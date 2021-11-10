Ellis dazzles in debut as USC tops CSUN
LOS ANGELES — Boogie Ellis dazzled in his USC debut and Isaiah Mobley and Drew Peterson carried over last season’s magic as the Trojans routed Cal State Northridge, 89-49, in Tuesday’s season opener at the Galen Center.
Ellis, a junior transfer from Memphis, came off the bench and finished with a game-high 20 points on just 11 shots in his first game wearing cardinal and gold.
On a night that honored USC’s Elite Eight run last year with a ring ceremony and banner unveiling, Mobley recorded 15 points and nine rebounds to begin his junior campaign. Peterson, another returning standout, finished with 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting.
Thirteen players checked into the game for USC, which also marked the debuts of Kobe Johnson (three points), Harrison Hornery (two points) and Malik Thomas.
Atin Wright and Darius Brown II each had a team-high 10 points for the Matadors.
Ducks place GM Murray on leave amid probe of his conduct
ANAHEIM — The Anaheim Ducks placed executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray on leave Tuesday amid an ongoing investigation into his conduct.
The Ducks said in a statement they recently became aware of accusations of improper professional conduct against Murray, who is the third-longest-tenured general manager in the NHL.
The team did not specify the behavior Murray is accused of.
“After internal review, we enlisted (law firm) Sheppard Mullin to perform an independent investigation. Upon recommendation from their initial findings, we have decided to place Bob on administrative leave pending final results,” the statement said.
Assistant general manager Jeff Solomon will assume Murray’s duties on an interim basis.
Murray played 15 NHL seasons from 1975-90, all for the Chicago Blackhawks. He was a senior vice president with the Ducks when the team won the Stanley Cup in 2007. He was named the NHL’s General Manager of the Year in 2014 after Anaheim tied Boston for most wins in the league with 54.
The Ducks reached the playoffs in nine of Murray’s first 11 seasons as GM, but they have missed the postseason the past three years, tying for the longest streak in franchise history. He was the interim coach for the final two months of the 2018-19 season after Randy Carlyle was fired with 26 games remaining.
Professional conduct has come under more scrutiny in the league since last month, when the Blackhawks were fined $2 million for their handling of sexual assault allegations in 2010.
Guerrero, Harper win MLB’s Hank Aaron Awards for offense
CARLSBAD — Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper have won Hank Aaron Awards as the outstanding offensive performers in each league as voted by MLB.com and a panel of Hall of Famers.
Guerrero tied for the major league home run lead with 48 and led the AL in OPS (1.002), slugging percentage (.601) and on-base percentage (.401).
Harper, who won in 2015 with Washington, led the major leagues in OPS (1.044) and slugging percentage (.615) and tied for first with 42 doubles.
Each team nominated one player, MLB.com reporters picked seven finalists and a panel of Hall of Famers determined the winners, a group that included newcomers Chipper Jones, Pedro Martínez, John Smoltz and holdovers Johnny Bench, Craig Biggio, Ken Griffey Jr., Eddie Murray and Robin Yount.
The award began in 1999 and is named for Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, who died in January.
Rodgers stands by remarks, admits being misleading on status
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he stands behind the comments he made last week about why he didn’t get vaccinated for COVID-19, but acknowledges misleading some people about his status before testing positive.
Rodgers spoke Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM, four days after discussing on the same outlet his reasons for avoiding a vaccine. Rodgers tested positive Wednesday, was unavailable to play in the Packers’ 13-7 loss Sunday at Kansas City and remains quarantined in his Green Bay home.
“I shared an opinion that’s polarizing,” Rodgers said. “I get it. And I misled some people about my status, which I take full responsibility of, those comments. But in the end, I have to stay true to who I am and what I’m about. I stand behind the things that I said.”
When he was asked about his vaccination status in an Aug. 26 news conference, Rodgers replied by saying, “Yeah, I’m immunized.”
Rodgers had said Friday he sought alternative treatments rather than the NFL-endorsed vaccinations because he is allergic to an ingredient in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. He didn’t specify the ingredient.
The three-time NFL MVP said he didn’t want the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after hearing of multiple people who’d had adverse reactions to it. Rodgers also said he was worried about potential fertility issues from getting one of these three vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no evidence COVID-19 vaccines cause fertility problems in men or women and that vaccinations are recommended for people who want to have children.
“I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading,” Rodgers said. “To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments.”
Rodgers didn’t specify the comments he was referencing at the time. But about 20 minutes later, he acknowledged that he had misled some people about his vaccination status.
Beckham clears waivers, free agent can sign with any team
Odell Beckham Jr. wanted freedom and got his wish.
A disappointment and distraction before being released by the Cleveland Browns, Beckham cleared NFL waivers without being claimed Tuesday and can now sign as a free agent with any team.
Beckham was let go by the Browns on Monday, closing the book on a tumultuous week and his 2½ seasons with the club. He was eligible to be grabbed by the other 31 teams, but none wanted to pick up the remaining $7.25 million he’s owed this season.
Beckham’s agent, Zeke Sandhu, and the Browns restructured his contract last week, dropping the final, non-guaranteed two years. Cleveland must pay him $4.25 million, but will save $3 million.
Obviously, the 29-year-old Beckham, who pushed hard this offseason to come back from knee surgery, would prefer to sign with a contender to have a shot at playing in a Super Bowl — a situation he thought he had with Cleveland.
On Monday, Seattle coach Pete Carroll teased about Beckham possibly landing with the Seahawks.
“You’ll have to wait and see how this all goes,” Carroll said. ”I didn’t say yes, or I didn’t say no. That’s just ’cause — you’ll see.”
The Browns grew tired of Beckham’s attitude and cut ties with the three-time Pro Bowler. Although he was reunited with former LSU teammate and close friend, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, Beckham was never truly happy in Cleveland.
Broncos place defenders Strnad, Ojemudia on COVID-19 list
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos placed two more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, 24 hours after vaccinated backup quarterback Drew Lock went on the list with a breakthrough infection.
Inside linebacker Justin Strnad, who has moved into a big role in Denver’s defense with starters Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson on IR, went on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with cornerback Michael Ojemudia, who was on the cusp of returning from a pulled hamstring that has sidelined him since August.
The Broncos also activated guard Netane Muti from the reserve/COVID-19 list with a roster exemption among a flurry of transactions.
They placed right guard Graham Glasgow on IR. Glasgow broke a leg on the final play of the first half Sunday at Dallas.
The Broncos signed guard/center Austin Schlottmann to the active roster from their practice squad and added tackle Casey Tucker and inside linebacker Avery Williamson to their practice squad.
Schlottmann was one of four backup O-linemen that finished Denver’s 30-16 win over the Cowboys alongside starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III because of a rash of injuries.
NASCAR’s new champion takes scouting trip to La-La-Land
LOS ANGELES — Kyle Larson was running on empty, still trying to recover from the celebration.
His wife had a migraine and his crew chief was last seen dancing somewhere back in Arizona at the Hendrick Motorsports bash. The NASCAR champion got a pointless two hours sleep before he was whisked off to Los Angeles for a whirlwind tour with his brand new Cup.
When he hit I-10 headed toward L.A. Live, the electronic interstate billboards flashed a promo for NASCAR’s big return to La-La-Land. It was still dark on Tuesday when Larson got his first look at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where NASCAR will kick off 2022 with a Feb. 6 exhibition all-star race.
It will be called the Busch Light Clash, and a version of it has been run in Florida every year since its 1979 inception as the kickoff for the Daytona 500, the marquee event on the NASCAR calendar. But NASCAR has promised to do big things, and this race at the Coliseum is scheduled just a week ahead of the Super Bowl, to be played less than 10 miles away at SoFi Stadium.
So here was Larson in California, his remarkable comeback season and brand-new title earned Sunday yet to really sink in. Because of COVID-19 protocols, one of the strongest seasons in NASCAR history had never been celebrated between Larson and his No. 5 team though they made up for lost time in Scottsdale, Arizona, where the entire team celebrated until closing time at Whiskey Row before wandering over to Jeff Gordon’s nearby hotel.
“That was the first time I’ve ever gone out with my team and everybody let loose,” Larson said. “To see everybody’s personalities come out when they get some alcohol in their system was fun, and getting to know them even better.”
Still, standing inside a sea of red seats at the Coliseum after sunrise, Larson had the sudden urge to get 2022 started.
“The season just ended but now that we’re here, I’m already excited for the next season to begin,” Larson told The Associated Press on Tuesday as he toured the historic venue.
Larson came ready to do the promotional work, too. He grabbed a steak at Fleming’s at LA Live before NASCAR slotted him courtside at Monday night’s game between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers. The 29-year-old Northern California native — Elk Grove — was surprised to find that Staples Center fans recognized him, but he and Katelyn left at halftime for some much-needed sleep. He had to be at Coliseum by sunrise, along with the Cup.
He figures it might start to settle in that
Coastal coach: QB McCall could be out for the season
CONWAY, S.C. — Injured Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall could miss the rest of the season for the 22nd-ranked Chanticleers, coach Jamey Chadwell said.
McCall, a 6-foot-3, 209-pound redshirt sophomore from Indian Trail, North Carolina, missed last weekend’s 28-8 win at Georgia Southern with what the school called an upper-body injury.
“We don’t know how long he’s going to be out,” Chadwell said Monday on a Sun Belt Conference coaches teleconference. “We hope to get him back before the end of the regular season.”
Chadwell said McCall was hurt during a 35-28 victory over Troy on Oct. 28. McCall came out for several plays in the third quarter after dropping to the turf. However, he returned to the game and said during postgame interviews that he felt OK.
Chadwell said McCall has had several tests to pinpoint the problem and he is hopeful his standout passer, the FBS leader in pass efficiency, will be back.
“He could be out the rest of the season, based on the recovery ... he could come back before then,” Chadwell said. “We really don’t have a complete answer right now.”
Senior Bryce Carpenter filled in for McCall against Georgia Southern and will start Saturday when the Chants (8-1, 4-1 Sun Belt) take on Georgia State (4-5, 3-2).
Profanity at finish disqualifies 2nd place Michigan runner
PARCHMENT, Mich. — A Michigan high school runner who finished second in a state championship race was disqualified for expressing four-letter words of joy as he crossed the finish line.
Garrett Winter, a senior at Parchment High School, ran the 3.1-mile course in 15 minutes, 27 seconds, a personal best. But officials said his profanities Saturday at the end of the Division 2 race violated a national rule that governs conduct in high school running.
Cody Inglis, assistant director of the Michigan High School Athletic Association, said Winter’s words could be heard 50 yards away.
“It’s a horrible thing,” Inglis told MLive.com, referring to the disqualification. “Nobody takes any pride or joy in this, but the fact is that the rule was enforced.”
Winter said his second-place finish — “the race of my life” — was the result of rigorous training.
“As I crossed the finish line, my emotions got the best of me,” Winter said. “I swore in excitement of what I had just accomplished. I swore when I finished the race and saw the time. I did not swear at anyone. I swore out of jubilation with pure adrenaline and emotion.”
He said he regretted putting race officials “in the position to make this call.”
CBS to make US qualifier at Jamaica only available as stream
NEW YORK — CBS, which has the U.S.-English language rights to the Americans’ World Cup qualifier at Jamaica next week, said Tuesday it will make the Nov. 16 match available only on its Paramount+ subscription streaming service.
CBS announced in March it had reached an agreement with IMG and Mediapro to acquire rights to qualifiers in North and Central America and the Caribbean that included all of the U.S. road matches except for the game at Mexico on March 24, 2022. CBS separately acquired that game, too.
Fox and ESPN share rights to U.S. home games, and ESPN2 will televise Friday’s qualifier against Mexico in Cincinnati.
Telemundo and Universo, part of NBCUniversal, have U.S. Spanish-language rights to six of the seven U.S. road qualifiers. The March match at Mexico will be televised by Univision.
The CBS Sports Network televised the opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador on Sept. 2 while CBS also streamed the game on Paramount. The 4-1 win at Honduras on Sept. 8 and the 1-1 draw at Panama on Oct. 10 were available with English commentary only on the streaming service.
Fox broadcast the 1-1 draw against Canada on Sept. 5, and ESPN’s networks broadcast the 2-0 home win over Jamaica on Oct. 7 and the 2-1 victory over visiting Costa Rica on Oct. 13. The home games were broadcast with Spanish commentary by UniMás and TUDN.
Chubb tests positive for COVID-19, could miss NE game
CLEVELAND — The Browns didn’t have much time to celebrate their biggest win this season before being hit with another off-field issue.
Star running back Nick Chubb was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Tuesday after testing positive and could miss this week’s game at New England, the latest obstacle for a Cleveland team that spent last week working out a separation with Odell Beckham Jr.
One of the NFL’s best backs, Chubb was placed on the list along with rookie running back/wide receiver Demetric Felton.
The Browns have had four positive tests in the past two days after having few problems most of this season.
It’s still possible that Chubb and Felton, who are both vaccinated, could play against the Patriots this week as long as they’re symptom free and have two negative tests separated by 24 hours.
Cleveland will practice Wednesday and the team said its media availabilities will revert to being virtual for now due to more restrictive protocols.
Last week, the Browns (5-4) spent several days dealing with a major distraction caused by Beckham Jr., who was excused from the team and then ultimately released.
Cleveland tuned out the Beckham drama and played its most complete game on Sunday while blowing out the Cincinnati Bengals 41-16.
Chubb’s situation is the newest dilemma.
Cowboys put K Zuerlein on COVID-19 list; 1st since September
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys placed kicker Greg Zuerlein on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday, likely meaning they’ll have to sign a replacement before playing Atlanta.
Zuerlein is the first Dallas player to enter healthy and safety protocols since late September. The club has had 12 players and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn spend time on the COVID-19 list since August.
All the Dallas players who landed on the list during the season have missed at least one game, including right guard Zack Martin and defensive end Randy Gregory.
When Zuerlein was battling a back injury earlier this season, the Cowboys added former CFL standout Lirim Hajrullahu. The native of Malta hasn’t kicked in an NFL game. The Falcons (4-4) visit Dallas (6-2) on Sunday.
Zuerlein joined the Cowboys last year along with special teams coach John Fassel. Zuerlein has struggled with accuracy at times this year, going 14 of 18 on field goals with two missed extra points.
Browns, Teller agree to 4-year $56.8 million extension
CLEVELAND — Wyatt Teller’s alligator-carrying, defender-crushing days with the Browns will continue for a few more years.
The massive, mauling right guard signed a four-year, $56.8 million contract extension with Cleveland on Tuesday that could keep him with the team through the 2025 season.
Teller’s deal includes $28 million guaranteed, and his yearly average makes him the NFL’s second-highest paid guard.
Discarded after his rookie season by Buffalo for two late-round draft picks, Teller has developed into one of the NFL’s best interior linemen during the three seasons since coming over in a 2019 trade.
“I was disappointed at first,” Teller said of being dealt by the Bills. “But then you realize you’re wanted by another team and wanted by another city. I was given another opportunity and luckily I made the most of it.”
The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder was scheduled to become a free agent after this season, and would have likely been one of the most coveted players on the market.
Penguins settle suit over ex-minors coach accused of assault
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have settled a federal lawsuit filed by a former minor league assistant and his wife, who accused the team of negligently retaining a coach who sexually assaulted and harassed her and then retaliating against him for reporting the incident.
Lawyers for Jarrod and Erin Skalde announced the settlement in a news release Tuesday. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
“We are pleased that the Penguins organization worked with us to resolve this dispute so that Jarrod and his family can move on with their lives,” said attorney David Fish, who represents Jarrod Skalde.
Erin Skalde said in a statement: “The events of the last three years have been deeply challenging, and my hope is to now move forward as an advocate for others.” She added that she hopes to be an instrument of change.
The Penguins said in a statement that team officials took prompt action when informed of the allegations in 2019.
Mets’ Alderson claims New York a deterrent in GM search
CARLSBAD — Mets President Sandy Alderson says the biggest impediment in the club’s dragging search for a general manager isn’t his presence nor owner Steve Cohen, but the spotlight created by the New York market.
“I think it’s mostly about New York, and not about, you know, Steve or the organization or what have you,” he said Tuesday. “It’s a big stage and some people would just prefer to be elsewhere.”
Alderson said the team is considering several candidates for its vacancy, but he does not have any interviews lined up during baseball’s general manager meetings this week in Southern California. He hopes to have some clarity by the end of the week but did not want to set a deadline for when New York will end its ongoing search.
“I don’t want to give you a timeline,” he said. “We’ve already blown through what most people would say is a reasonable timeline.”
New York fired acting general manager Zack Scott on Nov. 1, two months after he was arrested on charges of drunken driving. Scott was promoted to the role in January when Jared Porter was fired after fewer than 40 days on the job following revelations he sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while working for the Chicago Cubs.
Oh, brother: Heat-Nuggets mess goes from on-court to online
MIAMI — The fallout from the scuffle between reigning MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Markieff Morris from the Miami Heat continued Tuesday when the brothers of the two players who starred in the dustup decided to take their anger to Twitter.
Eventually, even one of their mothers apparently got involved in an effort to calm things down. The NBA undoubtedly will have more to say as well, with fines, suspensions or both likely to be announced before long.
“It’s a situation that I think we’ll all learn from, not allowing emotions to get the best of us,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Tuesday.
Emotions were clearly not under control Monday night.
It all started late in the Denver-Miami game, shortly after the Heat ire was raised when no call was made after they thought Jokic fouled Bam Adebayo. Morris stopped play a few seconds later by intentionally crashing into Jokic from the side, a foul that referees called flagrant.
Jokic then blindsided Morris with a hard shove from behind. Heat players were livid at what they perceived to be a cheap shot from Jokic, and so was Marcus Morris — Markieff Morris’ twin and fellow NBA player.
Andy Murray wins, sets up match with Sinner in Stockholm
STOCKHOLM — Andy Murray beat qualifier Viktor Durasovic of Norway 6-1, 7-6 (7) on Tuesday to set up a second-round match with top-seeded Jannik Sinner at the Stockholm Open.
The three-time Grand Slam champion cruised through the first set but was nearly pushed to a decider by the 354th-ranked Durasovic.
The 34-year-old Briton, who blew seven match points in a loss to Dominik Koepfer in the Paris Masters last week, saved a set point before closing it out on his third match point.
“He hits the ball huge from the back of the court,” Murray said of the 24-year-old Norwegian. “He will keep moving up the rankings if he’s playing like that. I was happy to get through in the end because he was playing very well at the end of the match.”
The 10th-ranked Sinner, chasing his fifth title this year, awaits on Wednesday. The 20-year-old Italian just missed qualifying for the ATP Finals.
“He’s had a fantastic year,” Murray said. “He loves playing indoors on hardcourt, so it will be a big test for me.”
Fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz defeated Egor Gerasimov 6-4, 6-4 and will next face doubles partner Tommy Paul. Fritz beat his fellow American two weeks ago on his run to the final in St. Petersburg.
Spaniard Pedro Martinez will face eighth-seeded Frances Tiafoe in the second round after beating Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4). Botic van de Zandschulp, a Dutch player who reached the semifinals in St. Petersburg, beat Nino Serdarusic 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5), and next faces seventh-seeded Marton Fucsovics of Hungary.
Korda, Nakashima, Alcaraz win on day one of Next Gen Finals
MILAN — Americans Brandon Nakashima and Sebastian Korda and favorite Carlos Alcaraz of Spain all won on the opening day of the Next Gen Finals on Tuesday.
Alcaraz took just 75 minutes to beat Holger Rune of Denmark 4-3 (6), 4-2, 4-0, seeing out the group match with a crosscourt volley to take the final game and set to love.
The 18-year-old Alcaraz has moved more than 100 places up the rankings this season to No. 32 and reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals.
“I was really nervous at the beginning, but I tried to be calm,” Alcaraz said. “To do many different things on court is very important. I am trying to go to the net and play aggressively in the important moments and stay calm. I am trying to do this every match.”
The eight-man tournament for the top 21-and-under players on the ATP Tour has a round-robin format. Also in Group A, Nakashima took less than 90 minutes to beat Francisco Cerúndolo of Argentina 4-1, 3-4 (3), 4-1, 4-0.
Nakashima, ranked 63rd in the world, broke serve four times and won when the 91st-ranked Cerúndolo returned a serve into the net.
It was harder for Korda in the first Group B match. The second seed had to fight back from two sets down before prevailing 3-4 (2), 3-4 (6), 4-0, 4-3 (3), 4-0 against Hugo Gaston of France in more than two hours.
Korda saved a match point with an ace to take the third set to a tiebreak, where he also had to rally from 3-1 down.
“It definitely wasn’t easy,” Korda said. “I just kept a cool head, told myself to keep going and it worked out really well.”
Sebastian Baez of Argentina beat home favorite Lorenzo Musetti 4-1, 4-1, 3-4 (5), 4-3 (5) in the other Group B match.
It is the fourth edition of the tournament in Milan. It was canceled last year because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The ATP Finals will also be in Italy, in Turin next week.
Soccer star Rashford honored for fighting child poverty
LONDON — Soccer star Marcus Rashford has received an honorary award from Prince William for his successful campaign to get the British government to provide free meals to disadvantaged children during the pandemic.
Rashford, 24, was made an MBE, or Member of the Order of the British Empire, on Tuesday during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.
The England and Manchester United striker waged a high-profile campaign last year to persuade the Conservative government it should extend free meal vouchers to vulnerable young people throughout the summer school holidays.
Rashford’s campaign drew on his own experiences with hunger as a Black child growing up in a low-income household in Britain. In an open letter, he wrote that no matter how hard his mother worked, it was not enough and “the system was not built for families like mine to succeed.”
His efforts led to a U-turn on the meal vouchers debate from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and benefited more than 1 million children in England.
“For me to put it in the simplest way — I’m trying to give children the things I didn’t have when I was a kid,” Rashford said Tuesday after the ceremony.
The soccer star said he would dedicate the award to his mother, Melanie, who raised him and his four siblings.
FIFA sets January date for best player award ceremony
ZURICH — FIFA’s annual awards to honor the world’s best players and coaches in the 2020-21 season will be held on Jan. 17.
A virtual ceremony, held remotely for the second straight year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be hosted from FIFA headquarters in Zurich.
Votes from national team captains and coaches, fans and media worldwide will be collected from Nov. 22 to Dec. 10, FIFA said on Tuesday.
The best player awards in 2020 were won by Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich and Lucy Bronze, who played for Lyon and Manchester City that season.
The FIFA awards are separate from the Ballon d’Or awards organized by France Football magazine. They were combined from 2010 to 2015.
Liverpool’s Jürgen Klopp has won the FIFA men’s coaching award for the past two years and the last women’s soccer award winner was Sarina Wiegman, who has since moved from the Netherlands national team to England.
FIFA also awards prizes for the best goalkeepers, members of World XI teams voted by players, the Puskas Award for best goal, plus fair play and fan awards.
Brazil veteran Formiga to retire from international soccer
SAO PAULO — After competing in seven World Cups, 43-year-old midfielder Formiga is set to play her farewell match for Brazil this month.
Formiga’s final game for the national team will be against India on Nov. 25 in Manaus, Brazil’s soccer confederation said Tuesday.
“The legendary Formiga will say goodbye to the women’s national team,” the confederation said on Instagram. “It is a historic moment for a life dedicated to the yellow shirt and to soccer. We love you.”
Brazil will host an international tournament against India, Venezuela and Chile in the city in the heart of the Amazon, but Formiga is set to play just in the first of those encounters.
The Sao Paulo FC midfielder, named Miraildes Maciel Mota before she got the nickname that means “ant” in Portuguese, had already said the Tokyo Olympics would be her last major competition with the national team.
Formiga has played 233 matches for Brazil including at every Olympics since Atlanta in 1996, the first for women’s soccer. She won silver in the 2004 and 2008 games in Athens and Beijing, respectively.
Her most recent World Cup appearance was 2019 in France.
Beijing Olympics get ‘gold for repression’ in labor report
A global trade union body has joined a long list of human-rights advocates in challenging the propriety of China holding the 2022 Winter Olympics and has singled out the International Olympic Committee for acquiescing in the face of alleged genocide and crimes against humanity reportedly taking place in the host country.
The Belgium-based International Trade Union Confederation issued its report Tuesday — “China: A gold medal for repression” — highlighting human rights violations. It said a copy has been sent to IOC President Thomas Bach.
The alleged abuses include: forced labor, jailing of trade unionists and democracy defenders in Hong Kong, intimidation of the nation’s LBGTI community, and repression of ethnic and religious minorities under the pretext of ”anti-separatism and counterterrorism.”
“We’re trying to get the IOC to act on a basic set of principles around human rights,” Sharan Burrow, the general secretary of the ITUC, told the Associated Press in an interview.
“We want governments to take a stand in defense of their own athletes’ safety, and we want sponsors to actually review their association with the Beijing Winter Olympics,” she added. “You’ve got major companies who are supporting these Olympics who really ought to live up to values that they say they respect, which is fundamental human rights.”
Some of the largest sponsors who collectively pay billions to the IOC include household names like Coca-Cola, Airbnb, Visa, Toyota, Alibaba, and Procter & Gamble.
European Tour rebranded, doubling total prize fund to $200M+
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — After 50 years, the European Tour by name is no more.
Starting in 2022, it will be rebranded as the DP World Tour in a deal that is set to double the total prize money to more than $200 million.
European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said the title change better reflects the global nature of the tour.
On the 2022 schedule, only 23 of the 47 events will be staged on European soil.
“In many ways, it’s a misnomer,” Pelley said of the European Tour’s current title. “We are definitely a world tour.
“We will always remember our heritage,” Pelley added, “and those who have gone before us who helped us shape our tour ... but we also rejoice in our global footprint.”
Pelley said there will be a minimum prize fund of $2 million for each tournament and prize money of “north of $200 million” for the season, compared with $104 million in 2021 and $70 million in 2020.
The deal is a huge boost to the finances of the European Tour which were badly hit by the Coronavirus pandemic, causing a shutdown of the tour for three months from March 2020.
Giro organizers outline 6 more stages of next year’s race
MILAN — Six more stages of next year’s Giro d’Italia were revealed on Tuesday as race organizers continued their staggered presentation of the route.
In a break with tradition, race organizer RCS Sport has decided to release details of the Giro in instalments. The hilly stages were announced on Tuesday, the day after seven stages best suited for sprinters were revealed. The high mountain stages will be outlined on Wednesday.
RCS Sport will not confirm precisely when those stages will take place until the route is revealed in full on Thursday, when the finale will also be announced.
The second hilly stage of the Giro sees the race return to Naples for the first time since the city hosted the start of the Italian grand tour in 2013. The 149-kilometer (93-mile) stage starts and finishes in Naples, but it leaves the seaside city to take in five laps of a 19-kilometer (12-mile) circuit in the volcanic surrounding area.
There will be finishes in Genoa and Turin. The leg to Turin packs in 3,470 meters (11,385 feet) of climbing in only 153 kilometers (95 miles). There are five categorized climbs and the first 10 kilometers (6 miles) are the only ones of the day that are not uphill or downhill.
US Open champion Raducanu loses to qualifier Wang in Linz
LINZ, Austria — Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu upset U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-7 (0), 7-5 in the second round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Tuesday.
The 18-year-old Briton, who was the top seed at a WTA event for the first time, held serve in the opening game but lost the next six, while winning just two points on the 106th-ranked Wang’s serve.
Raducanu lost a 4-2 lead in the second set but won it in the tiebreaker. She took a medical timeout before saving two match points on Wang’s serve at 5-4 in the third but the qualifier broke Raducanu again and closed out the win in her next service game.
Wang next plays Alison Riske. The eighth-seeded American defeated Alizé Cornet 6-4, 6-4.
Second-seeded Simona Halep beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 7-5, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal against Jasmine Paolini of Italy, and third-seeded Danielle Collins of the United States eased past Greet Minnen of Belgium 6-1, 6-2.
Also advancing were Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium, Jaqueline Cristian of Romania, and Veronika Kudermetova of Russia.
