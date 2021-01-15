Goff to start for Rams in Green Bay; Wolford inactive
THOUSAND OAKS — Quarterback Jared Goff will start the Los Angeles Rams’ playoff game at Green Bay on Saturday, and John Wolford will be inactive.
Coach Sean McVay announced his decision Thursday ahead of the final workout for the Rams (11-6) before they travel to face the top-seeded Packers (13-3) at Lambeau Field.
Wolford started the Rams’ last two games, but the second-year pro was injured early in Los Angeles’ 30-20 win at Seattle last Saturday. Wolford left the stadium in an ambulance with a neck stinger after a hit from the Seahawks’ Jamal Adams, and he hasn’t practiced this week.
Goff has been the Rams’ starter for the past 4 1/2 years, but he sat out their regular-season finale after breaking his right thumb, missing a game due to injury for the first time in his career.
Goff then was the Rams’ backup in their first playoff game, but he relieved Wolford in Seattle and led Los Angeles to victory with 155 yards passing.
“He’s been able to get a lot of good individual work,” McVay said of Goff’s health. “He’s making good progress. The further you get away from that, the more normal — I know he’s been pain-free, but I think the more functionality and feeling like yourself.”
Wolford will still travel to Green Bay with the Rams, but he won’t play. Veteran Blake Bortles, who returned to the Rams in Week 17 after Goff’s injury, will be Goff’s backup against the Packers, and rookie third quarterback Bryce Perkins also might be active.
Knebel ($5.25M), Floro ($975,000) agree with Dodgers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — New Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Corey Knebel agreed to a $5.25 million, one-year contract on Thursday that avoided salary arbitration, and pitcher Dylan Floro agreed to $975,000.
The 29-year-old Knebel was acquired from Milwaukee on Dec. 2 ahead of the deadline for teams to offer 2021 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters. He earned $1,898,148 in prorated pay last year from a $5,125,000 salary.
Knebel was an All-Star in 2017 and a key part of the Brewers’ bullpen during their run to the 2018 NL Championship Series. The right-hander missed the 2019 season with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow and struggled after returning last season.
Knebel’s best season came in 2017, when he went 1-4 with 39 saves and a 1.78 ERA in 76 appearances. He had a 6.08 ERA in 15 games last season.
The 2013 first-round draft pick has a career ERA of 3.31 with 57 saves in 239 relief appearances. He pitched eight games for Detroit in 2014 and had been with Milwaukee ever since.
Floro, 30, was 3-0 with a 2.59 ERA in 25 relief appearances last year and had a 5.06 ERA in six postseason appearances for the World Series champions. He earned $219,815 in prorated pay from a $593,500 salary, and he was eligible for arbitration for the first time.
Five players remain eligible to exchange proposed arbitration salaries with the World Series champion Dodgers on Friday: outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger, shortstop Corey Seager, right-hander Walker Buehler, catcher Austin Barnes and left-hander Julio Urías.
LA Galaxy sign former West Brom goalkeeper Jonathan Bond
CARSON — Former West Brom goalkeeper Jonathan Bond has signed with the LA Galaxy.
The MLS club announced the move Thursday.
Bond has made only seven appearances for West Brom, all in cup competitions, since signing in 2018. The 6-foot-5 Englishman began his pro career with Watford in 2010, and he went on loan to several clubs before signing with Reading in 2015.
After getting relatively little playing time for nearly every season of his club career in England, the 27-year-old Bond could take a prominent role immediately with the Galaxy. David Bingham, last season’s top goalkeeper, is not expected to return to compete with Bond and Jonathan Klinsmann for playing time.
The Galaxy are retooling their roster for new coach Greg Vanney, who was hired last week after seven successful seasons with Toronto FC.
Earlier this week, the Galaxy acquired defender Jorge Villafaña from Portland to begin the rebuild of its perpetually leaky defense. Bond’s arrival also should boost the defensive aptitude of the Galaxy, whose 46 goals allowed last season were the second-most among MLS’s 26 teams.
Bond will not occupy an international roster spot for the Galaxy because he holds a U.S. passport.
Healthy Herman gets to Hawaii and starts well at Sony Open
HONOLULU — Jim Herman made it to Hawaii a week later than he had hoped and was happier than ever. He recovered from the Coronavirus and had his lowest score in his 10th appearance at the Sony Open to get his year off to a good start.
Peter Malnati had the early lead on a windy Thursday morning at Waialae with nine birdies for an 8-under 62, two shots better than anyone in his half of the field.
Herman and Vaughn were each at 64.
Herman was looking forward to starting his year on another island. He qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions by winning the Wyndham Championship, his third career victory. But his COVID-19 test came back positive as he prepared to go to Maui, and self-isolation for 10 days left him no time to get to Kapalua.
Stefanski out of basement, back with Browns after COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Browns coach Kevin Stefanski doesn’t plan a trip downstairs to his basement any time soon.
“Those walls were closing in on me,” he said.
Stefanski returned to the team’s facility Thursday, 10 days after the first-year coach tested positive for COVID-19 and he was forced to miss Cleveland’s playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Instead of being on the sideline at Heinz Field, Stefanski was 135 miles away in his Ohio home, where he nervously paced in front of his TV as the Browns built an early 28-0 lead and held for a 48-37 victory — Cleveland’s first in the postseason in 26 years.
Stefanski will make his playoff debut on the sideline this week when the Browns play the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
“It’s great. He deserves to be back,” said special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, who filled in as acting coach against the Steelers. “Anytime your leader comes back to the building and he’s going to lead us into battle this weekend, it’s a great thing for our football team.”
There’s plenty of work to be done, but Stefanski, who only had mild symptoms of the virus, was taking a moment to savor the company of his team and staff. He missed everything.
Leonard leads Clippers past short-handed Pelicans 111-106
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points, Paul George added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 111-106 on Wednesday night.
The Pelicans were missing starters Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe. Together, they account for 46.1 points and 15.6 rebounds per game. New Orleans coach Stan Van Gundy said Williamson was ruled out because of inconclusive test results.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Pelicans with 37 points and eight rebounds, both career highs in his first start of the season.
Virginia, San Jose State latest women’s teams to end seasons
The injury-depleted Virginia women’s basketball team has opted out of the remainder of the season, becoming the second Atlantic Coast Conference team to make that decision.
Virginia announced Thursday that the women’s team will not complete the remainder of the season due to health and safety concerns. San Jose State also announced Thursday its women’s program would not complete the season due to COVID-19 issues. The Spartans had previously paused basketball activities twice during the pandemic.
Two other women’s programs have also announced they would not complete the season: Duke said in December that the Blue Devils would not continue playing, which was followed days later by SMU opting out the rest of the season.
Lions agree to deal with Rams executive Brad Holmes as GM
The Detroit Lions agreed to terms with Brad Holmes on Thursday to be their general manager.
Holmes led the Rams’ college scouting department for eight years and started his 18-year career with them as a public relations intern in 2003.
“Several weeks ago when we embarked on this process, it was critical that we find the right person to fit our vision for this team,” Lions principal owner and chairman Sheila Ford Hamp said in a statement issued by the team. “It was evident early on that Brad is a proven leader who is ready for this opportunity. We are thrilled to introduce him to our fans as a member of our football family.”
Holmes had a second interview in Detroit on Wednesday, meeting with the franchise’s leaders in person, and was impressive enough to land the job.
Jones among 4 Alabama underclassmen declaring for NFL draft
Four stars from Alabama’s national championship team, including Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Mac Jones, are leaving early to enter the NFL draft.
Jones, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, cornerback Patrick Surtain II and defensive lineman Christian Barmore announced their intentions to leave on Thursday — all are considered potential first-round picks.
Jones arrived as a skinny recruit along with much more heralded prospect Tua Tagovailoa, a No. 5 overall pick by the Miami Dolphins last season. Both played behind young quarterback Jalen Hurts, now with the Philadelphia Eagles.
“It’s just been a great journey,” said Jones, who finished third in the Heisman voting.
There also are several Alabama seniors considered first-round picks, including Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith, All-America tailback Najee Harris and Outland Trophy winner left tackle Alex Leatherwood.
NFL amends draft eligibility due to pandemic impact
The NFL has clarified its eligibility requirements for the draft to allow college players who would’ve played a fourth season during the pandemic-altered 2020 season to be eligible.
In a memo sent to teams that was obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, the league said the 2020 college football season will be considered a season of participation for all college football student-athletes, including players who opted out, received a redshirt, were academically ineligible or attended schools that canceled or postponed their seasons.
In August, the NCAA granted players a fifth year of eligibility.
A player who entered college in 2017, played three seasons and was still a member of his school’s team in 2020 is automatically eligible for the draft. This includes any players who opted out.
Pebble Beach for pros only this year because of COVID spike
The only stars at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this year will be the players and the golf course.
The spike in COVID-19 cases in California led organizers to cancel the pro-am portion of a tournament with a long history of entertainers, celebrities and CEOs mixing with the pros on one of the most famous and picturesque landscapes in America.
That means no antics from Bill Murray, Justin Timberlake breaking out into song while waiting on a tee box or even the latest fashion statement from rap singer Macklemore.
The tournament also is losing one of its golf courses. The 156-man field on Feb. 11-14 will be held only at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill. It typically includes the Shore course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club.
Tournament director Steve John said the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, Pebble Beach Company, longtime sponsor AT&T and the PGA Tour all were involved in the decision.
Raiders owner Mark Davis buying WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces
Mark Davis is expanding his sports empire in Las Vegas, buying the Aces from MGM Resorts International.
The Raiders owner purchased the WNBA team Thursday pending approval from the league’s board of governors.
The Aces moved to Las Vegas from San Antonio in 2017 and have been successful on the court. Las Vegas had the league’s best record last season losing to Seattle in the WNBA Finals.
While it’s unclear how the sale will impact the Aces’ day-to-day operations, the Raiders have a working relationship with MGM — which partners with the NFL franchise in several business ventures..
Las Vegas has a solid young core of players, including league MVP A’ja Wilson and sixth-woman of the year Dearica Hamby.
Davis has immersed himself in the Las Vegas sports scene and regularly attends Aces games, as well as NHL contests for the Vegas Golden Knights. Davis and the Raiders have been strong supporters of the Aces during their brief time in Las Vegas. The Raiders purchased 1,600 tickets to Aces games in 2019 to distribute to kids.
Epstein hired as MLB consultant to evaluate rules changes
NEW YORK — Former Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox executive Theo Epstein has been hired by Major League Baseball as a consultant for on-field matters and will evaluate possible rule changes.
Epstein will work with baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, the owners’ competition committee and analytics experts, MLB said Thursday,
“As the game evolves, we all have an interest in ensuring the changes we see on the field make the game as entertaining and action-packed as possible for the fans, while preserving all that makes baseball so special,” Epstein said in a statement.
MLB is considering possible rules changes such as expanding the designated hitter to the National League. The DH was adopted by the American League for the 1973 season and was used by the NL as an experiment last year during the novel Coronavirus pandemic.
Manfred would like to speed to pace of play, which rose to a record average of 3 hours, 5 minutes, 35 seconds for nine-inning games last season, up from 3:00:44 in 2018 and 2:46 in 2005.
José Martínez agrees to 1-year contract with Mets
NEW YORK — José Martínez and the New York Mets agreed Thursday to a one-year contract that pays $1 million while he is in the major leagues and $225,000 while he’s in the minors.
He can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $100,000 each for 300, 350, 400, 450 and 500.
The 32-year-old first baseman and outfielder hit .182 with four doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs last year for the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs, who acquired him in a trade on Aug. 30.
Steelers part ways with Randy Fichtner, 2 assistants
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ playoff flameout cost offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner and two assistants their jobs.
The team announced Thursday it would not renew the contracts of Fichtner, offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett, and secondary coach Tom Bradley following a 48-37 loss to Cleveland on Sunday night.
Head coach Mike Tomlin hinted at major changes on Wednesday after Pittsburgh dropped five of its final six games following an 11-0 start and didn’t waste time getting started. While quarterback Ben Roethlisberger played well for long stretches in his return from right elbow surgery, the running game disappeared over the second half of the season and finished dead last in the NFL in both yards rushing and yards per carry.
Murray status for Australia in doubt after contracting virus
Andy Murray’s status for the Australian Open was put in doubt Thursday after he tested positive for the Coronavirus only days before his planned charter flight to Melbourne.
The three-time Grand Slam champion is isolating at home near London, the tournament said in a statement.
“Unfortunately this means he will be unable to join the official AO charter flights arriving in Australia in the coming days to go through the quarantine period with the other players,” the statement said. “The AO fans love Andy, and we know how much he loves competing here in Melbourne and how hard he’d worked for this opportunity.”
Murray has been given a wild-card entry into the first Grand Slam tournament of 2021.
The Australian Open was delayed three weeks because of COVID-19 restrictions and is set to begin Feb. 8. Players and officials must spend 14 days in quarantine once they arrive in Australia.
Murray, a five-time Australian Open runner-up, earlier backed out of the Delray Beach Open in Florida to “minimize the risks” of contracting the virus through international travel.
Blackhawks place Jonathan Toews on long-term injured reserve
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will miss at least 10 games and 24 days after the team placed him on long-term injured reserve Thursday because of an unspecified illness.
The 32-year-old Toews announced prior to the start of training camp last month he was experiencing symptoms that left him feeling “drained and lethargic.”
There has been no word from Toews or the team on the cause and there is no timetable for his return. The veteran center has asked for privacy while he focuses on his health.
Toews helped lead the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup championships from 2010 to 2015. He had 18 goals and 42 assists in 70 games last season and was one of the team’s best defensive forwards and face-off options.
The team also announced Thursday defenseman Brent Seabrook has a lower back injury and moved forward Kirby Dach to long-term IR because of a wrist injury.
Montreal Major League Soccer team drops Impact nickname
MONTREAL — Montreal’s Major League Soccer team is dropping its Impact nickname.
The team said Thursday it will rebrand as Club de Foot Montreal and go without a formal nickname, in the style of European clubs.
“I understand how you feel. I love the Impact,” owner Joey Saputo said during a news conference. “It’s hard to let go of things you love. But here’s the reality — to make an impact, we need to retire the Impact.”
The club replaced the Impact’s shield logo with a round black badge rimmed with blue and featuring a grey snowflake. Designer Justin Kingsley said the creative team wanted to hearken back to the 1976 Montreal Olympics and Expo 67.
The team also has a new slogan: “droit devant (always forward).”
Montreal made its MLS debut in 2012.
Alcorn State, Southern picked to win SWAC divisions
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alcorn State and Southern are the favorites to repeat as division champions in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in a season that was moved to spring because of the pandemic.
The league announced its preseason picks during the virtual media day on Thursday.
Alcorn State is the favorite to win its seventh consecutive East Division title. The Braves won their fourth SWAC title in six seasons with a 39-24 win over Southern in 2019.
Alabama A&M was picked to finish second in the division followed by Alabama State, Jackson State, and Mississippi Valley State.
Southern is seeking to win its third consecutive West Division title and capture its first SWAC title since 2013.
Grambling State, which claimed league titles in 2016 and 2017 was tabbed to finish second followed by Prairie View A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and Texas Southern.
The season kicks off in February, with each team facing a six-game league schedule. They’ll face four division opponents and two teams from the other division.
Ballard contemplates possibility of Rivers returning to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard heard the locker room talk.
Coach Frank Reich wants Philip Rivers back as the starting quarterback next fall. Two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard wants another chance to get Rivers his missing Super Bowl ring. So do Leonard’s teammates.
Now, the Colts general manager may be on board, too. Ballard said Thursday he believes the 39-year-old quarterback can keep winning games and perhaps even a championship — if he chooses to come back.
“Do I think Philip can still play? Absolutely I do,” Ballard said on a season-ending Zoom call. “Philip and I had an hour talk yesterday. He’s going to take time and we’re going to take some time, and we’ll meet here in about a month and figure out which way we’re going to go forward. Look, Philip needs to make a decision about if he for sure wants to play. Do I think Philip Rivers is a winning quarterback that we can win and go to the Super Bowl with? Absolutely I do.”
Rivers was emotional at times following Saturday’s 27-24 postseason loss to Buffalo, though he gave no indication he would retire after his 17th season in the league.
He played better as the season went on, which might have been expected because he joined a new team and had almost no offseason work with his new receivers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through Indy’s first five games, Rivers threw five interceptions and four TD passes. Over the final 12, he had 22 TD passes and six interceptions.
Rivers finished 2020 with the second-highest completion percentage of his career (68%) while leading the Colts to an 11-5 mark and their second playoff appearance since 2015.
Chris Armas becomes head coach of MLS Toronto team
TORONTO — Chris Armas has replaced Greg Vanney as head coach of Toronto in Major League Soccer.
Armas, 48, was head coach of the New York Red Bulls from July 6, 2018, until last Sept. 4.
Toronto general manager Ali Curtis was sporting director at the Red Bulls while Armas was an assistant coach there. Armas was hired as a Red Bulls assistant coach in 2015 and became head coach when Jesse Marsch moved to RB Leipzig in Germany.
Vanney quit Toronto on Dec. 1 after more than six seasons and became head coach of the LA Galaxy.
Chicago Sky give 4-year extension to GM and coach James Wade
CHICAGO — The Chicago Sky signed general manager and coach James Wade to a a four-year contract extension Thursday.
Wade is now under contract with the Sky through the 2025 season.
“I feel like I found a home,” Wade said. “I truly appreciate the organization for trusting in me and seeing me as a part of their future. I feel extremely fortunate and am excited to lead this franchise to what we hope will be many successful seasons to come.”
Wade has gone 32-24 (.565) in his two seasons with the Sky, the highest winning percentage in franchise history.
Athletic knocks out Madrid to reach Super Cup final vs Barça
MÁLAGA — Athletic Bilbao knocked out defending champion Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup with a 2-1 win on Thursday, setting up a final against Barcelona.
Raúl García scored two first-half goals to put Athletic in Sunday’s final in Seville against the Catalan club, which beat Real Sociedad in a penalty shootout in the other semifinal on Wednesday.
Athletic is looking to win its third Spanish Super Cup title, and first since beating Barcelona in the 2015 final. The Basque Country club also won the competition in 1984.
Real Madrid was going for its 12th Spanish Super Cup trophy.
Panthers offer GM position to Seattle’s Scott Fitterer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced they offered their general manager position to Seattle Seahawks vice president of football operations Scott Fitterer.
It is unclear whether or not Fitterer plans to accept the position as negotiations were ongoing.
Fitterer has been with the Seahawks since 2001, where he effectively operated as a co-assistant GM under John Schneider. He has worked with three head coaches during that span, with his focus primarily on evaluating incoming college talent.
If he accepts the position, Fitterer is expected to have final say in personnel decisions in Carolina, although coach Matt Rhule will still have an input.
Fitterer’s potential hire comes following an exhaustive search by Panthers owner David Tepper, who interviewed 15 candidates for the position. The list was later trimmed to four with Fitterer, Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters and Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Ryan Poles being the finalists who were invited for a second in-person interview.
Jets’ search continues after 2nd meeting with Titans’ Smith
NEW YORK — The New York Jets completed their in-person second interview with Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith on Thursday as their search for a head coach continues.
Smith had a remote meeting with the Jets on Monday. The team flew him in Wednesday to meet with team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson, team president Hymie Elhai and general manager Joe Douglas. The visit continued through Thursday morning before Smith left the team facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.
Smith is the second of the nine candidates the Jets have interviewed to have an in-person sitdown with team officials. San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh met with New York on Tuesday and Wednesday before heading for an in-person interview with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 38-year-old Smith was also expected to meet with the Eagles and is one of the most popular coaching candidates.
Hurricanes shake up defensive coaching staff for 2021
Manny Diaz decided someone else needed to call Miami’s defensive plays. He chose himself.
The Hurricanes’ head coach — and former defensive coordinator — will call the plays on that side of the football in 2021, he said Thursday, while announcing a slew of other changes including the return of Jess Simpson to coach defensive line. Simpson had that role at Miami in 2018 before leaving for the Atlanta Falcons; after two NFL seasons, he returns to Coral Gables.
Blake Baker will remain as defensive coordinator, though Diaz will assume the bigger role for games.
CONCACAF resets men’s Olympic qualifying for March 18-30
MIAMI — Men’s Olympic soccer qualifying in North and Central America and the Caribbean was rescheduled Thursday for March 18-30 in Guadalajara, Mexico, where the tournament originally was set to be played last spring.
The U.S., which failed to qualify for the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, is in Group A of CONCACAF with Mexico, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic.
Honduras, Canada, El Salvador and and Haiti are in Group B.
Each nation will play the other three teams in its group, with the exact schedule still to be announced. The top two teams in each group advance to the semifinals, and the semifinal winners qualify for the Tokyo Games.
Matches will be played at Jalisco and Akron stadiums.
The U.S. had been scheduled to play Costa Rica last March 20, the Dominican Republic three days later, and Mexico on March 26, but the CONCACAF tournament was postponed on March 13 because of the novel Coronavirus pandemic. The men’s Olympic soccer tournament was postponed a year — to July 21 through Aug. 7, 2021.
EPL calls off game, calls captains to order end to hugging
The Coronavirus outbreak at Aston Villa has led to the postponement of another game as the Premier League holds talks with captains and managers of clubs to urge compliance with enhanced regulations.
“A significant number of players and staff remain in isolation” at Villa, the league said on Thursday after granting the central England club’s request to no longer play Everton on Sunday.
Villa, whose game against Tottenham on Wednesday was also called off, said it expects the isolating players and staff to be part of trainings again from Sunday.
The league has tightened Coronavirus protocols, including telling players and managers to avoid shaking hands and hugging during goal celebrations. That message was being reinforced in virtual meetings with club captains and managers before this weekend’s games.
“Some of the scenes we have seen have been brainless and give out an awful message,” said Julian Knight, who chairs the House of Commons select committee overseeing sports policy.
The Premier League is among the elite sports competitions allowed to continue during England’s third national lockdown which began last week. But the government expressed concern on Wednesday about players not adhering to the regulations when they are so closely celebrating goals — just as the public is largely told to avoid such close contact.
Some players also flouted national rules by holding gatherings in their homes around Christmas.
UFC won’t punish fighters for marijuana use in policy change
The UFC will no longer punish fighters for using marijuana in most cases, making a major change to its anti-doping policy.
The world’s largest mixed martial arts promotion confirmed Thursday that it will no longer worry about positive tests for carboxy-THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, unless it believes a fighter used it intentionally to enhance performance.
All other cannabinoids derived naturally from marijuana are no longer prohibited substances, said Jeff Novitzky, the UFC’s senior vice president of athlete health and performance.
“The bottom line is that in regard to marijuana, we care about what an athlete consumed the day of a fight, not days or weeks before a fight, which has often been the case in our historic positive THC cases,” Novitzky said. “UFC athletes will still be subject to marijuana rules under various athletic commission regulations, but we hope this is a start to a broader discussion and changes on this issue with that group.”
‘Cover up of cover-up’ still led to downsized Russian ban
The highest court in sports blasted Russia for engaging in “a cover up of the cover-up” in another desperate attempt to deny culpability for a state-sponsored doping scheme, while also justifying its decision to reduce the country’s punishments at the next two Olympics.
The Associated Press obtained an advance copy of the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s 186-page decision for the case it ruled on last month between the Russians and the World Anti-Doping Agency. The decision was made public Thursday.
WADA had proposed a four-year ban for Russia for manipulating potentially inculpatory data it held in its Moscow lab for years before handing it over to investigators early in 2019. CAS reduced the sanction to two years.
Despite alleviating that and other sanctions, the CAS arbitrators denounced Russia while once again laying out the intricate details of the plot to manipulate the lab data. The panel concluded the fabrications mean “it will never be possible to know the number of cheating athletes or officials who may have escaped detection.”
Russia giving up top FIFA seat, targets new UEFA position
GENEVA — Russia is giving up its place on the FIFA Council and proposing its soccer federation president as a new candidate to join the UEFA executive committee, the European soccer body said Thursday.
The FIFA seat is being vacated by Alexey Sorokin, who joined the council four years ago while he was CEO of the Russian organizing committee for the 2018 World Cup. Since the tournament, he joined the board of Russia’s state economic development corporation, VEB.
Sorokin had taken over the FIFA seat left open when a vetting panel blocked then-Russian sports minister Vitaly Mutko from retaining his seat because of a conflict of interest.
Sorokin and another of the eight European delegates on FIFA’s 37-member council, Fernando Gomes of Portugal, are not standing for re-election by UEFA member federations on April 20.
