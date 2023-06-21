Running back Sony Michel re-signs with the LA Rams
THOUSAND OAKS — The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed running back Sony Michel, a member of their Super Bowl championship team.
The Rams announced their reunion Tuesday with Michel, a two-time Super Bowl winner and five-year NFL veteran.
Michel rushed for 845 yards and four touchdowns while also catching 21 passes during the 2021-22 season for the Rams, who acquired him from New England in a preseason trade. He added 78 yards rushing in the postseason as Los Angeles won the Super Bowl at its own SoFi Stadium in February 2022.
Michel spent the ensuing offseason with the Dolphins before Miami cut him last August. He then signed with the Los Angeles Chargers and rushed for 106 yards as a backup to Austin Ekeler.
Michel spent his first three NFL seasons with the Patriots, and he rushed for a career-high 931 yards as a rookie on New England’s 2018-19 championship team. He rushed for six postseason touchdowns as a rookie, including the only touchdown in the Pats’ 13-3 Super Bowl victory over the Rams.
Michel joins a running back group with the rebuilding Rams including starter Cam Akers, second-year pro Kyren Williams and rookie sixth-round pick Zach Evans.
Michel is the sixth Georgia product on the Rams’ current roster, joining quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Stetson Bennett.
Dodgers select reliever Ryan Brasier, option Bryan Hudson
ANAHEIM — The Los Angeles Dodgers have selected the contract of veteran right-handed reliever Ryan Brasier in an attempt to bolster their beleaguered bullpen.
The Dodgers also optioned left-hander Bryan Hudson to Triple-A Oklahoma City and designated right-hander Andre Jackson for assignment Tuesday before opening a two-game Freeway Series against the Los Angeles Angels.
Brasier signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers on June 4 and made two appearances for Oklahoma City. He made 20 appearances with a 7.29 ERA this season for the Boston Red Sox, his employer for the previous five seasons.
Brasier began his major league career with seven appearances for the Angels in 2013, but didn’t get back to the majors again until 2018, when he was an important part of Boston’s World Series championship team with a 1.04 ERA over nine postseason appearances.
The Dodgers (39-33) have been hurt repeatedly this season by their poor bullpen, which has the majors’ second-highest ERA at 5.04. Only five teams have fewer total saves than the Dodgers’ 15.
Red Sox pitcher Houck set to have surgery to insert a plate for a facial fracture
MINNEAPOLIS — Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck is scheduled to have surgery next week to insert a plate to help a facial fracture heal after he was hit by a batted ball.
Houck was hit below the right eye by a line drive from the New York Yankees’ Kyle Higashioka on Friday night. The 26-year-old right-hander saw a doctor Tuesday and it was determined a plate was needed.
Boston manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that the outcome was a “best-case scenario” for Houck because he was hit below the eye and temple. Cora said he envisions Houck returning to pitch this season.
“Sounds bad, right? Fracture,” Cora said. “But the fact that he knows he’s going to be part of this, it’s good. It’s the best news we can get.”
Cora said there’s currently no timetable for Houck’s return.
Houck received stitches after the incident and was checked at a hospital after he walked off the mound on his own with a towel covering his bleeding face. He’s 3-6 with 5.05 ERA this season, making 13 starts.
Lindsey Harding, Anjali Ranadivé hired as coach, GM of Stockton Kings
STOCKTON — The Stockton Kings hired Lindsey Harding as coach and Anjali Ranadivé as general manager on Tuesday, marking the first time that a G League team will simultaneously have women in those roles.
Harding — a former No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft — has spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach and player development coach for the Sacramento Kings. She has also worked for the Philadelphia 76ers, has coached national teams for Mexico and South Sudan and was a two-time All-American in college while playing for Duke.
Ranadivé is the daughter of Sacramento owner Vivek Ranadivé. She was the assistant GM in Stockton this past season, and is a past intern with the Golden State Warriors.
Stockton is Sacramento’s G League affiliate.
Ronaldo scores late winner in record 200th game for Portugal in European qualifying
BERLIN — Cristiano Ronaldo became the first men’s player to make 200 international appearances and celebrated the milestone by scoring the winning goal in the 89th minute as Portugal beat Iceland 1-0 on Tuesday in European Championship qualifying.
The 38-year-old Ronaldo was honored by Guinness World Records before kickoff for reaching 200 games for Portugal almost 20 years after he made his debut. And he was celebrating at the end, too, after being on hand to score the later winner from close range and keep Portugal on track for Euro 2024 qualification with its fourth win from four games in Group J.
Erling Haaland scored twice in Norway’s 3-1 win at home over Cyprus, as did Romelu Lukaku in Belgium’s 3-0 victory over Estonia.
But another star forward – Robert Lewandowski – was left disappointed as his Poland team squandered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 away to Moldova.
Euro 2024 host Germany lost 2-0 to Colombia in a friendly game.
Kyle Kuzma opts out of his contract with the Wizards, AP source says
Kyle Kuzma will be a free agent when the league’s annual offseason shopping period starts next week.
Kuzma has declined his $13 million player option with the Washington Wizards for next season, a person with knowledge of his decision said Tuesday, meaning he will be a free agent. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side disclosed the move.
ESPN first reported Kuzma had declined the option. The move was not a surprise: Kuzma had said to The Washington Post and The Athletic in December that he was not planning to exercise the option, and given what he will command on the market, his decision makes sense.
Kuzma is coming off the highest-scoring season of his six-year career. He averaged 21.2 points for the Wizards, who are finalizing a trade that will send three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns. It’s possible that Kuzma could return to Washington on a far more lucrative deal; $13 million for someone averaging more than 20 points a game would be an absolute steal.
Free agency opens June 30.
Nets hire Kevin Ollie among assistant coaches for Jacque Vaughn’s staff
NEW YORK — Kevin Ollie, who guided UConn to a national championship, was among five assistants hired Tuesday by the Brooklyn Nets for Jacque Vaughn’s first full season as coach.
Will Weaver, Jay Hernandez and Ronnie Burrell also were added to the staff, while Corey Vinson was hired as assistant coach for player development.
Ollie led the Huskies to the 2014 NCAA title, and most recently he has been the head of coaching and basketball development for two seasons for the Overtime Elite program that is expected to have twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson as top-10 picks in the NBA draft on Thursday.
Ollie was a candidate for the Detroit Pistons’ head coaching job before they hired Monty Williams.
Marks to enter first Xfinity Series race since 2018 when he drives for Kaulig at Chicago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks will drive for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series race on the Chicago Street Course next week.
It will be the first Xfinity Series start for Marks since 2018. He has 35 career Xfinity starts, including a victory at Mid-Ohio in 2016. Of his 80 career starts across NASCAR’s three national series, six were in the Cup Series.
“It’s very difficult to retire as a racecar driver,” said Marks. “I’ve got a lot of experience on street courses, so when NASCAR announced it was going to Chicago, I just felt like I really had to be a part of that experience.
“We have a great relationship with Kaulig Racing through our pit crew department and being a fellow Chevrolet team, so making my return to racing with the team just felt right.”
The Chicago weekend is NASCAR’s first-ever foray into street course racing.
Marks, who bought out Chip Ganassi Racing at the end of the 2020 season to launch Trackhouse, fields full-time Cup cars for Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain. But Marks himself has an extensive sports car racing resume with multiple victories across several series, most recently a May 29 victory in a Trans-Am race at Lime Rock Park in Connecticut.
Kaulig, meanwhile, has won nine of its 22 Xfinity Series races on road courses. It scored its first Cup victory in 2021 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course with AJ Allmendinger.
Former 2nd-ranked tennis player Anett Kontaveit retiring because of a back injury
LONDON — Former second-ranked tennis player Anett Kontaveit will retire after Wimbledon because of a back injury.
The 27-year-old Estonian has lumbar disc degeneration and said it “does not allow for full-scale training or continued competition.”
“Today I am announcing that I am ending my career as a competitive athlete,” she posted on Instagram. “It is impossible to continue at the top level in such a highly competitive field.”
Kontaveit’s best result in a Grand Slam tournament was reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals in 2020.
Wimbledon starts on July 3.
Alcaraz finds some late inspiration to win 1st match at Queen’s Club as Murray exits
LONDON — Carlos Alcaraz’s first grass-court match outside Wimbledon proved to be a tricky one.
Playing for the first time at the Queen’s Club Championships, the top-seeded Alcaraz came from a set down Tuesday to win 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) against lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech — a No. 83-ranked Frenchman who only found out he was playing following the withdrawal of Arthur Fils a couple of hours before the match.
“It has been a really tough match,” Alcaraz said. “It was really difficult for me at the beginning to adapt my tennis, my game, to the grass.”
Alcaraz faced difficulties in dealing with the tall Rinderknech’s big serve and net coverage in what was the No. 2-ranked Spaniard’s seventh career match on grass, and first away from the All England Club.
Alcaraz rallied from going down a break early in the third set and dominated the tiebreaker, which started with an epic point that saw Alcaraz tumble to the ground after racing to the net to hit a cross-court winner.
The fourth point, which put Alcaraz 3-1 ahead, was also memorable because of his outrageous lob on the run that landed on Rinderknech’s baseline and set up another forehand winner. Alcaraz then converted his third match point.
Boulter loses in 1st round of Birmingham Classic, two days after winning her 1st WTA title
BIRMINGHAM, England — Britain’s Katie Boulter couldn’t bring along her title-winning form to the Birmingham Classic.
Two days after winning a first WTA title at the Nottingham Open, Boulter lost in the first round of another grass-court event on home soil, falling 7-5, 7-5 to Lin Zhu of China.
Fellow Briton Jodie Burrage was the runner-up in Nottingham and also lost early in Birmingham, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 to compatriot Harriet Dart.
Second-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia beat Linda Noskova 6-2, 5-7, 6-1, while top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova’s first-round match with Cristina Bucsa was held over until Wednesday.
Russian player Anastasia Potapova beat Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-4. They also met in March at the Miami Open, where Kostyuk declined to shake Potapova’s hand after losing as the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spilled over into tennis.
Hurkacz needs 2 hours to beat Eubanks to start Halle Open title defense
HALLE, Germany — Hubert Hurkacz withstood a strong challenge from American Christopher Eubanks before starting his Halle Open title defense with a 6-4, 6-7 (11), 6-3 win on Tuesday.
The sixth-seeded Polish player hit 22 aces and needed more than two hours to overcome the 77th-ranked Eubanks. Hurkacz next faces Tallon Griekspoor at the grass-court tournament.
Griekspoor defeated Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena 6-2, 7-5.
Third-seeded Andrey Rublev defeated Wu Yibing 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2 to set up a second-round meeting with German wild-card entry Yannick Hanfmann.
Fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner defeated Richard Gasquet 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 and home favorite Alexander Zverev beat Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4.
Alexander Bublik, Roberto Bautista Agut and Lorenzo Sonego also advanced.
Yankees say Aaron Judge appears to respond to second toe injection
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge appears to be responding to a second platelet-rich plasma injection to his right big toe yet has not resumed baseball activities.
Judge was hurt June 3 when he ran into a wall while making a catch at Dodger Stadium. The Yankees announced the first injection on June 6 and said Judge had another last Thursday.
“I’m encouraged by what I’m seeing,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Tuesday’s series opener against Seattle. “He’s been slowly doing better and able to do more things, but do feel like hopefully that was the start of him really starting to make some real progress.”
Boone said the swelling subsided and Judge is able to do more activity on the toe while keeping balanced.
Judge is the reigning AL MVP after setting an AL record with 62 home runs last year. He is hitting .291 with 19 homers and 40 RBIs, and the Yankees are 8-14 with Judge on the injured list and 31-19 when he has been available. They have lost eight of 12 since the latest injury.
Guardians starter Triston McKenzie shut down with sprained elbow ligament
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians starter Triston McKenzie will be shut down for up to six weeks — and possibly longer — with an elbow sprain that may yet require surgery.
McKenzie was placed on the 15-day injured list over the weekend with a strained ulnar collateral ligament. Guardians team physician Dr. Mark Schickendantz evaluated McKenzie at the Cleveland Clinic and advised he not throw for an extended period.
McKenzie, who missed the season’s first two months with a shoulder strain, will seek a second opinion with the team’s blessing.
“There may be a slightly different opinion than we have, we’ll see,” manager Terry Francona said Tuesday before the Guardians opened a three-game series against Oakland. “But that’s kind of where we are now. And when we have more information we will certainly share it.”
McKenzie’s injury is the latest for the defending AL Central champions, who are also without starter Cal Quantrill because of a shoulder strain.
Victor Wembanyama throws out ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium ahead of NBA draft
NEW YORK — Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-plus French player expected to be taken by San Antonio with the first pick in the NBA draft this week, threw out a wild ceremonial first pitch before the New York Yankees played the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.
He wore a pinstriped jersey with “New York” across the chest rather than the traditional interlocking “NY,” and he had Joe DiMaggio’s No. 5 on the back. Standing on the rubber, he fired the ball in the dirt, well wide of the plate to the first-base side.
The 19-year-old spent this past season with Metropolitans 92 in the French league. The NBA lists his height as 7-4. He has said 7-3 and some internet sites show 7-5.
The NBA draft is Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Girgensons gets a 1-year, $2.5 million contract to return to the Sabres for a 10th season
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Forward Zemgus Girgensons is returning to the Buffalo Sabres for a 10th season after signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract Tuesday.
The 29-year-old Girgensons is the team’s longest-serving active player and was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next month.
Despite extending their NHL-record postseason drought to a 12th consecutive season, the Sabres had 42 wins, their most since 2010-11, the last time they made the playoffs. Buffalo finished 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, falling two points short of making the playoffs.
Girgensons, who is from Latvia, was selected by the Sabres in the first round of the 2012 draft, and he has established himself as a valuable checking-line forward.
