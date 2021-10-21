Brice, Appalachian State upset No. 14 Coastal Carolina 30-27
BOONE, N.C. — Chandler Staton kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired and Appalachian State knocked off 14th-ranked Coastal Carolina 30-27 on Wednesday night.
Chase Brice threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns, and Malik Williams had a monster game with 10 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown in front of a capacity crowd of 31,061 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Camerun Peoples ran for two touchdowns for the Mountaineers (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt). The have never lost to the Chanticleers at home.
The Mountaineers moved into the driver’s seat in the conference’s East division and could prevent Coastal Carolina (6-1, 2-1) from reaching the championship game.
Grayson McCall threw for 291 yards and one touchdown for Coastal Carolina. It had a 11-game Sun Belt winning streak snapped.
Coastal Carolina came in averaging 48.8 points, but the Chanticleers were outgained 575 to 376 and the offense struggled to protect McCall in the second half.
Appalachian State’s defense forced three Coastal Carolina punts in the fourth quarter, setting up Brice and the offense with great field position at the Mountaineers 38 for their final drive. From there, Brice went to Williams on consecutive throws of 19 and 16 yards to reach field goal range.
Appalachian State was careful not to score a touchdown in the closing seconds to prevent Coastal Carolina from getting the ball again with Peoples even going down on a knee at the end of one run instead of crossing the goal line. The Mountaineers ran the clock down to 3 seconds before Staton took the field for the winner.
Browns’ Mayfield out with shoulder injury, Keenum starting
CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield had to surrender to the pain.
Cleveland’s starting quarterback, who has played the past four weeks with a torn labrum in his left shoulder, will sit out Thursday’s game against the Denver Broncos and backup Case Keenum will start.
“I feel very ready. I’ve been ready,” said Keenum, who hasn’t started since 2019 with Washington. “You can say, ‘You don’t have to get ready if you stay ready’ and I’ve been ready since I got here.”
The Browns (3-3) announced the switch on Wednesday, ending speculation about whether Mayfield would try to push through an injury to his non-throwing shoulder that he suffered last month and has worsened in recent weeks.
“Case Keenum will be our starter tomorrow night and we have full confidence in him to lead us and do the things necessary to put us in position to win,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Baker fought really hard to play, he’s a competitor and obviously wants to be out there but just couldn’t make it on a short week.
“We know he will continue to do everything in his power to return as quickly as possible.”
Mayfield was limited in practice on Tuesday, when he said he still expected to play. However, with this being a short week, there wasn’t enough time for the swelling in his shoulder to go down and it was decided early Wednesday for him to rest, ending Mayfield’s streak of 53 consecutive starts for Cleveland.
The loss of him means the Browns’ entire starting backfield has been wiped out by injuries.
Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the NFL’s top running back tandem, will sit out with calf injuries. Cleveland could also be missing star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. due to a shoulder injury, and starting offensive tackles Jack Conklin (knee) and Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) haven’t practiced this week and could be game-time decisions.
Bridgewater has new injury, listed as 50-50 for Browns game
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has a quadriceps injury in addition to his sore left foot and is questionable for the game at Cleveland on Thursday night.
On Wednesday, the Browns (3-3) announced their starting QB, Baker Mayfield, would sit out because of a painful left shoulder injury and that backup Case Keenum will start against Denver.
Keenum was the Broncos’ starter in 2018, going 6-10.
The Broncos (3-3) could turn to their backup, Drew Lock, on the short week, but they’ve given no indication they’re considering a move similar to the Browns.
Denver also listed left tackle Garett Bolles (knee) as questionable.
The Broncos didn’t make coach Vic Fangio available on Wednesday but a day earlier he said he expected Bridgewater to start at Cleveland despite the beating he took from the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Bridgewater got hit 17 times in Denver’s third consecutive loss Sunday, two weeks after he was knocked out of a game against the Ravens with a concussion.
Rolovich lawyer calls coach’s firing ‘unjust and unlawful’
Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich’s termination for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination was unlawful and an attack on his Catholic faith, his attorney said Wednesday.
Attorney Brian Fahling also said in a statement that Rolovich intends to take legal action and that the litigation will detail what the attorney called athletic director Pat Chun’s “animus towards Coach Rolovich’s sincerely held religious beliefs” and his dishonesty at the expense of the former coach.
Rolovich and four of his assistants were fired Monday for not complying with the governor’s mandate that all state employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The attorney said Rolovich was escorted by campus police to his car and not allowed to speak to the team or visit his office after his dismissal.
Rolovich had requested a religious exemption but it was denied Monday, the state’s vaccination deadline.
“The institution also indicated that even if the exemption had been granted, no accommodation would have been made,” Fahling said in the statement.
University officials declined to comment on the attorney’s statement.
The statement didn’t specify Rolovich’s religious grounds for seeking an exemption and the coach himself had declined to discuss details in recent weeks.
AP sources: 6 C-USA schools apply for AAC membership
The American Athletic Conference’s latest rebuild leaves Conference USA in a precarious position.
Six schools from C-USA — UAB, UTSA, Rice, North Texas, Charlotte and Florida Atlantic — have applied for membership with the American and are expected to be accepted by the end of the week, according to two people with knowledge of the process who spoke with The Associated Press.
An announcement could come as soon as Thursday. The people spoke to AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the league was not yet prepared to make its expansion plans public.
The shuffling is part of the fallout from the latest round of conference realignment kicked off this summer when Oklahoma and Texas decided to bolt the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference. The ripple effects are now being felt across the country.
The American was in the market for new members after three of its most successful schools — Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida — announced in September they would be joining the Big 12.
Those moves are expected by the 2023 football season, and the American hopes to have its six new members in place when the departing schools leave.
The result would be a 14-team conference, with four schools in Texas — the three new members and SMU.
NWSL to work with players’ union on accountability demands
National Women’s Soccer League interim CEO Marla Messing has announced an agreement with the players’ association to address demands made in the wake of abuse and harassment scandals that have shaken the league.
Messing, who took on the CEO role this week, also said the league would be collaborating with the union to investigate the allegations. The league has hired the law firm of Covington & Burling to conduct the inquiry.
“The goal of the NWSL is to be the best women’s soccer league in the world,” Messing said Wednesday. “We must root out these issues and this behavior in order for us to be in a position to achieve this goal.”
Two former players accused former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley of harassment and sexual coercion. Amid the fallout, Riley was fired and NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned.
Other allegations of harassment have come to light involving former Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke, who was also fired. OL Reign coach Farid Benstiti was dismissed this summer for inappropriate behavior during practice.
Following those reports, the NWSLPA made a series of demands aimed at accountability. In agreeing to meet those demands, Messing said she is committed to transparency when it comes to working with the union.
Messing was president and CEO of the 1999 Women’s World Cup and helped land the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic bid. Most recently, she has served as CEO of USTA Southern California.
FIFA drive for biennial World Cup stalls; no December vote
GENEVA — FIFA’s drive to get approval in December for holding World Cups every two years stalled Wednesday, one day after its president met with fierce resistance from European soccer leaders.
Gianni Infantino instead announced FIFA would host a remote “global summit” on Dec. 20 to discuss the future of international soccer and “try to reach a consensus.”
That fell short of staging an extra congress of 211 member federations which could formally vote on the planned biennial World Cups for men and women in which Infantino has invested his and FIFA’s political capital.
“It is really important to listen to all the legitimate questions … and to see how we can adjust the proposals that have been made,” Infantino said at a news conference after chairing a meeting of FIFA’s ruling Council.
Infantino’s comment about exploring “what other kinds of events we can create” was a further hint that staging extra World Cups has not reached the broad agreement he aims for.
Sustained opposition from European soccer body UEFA — including threats to boycott future World Cups and veiled warnings by some of its members to leave FIFA — was joined last weekend by a rare IOC statement explicitly criticizing an Olympic sport.
FIFA aims to make World Cup tournament draw on April 1
ZURICH — FIFA is set to make the 2022 World Cup finals tournament draw in Qatar on April 1 — with two of the qualifying teams still unknown because of match schedule delays in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The draw ceremony plan was announced Wednesday by FIFA President Gianni Infantino after March 31 was selected as the date to stage, in Doha, the soccer body’s annual congress of 211 member federations.
Just 30 of the 32 qualifying slots for the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 tournament are due to be finalized by the end of March. Only Germany and Denmark have so far confirmed their places alongside host Qatar.
Two places are scheduled to be decided in June at intercontinental playoffs which had to be pushed back from March.
Olympic flame arrives in Beijing amid boycott calls
BEIJING — The Olympic flame arrived in Beijing on Wednesday amid calls from overseas critics for a boycott of the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games.
Beijing’s Communist Party Secretary Cai Qi, the top official in the Chinese capital, received the flame at a closely-guarded airport ceremony.
Beijing successfully hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008, although the event failed to produce the more open political and social environment in China that many had hoped for.
Activist groups disrupted the flame lighting ceremony in southern Greece on Monday, accusing the International Olympic Committee of granting legitimacy to rights abuses in China. IOC officials have said they are committed to seeing the competition go ahead and that rights issues are not part of their remit.
Speaking in the ancient stadium of Olympia, IOC President Thomas Bach said the Games must be “respected as politically neutral ground.”
Activists on Tuesday said human rights in China have deteriorated since 2008, claiming that the Summer Games “emboldened” China. Over those years, Communist Party leader Xi Jinping has consolidated power over virtually all aspects of Chinese society.
Beijing is the first city to be awarded hosting rights to both the Summer and Winter Games, largely as a result of the reluctance of European and North American cities to bid for the 2022 edition.
NFL agrees to end race-based brain testing in $1B settlement
PHILADELPHIA — The NFL agreed to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing that critics said made it difficult for Black retirees to qualify for awards in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court.
The revised testing plan follows public outrage over the use of “race-norming,” a practice that came to light only after two former NFL players filed a civil rights lawsuit over it in 2019. The adjustments, critics say, may have prevented hundreds of Black players suffering from dementia to win awards that average $500,000 or more.
The Black retirees will now have the chance to have their tests rescored or, in some cases, seek a new round of cognitive testing, according to the settlement, details of which were first reported in The New York Times on Wednesday.
“No race norms or race demographic estimates — whether Black or white — shall be used in the settlement program going forward,” the settlement said.
The proposal, which must still be approved by a judge, follows months of closed-door negotiations between the NFL, class counsel for retired players, and lawyers for the Black players who filed suit, Najeh Davenport and Kevin Henry.
The vast majority of the league’s players — 70% of active players and more than 60% of living retirees — are Black. So the changes are expected to be significant, and potentially costly for the NFL.
Louisiana governor, lawmakers at odds over Superdome upgrade
BATON ROUGE, La. — Two years after a contract appeared near to keep the Saints football team in New Orleans for decades, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration is trying to persuade legislative leaders to commit to putting up the cash for Superdome upgrades central to those plans.
The Edwards administration agreed that Louisiana would steer $90 million toward the $450 million renovation project, but much of the financing still needs legislative approval.
“We’ve got to get it done by the end of the year,” said the Democratic governor’s chief budget adviser, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne.
Dardenne is proposing that more than two-thirds of that money come from forgiving outstanding debts owed by the Superdome oversight board, the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District.
But that $63 million debt forgiveness plan appears to face problems with the State Bond Commission, the key financial panel that has to approve the debt relief. Among those resistant to the idea is Senate President Page Cortez, a powerful Lafayette Republican who sits on the commission. He told The Associated Press he will oppose the effort.
The commission is expected to discuss the debt proposal Thursday.
The $450 million in upgrades to the nearly 50-year-old iconic domed stadium in downtown New Orleans — with expanded club and suite levels, new concession stands, viewing decks and other improvements — was part of a plan aimed at keeping the Saints in New Orleans through 2055.
USA Basketball tabs Jim Boylen to coach World Cup qualifiers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Jim Boylen has been picked to coach USA Basketball next month in the first window of qualifying for the 2023 Basketball World Cup.
Boylen’s team will be composed primarily of G League players, and the roster is yet to be finalized. The team will train in Houston for about a week before traveling to Chihuahua, Mexico to play Cuba on Nov. 28 and Mexico on Nov. 29.
Those are the first two of six first-round games for the U.S. The Americans are also scheduled to play Puerto Rico on Feb. 24, Mexico on Feb. 27, Puerto Rico on July 1 and Cuba on July 4.
“To have this opportunity to represent my country in the November FIBA World Cup qualifying games is truly humbling,” Boylen said.
Boylen will be assisted by Ty Ellis and Othella Harrington.
USA Rugby launches bid to host Rugby World Cup
GLENDALE, Colorado — USA Rugby has launched its bid to host the Rugby World Cup in 2027 or 2031, aiming to become the first country in North or South America to stage the men’s tournament.
The announcement on Wednesday puts USA Rugby in direct competition with Australia for hosting duties in 2027. Russia was also expected to bid.
“After working on this for a year now, we are confident in the strength of this bid, the support around us, the cities and stadiums interested in hosting, our country’s top-level infrastructure for large-scale sports events and the opportunity the U.S. population of sports fans presents for rugby’s growth,” Jim Brown, USA Rugby’s bid leader, said in a statement.
World Rugby will begin an evaluation phase in February and plans to decide on hosts for both tournaments in May.
Australia is considered the favorite for 2027 since the men’s Rugby World Cup has not been held in the southern hemisphere since 2011, when New Zealand hosted and won the tournament. That was followed by England and Japan. France is hosting the 2023 edition.
It would feature 20 nations and 48 matches over seven weeks.
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas agrees to 2-year extension
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas has agreed to a two-year extension worth a reported $30.1 million.
The extension was announced by the Pelicans on Wednesday, the same day Valanciunas made his New Orleans debut against Philadelphia.
Valanciunas’ extension was first reported by ESPN, which received financial terms from the center’s representative with the agency CAA.
New Orleans acquired the 29-year-old Valanciunas, a nine-year veteran from Lithuania, in a trade with Memphis this past offseason. The Pelicans sent Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe to the Grizzlies.
Valanciunas averaged 17.1 points and 12.5 rebounds with Memphis last season.
New Orleans traded for him in the hopes his versatility and shooting range will create more room for star Zion Williamson to operate inside.
First-year Pelicans coach Willie Green said the extension was “extremely important” for the continuity of the franchise.
Man City fan attacked, hospitalized after CL game in Belgium
BRUGGE, Belgium — A Manchester City supporter was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being attacked following a Champions League match in Belgium, prosecutors said Wednesday.
The East Flanders prosecutor’s office said the 63-year-old fan, who is Belgian, was attacked on Tuesday night by several individuals in a parking lot at a service station. Five suspects have been arrested after the incident, which took place after the Man City’s 5-1 win at Club Brugge .
According to the investigation’s initial findings, the fan wore a Manchester City scarf. One of the suspects took it away from him inside the station shop and went outside.
Washington releases longtime kicker Dustin Hopkins
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington released longtime kicker Dustin Hopkins on Wednesday and signed Chris Blewitt as his replacement.
Hopkins was in his seventh season with the team but seemed on the hot seat with coach Ron Rivera for several weeks. He missed a 42-yard field goal attempt in a loss last weekend to the Kansas City Chiefs.
That was just his second missed field goal in 14 attempts this season, but Hopkins also missed two extra points Oct. 3 at Atlanta.
Blewitt was signed to the practice squad this week after trying out with other kickers. The 26-year-old is a Washington area native who played at the University of Pittsburgh and has yet to take the field in an NFL game.
Araújo, Driussi, Loba top-paid to join MLS during season
WASHINGTON — Brazilian winger Luiz Araújo has a $3.6 million base salary after joining Atlanta from Lille and has total compensation of $3,941,667, the highest among players to join Major League Soccer teams during the 2021 season.
Argentine forward Sebastián Driussi, who signed with Austin from Zenit St. Petersburg, had the second-highest pay among the midseason signings with a base salary of $2,571,420 and total compensation of $2,688,420, according to figures released Wednesday by the Major League Soccer Players Association.
Aké Loba, a striker from Ivory Coast who transferred to Nashville from Monterrey, was next with a salary of $1,077,000 and total compensation of $1,318,475.
They were the only players to join the league at midseason with seven-figure pay.
Forward Bobby Wood was the highest-paid American to join the league during the season when he signed with Salt Lake after leaving Hamburg. The 28-year-old, a past member of the U.S. national team, has a $875,000 base salary and $968,161 in total compensation.
Geoff Cameron, a 36-year-old defender who also used to be on the U.S. national team, has a $336,000 base salary and $389,667 in total compensation after joining Cincinnati from Queens Park Rangers.
Gonzaga coach Mark Few pleads guilty to DUI, fined $1,000
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga coach Mark Few has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence in Idaho and must pay a fine of $1,000 in lieu of spending four days in jail, according to court documents.
He must also perform 24 hours of community service and his driver’s license was suspended until Nov. 5, after which he will be required to use an ignition interlock device while on unsupervised probation for the next year. Few has completed a required alcohol and drug class.
Few entered the plea during a hearing Friday, saying he was “pleading guilty because I am guilty,” according to the court documents.
The 58-year-old Few had faced a maximum penalty of six months in jail.
Andy Haines out as Brewers’ hitting coach after NLDS loss
MILWAUKEE — Andy Haines is out as the Milwaukee Brewers’ hitting coach after they scored a total of six runs in their four-game National League Division Series loss to the Atlanta Braves.
The Brewers announced Wednesday they wouldn’t be renewing Haines’ contract. Assistant hitting coach Jacob Cruz also has been told he is free to explore other options while the Brewers search for a replacement for Haines, who had been the hitting coach for the last three seasons.
Milwaukee earned a fourth straight playoff appearance this year but ranked just 27th out of 30 major league teams in batting average and 20th in OPS. The Brewers still manufactured runs well enough to rank 12th in scoring.
United wins in chaos; Bayern, Juventus, Chelsea do it easy
GENEVA — Cristiano Ronaldo’s late winning goal capped a classic Manchester United comeback win in the Champions League on Wednesday.
In a less chaotic manner, Bayern Munich and Juventus also recorded typical trademark wins to top their groups with three straight victories and no goals conceded.
Trailing 2-0 at halftime at home against Atalanta, with Paul Pogba left on the bench, United’s wild season under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared ready to derail with last place in the group beckoning.
Ronaldo put the club back on top, 3-2, in the 81st minute after goals from Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire to deliver a second straight come-from-behind win at Old Trafford in the competition.
Bayern routed Benfica 4-0 with late goals including one from Robert Lewandowski after standout saves by Manuel Neuer in the Lisbon stadium where they won the 2020 title 14 months ago.
It was an efficient 1-0 win for Juventus at Zenit St. Petersburg thanks to an 86th-minute goal by Dejan Kulusevski.
Defending champion Chelsea also cruised to a 4-0 win, against Malmö, but lost strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to injuries.
Salzburg was the other group leader in action, beating Wolfsburg 3-1 with goals from the kind of young forwards the Austrian champion excels in nurturing then trading on.
Teenage Germany forward Karim Adeyemi scored early before 21-year-old Switzerland winger Noah Okafor scored twice in the second half.
Barcelona finally got a win, 1-0 against Dynamo Kyiv, to end some unwanted historic streaks for the club and stay in contact in the group led by Bayern.
Villarreal, which was beaten by Ronaldo’s stoppage-time winning goal three weeks ago, won 4-1 against Young Boys to lift the Europa League champion from last to second in the group.
A 0-0 draw between Lille and Sevilla dragged down the average goals to three per game with 24 in total one day after a 35-goal rush in the eight games Tuesday.
Europa League: Daka scores 4 as Leicester beats Spartak 4-3
MOSCOW — Patson Daka scored four goals to inspire Leicester’s comeback in a 4-3 win over Spartak Moscow in the Europa League on Wednesday.
With Leicester 2-0 down in the Russian capital, the Zambia striker pulled a goal back in the last minute of the first half before netting three more times after the break — in the 48th, 54th and 78th minutes.
Spartak’s Aleksandr Sobolev scored late for his second of the match but Leicester held on to reignite its group-stage campaign.
The victory lifted the English Premier League team into second place in Group C ahead of home games with Spartak and Legia Warsaw in November before a final trip to Napoli in December.
Daka, who joined from Salzburg in the offseason, is the first Leicester player to score a hat trick in Europe.
Rahal hires Danish driver Lundgaard for 3rd IndyCar seat
INDIANAPOLIS — Christian Lundgaard will leave European racing and switch to IndyCar next season in a third seat for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.
The Danish driver is a member of the Alpine Formula One team’s junior program and made his IndyCar debut in August on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He qualified fourth, led two laps and finished 12th while battling food poisoning.
The 20-year-old was signed Wednesday to a multi-year deal to drive the No. 30 Honda in a fulltime seat. He will be teammates with Graham Rahal and Jack Harvey, who was named last week as the driver for an expanded third RLL entry.
