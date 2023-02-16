Defenseman Mikey Anderson signs 8-year extension with Kings
LOS ANGELES — Defenseman Mikey Anderson signed an eight-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.
The extension, which lasts through the 2030-31 season, has an average annual value of $4.125 million.
Anderson has appeared in all 55 games for the Kings this season and has career highs in assists (11), points (13) and plus-minus (plus-10) while averaging 21:49 on ice per game.
“We’re excited to have a player of Mikey Anderson’s caliber signed to the Kings long-term,” Kings vice president and general manager Rob Blake said in a statement. “Mikey has not only developed into a trusted, shut-down player on the ice, but a well-respected individual in the room that we envision continuing to grow into our leadership core.”
Anderson was a fourth-round selection by the Kings in the 2017 draft. After two seasons of playing collegiately at Minnesota-Duluth, he made his NHL debut with the Kings on Feb. 29, 2020.
Manfred: MLB prepared for whatever happens with Diamond Sports Group
PHOENIX — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said the league is prepared for whatever happens with Diamond Sports Group after the financially troubled parent company of 19 Bally Sports regional networks skipped about $140 million in interest payments due Wednesday.
The missed payments started a 30-day grace period that could be the prelude to a bankruptcy filing, possibly leading to changes in how televised games are made available to viewers.
“The company intends to use the 30-day grace period to continue progressing its ongoing discussions with creditors and other key stakeholders regarding potential strategic alternatives and deleveraging transactions to best position Diamond Sports Group for the future,” Diamond said in a statement.
Diamond is a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., and its regional networks broadcast games of 14 Major League Baseball, 16 NBA and 12 NHL teams.
Manfred said Diamond has told MLB it intends to pay its baseball teams, but he called it an “unfolding story” that could change.
“We are prepared no matter what happens with respect to Diamond to make sure the games are available to fans in their local markets,” he said. “We think it will be both linear in the traditional cable bundle and digitally on our own platforms, but that remains to be seen.”
Diamond said as of Sept. 30 it had debt of $8.674 billion. It has nearly $1 billion in rights payments, mostly to baseball teams, due in the first quarter this year.
“Our Bally RSNs have been negatively impacted by elevated levels of subscriber erosion which we believe was influenced in part by shifting consumer behaviors resulting from media fragmentation, the current economic environment and related uncertainties,” Diamond said in its financial statement for the quarter ending Sept. 30. “These factors are expected to have a negative impact on future projected revenues and margins of our Bally RSNs.”
Shiffrin splits with longtime coach Mike Day during worlds
MERIBEL, France — American skier Mikaeala Shiffrin has decided to split from her longtime head coach, Mike Day, during the middle of the world championships.
“After working with Mike Day for seven seasons, I’ve decided to move forward with new leadership on my team for the next phase of my career,” Shiffrin said in a statement released by the U.S. ski team Wednesday. “I want to thank Mike and acknowledge all of his work and dedication over the last several years.”
The announcement was made a day before Shiffrin was due to compete in the giant slalom at worlds.
She already won a silver medal in super-G last week before leaving Meribel for some off-site training.
Shiffrin is also in the middle of a record-breaking season on the World Cup circuit, having eclipsed Lindsey Vonn’s record of 82 World Cup wins among women and moved within one victory of Ingemar Stenmark’s overall mark of 86 wins.
Alex Ovechkin away from Capitals due to death of his father
Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin says his father, Mikhail, has died at age 71.
Ovechkin delivered the news Wednesday on social media along with family photos and video.
“Today my father passed away,” Ovechkin posted in Russian on his Instagram account. “I thank everyone for their support but ask that you be understanding and not disturb my family at such a hard time for us! Thank you.”
Ovechkin left the Capitals on Tuesday to tend to what the team called a family health matter regarding a loved one. Coach Peter Laviolette said he expected Ovechkin to be gone for at least the rest of the week and away for the foreseeable future.
Nationals’ Strasburg doesn’t report following setback
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg did not report with other pitchers to spring training on Wednesday after a recent setback in his comeback from a 2021 operation to correct thoracic outlet syndrome.
Strasburg, 34, had a nerve-related setback in a recent bullpen session, MLB.com reported. He made only one start in 2022, giving up seven runs in 4.2 innings in a loss at Miami on June 9. His history of health problems created an uncertain outlook for his chances to return to the rotation in 2023.
Strasburg has thrown a total of 31.1 innings across just eight starts over the past three seasons. He had carpal tunnel surgery in 2020, then needed an operation to correct thoracic outlet syndrome in 2021.
In 2019, his last season in which he made more than five starts, Strasburg was 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA in 33 starts. He won two games and was named MVP of the Nationals’ World Series win over the Houston Astros.
Strasburg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 amateur draft, is 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA and is a three-time All-Star with Washington.
New Mexico State AD gets vote of confidence after hoops shutdown
New Mexico State’s chancellor expressed his confidence in athletic director Mario Moccia on Wednesday, less than a week after the school’s most high-profile sports program — the men’s basketball team — was shut down for what the chancellor said was a culture of bad behavior, egregious violations of the student code of conduct and other “despicable acts.”
In addition to backing Moccia, chancellor Dan Arvizu said at a news conference that he was confident the behavior that led to the cancellation of the season and firing of head coach Greg Heiar was not reflective of the athletic department or the school overall.
“Our review indicates that this culture of bad behavior is contained within the basketball program,” Arvizu said.
He was speaking less than 24 hours after firing Heiar, whose program was sunk by a pair of scandals, both of which are subject to ongoing investigations. The latest was the hazing allegations reported to campus police last week by a player who said three teammates ganged up on him and attacked him in the team locker room.
That came less than three months after the fatal shooting of a student at rival University of New Mexico in November. Surveillance video of the shooting shows New Mexico State player Mike Peake being shot at by that student, then responding by shooting the student as they ran through an apartment parking lot. Peake has been suspended from school but not charged in the incident.
Arvizu said the shooting, which had roots in a fight that Peake and others were involved in at an Aggies football game a month earlier, is still under investigation. He said players who are under investigation could be suspended from school, suspended from basketball or exonerated.
At a board of regents meeting held shortly after the fatal shooting, chair Ammu Devasthali said guns are not permitted on the university campus or on university trips.
Rangers hold deGrom out of 1st spring workout with tightness
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom was held out of the first spring training workout for the Texas Rangers on Wednesday because their top free-agent acquisition felt some tightness in his left side.
Each of deGrom’s past two seasons with the New York Mets were shortened substantially by injuries, but Rangers general manager Chris Young insisted the decision to hold out deGrom was precautionary. It was an unusually chilly day in Arizona and some fields were slick from overnight rain.
“It’s as much about it being Day 1 of spring training as anything,” Young said. “He’s been throwing. His arm feels great.”
Young said deGrom, who signed a $185 million, five-year deal in December, wanted to participate in the first workout of spring training. The GM said deGrom has already thrown about six bullpens. He felt tightness after his latest bullpen a few days ago.
“Nothing major, but having him come in today with the weather conditions, I made the decision that we’re going to hold him off from throwing for a day or two until we can treat him and things return to normal,” said Young, a former big league pitcher. “We wanted to make sure that we play things slowly.”
The 34-year-old deGrom spent the first nine years of his big league career with the Mets.
Jewel, Post Malone, Vin Diesel to perform at All-Star Game
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah native and Grammy nominee Jewel, along with Post Malone and actors Vin Diesel and Ben Affleck, will be among the performers at this weekend’s NBA All-Star events in Salt Lake City.
Jewel will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the All-Star Game on Sunday, Diesel will be welcoming fans and Post Malone will perform a medley after LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo draft their teams for the game.
The halftime show will feature three Nigerian artists — Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer Burna Boy, Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated singer Tems and rapper Rema — doing an Afrobeats-themed performance.
Once the halftime show ends, the NBA will host a celebration commemorating James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar earlier this month to become the league’s career scoring leader.
Jully Black will sing the Canadian national anthem before the game.
Affleck, who stars in the upcoming film “Air” — the story about how Sonny Vaccaro signed Michael Jordan to a Nike deal — will introduce the teams before the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night.
Utah-based group The Bonner Family will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the Rising Stars game on Friday, then again on Saturday — along with “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” sometimes referred to as the Black national anthem — at the NBA HBCU Classic college basketball game between Southern and Grambling State.
Minnesota to host 1st World Cup XC ski event in US since ‘01
Three-time Olympic cross-country skiing medalist Jessie Diggins can’t wait to show off Minnesota to her competitors.
To the world, too.
U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced Wednesday that Diggins’ home state of Minnesota will host a World Cup cross country ski event next February, giving the Americans a rare home-course advantage. This marks the first World Cup event the U.S. has hosted in the sport since 2001. The races will be held at Wirth Park in Minneapolis.
“This will be huge,” Diggins said of bringing a sport that’s European-event heavy to the state known as the “Land of 10,000 Lakes.”
“This will be the first time we’re able to show all the people who believe in us, who are passionate about cross-country skiing, who are getting involved in the sport — this is our chance to show them what it looks like and to share that energy with them,” Diggins added. “It’s really going to inspire a lot of people.”
A World Cup stop in Minnesota was originally scheduled to take place in March 2020. But just days before the races were to take place the event was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, it’s slated to be back on the schedule for President’s Day weekend (Feb. 17-19, 2024), pending International Ski Federation confirmation. It’s being hosted by the ski team, along with nonprofit organizations the Loppet Foundation and Share Winter Foundation.
“We know that this event will be a huge success and allow our athletes to showcase their incredible talent in front of a community that has always supported this sport, and inspire the next generation of cross country skiers,” president and CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard Sophie Goldschmidt said.
Michael Jordan donates $10M to Make-A-Wish for 60th birthday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday on Friday by making a $10 million donation to Make-A-Wish.
It is the largest donation ever received from an individual in the organization’s 43-year history.
Jordan’s hope is that his decision to celebrate his birthday by donating to Make-A-Wish will inspire others to help fulfill the wishes of the kids still waiting for their wishes to come true.
“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” Jordan said in a news release. “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration.”
Jordan, now the owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, first supported Make-A-Wish in 1989.
He has granted hundreds of wishes to children all over the world and remains one of the most requested celebrity wish-granters. He was named Make-A-Wish Chief Wish Ambassador in 2008 for what the organization called the “life-changing impacts he has had on wish kids and their families.”
“I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true,” Jordan said.
NBA’s Bryn Forbes arrested on family violence charge
SAN ANTONIO — Bryn Forbes, an NBA free agent who has played for four teams over seven seasons, was arrested early Wednesday on a family violence charge in San Antonio, police records show.
Forbes, who was released last week by the Minnesota Timberwolves, was arrested on suspicion of assault with bodily injury, a misdemeanor, after a verbal argument with a female companion turned physical, according to police records.
Forbes was arrested at 5 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in north-central San Antonio. He was taken to the Bexar County Jail, where bail had not been set.
Jail records don’t list a lawyer who can speak on Forbes’ behalf.
According to a police report, Forbes had an argument with a woman he is dating. Forbes struck the woman several times after the couple arrived home, according to the report. The San Antonio Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to assist the woman.
The case remains under investigation.
Forbes, a 29-year-old father of two, played seven seasons in the NBA after going undrafted in 2016. He played at Cleveland State and Michigan State before the NBA.
Forbes signed as a free agent and played his first four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. He joined the Milwaukee Bucks as a free agent in 2021 but returned to the Spurs the following season before being traded to the Denver Nuggets midway through that season.
Forbes signed with Minnesota in July, but the Timberwolves waived him last week to clear a roster spot after acquiring Mike Conley Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a trade that sent D’Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Longtime Steelers assistant John Mitchell retiring at 71
PITTSBURGH — Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach John Mitchell retired on Wednesday after nearly three decades with the club.
The 71-year-old Mitchell won two Super Bowl rings in 29 seasons with the Steelers after first joining Bill Cowher’s staff in 1994 as a defensive line coach. Mike Tomlin retained Mitchell when he replaced Cowher in 2007 then promoted Mitchell to assistant head coach in 2017.
Mitchell, the longest-tenured coach on Pittsburgh’s staff by a wide margin, played an integral role in putting together defensive fronts that helped the Steelers win four AFC championships and a pair of Super Bowl titles in 2005 and 2008.
“He has coached some of the best players in this franchise’s illustrious history, and each one of them, to a man, would tell you their success was a direct result of not only Mitch’s coaching acumen, but also his mentorship, leadership and character,” Tomlin said in a statement.
Mitchell, a native of Mobile, Alabama, made history when he became the first Black player to play in a game at the University of Alabama in 1971.
He later became the first Black coach at the school shortly after graduating, starting a 50-year career on the sideline that included a stop at LSU, where he became the first Black defensive coordinator in Southeastern Conference history in 1990.
Ohio State cancels home-and-home series with Washington
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State said Wednesday it has canceled a home-and-home football series with Washington that was scheduled for 2024 and 2025.
Ohio State initiated the move and will pay a $500,000 cancellation penalty to Washington, a Pac-12 member, by February 2025, athletic director Gene Smith said. The cancellation will allow the Big Ten program to add an eighth nonconference home game in both the 2024 and ‘25 seasons.
“I have the utmost respect for the University of Washington and for Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen, and this was a very difficult call to make,” Smith said.
Ohio State’s 2024 schedule won’t be formally announced until October. It could include a conference game against new members UCLA or USC when they jump from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten that fall.
The expanded 12-team College Football Playoff also begins with the 2024 season.
Panthers add Parks Frazier as passing game coordinator
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have hired Parks Frazier as their passing game coordinator.
The 31-year-old Frazier was part of Frank Reich’s staff with the Indianapolis Colts since 2018, where he served as assistant quarterbacks coach.
The Panthers also announced they have retained special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, offensive line coach James Campden and assistant offensive line coach Robert Kuglar and hired Jonathan Cooley as their secondary/cornerbacks coach. Cooley previously worked with recently hired Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero when he was with the Los Angeles Rams.
The Panthers have filled most of the majority of their coaching positions with the exception of offensive coordinator.
Texas prosecutor drops domestic violence case against Beard
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas prosecutor on Wednesday moved to dismiss a felony domestic violence case against former Texas basketball coach Chris Beard, in part because of the alleged victim’s wishes not to prosecute.
Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said that “after a careful and thorough review of the evidence” and considering the wishes of Randi Trew, Beard’s fiancée, his office determined the charge of assault by strangulation/suffocation-family violence could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
Beard was arrested Dec. 12 after Trew called 911 and told officers that Beard strangled, bit and hit her during a confrontation in his home. She later said Beard didn’t choke her, and that he defended himself from her. She added that she never intended him to be arrested and prosecuted.
“Everyone knows that Coach Beard has maintained his absolute innocence since the moment he was arrested,” said Perry Minton, Beard’s attorney. “Additionally, this district attorney has a well-earned reputation for being very tough regarding domestic violence cases. The fact that Mr. Garza’s review resulted in this determination so quickly says a lot. We are very pleased.”
The Associated Press does not typically identify alleged victims of sexual abuse or domestic violence, but Trew issued a public statement on Dec. 23 about Beard’s arrest and their fight that night, disputing several elements of the initial police account.
The third-degree felony charge carried a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison if prosecutors had pressed the case to conviction.
USA Hockey extends executive director Pat Kelleher
COLORADO Springs, Colo. — USA Hockey has given executive director Pat Kelleher a multiyear contract extension.
President Mike Trimboli on Wednesday announced the extension, which keeps a hockey lifer in charge of the day-to-day operations of the organization.
“Pat’s steady leadership, including through the extraordinary times of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a key reason for the continued strength of our organization,” Trimboli said in a statement. “His roots in the sport are deep and he brings a unique perspective, background and skill set that we’re extremely fortunate to have in guiding the organization.”
Kelleher has been in the job since June 2017. USA Hockey says Kelleher has advanced diversity and inclusion initiatives and has been a champion for player safety.
The Belmont, Massachusetts, native who graduated from Brown University was ranked in 16th by The Hockey News on its most recent list of 100 people of power and influence in hockey.
USA Hockey, the national governing body for the sport, has grown to over a million players, coaches, officials and volunteers.
Clevinger reports as MLB probes domestic violence charges
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Mike Clevinger has reported to the Chicago White Sox for spring training, joining his new team amid an ongoing investigation by Major League Baseball into allegations of domestic violence.
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn told reporters on Wednesday the team’s “only option” was to allow the right-hander to come to camp while awaiting results of MLB’s investigation.
The 32-year-old Clevinger finalized a $12 million, one-year contract with Chicago in December. MLB’s probe predates his agreement with the White Sox.
In an Instagram post on Jan. 24, Olivia Finestead said she is the mother of Clevinger’s child and alleged he fathered two other children who were not hers. She posted a photo of marks on her body with accompanying words that alleged the injuries were “from when he threw an iPad at me pregnant” and “finally left when he strangled me.”
“Mike Clevinger,” she added, “you really deserve hell I’ve kept quiet now for almost a year and you continue to covertly abuse your infant.” She said Clevinger “threw chew spit on our baby.”
Jay Reisinger, a lawyer for Clevinger, issued a statement last month that said, “Mike emphatically denies the accusations made by Ms. Finestead.” The statement said Clevinger “has never harmed Ms. Finestead or his daughter.”
The Associated Press typically does not identify victims of domestic violence or sexual assault unless they agree to be named or come forward publicly with their allegations, as Finestead has.
Hahn told reporters Wednesday the team had no way of knowing about MLB’s investigation “without someone being in violation” of the domestic abuse policy’s confidentiality clause.
Hahn also said “there was no indication of anything close to what is being alleged in this guy’s background.”
Sweden emerges as sudden front-runner to host 2030 Olympics
GENEVA — Sweden emerging as the front-runner in a troubled search for a 2030 Olympics host is as much a surprise in Stockholm as elsewhere.
The year started with Sweden not on the radar of a Winter Games race where longtime favorite Sapporo faded during a criminal investigation of alleged bribery linked to the recent Tokyo Olympics. Salt Lake City is targeting 2034.
In Sweden, memories are also fresh of a bruising loss for Stockholm-Are against Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo in the 2026 Olympics vote — the Nordic country’s eighth beaten candidate for the Winter Games.
The picture changed when Swedish officials met last month in Switzerland with International Olympic Committee leaders who faced uncertainty and time running out to find a 2030 host.
“We had a meeting in Lausanne in mid-January after the holidays,” Swedish Olympic official Hans von Uthmann told The Associated Press on Thursday. “On our journey back we realized, ‘Hey, there really is an opening.’”
Urging caution just one week after the Sweden Olympic Committee formally announced its interest, Von Uthmann said there is a June target to complete a feasibility study he is overseeing to reboot most of the 2026 plan.
Still, it could be Sweden’s for the taking if it can revive most of the 2026 plan and persuade more lawmakers and voters for support.
