Clippers’ Norman Powell out indefinitely with foot injury
LOS ANGELES — Newly acquired Norman Powell is out indefinitely for the Los Angeles Clippers with a broken bone in his left foot.
The team said Sunday that he fractured the medial sesamoid bone in his foot in Thursday’s loss at Dallas and no surgery is planned at this time.
Powell joins injured All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the sidelines. Leonard has yet to play this season while recovering from offseason surgery on a torn ACL and George hurt his right elbow in December. Leonard and George attended Sunday’s Super Bowl in Inglewood together.
Powell got hurt in his third game with the team when Maxi Kleber stepped on his foot.
Russian skater Valieva cleared to compete at Olympics
BEIJING — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women’s figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport released its ruling less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that lasted into early Monday morning that the 15-year-old Valieva, the favorite for the women’s individual gold, does not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full investigation. The court gave her a favorable decision in part because she was a minor or “protected person” and was subject to different rules from an adult athlete.
“The panel considered that preventing the athlete to compete at the Olympics would cause her irreparable harm in the circumstances,” CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb said.
Now, Valieva and her fellow Russian skaters can aim for the first podium sweep of women’s figure skating in Olympic history. The event starts with the short program Tuesday and concludes Thursday with the free skate.
Shortly after the decision, Valieva skated in her allotted practice time slot.
The CAS panel also cited fundamental issues of fairness in its ruling, the fact she tested clean in Beijing and that there were “serious issues of untimely notification” of her positive test.
Valieva tested positive for the heart drug trimetazidine on Dec. 25 at the Russian nationals but the result from a Swedish lab didn’t come to light until a week ago, after she helped the Russian Olympic Committee win the team gold.
The reason for the six-week delay in Sweden is unclear, though Russian officials have suggested it was partly because of a January surge in omicron variant COVID-19 cases, which affected staffing at the lab.
The Russian anti-doping agency (RUSADA) immediately suspended her, then lifted the ban a day later, putting into limbo the awarding of the medals. The IOC and others appealed and an expedited hearing was held Sunday night. Valieva testified via video conference.
Athletes under 16 like Valieva have more rights under anti-doping rules and typically aren’t held responsible for taking banned substances. The focus of any future investigation will home in on her personal team - coaches, doctors, nutritionists, etc.
Bucks’ Connaughton to undergo surgery for hand injury
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks3are optimistic that guard Pat Connaughton will return before the end of the regular season as he prepares to undergo surgery on his broken right hand.
Connaughton suffered the injury Thursday while fouling Chris Paul on a drive to the basket late in the third quarter of a 131-107 loss at Phoenix. The Bucks later confirmed he had a fourth metacarpal fracture on his right hand.
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Sunday that Connaughton would be undergoing surgery. Budenholzer also expressed confidence that Connaughton will be available before the end of the regular season.
Connaughton, 29, is scoring a career-high 10.1 points per game this season. The 6-foot-5 guard also is averaging 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 27 minutes.
The injury to Connaughton and the trade of Donte DiVincenzo hinders the Bucks’ backcourt depth. The Bucks dealt DiVincenzo to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday as part of a four-team trade in which they acquired veteran center Serge Ibaka from the Los Angeles Clippers.
Marino drops out of Olympic big air contest, Anderson falls
BEIJING — Slopestyle silver medalist Julia Marino of the United States has dropped out of the Olympic snowboard big air contest after a fall in practice while teammate Jamie Anderson fell during her first two runs and won’t qualify for the big air finals.
The 24-year-old Marino was set to jump 23rd in the 30-snowboarder field during qualifying Monday, just ahead of 2018 gold medalist Anna Gasser of Austria. It was a surprise when she didn’t appear.
Team USA snowboarding said in a statement that Marino fell during practice a few days ago and is “prioritizing her health.”
Marino’s scratch appears to have been a late decision. The Connecticut resident shared video of herself practicing at Big Air Shougang on Instagram about 12 hours before qualifying began, encouraging followers to tune in.
Anderson, a 31-year-old from California, won silver in big air and gold in slopestyle at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, defending her slopestyle title from Sochi in 2014.
Top-seeded Ruud beats Schwartzman to win Argentina Open
BUENOS AIRES — Casper Ruud of Norway beat home-crowd favorite Diego Schwartzman 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to win his second Argentina Open.
“It feels very good to have the trophy back in my hands,” said Ruud, who was the tournament’s top seed and won the first of his six professional titles at the 2020 Argentina Open. Ruud is No. 8 in the world.
About 5,000 fans came to the court to support Schwartzman, an Argentinian who is ranked No. 15 in the world and won last year’s Argentina Open.
Schwartzman pushed Ruud to win the first set. But Ruud’s power and precision prevailed from the second set on. The match was 2 hours and 34 minutes long under blazing sun.
The 23-year-old Norwegian has never lost at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club, holding a record of 9 wins and 0 losses.
Ruud overcame Spain’s Roberto Carballés Baena and Argentinians Federico Coria and Federico Delbonis to reach the final. Schwartzman bested Spain’s Jaume Munar, Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo and Italy’s Sonego to play the decider in Buenos Aires.
