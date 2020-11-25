Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda’s condition improves
FULLERTON — Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda’s condition has improved while he remains hospitalized in Southern California.
Los Angeles Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener said Tuesday that the team’s 93-year-old former manager has been taking online calls from former players and coaches at a hospital in Orange County. Lasorda lives in Fullerton. The team first announced he was hospitalized on Nov. 15.
Lasorda attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.
Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and ‘88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda. He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers the following month.
In 2000, Lasorda managed the U.S. Olympic baseball team to a gold medal at the Sydney Games.
In 2012, Lasorda was hospitalized in New York after having a heart attack.
USC stops training after positive COVID test
No. 19 Southern California has closed its training complex for the day after an unidentified player tested positive for COVID-19.
The unbeaten Trojans didn’t practice Tuesday and held their meetings virtually while awaiting test results for the rest of the program.
The positive player traveled with USC to Salt Lake City for its victory over Utah last weekend before testing positive Monday. The rest of the program tested negative Monday, and the Trojans are conducting contact tracing for the unidentified player, who is symptomatic and quarantined.
USC is 3-0 heading into its visit from Colorado (2-0) on Saturday at the Coliseum.
COVID-19 causes Gophers to cancel game with No. 18 Wisconsin
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is calling off its scheduled game Saturday at Wisconsin due to positive COVID-19 cases within its program, a move that likely knocks the 18th-ranked Badgers out of consideration for the Big Ten championship game.
Utah’s game with Arizona State scheduled for Sunday also was canceled because the Sun Devils still don’t have enough scholarship players after having numerous positive COVID-19 cases, including coach Herm Edwards. No. 24 Tulsa’s game Saturday against Houston also was postponed because of Houston’s COVID-19 issues.
The UAB-Southern Mississippi football game scheduled for Friday has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Golden Eagles’ program.
A total of 10 scheduled games this week involving Football Bowl Subdivision teams have been postponed or canceled.
The Minnesota-Wisconsin game and the Utah-Arizona State game won’t be rescheduled. Tulsa and Houston have no common open dates left and will only be able to make up the game if neither is in the American Athletic Conference championship game on Dec. 19.
Sports minister: Australian Open “most likely” to be delayed
MELBOURNE, Australia — The sports minister for Victoria state says the 2021 Australian Open in Melbourne will “most likely” be delayed by a week or two from its scheduled start of Jan. 18.
Martin Pakula also said negotiations between various levels of governments and tennis officials were close to a conclusion and that the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year was expected to go ahead.
“There’s a number of potential dates on the table. I’ve seen reports that suggest that it’s likely to be delayed by a week or two. I think that’s still most likely,” Pakula said Wednesday. “But it’s not the only option. As you know, the French Open was delayed by many months and Wimbledon didn’t occur at all.
“I still think it’s much more likely that it will be a shorter rather than longer delay. I don’t want to unduly repeat myself but these are very complex negotiations.”
Australian Open tournament director and Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley last weekend said the final dates should be confirmed within two weeks. The Australian Open is usually held in the last two weeks of January, which coincides with summer school holidays in Australia.
Seattle Sounders player tests positive for virus
The Seattle Sounders say a member of the club’s first-team roster has tested positive for COVID-19, but the team says all other players and staff have returned multiple negative tests and are without symptoms.
The team says the infected player was not a close contact of other members of Seattle’s roster or coaching staff, and the team’s medical personnel has determined the risk to the overall team has been managed. The Sounders say they have also determined this case is unrelated to a positive coronavirus case involving a member of the team’s support staff from a couple weeks ago.
The Sounders are scheduled to play Los Angeles FC in the first-round of the MLS playoffs on Tuesday night.
Ravens will conduct team activities virtually
The Baltimore Ravens will conduct all team activities virtually with time running out before their scheduled matchup against unbeaten Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night.
Running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, along with defensive tackle Brandon Williams, were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
In a statement Tuesday morning, the team said the on-field practice session was canceled “with the health and safety of players and staff remaining the highest priority.”
Agents: Ingram agrees to max deal extension with Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS — Restricted free agent Brandon Ingram has agreed to a five-year, $158 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Ingram’s agents, Jeff Schwartz and Jordan Gertler of Excel Sports Management, confirmed the deal on Tuesday to The Associated Press.
Ingram is the NBA’s reigning most improved player after averaging a team-high 23.8 points in his first season with the Pelicans.
The 23-year-old Ingram, a 2016 second overall draft choice by the Los Angeles Lakers, was dealt to New Orleans during the 2019 offseason as part of a blockbuster trade that sent perennial All-Star Anthony Davis to the Lakers. New Orleans also received guards Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart, as well as multiple draft picks in that deal.
The 6-foot-7 Ingram this season developed into an effective and reliable scorer from the perimeter as well as on dribble drives. He shot a career best 39.1% from 3-point range but also routinely finished above the rim in the free-flowing, up-tempo offense the Pelicans ran last season under previous coach Alvin Gentry.
UConn says positive test wasn’t from a player or a coach
STORRS, Conn. — UConn coach Geno Auriemma says he’s been trying to convince his team that despite having the start of its season postponed for an additional two weeks because of a positive coronavirus test, everything is going to be just fine.
“I’m sure there was a guy on the Titanic who was in charge of saying that,” Auriemma said Tuesday. “I just hope I’m not that guy.”
The Husky players are in quarantine for 14 days after someone in the program — not a player or a coach, according to Auriemma — tested positive on Monday for the novel coronavirus. The coaches are not isolating themselves because they did not have contact with the infected person, Auriemma said.
The positive test led to the third-ranked Huskies canceling their first four games and the subsequent cancellation of the entire Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge, the event that was to kick off their season on Saturday. That tournament was to feature UConn and No. 6 Mississippi State.
Bills-Broncos, Panthers-Packers set for Dec. 19 doubleheader
NEW YORK — The NFL has set its pairings for the league’s first Saturday doubleheader this season.
The Buffalo Bills will visit the Denver Broncos on Dec. 19 at 4:30 p.m. ET. That will be followed by the Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET in Week 15.
The NFL had five games to choose from for the first Saturday doubleheader with teams told only that they would play either Dec. 19 or Dec. 20 when the league announced schedules earlier this year. This decision now leaves Detroit-Tennessee, Jets-Rams and Texans-Colts all set to play Sunday, Dec. 20.
Cowboys cancel practice over medical issue involving staff
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice Tuesday after a non-coronavirus medical emergency involving their strength and conditioning coordinator.
The Cowboys said Markus Paul “experienced a medical emergency” Tuesday morning at the facility, where he was immediately treated by team medical personnel before being transported by ambulance to a hospital.
An update from the team later Tuesday said that “per the Paul family, Markus is in the process of undergoing further medical tests.” The Cowboys said additional information would be made available at the “appropriate time.”
Coach Mike McCarthy’s daily meeting with reporters was canceled, as were interviews with players.
The 54-year-old is a former NFL safety who played for the Chicago Bears (1989-93) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1993). He played in 71 games with 17 starts over those five seasons. He was a fourth-round draft pick out of Syracuse, where he was an AP All-American as a senior in 1998.
Paul is in his third season with the Dallas Cowboys staff, after previously being a strength and conditioning coach with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, New York Jets and 12 seasons with the New York Giants. He has been part of five Super Bowl championships, three with the Patriots and two with the Giants.
Heat, Adebayo agree on five-year, $163 million extension
MIAMI — Bam Adebayo came to the NBA with the goal of providing for his mother and changing her life.
His first contract took care of that.
And the way he sees it, his next contract sets his family up for generations.
Adebayo and the Miami Heat agreed on a five-year extension that will be worth at least $163 million, the team and Adebayo’s agent Alex Saratsis said Tuesday. The contract has not been signed and won’t be until Adebayo completes a physical, something that is likely to occur in the next few days.
Pelicans acquire Adams as final piece of 4-team Holiday deal
Veteran 7-foot NBA center Steven Adams has agreed to a two-year extension with the Pelicans following his trade to New Orleans as part of a four-team deal that also sent guard Jrue Holiday from the Pelicans to Milwaukee.
Adams’ extension is for $35 million, said a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial terms have not been announced.
The acquisition of Adams comes after Derrick Favors letf New Orleans in free agency for Utah, where he’s spent much of his career. Now the 265-pound Adams, known for his feisty play under the basket and aptitude for setting screens, will be creating room to operate on the offensive end for the likes of wing Brandon Ingram, forward Zion Williamson and guard Lonzo Ball.
Wolves finalize deal with Knicks for veteran forward Davis
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves acquired veteran forward Ed Davis from the New York Knicks for Jacob Evans III, Omari Spellman and a 2026 second-round draft pick in a trade finalized Tuesday.
The 31-year-old Davis has played in 668 regular-season games, with 96 starts, for six NBA teams. He has averaged 6.3 points and 6.6 rebounds during his career.
The 6-foot-9 Davis was drafted 13th overall in 2010 by the Toronto Raptors. He’ll help fill an opening at power forward created by the departure of James Johnson in the draft-night deal that brought point guard Ricky Rubio back to the Timberwolves.
Braves boost rotation, sign Morton for a year at $15 million
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves were looking for more than just experience and depth when they signed two-time All-Star Charlie Morton to a $15 million, one-year deal Tuesday.
As was the case when the Braves recently signed another veteran for the rotation, Drew Smyly, general manager Alex Anthopoulos sought a power arm to help push Atlanta to the World Series.
Morton, a 37-year-old right-hander, is returning to the Braves after helping Tampa Bay reach the World Series this season.
The Braves relied on their young starting pitchers to move within one game of the World Series this year, falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series.
In the wake of Thompson injury, Warriors add guard Wanamaker
SAN FRANCISCO — Free agent guard Brad Wanamaker has signed with the Golden State Warriors, giving the team additional depth in the wake of Klay Thompson’s Achilles injury that will sideline him all season.
The Warriors announced the deal Tuesday, two days after acquiring guard Kelly Oubre from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a trade for draft picks.
Thompson will miss the season after tearing his right Achilles tendon while playing a pickup game in Southern California last Wednesday. He already sat out the coronavirus-shortened season recovering from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee that he injured during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.
Wanamaker spent the past two seasons with Boston. He averaged 6.9 points, 2.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds while playing 19.3 minutes in 71 games with one start for the Celtics during 2019-20. He shot an NBA-best 92.6% from the free-throw line, making 126 of 136 shots.
Cowboys special teams player Gifford suspended 2 games
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys backup linebacker and special teams player Luke Gifford has been suspended two games without pay for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
While Gifford has played only one defensive snap this season, he has played 121 snaps on special teams with three tackles in the six games he has played for the Cowboys (3-7).
Gifford will miss games the next two Thursdays, the Thanksgiving Day game at home against Washington, and then a week later at Baltimore. He will be eligible to return to the active roster on Friday, Dec. 4, following the game against the Ravens.
2 NHL teams say several players tested positive
Two National Hockey League teams say multiple players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus while preparing for the new season.
The Columbus Blue Jackets said in an email to The Associated Press that “several” players recently tested positive and went into quarantine. The Vegas Golden Knights confirmed via email that four players recently tested positive, have been self-isolating and are recovering well.
Both clubs have closed off-ice facilities at their training centers as a precautionary measure and will keep them off-limits through the Thanksgiving holiday.
NHL facilities are open to players for voluntary workouts while the league and union hammer out a deal to begin the 2021 season. The sides have targeted a Jan. 1 start, though that is appearing more unlikely without an agreement in place.
Pats’ Burkhead confirms he’s out for season with knee injury
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots running back Rex Burkhead says his recent knee injury will keep him sidelined for the rest of the season.
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Burkhead wrote that he looks forward to “coming back better than ever in 2021.” The proclamation comes after he was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-20 loss at Houston following a knee-to-helmet collision with Texans cornerback Bradley Roby.
The rest of his Patriots teammates kneeled while Burkhead remained down on the field, in obvious pain. After stopping by the sideline medical tent, he left the field and did not return.
Browns CB Ward to miss time with calf injury
CLEVELAND — Browns starting cornerback Denzel Ward will likely miss a few weeks with a calf injury sustained in Sunday’s win over Philadelphia, a person familiar with his status told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Ward, who intercepted Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and had several pass breakups in the 22-17 win, underwent an MRI on Monday. The team is expected to provide an update on his condition later, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Browns have not released test results.
His loss is another significant blow to Cleveland’s defense, which will be without star end Myles Garrett again this week at Jacksonville as he recovers from COVID-19. Garrett tested positive for the virus last Friday, and it’s not known when he’ll return.
Juve, Barça, Chelsea, Sevilla advance in Champions League
Juventus, Barcelona, Chelsea and Sevilla all reached the knockout stage of the Champions League with two matches to spare on Tuesday.
Alvaro Morata scored in injury time to send Juventus through with a 2-1 win at home over Hungarian team Ferencváros, ensuring the Italian champions finished at least second in Group G.
Barcelona tops the group and booked its spot in the last 16 for the 17th straight season with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv despite the absence of Lionel Messi, Frenkie de Jong and a number of others.
Both Chelsea and Sevilla left it late to advance from Group E. Olivier Giroud came off the bench to score an injury-time header as Chelsea won 2-1 at Rennes, and Munir El Haddadi scored in the final minute of stoppage time as Sevilla defeated Russian newcomer Krasnodar 2-1 away.
Elsewhere, Erling Haaland maintained his remarkable scoring pace with two goals to put Borussia Dortmund in touch of reaching the last 16 with a 3-0 win at home over Club Brugge.
Salah available again for Liverpool in Champions League
LIVERPOOL, England — Mohamed Salah is available to play for Liverpool in the Champions League match against Atalanta on Wednesday after returning to training following repeated negative tests for the coronavirus.
The Egypt forward twice tested positive for COVID-19 during the international break and missed the 3-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.
Salah was back in training on Monday after a negative test for the virus, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp saying the player also has tested negative in UEFA checks.
Tokyo governor: Japan can host Olympics despite virus spike
TOKYO — Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike remains firm about being able to safely hold the Olympics next year despite growing concerns about Japan’s recent resurgence of COVID-19 infections.
Japan has experienced an uptick of the infections this month with a nationwide daily total exceeding 2,000 as the government tries to balance preventive measures and business activity without further hurting the pandemic-hit economy.
Manning, Woodson, Megatron are Hall of Fame semifinalists
Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Jared Allen and Calvin Johnson are first-year eligible players to make the list of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021.
Joining them are four players who previously have been eligible, but never made the semifinals: Eric Allen, Willie Anderson, Cornelius Bennett and Rodney Harrison.
A player must be retired for five seasons before being considered for entry to the Canton, Ohio, shrine.
The group of 25 announced Tuesday also includes Ronde Barber, Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Alan Faneca, Torry Holt, John Lynch, Clay Matthews, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Steve Tasker, Fred Taylor, Zach Thomas, Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne, Patrick Willis, Darren Woodson and Bryant Young.
Candidates will be trimmed to 15 modern-day finalists who will be considered for entry by the selection committee during Super Bowl week in February. Inductions are scheduled for next August, when the 2020 class and a special centennial class also will be enshrined after the COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of those ceremonies last summer.
Diamond League track series plans for 14 meets in 2021
MONACO — The Diamond League track and field series will visit 14 cities in 2021 to rebound after the coronavirus pandemic limited the traditional meets this year.
Organizers said Tuesday the series is scheduled to start on May 23 in Rabat, Morocco, take a one-month break for the postponed Tokyo Olympics, and end with a Sept. 8-9 meet in Zurich.
A meet on July 13 in London would be the last Diamond League stop before Olympic track events in Tokyo. The first post-Olympics meet is scheduled for Aug. 14 in Shanghai. A second meet in China is scheduled for Aug. 22 at a venue to be confirmed.
The only meet in North America is set for Aug. 21 in Eugene, Oregon, at the revamped Hayward Field — the host of next world championships in 2022.
Tampa Bay outfielder Arozarena arrested in Mexico’s Yucatan
MEXICO CITY — Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena has been arrested in Mexico’s Yucatan state for a situation involving allegations of domestic violence, just two weeks after he won the Babe Ruth award for the Most Valuable Player in the postseason.
The Yucatan state prosecutors’ office confirmed Tuesday that Arozarena was detained “for problems relating to his ex-partner.”
He has not been formally charged yet. Mexican law allows a two-day period for prosecutors to decide whether to bring charges. Normally suspects are held in jail pending that decision.
