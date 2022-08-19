Dodgers TV reporter injured sliding down Bernie’s Chalet
MILWAUKEE — David Vassegh thought it would make good TV to take a ride on Bernie Brewer’s slide before the Los Angeles Dodgers played in Milwaukee on Wednesday night.
It didn’t go quite according to plan.
The Dodgers television and radio reporter said he broke two bones in his right wrist and cracked six ribs when he tumbled and crashed into the padding at the end of his slide down “Bernie’s Chalet,” where Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer takes up residence behind the American Family Field left-field stands. Bernie celebrates Milwaukee homers with trips down the giant, white slide.
“I’ll learn not to do my own stunts from now on,” Vassegh quipped before the Dodgers’ Thursday afternoon game in Milwaukee.
Vassegh is the host of the “Dodger Talk” show that follows Dodgers radio broadcasts and periodically works as a reporter on Los Angeles’ telecasts as well. He was working in his television capacity when he went down the slide twice about four hours before the Dodgers’ Wednesday night game.
The first time, he was filmed at the top of the slide, and everything went fine. Then he went down again, so he could get footage of him coming down.
That’s when the problem occurred. Vassegh went sideways, and his right arm crashed into the padding.
“That time, it went a lot faster,” Vassegh said. “It was a lot slicker the second time. That’s where it got a little out of control at the end.”
Vassegh went to an urgent care facility and was back at work by the fifth inning. Vassegh had his right arm in a soft cast as he conducted a postgame interview with Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes.
“That one was for you,” Barnes told Vassegh after homering in the Dodgers’ 2-1 victory. “I know you had a little accident today on the slide, so we all rallied for you.”
Vassegh was back on the job Thursday, though he says he probably will need surgery when he gets home.
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The family of a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah who sustained a head injury after falling from the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex said Thursday that he has been moved from intensive care and is able to sit up, eat and walk with support.
Easton Oliverson, a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah, suffered the injury Monday and was listed in critical condition Tuesday.
But according to a post Thursday on an Instagram account the family set up to share updates, he is now back in a standard hospital room and can communicate with his parents, Jace and Nancy, and other family members.
A video attached to the post also showed Easton drinking and feeding himself.
“We are astonished by his strength and willingness to try new things,” the post said. “He has been communicating more frequently with his Mom, Dad, and uncles who have been at the hospital with him. His voice has been significantly more clear when he talks! He asked Nancy about his hair, and why he was there.”
The Santa Clara team, for which Jace Oliverson also serves as an assistant coach, was the first from Utah to make the Little League World Series. It is representing the Mountain Region and is scheduled to play its first game Friday against the Nolensville, Tennessee, team representing the Southeast Region.
Little League World Series officials also announced in a statement Thursday that Snow Canyon was filling Easton’s open roster spot with his brother, Brogan Oliverson.
Little League said the addition of an eligible player is common in certain situations, including medical absence. The move was approved by the tournament committee and Brogan will be eligible to play in Friday’s game.
Kurt Busch to miss final 2 races of NASCAR’s regular season
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Kurt Busch will miss the final two races of NASCAR’s Cup regular season, the driver of the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing announced Thursday on social media.
“As much as I want to be back in the car, the time is still not right,” Busch said on Twitter. “This decision was not an easy one, but the right one.”
The former Cup champion was injured in a crash during the final round of qualifying at Pocono in late July and has missed four races suffering from concussion-like symptoms. Ty Gibbs has been filling in for Busch and will continue to do so at Watkins Glen on Sunday and in the regular-season finale at Daytona the following week.
Busch said he hoped to be cleared to compete when the playoffs begin in September at Darlington.
“I need to be racing at 100%. I owe that to everyone at 23XI, all of our partners, my fellow competitors, and the fans,” Busch said. “It’s my goal to be back ... to start the playoffs.”
Busch is one of 15 drivers with a victory this season, winning at Kansas Speedway in May. NASCAR has granted him a medical waiver that will allow him to qualify for the playoffs despite missing so many races.
Keys knocks out No. 1 Swiatek of Western & Southern Open
MASON, Ohio — American Madison Keys upset No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals on Thursday.
Swiatek, a two-time Grand Slam champion, hasn’t gotten past the round of 16 in four tournaments since winning Roland Garros in June.
The win was the 24th-ranked Keys’ first in six matches against a top-ranked opponent. She had never won a set against a No. 1 player.
After dropping the first set and losing the first five games of the second, Swiatek rallied to win four straight, fighting off one match point before Keys clinched with a forehand winner to the ad court off a shot that clipped the net.
Swiatek won her first two matches against Keys, including 6-1, 6-0 earlier this year at Indian Wells.
“Obviously, there were a couple of games where I had match point,” Keys said in an on-court interview. “She beat me pretty badly the last time we played, so I was happy to get the win.”
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova advanced to the women’s quarterfinals with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 win over 2022 Wimbledon finalist and fifth-seeded Ons Jabeur.
No. 1 Daniil Medvedev advanced to the quarterfinals with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Denis Shapovalov. Medvedev is trying to shake off a second-round loss to Nick Kyrgios last week in Montreal and hone his game for the upcoming U.S. Open.
Eleventh-seeded Taylor Fritz became the first man to reach the quarterfinals, edging sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-5.
B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts
The Big Ten’s new $7 billion media rights deal will string the conference’s top football games across three major networks each week, creating an NFL-style television schedule on Saturdays.
The Big Ten announced Thursday it has reached seven-year agreements with Fox, CBS and NBC to share the rights to the conference’s football and basketball games.
The deals go into effect in 2023, expire in 2030 and eventually will allow the conference’s soon-to-be 16 member universities to share more than $1 billion per year, pushing the total value of the agreements past $7 billion, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Big Ten and network officials were not disclosing financial details publicly, but the deal is believed to be the richest ever on an annual basis for a college sports property. The large increase in revenue to the conference won’t kick in until the third year of the deal and gradually will increase over the final five years.
“I think what it does, it affords us the opportunity to make sure that we can continually do the things we need to do to take care of our student-athletes, to fortify our institutions, to build our programs,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren told the AP.
The deal sets a new benchmark in the college sports arms race, which is based heavily on TV money. The Southeastern Conference has a deal with ESPN that starts in 2024 and is also worth upward of $7 billion, but over 10 years. That deal was announced before the conference moved to expand to 16 schools with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma.
The Big Ten currently has 14 members, stretching from Rutgers and Maryland on the East Coast to Nebraska across the Midwest, and covering some of the biggest media markets in the country, including New York, Philadelphia and Chicago.
In 2024, Southern California and UCLA are scheduled to join the Big Ten, adding the Los Angeles market to its footprint.
FIU football player Knox, brother of Bills TE, dies at 22
MIAMI — FIU football player Luke Knox, who appeared in 23 games at Mississippi before joining the Panthers and was the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died, the university said Thursday.
Luke Knox died Wednesday evening, school officials said. The cause was not revealed, though the university said police do not suspect foul play.
Knox, who studied business, was 22.
“Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox,” FIU coach Mike MacIntyre wrote on social media. “I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember.”
FIU players were told of Knox’s death late Wednesday. Thursday’s practice was canceled, and grief counselors were brought in to meet with the team and others from the university community.
“You had such a love for life and the game of football,” FIU quarterback Gunnar Holmberg wrote in a social media post Thursday. “Never failed to put a smile on those around you. Grateful for the time we had together. Words can’t explain how you’ll be missed.”
Dawson Knox, Luke Knox’s older brother, is entering his fourth season with the Bills.
“Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time,” Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said Thursday before practice. “We’re right there with him and supporting him and his family. Just tragic news that I woke up to this morning. We love him and we support him.”
Dawson Knox was not on the field for the Bills’ practice.
Preakness-winning trainer charged in domestic violence case
ALBANY, N.Y. — A prominent New York-based horse trainer whose Early Voting won this year’s Preakness Stakes is facing a domestic violence charge for allegedly pushing a woman down a flight of stairs and trying to choke her, authorities said Thursday.
Chad Brown, 43, was arraigned Thursday morning in Saratoga Springs on a charge of obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor.
Police received a complaint at around 11 p.m. Wednesday from a caller who said “they were in an altercation with Mr. Brown,” Saratoga Springs Police Sergeant Paul Veitch said. Brown was arrested and spent the night in a police holding area pending arraignment.
Assistant District Attorney Kayla Potter told the judge that Brown pushed the woman down the stairs, pinned her to the floor and tried to choke her before throwing her out of the house.
Brown pleaded not guilty and was released on $2,500 bond, Veitch said. A message seeking comment was left with Brown’s attorney.
Brown is well known in the horse racing community. He owns a horse racing company called Chad C. Brown Inc., and his horses won the Preakness in 2017 and 2022. He is also a four-time Eclipse Award winner as the nation’s best trainer.
Brown has had troubles with the law in recent years. In 2019, Brown was ordered to pay more than $1.6 million after the U.S. Department of Labor found he failed to pay his company staff overtime wages.
In an email Thursday, the New York Racing Association said it was aware of the charges and deferred comment to police in Saratoga Springs. The not-for-profit entity is authorized by the state to operate thoroughbred racing and wagering at Aqueduct, Belmont and Saratoga racetracks.
US Open champs get $2.6 million, total compensation $60M
NEW YORK — The U.S. Open singles champions will receive $2.6 million this year, with total player compensation for the Grand Slam tournament surpassing $60 million for the first time.
A larger portion of that total is being allocated to the earlier rounds, the U.S. Tennis Association said Thursday, following input from the men’s and women’s tour player councils. Players will receive $80,000 just for making the main draw and $121,000 for reaching the second round.
In 2019, the last year before the coronavirus pandemic, the singles champions earned $3.9 million. A first-round loser got $58,000 and a player eliminated in the second round earned $100,000.
Players will earn $445,000 for reaching the quarterfinals and $705,000 for being a semifinalist. The runner-up gets $1.3 million.
The doubles championship teams will earn $688,000
The $60.1 million total surpasses last year’s $57.5 million total, which was already more than the other three Grand Slam tournaments paid this year. Total prize money for the U.S. Open qualifying tournament has now reached $6.26 million, with final-round prize money $44,000.
This year’s Australian Open purse was about $52 million, with Wimbledon and the French Open nearly $49 million.
Main draw play at the U.S. Open begins Aug. 29 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
MRI on Twins righty Tyler Mahle’s shoulder shows no damage
MINNEAPOLIS — The MRI exam on Tyler Mahle’s shoulder showed no damage, and the Minnesota Twins right-hander avoided landing on the injured list.
The Twins announced Thursday that Mahle will be listed as day to day with general soreness and fatigue, after their newest starting pitcher was pulled from his outing Wednesday in the third inning. His next turn in the rotation is unclear.
Making his third start since he was acquired from Cincinnati at the trade deadline, Mahle faced eight batters before his early exit against Kansas City. He pitched 2.1 innings of hitless ball, throwing 29 of 42 pitches for strikes with diminished velocity.
On July 6, the Reds placed Mahle on the 15-day injured list with a strained right shoulder, and an MRI then ruled out any serious issues.
Nazem Kadri signs 7-year, $49M deal with Calgary Flames
CALGARY, Alberta — Nazem Kadri is going to the Calgary Flames, leaving the Colorado Avalanche after helping them win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2001.
Calgary announced a $49 million, seven-year contract Thursday, meaning Kadri will count $7 million against the salary cap through 2029. The move came shortly after the Flames traded forward Sean Monahan to the Montreal Canadiens to free up space under the salary cap.
Landing Kadri is the second big deal Calgary has made this offseason, coming about a month after the team acquired Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar and a conditional first-round pick in a trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk to Florida.
“Nazem is a highly competitive top six player who makes our center ice position deep,” general manager Brad Treliving said. “He brings a high skill level and determination to our group combined with his recent experience of a Stanley Cup championship.”
The Pacific Division-winning Flames have had to restock their lineup after also losing Johnny Gaudreau in free agency this offseason.
NCAA asks members for help with NIL violation investigations
NCAA officials sent a letter to its membership Thursday noting its enforcement’s staff pursuit of “potential violations” of the name, image and likeness compensation policy and emphasizing the need for schools to help investigations.
The email came from Stan Wilcox, NCAA executive vice president of regulatory Affairs, and Jon Duncan, VP of enforcement. It said NCAA enforcement staff is “actively investigating potential abuses of NIL transactions and we’ll allege any substantiated concerns as soon as possible.”
“We also constantly review new reports of tampering, recruiting inducements, impermissible benefits, impermissible recruiters and other related behaviors,” the email said.
The NCAA in 2020 lifted its ban on athletes earning money for things like endorsement and sponsorship deals, social media posts and personal appearances. An interim NIL policy still in place relies on longstanding NCAA rules against recruiting inducements and pay-for-play deals, but the lack of detailed and uniform rules have made enforcement challenging while also sparking accusations that schools are wielding NIL in the battle for recruits.
In May, the NCAA issued guidance to members aimed at trying to rein in booster-funded collectives.
The NCAA has yet to issue a notice of allegations related to potential NIL violations to a school. The letter stressed the importance of schools “self-regulating.”
“To achieve success and protect fair competition from abuses, member cooperation and communication with the NCAA enforcement staff is imperative when self-regulating requirements fail,” the letter said.
The letter said “our focus is not on targeting student-athletes, but rather the actors who pose a threat to the integrity of college sports.”
The letter concluded with a plea to its 1,100 member schools with nearly 500,000 athletes to report improprieties.
“Investigations can be challenging and the enforcement staff needs help from member schools. Specific information about contacts or transactions will expedite investigations and help us secure truthful accounts,” the letter said. “We understand why coaches and student-athletes are reluctant to provide documentary evidence and details on the record, but it’s critically important in our effort to protect compliant programs.”
NHL taking both awards show, draft to Nashville in June 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NHL will be holding its awards and draft in Music City in June 2023, the first time the league has held both in the same city since 2006.
“We are thrilled to bring two of our marquee events — the 2023 NHL awards and the 2023 NHL draft — to Nashville, a special city that certainly knows how to throw a great party,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a news release Thursday.
This will mark the 20th anniversary of the first time Nashville hosted the NHL draft. Nashville and the Predators also hosted the 2016 NHL All-Star Weekend, the 2017 Stanley Cup Final and an outdoor game in February at Nissan Stadium.
“The city, the Predators organization and the country music community have overwhelmed the NHL with their welcome and support every time Nashville has hosted a league event,” Bettman said. “We cannot wait to return next June to celebrate the stars of our game and introduce the next generation of NHL players.”
Vancouver hosted both events in 2006. The 2023 NHL awards will be held June 26 for the first time in Nashville. The NHL will hand out its regular-season awards that night, then hold the draft at Bridgestone Arena on June 28 and 29 hosted by the Predators.
“It’s been more than 15 years since these two events were hosted in the same city in the same year,” said Sean Henry, president and CEO of the Predators. “Next June, we are penciling that week with SMASHVILLE as the center of the hockey world. It will let hockey fans worldwide celebrate the best in our game and welcome its future stars right here in the heart of Music City.”
UConn defensive coordinator steps away for personal reasons
STORRS, Conn. — UConn football defensive coordinator Lou Spanos has taken a leave of absence for personal reasons, the school announced Thursday.
The school provided no further details and did not say whether Spanos is expected to return this season.
The 51-year-old served as UConn’s defensive coordinator from 2019-21 and became the Huskies’ interim head coach after Randy Edsall left the team two games into a 1-11 season a year ago.
Spanos was Jim Mora’s defensive coordinator at UCLA in 2012 and 2013 and agreed to coach under him again after Mora was hired to be the Huskies’ head coach in December.
UConn opens its season Aug. 27 at Utah State. A replacement for Spanos has not been named.
