another attack that ultimately stuck.
Brent Bookwalter sprinted for silver in his final year as a pro while Murphy held on for bronze.
Stephens, who recently won a prestigious gravel race in Kansas, bridged a gap to teammate Clara Honsinger with about 10 miles to go. They eventually tracked down leader Lauren De Crescenzo, and Stephense managed to hold off Olympic rider Coryn Rivera and Veronica Ewers to stand atop the podium.
