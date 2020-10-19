Mojave Elks Lodge hosting free-throw contest
The Mojave Elks Lodge will be hosting the Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest on Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.
The scholarship program is for youth ages 8 to 13 and will be held at the new patio at the Mojave Elks Lodge.
Participants should bring their own basketball, although one will be provided if they don’t have one, and will be required to wear a mask when not shooting.
E-mail kpw.elks@gmail.com or call the lodge office at (661) 824-2240 to pre-register.
Time will be provided to help ensure safer distances.
The child’s name, age, parent or guardian name and a phone number, to coordinate schedule, will be required for preregistration.
Email questions to kpw.elks@gmail.com or visit their website, Mojaveelks.com, to learn more information.
The program has been held for almost 50 years and is dedicated to providing contestants an opportunity to build character and develop skills that aid them in achieving school and life success.
Learn more about the program at www.elks.org/hoopshoot/.
Mickelson wins in Richmond to go 2 for 2 on senior tour
RICHMOND, Va. — Phil Mickelson likes to play aggressively and found the PGA Tour Champions’ stop at The Country Club of Virginia the perfect place to begin his preparations for the Masters.
Bombing drives like he will have to do against the younger set on the PGA Tour, Mickelson shot a 7-under 65 and became the third player — and second this year — to win his first two starts on the tour for players 50 and older. He slammed the door on Mike Weir with a back-nine surge Sunday in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.
“It’s fun for me to come out here and play well and this is a good start for me as I try to build a little bit of momentum heading to Augusta in about a month,” Mickelson said.
He finished at 17-under 199, one off the event record set by Miguel Angel Jimenez last year.
“I put a new driver into play this week, trying to get a little more pop, a little more carry. It was a little wayward at times, but it was also effective in allowing me to play this course the way I wanted to, which was aggressively,” Mickelson said.
Mickelson beat fellow left-hander and second-round leader Weir by three strokes. The fellow rookie closed with a 71 and said he would have contended had he putted better.
“I haven’t been in this position in a while, but I felt very confident,” the Canadian said. “I hit one poor tee shot on No. 7. Outside of that, I played really well and just didn’t get anything really out of it.”
AP Top 25: Clemson remains overwhelming No. 1 over Alabama
Clemson easily held off Alabama on Sunday to retain the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll, extending its longest run atop the poll to seven weeks.
The Crimson Tide ran away from Georgia on Saturday night to make the case to be No. 1, but it wasn’t enough to topple the Tigers.
Clemson defended its turf with a historic blowout against Georgia Tech. The 66-point rout was the largest ever in an Atlantic Coast Conference football game. Clemson received 54 first-place votes out of 62 from the panel of sports writers and broadcasters.
The Crimson Tide got the remaining eight first-place votes. Notre Dame moved up to a season-high No. 3, No. 4 Georgia dropped one spot and Ohio State moved up to No. 5 a week before the Big Ten starts playing.
Clemson has been No. 1 since the preseason. The Tigers have been top-ranked 23 times in school history but never more than five times in a season before this year.
North Carolina took a big fall, dropping nine spots to No. 14 after losing at Florida State.
Oklahoma State is No. 6, with Texas A&M, Penn State, Cincinnati and Florida rounding out the top 10.
Phillies pitching coach Bryan Price is retiring
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Phillies pitching coach Bryan Price is retiring from a full-time coaching capacity.
The 58-year-old Price spent one season with the Phillies. Under Price, the starters improved their ERA from 4.64 in 2019 to 4.08 this season.
“Bryan provided a trusted voice and had a major impact on our pitchers this season,” Phillies interim general manager Ned Rice said in a statement. “We wish Bryan nothing but the best in his retirement and thank him for his contributions this past season.”
Price previously managed the Cincinnati Reds for five seasons from 2014-18. He was a pitching coach for Seattle, Arizona and Cincinnati.
The Phillies will have their fifth pitching coach in five seasons in 2021. Chris Young (2019), Rick Kranitz (2018) and Bob McClure (2017) preceded Price.
Steve Torrence beats father Billy in Top Fuel final in Texas
ENNIS, Texas — Steve Torrence powered past father Billy Torrence on Sunday in the Top Final final on their home track in the AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals.
Points leader Steve Torrence won for the second time in three years at Texas Motorplex, finishing at 3.716 seconds at 328.78 mph in the final. The two-time defending series champion has four victories this year and 40 overall.
“Going into the final, you’re racing your dad and that car is bad to the bone,” he said. “He’s done a great job driving and I didn’t know what was going to happen. You’re worried about getting there first and it was just an unbelievable weekend for our team. To represent Texas and put both cars in the final round, you can’t have a better weekend than that.”
Jack Beckman won in Funny Car, Matt Hartford in Pro Stock and Jerry Savoie in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the ninth of 11 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.
Beckman extended Don Schumacher Racing’s class winning streak to 12, racing to third victory of the year and 33rd overall. He beat Matt Hagan in the final with a 3.908 at 328.46 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.
Hartford won for the first time this year and third overall, topping Greg Anderson with a 6.625 at 206.39 in Chevrolet Camaro .
Savoie won for the first time since the event last year. He had a 6.910 at 191.16 on a Suzuki to edge Joey Gladstone.
Purdue: Football coach Brohm tests positive for COVID-19
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm has tested positive for the coronavirus, the school announced Sunday.
Brohm is awaiting a second test to confirm the initial result and is isolating at his home, Purdue’s athletic department said in a statement.
He is expected to speak with reporters during his regularly scheduled Zoom call Monday morning.
The Boilermakers are scheduled to host Iowa in their season opener Saturday when the Big Ten Conference begins its virus-delayed, eight-game, conference-only season.
Other major-college football coaches known to have tested positive for COVID-19 include Florida’s Dan Mullen, Alabama’s Nick Saban, Florida State’s Mike Norvell, Arizona’s Kevin Sumlin and Kansas’ Les Miles. Saban was cleared to coach the Crimson Tide on Saturday, three days after a false positive test.
Marlins, Jeter part with exec Michael Hill after 19 seasons
MIAMI — Miami Marlins executive Michael Hill’s 19-season tenure with the franchise has ended.
Hill was president of baseball operations for the past six years and provided continuity after a 2017 change in ownership, but his contract expired and he will not be back next season, CEO Derek Jeter said Sunday.
Hill joined the Marlins’ front office in 2002, and the next year they won the World Series. But this year’s 31-29 finish was their first above .500 since 2009, and they made the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.
Hill helped steer the Marlins through a coronavirus outbreak that nearly derailed their season. The Marlins beat the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card round of the playoffs before being eliminated by Atlanta and exceeded all outside expectations with a young, patchwork roster one year after losing 105 games.
Hill was general manager for six seasons before becoming president of baseball operations. He worked for three years in the Jeter regime as the organization underwent heavy turnover.
Hill had a hand in the record $325 million, 13-year contract Giancarlo Stanton signed with the Marlins in 2014. He later was involved in trading Stanton and All-Stars Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna, Dee Gordon and J.T. Realmuto as the Marlins rebuilt from the farm system up under Jeter.
