California cheerleaders score win against state ban
SAN FRANCISCO — After a spirited campaign, cheerleaders in California won the right Friday to return to high school football fields — and cheer.
Three days after the California Department of Public Health quietly banned cheerleading squads from attending sporting events, the agency reversed its decision Friday, bowing to an uproar from parents, coaches and cheerleaders who chanted in protest: “Let us cheer!”
“Yay!” said elated mother Courtney Gomez, who said her 9th grader heard the news and “came running out of her room yelling, ‘cheer is back on!’”
The reversal was tucked into the agency’s daily news release on COVID-19 statistics, as a clarification that said “sideline cheer is an allowable sport” under state guidelines.
The agency has not provided any explanation of the rule change or the earlier ban, which made an apparent distinction between competitive cheerleading, which was allowed, and cheering on the sidelines of a football game. The Tuesday ban, which was inserted in a “Youth Sports Q&A” on the agency’s website, said “sideline cheer, band, drumline or other supporting groups are not allowed to attend sporting events at this time.”
Clippers’ George fined $35,000 for ‘lies’ comment about refs
NEW YORK — Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George was fined $35,000 on Friday for saying conversations with referees are “just a bunch of lies” while questioning why more fouls weren’t called against Dallas in LA’s 105-89 loss to the Mavericks.
George said after Wednesday’s game that it was “insane” the Clippers weren’t getting to the free throw line more on drives to the basket, then was asked what conversations with officials are like when players don’t think they’re getting the calls.
“Just a bunch of lies,” George said. “Can’t go too much further than that. It’s a bunch of lies. They know what’s going on.”
George scored 28 points, but the Clippers shot just 42% in their second game with fewer than 90 points. The other was a 124-73 loss to the Mavericks in LA in December when Dallas set an NBA record with a 50-point halftime lead (77-27).
The latest loss to Dallas came two days after a 109-99 victory for the Clippers in the first of consecutive games in Dallas between the Western Conference first-round playoff opponents from last season. LA won that series in six games.
“I think a lot of calls are not going our way,” George said. “We’re putting a lot of pressure at the rim. It’s insane that we’re not getting these calls. Hopefully we’ll send a bunch of clips in there. The league’s got to take a look at this.”
NHL pauses Bruins after 4 players go in protocol
The NHL has paused the Boston Bruins after four more players entered the league’s COVID protocol.
Bruins games Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres and Tuesday against the New York Islanders were postponed and team facilities closed until at least Wednesday. They’re the 36th and 37th games to be postponed this season for virus-related reasons.
Boston’s Sean Kuraly was the team’s only player on the COVID list Thursday. The Bruins played Thursday night against the Sabres, who had a staff member enter protocol.
The Bruins game Tuesday was scheduled to be the first in Massachusetts with fans back — at a limited capacity of 12%.
The pause provides the Sabres a three-day break before they play at the New York Rangers on Monday. It’s Buffalo’s longest rest since the team’s schedule was paused for two weeks in early February.
4 more women sue Texans QB Watson for sex assault
HOUSTON — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been sued by four more women who accuse him of sexual assault and harassments.
The lawsuits were filed Thursday night, hours after the NFL said it was investigating earlier allegations by three massage therapists who said the quarterback sexually assaulted them during massages.
Watson, 25, has broadly denied that he acted inappropriately and said in a Tuesday statement that he looks forward to clearing his name. His attorney and agent have not responded to subsequent requests for comment.
The claims in the four new suits, which were filed in a Harris County court, mirror those in the three earlier cases. Each woman who sued Thursday worked in a spa or giving massages and claims that Watson exposed himself, touched them with his penis or kissed them against their will.
None of the seven women, who have sued separately but are all represented by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, are identified by name in the lawsuits. They are each seeking compensatory and punitive damages, as well as court costs. Houston police have declined to comment on whether any of the alleged sexual assaults were reported to the department, saying it does not identify people who have not been charged with a crime.
Wise takes three-shot lead at midway point of Honda Classic
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Aaron Wise is making PGA National look easy.
Wise shot his second straight 6-under 64 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead into the weekend at the Honda Classic. The 128 total is the lowest 36-hole score at PGA National since the tournament moved there 15 years ago — and marks the first 36-hole lead of Wise’s PGA Tour career.
“It’s two great rounds of golf and I love that, and I love that I’m playing good,” Wise said. “But this place can get to you pretty quick and there’s a lot of golf left ahead and a lot of trouble out there.”
He had a pair of eagles to highlight the day, his first two of 2021. Brandon Hagy (62) and first-round leader Matt Jones (70) were tied for second.
Wise birdied the last to finish off the 64, the eighth round of 64 or lower surrendered by PGA National this week. Until this year, there’s never been more than seven rounds of 64 or lower in a Honda on that course; last year, no player even broke 66.
Wise made a 3-footer for a 3 at the par-5 18th, his ninth hole of the day, then connected on a 45-footer for eagle at the par-5 third.
“I’ve made so many bonus putts from outside 10 feet that I can’t complain,” said the 24-year-old Wise, the 2016 NCAA champion for Oregon.
Hagy didn’t even know he was playing in the tournament until it was almost too late to get a flight, getting in as the next-to-last alternate. He opened with a 69, then shot 62 — the fourth score that low in Honda history at PGA National — Friday.
Surprise! Smith-Schuster sticking with Steelers in 2021
PITTSBURGH — JuJu Smith-Schuster is keeping it “lit” with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The free-agent wide receiver surprisingly opted to return to the Steelers on Friday just days after strongly hinting that his departure on the open market was imminent.
“Can’t say it enough, I love you Pittsburgh,” Smith-Schuster posted on Twitter. “Came in here a young 20 year old and you guys embraced me from the moment I got here. So much love. Had my back thru everything, all the struggles and success. So hard to leave. See you this Fall in Heinz.”
The deal coincides with what could be quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s final season. Roethlisberger adjusted his contract earlier this month to free up a small bit of salary cap space for the Steelers.
Smith-Schuster and Roethlisberger have developed a strong bond during Smith-Schuster’s four seasons in Pittsburgh. Smith-Schuster has caught 308 passes for 3,726 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Steelers and became a sure-handed option in Pittsburgh’s short-passing game last season, hauling in 97 passes for 831 yards and nine scores.
While Smith-Schuster’s 8.6 yards per reception ranked 126th in the league, but he became Roethlisberger’s go-to option in pressure situations and nearly half of his catches resulted in first downs.
Charleston Southern says WR Joe Bradshaw has died at 19
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Southern announced that freshman receiver Joe Bradshaw died Thursday night. He was 19 years old.
The school did not give a cause of death but did say Bradshaw died away from campus and that authorities are “still gathering information surrounding the circumstances of his death.”
Bradshaw was a walk-on receiver from St. Augustine, Florida who was recovering from off-season wrist surgery. He didn’t play in the Buccaneers’ spring season opener against Kennesaw State last week.
Charleston Southern coach Autry Denson called Bradshaw an “exceptional young man” who was committed to his football family.
Denson, in the school statement, added that after his surgery, Bradshaw was seen in the parking lot looking to take part in a football meeting he was excused from.
UCLA beats Michigan St 86-80 in overtime in First Four game
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — UCLA showed plenty of fight in its overtime win over Michigan State in a First Four game in the NCAA Tournament.
The Spartans showed some fight, too — among themselves.
After coach Tom Izzo and forward Gabe Brown carried a shouting match into the halftime locker room, the Spartans proceeded to blow an 11-point lead over the next 20 minutes. UCLA forced overtime with Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s three-point play with 3.3 seconds to go, then pulled away in the extra session for an 86-80 victory at Mackey Arena on Thursday night.
The Bruins’ Cody Riley hit a foul shot with 26 seconds left and, after the Spartans’ Joshua Langford missed at the other end, Jaylen Clark added two more to send UCLA into a first-round game against No. 6 seed BYU on Saturday night.
Jaquez finished with a career-high 27 points, Johnny Juzang added 18 and Riley and Jules Bernard had 11 apiece for the Bruins (20-7), who had backed into the tournament on the heels of four consecutive losses.
Aaron Henry led the Spartans (15-13) with 18 points, five rebounds and seven assists.
LeBron puts Lakers past Hornets 116-105 for 4th straight win
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James had 37 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers moved back into second place in the Western Conference on Thursday night with their fourth straight victory, 116-105 over the Charlotte Hornets.
Dennis Schröder had 22 points and seven assists as the defending NBA champions moved past Phoenix and pulled 1 1/2 games behind the league-leading Utah Jazz with their sixth win in eight games despite playing without All-NBA big man Anthony Davis since Valentine’s Day.
LaMelo Ball had 26 points and seven assists in the dynamic rookie’s Southern California homecoming with the Hornets, who have opened their five-game West Coast trip by losing back-to-back games for the first time since Feb. 5.
Henrique’s power-play goal in OT leads Ducks past Coyotes
ANAHEIM — Adam Henrique scored a power-play goal 43 seconds into overtime, Jamie Drysdale had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from an early two-goal deficit and beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Thursday night.
Trevor Zegras scored his first career goal, Ryan Miller made 23 saves and the Ducks ended a four-game losing streak.
Henrique scored on a sharp-angle one-timer on a pass from from Kevin Shattenkirk to complete the comeback for Anaheim, which trailed 2-0 midway through the first period.
Conor Garland and Clayton Keller scored for the Coyotes, who dropped their fifth straight game. Adin Hill made 28 saves.
Zegras used an impressive bit of skill for his first goal, faking a shot to the near post as he charged in on net and got Hill to commit before pulling the puck back to his right and flicking it in at the edge of the crease to tie it at 2-all at 14:30 of the second period.
Hawkeyes build lead, send 5 wrestlers to national semifinals
ST. LOUIS — Spencer Lee and four of his Iowa teammates reached the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling championships Friday, and the Hawkeyes continued tor push for their first team title since 2010.
Lee, going for a third straight national title, faced his toughest test of the season in the quarterfinals. He led ninth-seeded Devin Schroder of Purdue 3-2 after the second period before scoring a quick seven points in the third for a 10-2 major decision and his 33rd straight victory.
The 2020 Hodge Trophy winner as the nation’s outstanding wrestler was to face Central Michigan’s fourth-seeded Drew Hildebrandt in the semifinals. Lee won by technical fall in their only previous meeting in 2019.
Two other top-seeded Iowa wrestlers advanced through the quarters. Jaydin Eierman won by fall at 141 and Michael Kemerer by major decision at 174. Also moving on were fourth-seeded Austin DeSanto at 133 and fifth-seeded heavyweight Tony Cassioppi.
The five semifinalists were Iowa’s most since 2010, and the Hawks have four othersstill competing. Four of Iowa’s five wins in the championship round included bonus points. The Hawkeyes have scored bonus points in 16 of 25 tournament wins.
The Hawkeyes’ biggest disappointment of the day was top-seeded Alex Marinelli’s 3-1 overtime loss to Stanford’s eight-seeded Shane Griffith at 165. Griffith was the only wrestler remaining in the championship bracket for Stanford, which is dropping its program after this season.
Schneider, O’Brien spark Wisconsin women in Frozen Four
ERIE, Pa. — Casey O’Brien and Caitlin Schneider both had a goal and two assists as Wisconsin’s third line staked the Badgers to a 3-0 lead and they held on to defeat rival Ohio State 4-2 in the Frozen Four on Thursday night.
Senior captain Daryl Watts had a steal and scored into an empty net with 13.9 seconds to play for the second-seeded Badgers, who go for their sixth championship against top-seeded Northeastern on Saturday.
Wisconsin is the defending champion since the NCAA Tournament was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic last year.
The Badgers (16-3-1) struck early as O’Brien and Schneider assisted on Makenna Webster’s seventh goal of the season just 1:19 into the game.
Michigan ups stadium capacity, requires teen athlete testing
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan on Friday eased outdoor stadium capacity restrictions before baseball’s Opening Day but ordered weekly rapid testing of teen athletes amid a climbing coronavirus case rate that ranks fourth nationally over the past week.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said, for now, she does not plan to tighten COVID-19 restrictions — noting ongoing vaccinations while also citing concerns about virus variants that more easily spread.
“If we all take our own personal responsibility here, we can keep these things reengaged and do it safely,” the Democratic governor said during a news conference, in which a top state health official warned the state may be at the beginning of a third surge.
Under a revised health order that takes effect Monday, certain outdoor arenas and stadiums — including the Detroit Tigers’ Comerica Park — can seat 20% of their capacity if they have an infection-control plan that complies with state guidance. The cap, which has been 1,000, will rise to around 8,200 for Tigers games.
Bucks land PJ Tucker from Rockets for playoff push
MILWAUKEE — P.J. Tucker is now a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, an addition for the team’s playoff push.
The Bucks announced Friday that they had acquired Tucker as well as guard Rodions Kurucs from the Houston Rockets and had sent guard D.J. Augustin plus forward D.J. Wilson to Houston.
As part of the trade, the Bucks gave up their 2021 and 2023 first-round picks and got back their own 2022 first-round pick and the Rockets’ 2021 second-round selection.
US men’s soccer to play friendly at Switzerland on May 30
CHICAGO — The United States men’s soccer team will play a friendly against Switzerland on May 30 at St. Gallen ahead of the Americans’ CONCACAF Nations League semifinal match against Honduras.
The 22nd-ranked U.S. team expects to have a relatively full-strength roster for the match, which follows the end of the European club seasons.
The game against Honduras, postponed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, is likely to be June 3 at a U.S. site to be announced. The winner will play Mexico or Costa Rica in the final, probably on June 6. Another friendly is possible for June 9.
The U.S. plays Jamaica in a friendly next Thursday at Wiener Neustadt, Austria, and is at Northern Ireland on March 28.
1 MLB player tests positive for COVID-19 in past week
NEW YORK — One major league player was positive for COVID-19 during the past week among 14,845 tests, a positive rate of 0.007%.
There have been 13 positive tests — 10 for players, three for staff — among 58,733 monitoring tests during spring training, a rate of 0.2%, the commissioner’s office said Friday. The positive tests were among nine of the 30 teams.
Including intake testing upon arrival at spring training, there have been 29 positive tests — 23 players, six staff — among 64,192 tests, a positive rate of 0.05%. The positive tests were among 17 teams.
All players on 40-man rosters and players with minor league contracts invited to big league training camp are screened. Also tested are all other on-field personnel such as managers, coaches and athletic trainers, strength and conditioning staff and physicians.
Koepka, Rose among 5 players not competing in Match Play
Brooks Koepka and past finalist Gary Woodland were among five players from the top 64 in the world who will not be playing in the Dell Technologies Match Play next week at Austin Country Club.
Koepka is recovering from a strain in his right leg. The Match Play, which starts Wednesday in Austin, Texas, will be the third straight tournament the four-time major champion has not been able to play.
Woodland, Adam Scott, Justin Rose and Tiger Woods are the others from the top 64 in the world ranking who will not play, the least surprising being Woods. He only returned home to Florida this week to resume a long recovery from serious leg injuries in a Feb. 23 single-car crash in Los Angeles.
They were replaced in the field by the next five available in this week’s world ranking — Ian Poulter, Erik van Rooyen, Adam Long, J.T. Poston and Dylan Frittelli, who played college golf at Texas.
Scott had said last week he would not be playing. His final event ahead of the Masters is this week at the Honda Classic. Rose withdrew from Bay Hill and The Players Championship with back issues.
Canelo Alvarez to face Saunders on May 8 at AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas — Canelo Alvarez will return to AT&T Stadium for a world super-middleweight unification fight May 8 against undefeated Billy Joe Saunders.
Mexico’s Alvarez regularly fights on or near Cinco de Mayo, though the coronavirus pandemic prevented such a bout last year. He’ll bring his WBC and WBA titles into the ring against British favorite Saunders, the WBO champion.
Alvarez (55-1-2, 37 knockouts), one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in boxing, knocked out Liam Smith at the stadium in September 2016. He has kept busy despite the pandemic with victories in December by decision over Callum Smith, and a third-round knockout of Avni Yildirim in February.
Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs) last fought in December, taking a unanimous decision over Martin Murray.
Marquette fires coach Steve Wojciechowski after 7 seasons
MILWAUKEE — Marquette fired basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski on Friday after seven seasons in which he posted no NCAA Tournament victories.
Marquette went 13-14 for its first losing season since 2014-15, Wojciechowski’s debut season. The Golden Eagles’ season ended with a 68-49 loss to Georgetown in the first round of the Big East Tournament.
“After a thorough evaluation of our program over the last week, which included multiple conversations with Steve, I concluded that now is the right time for a new leader of our storied program,” Marquette athletic director Bill Scholl said in a statement. “I’m confident that our history of success and our commitment to developing young men who are leaders on and off the court will attract the highest caliber of coaching talent.”
Wojciechowski, a former longtime Duke assistant, went 128-95 overall and 59-68 in Big East competition at Marquette. The Golden Eagles earned two NCAA Tournament appearances in his seven seasons.
Marquette likely would have earned an NCAA bid in 2020 if the pandemic hadn’t halted the season, though the Golden Eagles ended that year by losing six of their last seven games.
Tokyo Olympics ready to announce ban on fans from abroad
TOKYO — Tokyo organizers and the International Olympic Committee are poised to finally make it official that most fans from abroad will be prohibited from attending the postponed Olympics when they open in four months.
The announcement is expected to come after “five-party” talks on Saturday with the IOC, local organizers, the Japanese government, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the International Paralympic Committee.
“People are waiting eagerly for an early decision so they can move to the next step,” Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the organizing committee, said Friday in a news briefing. “We need to be able to make the decision soon.”
Despite some calls to delay it, Hashimoto has promised a decision before the torch relay opens on Thursday from the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima.
Hashimoto said all five parties will have to agree on the decision. But she said two have more influence than others: the IOC and the Japanese national government.
England explores proof of vaccine, negative test for fans
LONDON — England is considering the introduction of coronavirus certificates as a way of getting fans back into large sports events in significant numbers as pandemic restrictions are eased.
The government is exploring asking supporters to provide proof they have been vaccinated or have tested negative, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said Friday.
“From June 21, if all goes to plan ... we hope to get people back in significant numbers,” Dowden told Sky News. “We’re piloting the different things that will enable that to happen. Clearly it will have to be done in a COVID-secure way.”
One of the pilot events is due to be the FA Cup final on May 15, with the government hoping for more than 10,000 fans at the Wembley Stadium game after they have been tested or vaccinated.
Swiss skier Holdener positive for virus at World Cup finals
Olympic slalom silver medalist Wendy Holdener tested positive for COVID-19 and will not race at the World Cup Finals meeting, the Swiss ski team said Friday.
Holdener was to start in the last slalom and giant slalom races this weekend on home snow in Lenzerheide.
Her positive result in rapid testing was confirmed by a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test taken late Thursday, the Swiss team said.
Holdener holds the record of most podium finishes in a World Cup discipline without a victory, 27 in slalom, while racing against Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova. They have 45 and 12 slalom wins, respectively.
Vlhova heads the season-long slalom standings going into Saturday’s race. Shiffrin and newly crowned world champion Katharina Liensberger can both overhaul the Slovakian leader.
Harris, Karatsev continue upsets to set up Dubai final clash
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Lloyd Harris continued his run of upsets at the Dubai Championships by beating the third-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (6) in the semifinals on Saturday.
The 81st-ranked South African saved three of the four break points he faced for his seventh win in as many days, making him the first qualifier to reach the hard-court tournament’s final. He had already defeated Dominic Thiem for the first top five win of his career.
Going for his first title, Harris will need to overcome Aslan Karatsev in the final on Saturday.
Karatsev upset top-seeded Russian compatriot Andrey Rublev 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to advance to his first final.
Top seed out as Russian players fill St Petersburg semis
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Margarita Gasparyan upset the top-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 7-5 on Friday, when Russian players filled the semifinals of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.
The 126th-ranked Gasparyan saved three of the six break points she faced and broke Alexandrova six times for a last-four clash with Vera Zvonareva.
Zvonareva dispatched qualifier Anastasia Gasanova 6-3, 6-1.
The fourth-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova rallied to beat the only non-Russian in the quarterfinals, Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3, and will next face Daria Kasatkina.
Kasatkina also had to fight hard, coming back to beat Veronika Kudermetova 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the last quarterfinal.
It was the first time Russia had seven players in the quarterfinals of a tournament. The WTA Tour said the last time seven players from one country reached the last eight of a tour-level event was in 1993, when seven Americans were in the Oakland quarterfinals.
Family ties: Payton II wins G League defensive player award
NEW YORK — Gary Payton II is following in his father’s footsteps when it comes to elite defense.
Payton II was announced Friday as the G League’s defensive player of the year — a trophy that comes 26 years after his father, Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton, won the NBA’s defensive player of the year award.
Payton II played for Toronto-affiliated Raptors 905 in the G League bubble this winter, averaging a league-best 2.54 steals per game to go along with 10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Raptors 905 had the best regular-season record and was the top seed in the G League playoffs, where they fell in the semifinals.
Payton II also was the league’s steals champion in 2018-19, when he averaged 2.96 per game.
The award was decided by a vote by NBA G League head coaches and general managers whose teams participated in the bubble.
Devils sign 2019 third-round draft pick D Michael Vukojevic
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Michael Vukojevic to a three-year, entry-level contract starting next season.
Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing of the third-round pick in the 2019 draft. Vukojevic spent the previous three seasons (2017-18 through 2019-20) with Kitchener in the Ontario Hockey League.
Born in Croatia, his family moved to Canada when he was an infant. He was a member of Canada’s gold-medal winning U-18 team at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
Islanders agree to terms on 1-year deal with Russian forward
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — The New York Islanders have agreed to terms with forward Anatolii Golyshev on a one-year, two-way deal for the 2020-21 season.
Golyshev had 12 goals and 15 assists in 53 games with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg of the KHL earlier this season. He ranked fifth on the team in scoring and was tied for third in goals.
A native of Perm, Russia, Golyshev had 208 points (103 goals, 105 assists) in 366 career games with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg over parts of eight KHL seasons. He scored a career-high 25 goals and 44 points in 2015-16, leading the team in both categories and finishing third on the club in assists (19).
On the international stage, he helped Russia win a silver medal at the 2015 Under-20 World Junior Championships in Toronto.
Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open, citing virus restrictions
MIAMI — No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic pulled out of the upcoming Miami Open on Friday, citing coronavirus restrictions as he joined Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on the sideline.
The tournament begins Tuesday, with only 750 fans allowed on the grounds per session. The pandemic is also affecting attendance by players.
“I decided to use this precious time at home to stay with my family,” Djokovic said in a statement. “With all restrictions, I need to find balance in my time on tour and at home.”
Nadal pulled out Tuesday, citing a bad back that bothered him during the Australian Open. Federer, mounting a comeback from knee surgery, withdrew March 1. They’re based overseas, as is Djokovic.
Hospital job make Marlins prospect grateful for baseball
MIAMI — Miami Marlins pitching prospect Will Stewart landed a $10-an-hour offseason hospital job in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and said the experience made him more grateful for baseball.
“There were 25-, 26-, 28-year-olds getting COVID and dying,” Stewart said. “I watched people come in that couldn’t breathe or had no control over their body. It was very scary and eye-opening. The entire time I was there, I just wanted to get back on the field.”
Stewart spoke Friday at the Marlins’ spring training complex in Jupiter, Florida, after throwing in an intrasquad game — his first game since 2019.
The left-hander was acquired two years ago in the trade that sent catcher J.T. Realmuto to the Philadelphia Phillies. Now 23, Stewart has yet to advance beyond Single-A, and the pandemic wiped out the 2020 season for him.
FIFA to open up voting for future Women’s World Cup hosts
ZURICH — FIFA wants more than 200 member federations to pick who hosts the 2027 Women’s World Cup, taking the decision from its ruling council.
The decision to bring the women’s tournament into line with the men’s was announced on Friday after an online meeting of the 37-member FIFA Council.
The 2023 women’s tournament will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand after they won a 22-13 vote over Colombia that split in regional blocs last June.
Colombia was backed by South American soccer body CONMEBOL and Europe’s UEFA which forged a broader alliance several months before.
When a meeting of 211 FIFA member federations chose the 2026 World Cup host, the North American joint bid of the United States, Canada and Mexico won 134-65 against Morocco.
Hofstra men’s hoop coach Mihalich takes new job at school
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Hofstra men’s basketball coach Joe Mihalich, who missed last season after taking a medical leave, will shift jobs and become a special adviser to the school’s athletic director.
The school announced the move Friday. In August, Hofstra said the 64-year-old Mihalich would be out but didn’t specify the reason.
Mihalich’s final game on the bench was a 70-61 victory over Northeastern for the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship last year. That gave the Pride their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2001 -- but they didn’t get to play when the tournament was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Associate head coach Mike Farrelly became Hofstra’s acting head coach this past season and guided the Pride to a 13-10 record. The school said a national search for the next head coach will begin right away.
Hend, Samooja share lead at Kenya Open
NAIROBI, Kenya — Scott Hend and Kalle Samooja shared a one-shot lead on Friday after two rounds of the European Tour’s Kenya Open.
Hend shot the joint best round of the day with a 7-under 64 to move 11 under overall. The Australian had eight birdies and only one bogey, which came on the last hole.
Finland’s Samooja, who was tied for second overnight, carded a 66.
The two men lead from a three-way tie for third made up of Connor Syme (67), Dean Burmester (64) and Richie Ramsay (65).
First-round leader Benjamin Hebert struggled at Karen Country Club in Nairobi with a 1-over 72. That dropped him out of the top 10.
NASCAR’s Stewart engaged to drag racer Pruett
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Tony Stewart is engaged to Leah Pruett, the drag racer he began dating at the start of the pandemic.
The pair announced their engagement in social media posts.
“So excited to spend the rest of my life with a truly amazing woman,” wrote Stewart. “She’s motivated, hard working, funny as hell, and as dedicated to her sport as anyone I’ve ever known. Love you babe.”
The pair was introduced by NHRA giant Don Prudhomme but did not begin dating until last March when sports shutdown at the start of the pandemic. Pruett invited Stewart to stay in Lake Havasu in Arizona for four days with friends and Stewart ended up staying for four months.
