Aaron Judge, Ronald Acuña Jr. elected MLB All-Star starters
NEW YORK — Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. were elected Thursday to start in the July 20 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.
The pair were chosen under new rules that give starting spots to the top vote-getter in each league in the first phase of online voting, which began June 8 and ended Thursday. Others advanced to the second phase, which runs from noon EDT on Tuesday and ends at 2 p.m. EDT on July 8. Votes from the first phase do not carry over.
Starters will be announced July 8, and pitchers and reserves on July 10.
Judge received 3.76 million votes and was elected to start for the fourth time. Acuña led the NL with 3.5 million votes and was elected to start for the third time.
AL finalists:
Catcher: Alejandro Kirk, Jose Trevino
First Base: Ty France, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Second Base: Jose Altuve, Santiago Espinal
Third Base: Rafael Devers, José Ramírez
Outfield: Mike Trout, George Springer, Giancarlo Stanton, Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Designated Hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Shohei Ohtani
NL finalists:
Catcher: Willson Contreras, Travis d’Arnaud
First Base: Paul Goldschmidt, Pete Alonso
Second Base: Ozzie Albies, Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Third Base: Manny Machado, Nolan Arenado
Shortstop: Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson
Outfield: Mookie Betts, Joc Pederson, Starling Marte, Adam Duvall
Designated Hitter: Bryce Harper, William Contreras
Agency clears way for Oakland A’thletics’ $12B ballpark plan
SAN FRANCISCO — A California agency on Thursday has cleared the way for the Oakland Athletics to continue planning a $12 billion waterfront ballpark project.
The San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission voted 23 to 2 to reclassify a 56-acre terminal at the Port of Oakland as a mixed-use area where a new ballpark could be built. The vote is the first in a series of legal hurdles the team would have to overcome before it gets permission to break ground for the project.
The commission followed the recommendation of its staff, which found the team demonstrated removing the terminal from port use “would not detract from the region’s capability to handle the projected growth in cargo.”’
The Athletics have also been working on plans to relocate to Nevada and find a spot for a new stadium in Las Vegas.
Last year, the Oakland City Council approved preliminary terms for the project but A’s President Dave Kaval said the financial terms didn’t work for the team. Kaval said the team was proceeding with “parallel paths,” planning new ballparks in Oakland and Las Vegas.
The A’s proposal includes a $1 billion privately financed 35,000-seat waterfront ballpark at Howard Terminal, which is currently being used as overflow parking for containers and trucks. The project also would include 3,000 residential units, office and retail space, hotel rooms and an indoor performance center.
The team’s lease at the aging RingCentral Coliseum runs through 2024. The league has said rebuilding at the current location is not a viable option. In May, Major League Baseball instructed Oakland’s brass to explore relocation options if no ballpark agreement could be reached.
The A’s are the last professional franchise remaining in Oakland after the NBA’s Golden State Warriors relocated to San Francisco and the NFL’s Raiders to Las Vegas in recent years. The defections weigh heavily on the Bay Area city of roughly 400,000 people, some of whom pleaded with the council Thursday to work harder to keep the team and accompanying coliseum jobs.
Engel-Natzke joins Caps, 1st woman to become NHL video coach
Emily Engel-Natzke wanted to make the National Hockey League as a video coach.
When the Washington Capitals named Engel-Natzke video coordinator on Thursday, she not only accomplished that goal, but she also became the first woman to hold a full-time position on an NHL coaching staff.
“I’ve never kind of really looked at myself in that lens, and I think if you may have asked me a week ago, I wouldn’t have wanted it to be a big deal,” Engel-Natzke said. “But with everything that’s going on kind of geopolitically, I think I’m more so just honored to be, I guess, the first. Hopefully that just opens the door even further for people who want to get into this job and this profession.”
It’s the latest in a series of promotions for women around the NHL in recent months after decades of slow progress in diversifying the sport in the coaching and executive ranks.
“This was earned and deserved,” coach Peter Laviolette said. “We feel like we hired really a qualified person that we brought into the organization two years ago and came in and did an outstanding job, and that’s what development is all about. For me, we got the best person and that’s the most important thing.”
Nets acquire O’Neale from Jazz for 23 first-round pick
NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets acquired forward Royce O’Neale from the Utah Jazz on Thursday for a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick.
The Nets announced the deal, noting the Jazz will receive the least favorable of the Brooklyn/Houston first-round pick swap and Philadelphia’s first-round pick that was previously acquired by Brooklyn.
O’Neale has appeared in 370 NBA games in five seasons in Utah, averaging 6.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He has shot 44.8% from the field in his career. The 29-year-old appeared in and started 77 games this past season, averaging a career-high 7.4 points and 31.2 minutes.
The 6-foot-6 O’Neale has seen action in 40 career playoff games with 29 starts, averaging 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.9 minutes per game. Prior to signing with Utah, played one season apiece in Spain and Germany.
After playing two seasons at the University of Denver (2011-13), O’Neale played two seasons at Baylor (2013-15). He was not taken in the NBA draft.
Red Wings hire Lightning assistant Derek Lalonde as coach
DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings have hired Derek Lalonde to coach their rebuilding team, hoping the two-time Stanley Cup-winning assistant can make all the right moves to make the franchise relevant again.
Lalonde spent the past four years on Jon Cooper’s staff with the Tampa Bay Lightning, a stretch that included championships in 2020 and ’21 and, most recently, a third consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Final.
“He has proven himself as an excellent coach at every level and has spent the last four seasons in the National Hockey League as part of a very successful program in Tampa Bay,” general manager Steve Yzerman said in a statement. “We feel he is ready to take the next step in his career as the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings.”
Yzerman was GM of the Lightning when he promoted Cooper to his first NHL head-coaching job in 2013. It’s the first time an active assistant of Cooper’s has jumped to a head job in the NHL.
“I’m ready to get to work with our group,” Lalonde said in a statement. “There’s a very bright future ahead in Detroit.”
Lalonde, 49, like Cooper won a United States Hockey League title with the Green Bay Gamblers. He coached in the ECHL and American Hockey League before joining the Lightning.
US government distributes $92M for soccer corruption victims
NEW YORK — The U.S. Justice Department has distributed about $92 million in additional compensation from money forfeited by convicted officials and associated companies resulting from the government’s prosecution of corruption in soccer.
The money is for compensation for losses sustained by FIFA, the Confederation of North and Central American amd Caribbean Football, the South American governing body CONMEBOL and various national soccer federations.
The Justice Department last August recognized losses of more than $201 million in the cases, which began with indictments in May 2015, and it announced then an initial $32.2 million payment to a “World Football Remission Fund” overseen by the FIFA Foundation charity.
FIFA’s charity supports school projects, helps the sport recover after natural disasters, develops women’s and girls’ soccer and a FIFA Legends program that uses former players as ambassadors. The money was obtained in forfeitures to federal court in Brooklyn.
More than 50 people and corporate entities have been charged, mostly for giving and receiving bribes and kickbacks and laundering payments in arrangements between sports marketing companies and soccer officials for media and marketing rights to soccer events.
Twenty-seven indiviuals and four corporate entities have pleaded guilty, Former CONMEBOL President Juan Ángel Napout and former Brazilian Football Confederation President José Maria Marin, who was the head of Brazil’s organizing commitee for the 2014 World Cup, were convicted in December 2017 and banks have acknowledged roles in criminal conduct through deferred prosecution and non-prosecution agreements.
“Over much of the past decade, this investigation and prosecution has concentrated on bringing wrongdoers to justice and recovering ill-gotten gains,” Breon Peace, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement Thursday. “Our office, working in collaboration with our law enforcement partners and colleagues in the Department of Justice, will continue our work to compensate victims of crime.”
AP source: Kevin Durant asks for trade from Brooklyn Nets
Kevin Durant may be taking his quest for more titles elsewhere.
Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision that undoubtedly will have teams scrambling to put together offers for the perennial All-Star.
The Nets have been working with Durant to find a trade partner, and he has multiple teams on his preferred list, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because neither the player nor Brooklyn revealed any details publicly.
ESPN first reported Durant’s trade request, citing Phoenix and Miami as two of his preferred destinations. The bombshell came just hours before the NBA’s free-agent period for this summer was set to begin.
Durant is a 12-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time NBA champion — those rings coming with Golden State, the team he was with before joining Brooklyn. He has four years and nearly $200 million remaining on his contract, which means that it may take a haul of players, draft picks or possibly both for a team to acquire him.
Hornets forward Miles Bridges arrested on eve of free agency
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested in California on the eve of NBA free agency after a warrant was issued, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LAPD spokeswoman Lizeth Lomeli confirmed that Bridges was arrested on Wednesday but did not release details on the charges. TMZ reported that Bridges is facing felony domestic violence charges.
The Hornets said in a statement they “are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”
Bridges’ agent, Rich Paul, has not immediately returned phone calls left by The Associated Press.
Bridges, the Hornets’ leading scorer last season, is set to become a restricted free agent and could command a max contract in the coming weeks. His arrest comes on the eve of NBA free agency, which begins Thursday night with teams able to speak with free agents.
The 24-year-old Bridges averaged career highs with 20.2 points and seven rebounds in what amounted to a breakout season for the four-year NBA veteran while playing alongside All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball.
Bridges, who played at Michigan State, also is a rapper who goes by the name RTB MB.
The Hornets extended Bridges a qualifying offer on Tuesday, which allows them a chance to match any offer sheet made by another team.
“As an organization we love Miles,” Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said Tuesday. “We are going to bring him back. He has been great for the franchise and I believe, with his work ethic, he’s only going to get better.”
The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Bridges said after the season he wanted to return to the Hornets, but he recently changed his Twitter bio from “forward for the Charlotte Hornets” to “It’s me,” adding some intrigue to the situation.
