Court documents show Djokovic had COVID-19 last month
Novak Djokovic’s lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered, grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country’s strict vaccination rules.
The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied entry at the Melbourne airport late Wednesday after border officials canceled his visa for failing to meet its entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
Djokovic was given a medical exemption backed by the Victoria state government and Australian Open organizers on Jan. 1, based on information he supplied to two independent medical panels, and he was approved for a visa electronically.
But it has since emerged that the Victoria state medical exemption, allowed for people who tested positive for the coronavirus within the last six months, was deemed invalid by the federal border authorities.
Djokovic has been confined to an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne, where he’s been preparing for the legal challenge against his visa cancellation in the Federal Circuit Court on Monday.
The Australian Open starts Jan. 17. Djokovic is the defending champion and has won the Australian Open men’s singles title nine times. He has 20 Grand Slam singles title, a men’s record he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
49ers get reinforcements for secondary before Rams game
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers got major reinforcements for their depleted secondary with four key players being activated to play in the crucial season finale against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
The Niners activated safety Jimmie Ward and cornerbacks Dontae Johnson and K’Waun Williams from the COVID-19 list on Saturday. All three players tested positive earlier in the week but have been cleared to play.
San Francisco activated rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas from the COVID-19 list on Friday, leaving only rookie cornerback Deommodore Lenoir and injured running back Raheem Mostert on the COVID-19 list before the game at Los Angeles.
The Niners (9-7) can clinch their second playoff berth in five seasons under coach Kyle Shanahan by beating the Rams or if New Orleans loses at Atlanta on Sunday.
San Francisco also activated cornerback Emmanuel Moseley from injured reserve after he missed the previous four games with an ankle injury.
3 more skaters out of nationals due to positive tests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Three more skaters have withdrawn from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships due to positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the total dropouts for the week to seven.
Men’s competitor William Hubbart withdrew Saturday before his event began. Ice dancers Raffaella Koncius and Alexey Shchepetov, who were 11th after the rhythm dance, also are out. The U.S. federation did not disclose which of the ice dancers tested positive.
Previously, two-time U.S. women’s champion Alysa Liu tested positive, as did Amber Glenn. Both dropped out after competing in the short program, when Liu was third. She is expected to be chosen for the Olympic squad later Saturday along with event winner Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen.
Defending pairs champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier never made it on the ice in Nashville after he tested positive. They, like Liu, petitioned the national federation to be chosen for the Olympic team. Knierim and Frazier also are expected to be added for Beijing, where the United States has two spots in pairs.
Sharks plan to terminate Evander Kane’s contract
SAN JOSE — The San Jose Sharks have placed forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers with the intent to terminate the remainder of his $49 million, seven-year contract.
The Sharks said Saturday that they made the move because Kane violated COVID-19 protocols in the AHL where he is currently playing for the Barracuda. The termination of the contract will cost Kane about $22.9 million remaining from the contract he signed in May 2018.
“We are aware of the Sharks’ decision to put Evander on waivers for contract termination,” said Kane’s agent, Dan Milstein. “If he clears, we will file a grievance. The Sharks do not have sufficient grounds for taking this action.”
The NHLPA issued a statement on Twitter saying the union also “intends to challenge any such action by filing a grievance.”
The move ends a months-long saga regarding Kane’s status with the Sharks. He faced accusations of gambling on games, purposely losing games he bet on, as well as sexual and physical abuse from estranged wife Anna over the summer.
The NHL investigated and found no evidence to support those allegations but did suspend Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. When the suspension was lifted at the end of November, the Sharks placed Kane on waivers and sent him to the AHL when he was unclaimed.
Kane had eight points in five games with San Jose Barracuda in the AHL before being placed in the AHL’s COVID-19 protocols on Dec. 22.
“I was just as surprised to hear as everybody else,” coach Bob Boughner said Saturday before the team’s game in Philadelphia. “Obviously, it’s a management decision. I say the same thing that we’ve been dealing with here for a long time when his name comes up, it’s not really a focus of this group. We’re focused with the guys we have moving forward.”
The 30-year-old Kane had 22 goals and 22 assists in 56 games last season for the Sharks. Kane also has played for the Atlanta/Winnipeg franchise and Buffalo since being drafted by the Thrashers fourth overall in 2009.
Rahm, Smith pull away at Kapalua on day of record scoring
KAPALUA, Hawaii — Jon Rahm matched the low score of his career, tied the course record at Kapalua and played his last 12 holes in 11-under par for a 61. He needed it just to catch Cameron Smith in the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Saturday.
In an outrageously low-scoring start to the new year on the PGA Tour, Rahm and Smith pulled away from the rest of the winners-only field by going shot-for-shot, putt-for-putt across so much of the back nine on the defenseless Plantation course.
Rahm capped off his birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie finish with putts from just inside 30 feet and 15 feet for his 12-under 61. That tied the course record set a few hours earlier by Justin Thomas, who was one shot behind when he finished, nine shots back when the day was done.
The average score of 67.7 was the lowest at Kapalua since the Tournament of Champions moved to the west end of Maui in 1999. The previous record was 67.8 set the day before.
There’s nothing to stop these guys except themselves, and that wasn’t happening.
Rahm and Smith were at 26-under 193, five shots clear of Daniel Berger, who had a third consecutive round of 66. That wasn’t nearly good enough for this perfect week of warm weather, very little wind and extraordinarily low scoring.
Ernie Els set the PGA Tour record for lowest score to par at 31 under in 2003 at Kapalua. That’s very much in jeopardy.
Skier Hector dominates GS, overtakes Shiffrin in standings
KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia — Swedish skier Sara Hector waited seven years for another win since her maiden World Cup giant slalom triumph in December 2014. Now, she has won two more races within 10 days and been on the podium in each of the last four events.
To top it off, she overtook Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin on top of the discipline standings on Saturday.
“I am just in shock, it feels so awesome,” Hector said after her third career win.
Hector posted the fastest time in both runs on a demanding course mainly used on the men’s World Cup. She extended her narrow first-run lead to a huge .96 seconds over the runner-up, former French world champion Tessa Worley.
Shiffrin improved from 14th after the opening run to seventh, 2.05 seconds behind Hector, who now leads the American by 46 points in the GS season standings.
“It’s really unbelievable. I felt really good but then you never know. I felt, like, maybe I am too round because it was feeling easy,” said Hector, who became the first Swedish skier since Jessica Lindell-Vikarby eight seasons ago to top the GS standings.
Lindell-Vikarby won GS bronze at the 2015 world championships in Beaver Creek, Colorado, and was the top-ranked GS racer near the end of the 2013-14 World Cup season. She was ultimately passed by Anna Veith, the two-time overall champion from Austria who was competing under her maiden name Fenninger at that time.
Bowe, Mantia win 1,500 titles to qualify for 3rd Olympics
MILWAUKEE — Brittany Bowe won the women’s 1,500 meters and Joey Mantia took the men’s event in track-record time at the U.S. speedskating trials Saturday, putting the veterans on their third Olympic team.
Bowe finished in 1 minute, 50.32 seconds to claim her third individual event for Beijing at the Pettit National Ice Center, where fans were banned because of surging COVID-19 cases.
Mantia won in 1:44.01, lowering Chad Hedrick’s track record of 1:44.47. Emery Lehman took second in 1:45.10 to qualify for his third Olympics.
Mantia was subdued after setting the first track record of his career at age 35.
“I’m just tired. The 15 takes a lot out of me at this age,” he said. “Any time you set a track record, it’s a nice solidification and builds a lot of confidence that you’re doing the right thing.”
Mantia earlier finished second in the 1,000.
Bowe’s excitement was dimmed by Erin Jackson’s failure to make the team in the 500 a day earlier. Jackson slipped during her race and finished third, behind winner Bowe and Kimi Goetz.
“Erin is one of my great friends, great teammates,” said Bowe, who also won the 1,000. “I’d be lying if I said that hadn’t taken a bit of an emotional toll on me.”
It also affected Goetz, who finished third in the 1,500. She was second to Bowe in the 1,000 and has earned her first Olympic berth.
Di Gregorio-Hollander sled makes Olympics, Mazdzer waiting
SIGULDA, Latvia — Zack Di Gregorio and Sean Hollander are headed to the Olympics for USA Luge. The doubles team is waiting to see if reigning silver medalist Chris Mazdzer also is going to Beijing.
Di Gregorio and Hollander clinched their first Olympic berths Saturday, on a day when Germany took three of six medals awarded in a pair of World Cup races.
Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken won the doubles race for Germany, with Latvia’s Andris Sics and Juris Sics finishing second and Germany’s Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt placing third.
And in the men’s race, Latvia’s Kristers Aparjods prevailed on home ice, with Germany’s Felix Loch second and Italy’s Dominik Fischnaller third.
They’re all comfortably in the Olympic fields.
Di Gregorio and Hollander, meanwhile, had to sweat it out until the very end. And Mazdzer is still waiting for official word.
The top U.S. sled in Saturday’s doubles race was Dana Kellogg and Duncan Segger, who finished 12th — four spots ahead of Di Gregorio and Hollander. But that wasn’t enough to get Kellogg and Segger past them in the Olympic rankings, and, with the U.S. qualifying only one sled for the Beijing Games, that meant Di Gregorio and Hollander got the spot.
Odermatt wins for Swiss in classic World Cup giant slalom
ADELBODEN, Switzerland — Marco Odermatt’s dominant season in World Cup giant slalom delivered Switzerland the win it craved after a 14-year wait in its classic home race on Saturday.
At the limit of his balance skiing down the steep final slope, Odermatt hung on to his morning lead to be 0.48 seconds faster than Manuel Feller, who soared from fifth place with the fastest second run.
Alexis Pinturault was third, 0.54 back, and conceded more points to World Cup leader Odermatt in the defense of his overall title.
Odermatt now has four wins and a runner-up finish in five giant slaloms this season and is the expected strong favorite in the next — at the Beijing Olympics on Feb. 13.
“Marco is alone in his own universe this year,” Pinturault, who took bronze in giant slalom at the past two Winter Games, told Swiss broadcaster RTS. “He has a level that today no one can reach.”
Odermatt became the first Swiss winner of the storied Adelboden giant slalom since 2008 when Marc Berthod won on the snow-covered cow pastures.
Elana Meyers Taylor earns 4th monobob win this season
WINTERBERG, Germany — Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. got her fourth women’s monobob victory of the season on Saturday, the 25th overall win of her career in major international competition.
Australia’s Breanna Walker was second, and Germany’s Laura Nolte was third. Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. took fourth, meaning the Americans joined Canada as the only nations with two sleds in the top six spots. Cynthia Appiah was fifth and Melissa Lotholz sixth for the Canadians.
Meyers Taylor had the fastest time in the first heat and the second-best time in the second heat. She finished in 1 minute, 58.76 seconds. Walker’s time was 1:58.93 and Nolte’s was 1:59.01.
Meyers Taylor has 19 wins in traditional two-person World Cup races, two more in world championship events and now four in monobob. The monobob event will be part of the Olympic program for the first time at the Beijing Games, meaning women’s bobsledders now have two medal events.
Naomi Osaka withdraws from Melbourne tournament semifinal
MELBOURNE, Australia — Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from her semifinal match Saturday at a WTA tournament with an abdominal injury, allowing her opponent Veronika Kudermetova to advance to the final on a walkover.
“I had a lot of fun playing here in Melbourne. Unfortunately I have an abdominal injury which I need to rest and prepare for the Australian Open,” Osaka said in a statement issued by Tennis Australia.
“Sad to withdraw due to injury from my match today, my body got a shock from playing back to back intense matches after the break I took,” Osaka added later on Twitter. “I’ll try to rest up and I’ll see you soon!”
The Australian Open begins on Jan. 17.
Kudermetova on Sunday will face second-seeded Simona Halep, who beat Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 in the other semifinal Saturday in the Summer Set 1 event.
At the Adelaide International, Wimbledon champion and top-ranked Ash Barty beat former French Open winner Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-4. In Sunday’s final, Barty will play Elena Rybakina, who beat Misaki Doi 6-4, 6-3.
American Amanda Anisimova advanced to her first final since 2019 with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Daria Kasatkina in the Summer Set 2 event at Rod Laver Arena. Anisimova will play Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus, who beat Ann Li 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3.
In the semifinals of an ATP tournament at Melbourne Park, Rafael Nadal beat Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 7-5. In Sunday’s final, Nadal will face American Maxime Cressy, who beat Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 7-6 (9).
Baffert-trained Under the Stars wins Santa Ynez Stakes
ARCADIA — Under the Stars won the $200,000 Santa Ynez Stakes by three-quarters of a length Saturday at Santa Anita.
Trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Flavien Prat, Under the Stars ran seven furlongs in 1:22.51.
Sent off as the 4-5 favorite in a field of six 3-year-old fillies, Under the Stars paid $3.80, $2.80 and $2.20.
Under the Stars failed to earn any qualifying points for the Kentucky Oaks in May because of Baffert’s ban imposed by Churchill Downs.
Baffert earned his fourth stakes victory since the winter-spring meet opened on Dec. 26. Prat won his fifth stakes of the meet.
Browns place Pro Bowl corner Ward on COVID-19 reserve list
Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and will miss Sunday’s season finale against Cincinnati.
Ward was already questionable with a groin injury suffered in Monday’s loss at Pittsburgh. The fourth-year corner had three interceptions, including a 99-yard return for a touchdown that set the tone in Cleveland’s 41-16 win over the Bengals on Nov. 17.
The Browns will finish a disappointing season without Ward and linebacker Malcolm Smith, also placed on the COVID-19 list.
Greedy Williams would be Ward’s likely replacement in the starting lineup, but he’s dealing with a shoulder injury and was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.
The Browns did activate running back D’Ernest Johnson off the COVID-19 list, and the timing is good since Nick Chubb (ribs/chest) and Kareem Hunt (ankle) are dealing with injuries and may sit out.
Memphis’ Jenkins enters protocols, 14th NBA coach to do so
Memphis assistant Brad Jones walked into what he thought was the Grizzlies’ locker room in Brooklyn a few days ago, then wondered if he was in the right place.
There was only one other person in the room — and Jones had no idea who the person was.
“Am I in Brooklyn’s locker room?” Jones asked.
Turns out, he was in the right place. The other person in the room was a 7-foot-1 rookie named Jon Teske, who had just been signed to a 10-day contract as the Grizzlies tried to fill roster holes created by having players lost for various COVID-19-related reasons.
Such is life in the NBA these days, with constant roster shakeups — and, as Jones learned from a text message he read upon waking up at 7:15 a.m. Saturday, shakeups to coaching staffs as well. He was serving as interim coach for the Grizzlies’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers after Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins went into the league’s health and safety protocols Saturday morning.
Jenkins became the 14th head coach in the 30-team league to miss time in recent weeks because of a virus-related issue, a figure that doesn’t include numerous assistant coaches, other team staff and about 300 players.
The other head coaches to have done a protocols stint this season: Indiana’s Rick Carlisle, Sacramento’s Alvin Gentry, Phoenix’s Monty Williams, Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Frank Vogel, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Tyronn Lue, Denver’s Michael Malone, Portland’s Chauncey Billups, Chicago’s Billy Donovan, Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer, Atlanta’s Nate McMillan, Dallas’ Jason Kidd and Oklahoma City’s Mark Daigneault.
Oilers place 5 more players into NHL’s COVID-19 protocols
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols Saturday.
Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defensemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list. Star center Connor McDavid, defenseman Tyson Barrie and center Derek Ryan were already in the protocols.
Six members of the team’s support staff also were added to the list Saturday.
Nashville scoring leader Filip Forsberg was a late scratch against Arizona Saturday night after being placed into COVID-19 protocols.
Forsberg entered Thursday tied for ninth in the NHL with 18 goals and has 11 assists. He had three straight games with multiple points, including four goals.
Nashville defenseman Dante Fabbro missed his fourth straight game while in COVID-19 protocols.
Pittsburgh added forwards Bryan Rust and Brock McGinn to the protocols list before their 3-2 loss at Dallas on Saturday.
NBA fines Randle $25,000 for ‘egregious’ use of profanity
NEW YORK — New York Knicks star Julius Randle was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Saturday for what the league called an “egregious” use of profane language in interviews.
The league cited Randle’s use of profanity in interviews with the media following a Jan. 5 practice and again the next night following a victory over the Boston Celtics.
That came after the NBA sent a memo to teams last month stressing the need for coaches and players to use appropriate language in press conferences and media interviews.
Randle gave a thumbs down to fans inside Madison Square Garden during the game against Boston, when the Knicks fell behind by 25 points before rallying, and cursed in his postgame interview discussing the gesture.
He explained his actions in an Instagram post Friday, acknowledging that he should have handled things differently.
Doubles win puts Canada into ATP Cup final against Spain
SYDNEY — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov qualified Canada for its first ATP Cup final on Saturday when they defeated Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin 4-6, 7-5, 10-7 in doubles to complete a 2-1 win against Russia.
Canada will play Spain in the final on Sunday.
Medvedev and Safiullin had been 3-0 in doubles this week but the Canadians ending that winning streak.
Shapovalov got the match off to a good start for Canada by beating Safiullin 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in the opening singles, but Medvedev leveled with a 6-4, 6-0 victory against Auger-Aliassime.
“I had to try and stay positive. Of course it was tough, especially (because) that second set went the way it went in singles,” Auger-Aliassime said. “Denis helped me and the team to push myself. We had a tough start in the doubles, so to be able to come back in this way, it’s really a team effort.
“That’s what the ATP Cup is about. You can still win after being 1-all and losing a tough singles. It’s really about the team effort and we’re happy to be through.”
Spain beat Canada 2-0 in the 2019 Davis Cup final and Shapovalov said he’s hoping for reversal of fortunes in Sunday’s final.
Newcastle’s season reaches new low with FA Cup humiliation
At least Newcastle’s fight to stay in the English Premier League won’t be hampered by a deep run in the FA Cup.
In further embarrassment for a club with the world’s richest owners, Saudi-controlled Newcastle was beaten by third-tier Cambridge United 1-0 in the biggest shock yet in the third round of the FA Cup.
The cup provided no respite for Eddie Howe’s beleaguered team, which is in next-to-last place in the Premier League and has just one win in all competitions this season. Newcastle was even eliminated from the English League Cup in its first game in that competition, back in August.
At least that was against a fellow top-flight club in Burnley. On Saturday, it was a team in 16th place in the League Cup delivering the humiliation, with Joe Ironside — a striker who grew up idolizing Newcastle great Alan Shearer — scoring the 56th-minute winner at St. James’ Park.
“I am a bit lost for words,” Ironside said. “It panned out how I dreamed about it last night.”
Now backed with more resources than any other soccer club after being bought out by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in October, Newcastle has been able to attract England right back Kieran Trippier to start what could be a month of heavy spending in the January transfer window.
Trippier even started against Cambridge, a day after signing from Atletico Madrid, but couldn’t make a difference in what will go down as one of the biggest financial mismatches in soccer history.
In a dramatic finish, Newcastle striker Joelinton had a header from a corner tipped over the crossbar acrobatically by Bulgarian goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov in stoppage time.
Bruins G Rask might rejoin team without playing in minors
TAMPA, Fla. — Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said goalie Tuukka Rask could rejoin the team without playing games in the minor leagues.
Rask, who hasn’t played in the NHL since undergoing offseason labrum surgery on his hip, signed a professional tryout agreement with AHL Providence on Thursday.
However, the Providence Bruins’ two games scheduled for this weekend against Lehigh Valley have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues involving the Phantoms. Providence is not scheduled to play again until Friday.
Hawaii lawmakers hear football program concerns
HONOLULU — The University of Hawaii Board of Regents plans to address the issue of morale on the university’s football team following a legislative hearing that featured testimony from former players and that the university system president criticized as one-sided.
More than a dozen football players have said they are leaving the university by entering the transfer portal, KHON TV reported. But Senate Higher Education Committee Chair Donna Mercado Kim said the calls and emails she has gotten from student-athletes and parents go beyond concerns with the football team.
“We’re not just hearing from football players, we’re hearing from women’s basketball, men’s basketball, there’s a lot of issues. We’re hearing from parents as well,” said Kim, who said she felt compelled to hold the informational hearing Friday.
The testimony was mainly from former players and parents and critical of and football coach Todd Graham’s management, including his relationship with players, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. Graham was hired in 2020.
Graham denied being abusive.
“No one has been verbally abused,” he said. Graham also said that things “obviously were not perfect.”
University of Hawaii President David Lassner described as “cherry-picked” the testimony provided during the hearing held by the Senate Ways and Means and Higher Education committees.
American forward Pepi makes Bundesliga debut for Augsburg
SINSHEIM, Germany — American forward Ricardo Pepi made his Bundesliga debut for Augsburg in a 3-1 loss at Hoffenheim on Saturday.
The 18-year-old Pepi, who joined Augsburg from Major League Soccer’s Dallas on Monday, came on in the 60th minute with his new team already 2-1 down.
Augsburg coach Markus Weinzierl introduced Florian Niederlechner at the same time as Pepi, and the two forwards provided an immediate boost for the visitors. Pepi sent Niederlechner through late on, but his teammate’s cross was cleared before the offside flag was raised.
Hoffenheim coach Sebastian Hoeneß reacted with two defensive changes as his team responded with counterattacks. Hoffenheim defender David Raum finally settled the issue in injury time.
Augsburg dropped into the relegation zone with the defeat.
“We had a couple of chances to come away with a least a point, but our opponents also played well,” Pepi was quoted as saying by Augsburg. “The half an hour of game time I got did me some good. I got a good feeling for the team and for the league, too. The team and everyone at the club have helped me feel welcome.”
Augsburg reportedly agreed to pay more than 13 million euros ($14.8 million) plus potential add-ons for Pepi, which would be the highest amount for a transfer of a homegrown American player from MLS. He signed a 4 1/2-season contract that includes an option to extend through the 2026-27 season with the German club.
Barça held at Granada 1-1, Alves assists in first Liga game
BARCELONA, Spain — Ten-man Barcelona conceded a late goal to draw at Granada 1-1 on Saturday after Dani Alves set up the opener in his first Spanish league match since returning to the club.
The 38-year-old Alves curled in a long ball for Luuk de Jong to steer home with a header in the 57th minute.
But Granada poured forward after teenager Gavi Páez got his second booking with 10 minutes left. Antonio Puertas scored the 89th-minute equalizer with Barcelona hemmed in in its box.
Alves, who helped Barcelona win 23 titles from 2008-16, started his second stint on Wednesday as third-tier side Linares was beaten 2-1 in the Copa del Rey.
De Jong’s goal was the second in as many league games for the Dutch striker who has been linked to a possible transfer this month. He has played little since joining Barcelona at the start of the season. Last weekend, his header at Mallorca earned a 1-0 win.
Barcelona was left in sixth place after missing the chance to climb into third and the Champions League spots.
“We are angry and frustrated because we let two vital points slip away,” coach Xavi Hernández said. “The sending off obviously changed the match, but we were already making too many mistakes, losing too many silly balls. It may be due to the lack of experience of our young players, but it is proving difficult for us to maintain possession when we need to.”
Barcelona next heads to Saudi Arabia to play a clásico against Real Madrid on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup. Atlético Madrid and Athletic Bilbao are in the other semifinal.
Dortmund fights back to win, cuts Bayern’s Bundesliga lead
BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund fought back from two goals down after a lackluster start to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 and return some element of excitement to the Bundesliga title race on Saturday.
Mahmoud Dahoud’s 89th-minute winner after Jude Bellingham equalized in the 86th moved Dortmund six points behind Bayern Munich a day after the league leader’s 2-1 loss at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach.
A fired up Erling Haaland was a factor in all three goals for Dortmund, which might easily have been four goals down after a poor opening hour in Frankfurt.
Colombian forward Rafael Borré opened the scoring with a simple finish to Filip Kostic’s free kick in the 15th, then doubled the lead in the 24th after more lax defending.
Evan Ndicka struck the post for Frankfurt before Dahoud gifted Frankfurt’s Jesper Lindström another huge opportunity in the 34th. But the midfielder shot wide.
Donyell Malen struck the post to give Dortmund a glimmer of encouragement before the break, and Haaland’s and Julian Brandt’s efforts showed some hope for the visitors around the hour-mark. Thorgan Hazard pulled a goal back in the 71st after Haaland sent him through.
Serie A to limit stadium attendance to 5,000 for 2 rounds
MILAN — Serie A’s 20 clubs voted unanimously on Saturday to reduce stadium attendance to a maximum of 5,000 spectators for two rounds amid rising coronavirus cases.
That’s lower than the current 50% permitted by the Italian government.
The two rounds with the auto-imposed limit are scheduled for Jan. 15-17 and Jan. 21-23.
A full slate of 10 games scheduled for Sunday can still have stadiums filled up to 50%, as can the Italian Super Cup scheduled for Milan’s San Siro stadium on Wednesday featuring Inter Milan against Juventus.
Four matches were not played in the previous round after local health authorities barred Bologna, Torino, Salernitana and Udinese from playing.
African Cup: Teams must play if have 11 available players
A team at the African Cup of Nations will be required to play a match provided it has a minimum of 11 available squad members who have tested negative for the coronavirus.
Even if there is no goalkeeper available, an outfield player must play in goal to fulfil a fixture, provided there is a total of 11 players.
“A team that does not have a minimum of 11 players available will be considered to have lost the match 0-2,” the Confederation of African Football said in an update of their COVID-19 regulations that was released on Saturday.
Organizers say, however, they are within their rights to “take the appropriate decision” in “exceptional cases.”
Many squads have been affected by coronavirus cases in the buildup to the tournament in Cameroon that starts on Sunday.
On Saturday, Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly tested positive for COVID-19, according to his club Napoli, and is self-isolating while on national team duty. Napoli said the center back is vaccinated and asymptomatic.
