Michael Lorenzen, Tigers finalize $8.5M, 1-year contract
DETROIT — Right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers finalized their $8.5 million, one-year contract on Tuesday.
Lorenzen was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Since making his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, he is 31-29 with a 4.10 ERA.
The 30-year-old Lorezen began his career as a starter before mostly pitching out of the bullpen for the Reds.
He can earn an additional $1.5 million in performance bonuses for innings: $250,000 each for 100, 125, 150, 175, 195 and 205.
No. 9 UConn coach Auriemma to miss 2nd straight game
STORRS, Conn. — No. 9 UConn will be without Geno Auriemma for a second straight game, as the longtime women’s coach is still recovering from a flu-like illness.
The Huskies host Seton Hall on Wednesday. Auriemma said in a statement released Tuesday by UConn that he’ll be away from the team through the weekend.
“There’s been a lot going on in the last couple weeks, and I think it caught up to me physically,” the 68-year-old said. “I’ve been feeling under the weather for about 10 days now, and my doctor recommended I take a few days off to fully recover.”
Auriemma’s mother died on Dec. 8.
Associate coach Chris Dailey will take over Auriemma’s duties until he returns. She has a 14-0 record when he isn’t at the helm, including an 85-77 win over Florida State on Sunday.
Judge and Yankees finalize $360 million, 9-year contract
NEW YORK — American League MVP Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Tuesday finalized their $360 million, nine-year contract, the third-largest deal in baseball history.
New York announced the agreement and called a news conference for Wednesday at Yankee Stadium to discuss the contract, which was agreed to on Dec. 7 subject to a successful physical.
Judge hit 62 homers last season to break the previous AL record of 61 set by the Yankees’ Roger Maris in 1961. Just before opening day, Judge turned down the Yankees’ offer of $213.5 million over seven years (2023-29).
By betting on himself, Judge gained an additional $146.5 million and two guaranteed seasons. He turns 31 in April.
Judge’s contract trails only Mike Trout’s $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels for 2019-31 and Mookie Betts’ $365 million pact with the Los Angeles Dodgers for 2021-32. Judge’s $40 million average salary is the highest for a position player, behind only New York Mets pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander at $43.33 million.
Judge hit .311 and tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs. He hit 16 home runs more than any other player, the largest gap since the Philadelphia Athletics’ Jimmie Foxx hit 58 in 1932 and the Yankees’ Babe Ruth had 41.
A Northern California native, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants last month. He could be in line to become New York’s first captain since Derek Jeter retired after the 2014 season.
AP source: Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion
Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
It is the first step in a process that is expected to take several weeks to complete, according to the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither Ishbia nor the Suns had disclosed the agreement publicly.
ESPN first reported the agreement between Sarver and Ishbia — who is chairman, president and chief executive of United Wholesale Mortgage, which bills itself as the nation’s largest mortgage lender. Forbes recently listed Ishbia’s net worth at $5.1 billion.
Ishbia, a former Michigan State player and a member of the Spartans’ NCAA championship team in 2000, will now be subject to a vetting process by the NBA. Once that process is completed, the NBA’s board of governors will have to approve the sale. The board isn’t scheduled to meet again until March, though it could convene virtually if the vetting process is successfully completed beforehand.
If the sale closes at $4 billion, it would be the largest purchase in NBA history. Joe Tsai bought the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center for $3.3 billion in 2019, and Tilman Fertitta purchased the Houston Rockets for $2.2 billion in 2017.
The only other NBA franchise known to be sold for $2 billion or more was the Los Angeles Clippers, when Steve Ballmer acquired that team in 2014.
Kipyokei gets 6-year doping ban, loses Boston Marathon title
MONACO — Kenyan marathoner Diana Kipyokei has been banned for six years and stripped of her 2021 Boston Marathon title for doping and tampering, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Tuesday.
Kipyokei’s urine sample after winning in Boston in October 2021 had traces of triamcinolone acetonide — an anti-inflammatory prohibited at races when an athlete does not have permission to use it as a medication.
The AIU said Kipyokei “provided false/misleading information” in trying to explain her use of the substance, “including fake documentation which she alleged came from a hospital.”
The Boston Athletic Association announced that Kipyokei’s result in the 2021 Boston Marathon has been disqualified, and that Edna Kiplagat of Kenya has been elevated to winner. Kiplagat is now recognized as a two-time Boston winner, having also won in 2017.
The BAA had said in October that it would annul Kipyokei’s result pending completion of the AIU investigation and sanction announcement.
The AIU also announced that a second Kenyan marathoner, Purity Rionoripo, has received a five-year ban for similar offenses.
Rionoripo won the 2017 Paris Marathon.
Her sample taken in May in Kenya revealed the presence of furosemide, which is a diuretic.
“In her explanation, she claimed to have been prescribed medication by a doctor at a hospital to treat an ankle injury and presented supporting documentation. However, investigations revealed that, though Rionoripo was treated at the hospital, she had altered her prescription form to include Lasix (the commercial name for furosemide),” the AIU said.
Rionoripo could have been banned for six years but received a one-year reduction “due to an early admission and acceptance of the sanction,” the AIU said.
Catcher Austin Hedges, Pirates finalize $5M, 1-year contract
Catcher Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed their agreement Tuesday on a $5 million, one-year contract.
The 30-year-old played for Cleveland last season, batting .163 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 105 games. Hedges helped the Guardians win the AL Central.
Hedges was selected by San Diego in the second round of the 2011 amateur draft. He set career highs with 18 homers and 55 RBIs in 120 games for the Padres in 2017.
He is a .189 hitter with 66 homers and 207 RBIs in 605 career games for San Diego and Cleveland.
Pittsburgh went 62-100 this year in its fourth consecutive losing season.
Gallo, Twins finalize $11M contract as slugger seeks reset
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo finalized their one-year, $11 million contract on Tuesday, giving the slick-fielding, big-swinging corner outfielder a fresh start following a rough 2022 season.
The deal was agreed to on Friday. Gallo was at Target Field on Tuesday for introductions and logistics, saying he’s eager to reset his mechanics at the plate.
“I kind of got into some bad habits last year that are tough to get out of midseason,” said Gallo, who is a career .199 hitter over eight seasons with 177 homers.
A two-time All-Star with the Texas Rangers who was selected MVP of the All-Star Futures Game at Target Field in 2014, Gallo looked lost at the plate last year with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him at the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Gallo hit .160 with 19 homers and 47 RBIs, striking out 163 times in 350 at-bats.
Gallo has struck out 455 times in 1,041 at-bats while batting .183 with 67 homers and 150 RBIs over the last three seasons. He has two Gold Glove awards.
“We think he fits our team really well, a guy who can go play anywhere in the outfield and by all accounts has tremendous skills at first base as well,” president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. “This is a guy who’s going to be a big part of this team this year.”
The Twins designated outfielder Mark Contreras for assignment to open a roster spot. More moves could be coming, too. Gallo is the sixth left-handed-hitting outfielder on the 40-man roster, joining Max Kepler, Trevor Larnach, Alex Kirilloff, Matt Wallner and Nick Gordon. Kirilloff could play first base and Gordon’s greatest value is as a multi-positional player, but that’s still a glut.
Dream coach Wright, GM Padover get 5-year extensions
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream made long-term commitments to their management team by giving coach Tanisha Wright and general manager Dan Padover five-year contract extensions on Tuesday.
The extension carry through the 2027 season.
Wright was named AP Coach of the Year following her first season in Atlanta. The Dream finished 14-22 after winning only eight games in 2021.
“We are essentially building the Atlanta Dream from scratch, and that takes time,” primary Dream owner Larry Gottesdiener said in a statement released by the team. “What Tanisha and Dan accomplished with this team in less than a year is extraordinary, and is something that should put the sports world on notice of exciting things to come from our franchise.”
Padover made a trade which gave the team the No. 1 selection in the WNBA draft, with which the Dream took Rhyne Howard, who was named rookie of the year and an All-Star.
“I feel extremely blessed to partner with an organization that has a long-term perspective, is willing to invest heavily, and honors the work that Dan and I are doing to build an organization in the right way” Wright said. “Our staff and players set a foundation last year and knowing that ownership trusts us to accomplish the goals that we have all set is exciting.”
Matt Carpenter agrees to $12M, 2-year contract with Padres
SAN DIEGO — Matt Carpenter agreed Tuesday to a $12 million, two-year contract with the San Diego Padres after reviving his career with the New York Yankees in a season cut short by injury.
The agreement for the infielder/outfielder could be worth $21 million over two seasons if he has 550 plate appearances in each year.
Carpenter, 37, was a three-time All-Star with the St. Louis Cardinals who began last season at Texas’ Triple-A team in Frisco. He signed with the Yankees on May 26 and hit .305 with 15 homers and 37 RBIs in 47 games and 154 plate appearances before breaking his left foot when he fouled off a pitch at Seattle on Aug. 8. Carpenter returned for the playoffs but went 1 for 12.
An outfielder, third baseman and first baseman, Carpenter has a .263 average and .678 OPS in 12 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2011-21) and Yankees (2022).
Carpenter gets a $3 million signing bonus payable in three installments and a $3.5 million salary this year. The deal includes a $5.5 million player option for 2024.
He can earn $3 million in performance bonuses in each year for plate appearances: $500,000 each for 300 and each additional 50 through 550. His 2024 option price would escalate by the amount of any performance bonuses earned in 2023.
His 2022 deal with the Yankees had a $2 million salary over a full season.
Brentford striker Toney charged with more betting violations
LONDON — Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged by the English Football Association with 30 more breaches of betting rules.
Toney, who is third in the Premier League with 10 goals this season, was charged in November with with 232 alleged breaches between 2017 to 2021.
The west London club said it was informed by the governing body of the additional alleged breaches.
“Our private discussions with Ivan and his legal representatives on this matter continue,” the club said in a brief statement on Tuesday.
Toney has until Jan. 4 to provide a response. The additional charges stem from alleged breaches between March 2017 and February 2019.
Toney said last month that he was assisting the FA with its investigation.
The FA has strict betting rules and if a player is found guilty it can impose “financial penalties, suspensions, and in some instances, lifetime bans.”
Guardians name Rigo Beltrán bullpen coach, replacing Sweeney
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has brought up Rigo Beltrán to be the AL Central champions’ new bullpen coach, replacing Brian Sweeney, who was recently named Kansas City’s pitching coach.
Beltrán spent the past four seasons as the pitching coach for Triple-A Columbus and has been with Cleveland’s organization since 2014. The 53-year-old Beltrán pitched 16 seasons in the majors, spending time with St. Louis, the New York Mets, Colorado and Montreal.
The Guardians also named Jason Esposito as run production coordinator and Hasani Torres as assistant strength and conditioning coach.
Esposito was the hitting coach for Columbus the past two seasons. The Clippers led the International League in runs in 2022.
Torres has been with the Guardians organization since 2013, working in the Dominican Republic at the club’s academy.
AP source: Padres, RHP Seth Lugo agree on $15M, 2-year deal
Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres have agreed on a $15 million, two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal said Monday night.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical and no announcement had been made. The second year of the deal is a player option, and there are incentives in the contract.
Lugo went 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and three saves over 62 outings and 65 innings with the Mets this year. A converted starter, the versatile right-hander spent his first seven seasons with New York.
The Padres went 89-73 to finish second in the NL West in manager Bob Melvin’s first season and lost the NL Championship Series to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Lamar Jackson still not at practice during open portion
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson was not present during the part of practice open to reporters Tuesday.
The Baltimore quarterback has missed the past two games because of a knee injury. The Ravens beat Pittsburgh and lost to Cleveland without him, and they host Atlanta on Saturday.
Baltimore is coming off a 13-3 loss to the Browns in which the passing game was ineffective with Tyler Huntley at quarterback.
Jackson missed the final four games last season as the Ravens slid out of a playoff spot. The team did not expect his injury this year to be season-ending.
Steelers expect QB Kenny Pickett to start against Raiders
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett should leave the concussion protocol this week, clearing the way for him to start on Saturday against Las Vegas.
Pickett did not play in Sunday’s 24-16 victory over Carolina after sustaining his second concussion in two months early in a loss to Baltimore on Dec. 11. Mitch Trubisky played well while filling in, but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Pickett will play against the Raiders (6-8) if there are no setbacks.
“The concussion component of where (Pickett) is, is behind us,” Tomlin said. “I think he’s gotta check a box procedurally, but if we were to practice (Tuesday), he’d be a full participant.”
Tomlin also anticipates inside linebacker Myles Jack to play after he sat out against the Panthers with a groin injury. Safety Terrell Edmunds, wide receiver Diontae Johnson and fullback Derek Watt are dealing with minor injuries that should not affect their availability.
Pittsburgh (6-8) has won four of six to remain in the outermost fringe of the playoff race.
Garrett, Chubb out as Browns prepare for Saints, snow
BEREA, Ohio — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was out sick and running back Nick Chubb was kept out of practice with a foot injury Tuesday as Cleveland began preparing for Saturday’s game against New Orleans — and bone-chilling weather.
Garrett has 13 1/2 sacks despite playing much of this season with a sprained shoulder sustained in a car wreck. He stayed at home to rest while the Browns (6-8) went outdoors for their workout.
Chubb, who has 1,252 yards and 12 touchdowns, was at the facility and spoke to reporters before being ruled out for practice.
Coach Kevin Stefanski said Chubb suffered an injury in last week’s 13-3 win over Baltimore. Asked if Chubb will play against the Saints (5-9), Stefanski said: “Hope so.”
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney remains in concussion protocol after getting hurt in the first half against the Ravens. Safety John Johnson III also missed practice with a bruised thigh.
The forecast for Christmas Eve calls for snow showers, winds gusting to 40 mph and temperatures in the single digits. The wind chill off Lake Erie could drive the temperature well below zero.
Still, Browns tight end David Njoku, who played college ball at Miami, vowed to stick with his tradition and go shirtless for pregame warmups.
“I was born in Jersey,” he said. “So I’m used to the cold. However, doesn’t mean I like the cold, but on game days I don’t really mind the cold. As you can probably tell, I’m shirtless pregame every game.
“It’s more just like a mentality thing. On game day, I feel nothing.”
