Browns finally practice, roster still unsettled for Steelers
CLEVELAND — Kevin Stefanski is still stuck in his basement at home. At least the Browns are out and about.
Well, most of them.
After being unable to practice for two days due to COVID-19 testing and protocols, Cleveland got permission from medical experts and the NFL to get on the field Friday for the first time this week in advance of Sunday’s wild-card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The team resumed normal activities — by 2021 standards — at its training facility, which has been closed since Tuesday when coach Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19 along with Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and three others.
“That’s much better than being on these Zoom calls,” said Stefanski, who won’t coach Sunday’s game because league rules state anyone testing positive with the virus must isolate for 10 days. “They’re excited to get out there.”
The Browns had been limited to virtual meetings while preparing for their first postseason appearance since the 2002 season.
English having a whale of time and leads by 1 at Kapalua
KAPALUA, Hawaii — A new year, and Harris English keeps right on rolling.
English finished with a 10-foot birdie to cap off an ideal Friday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions with a 6-under 67, giving him a two-shot lead over a quartet of players that includes defending champion Justin Thomas.
Even with a lead, it feels as though the first PGA Tour event of the year is wide open. With virtually no wind, rare for the Plantation Course at Kapalua, scores remained low and several players were stacked up behind him. That includes Masters champion Dustin Johnson, who hit it close enough all round to make a few putts in his round of 65.
“Felt like I got back in the tournament a little bit,” said Johnson, playing for the first time since his Nov. 15 victory at Augusta National.
English is among 16 players at the winners-only event who didn’t win last year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic that wiped out three months on the tour schedule, anyone who reached the Tour Championship qualified this year. English did everything but win, going from No. 369 in the world to among the top 30.
He was at 14-under 132, two shots ahead of Thomas, PGA champion Collin Morikawa (65), Daniel Berger (65) and Ryan Palmer (67), another player who didn’t win in 2020 and was happy to be here.
Spurs snap Lakers 4-game winning streak
LOS ANGELES — A trip to Los Angeles proved to be just what the San Antonio Spurs needed to snap out of an early-season slump.
Two nights after beating the Clippers to snap a four-game losing streak, the Spurs picked up another win at Staples Center on Thursday, this time defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 118-109.
LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with a season-high 28 points and was one of five in double figures. Demar DeRozan added 19 points and eight assists. The Spurs were 16 of 35 on 3-pointers after making 20 from beyond the arc against the Clippers.
LeBron James scored 27 points and Anthony Davis added 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.
Riley scores 22, UCLA beats short-handed Arizona St. in OT
TEMPE, Ariz. — Cody Riley scored eight of his career-high 22 points in overtime and UCLA outlasted a short-handed Arizona State 81-75 Thursday night.
The Sun Devils took the court after a 21-day layoff and were down to eight players against heavily favored UCLA (8-2, 4-0 Pacific-12 Conference).
Arizona State’s leading scorer and preseason All-American Remy Martin was attending a family funeral, two more were missing for COVID-19 issues and one had mono. Still, ASU (4-4, 1-1) gave the Bruins a fight.
There were 11 lead changes in the second half and, while UCLA led for 9:07 out of the final 9:12 of regulation, the Sun Devils forced OT when Alonzo Verge sank a pair of free throws with five seconds left.
Verge struck first in overtime but UCLA’s David Singleton hit a second-chance 3-pointer, then he and Rile combined for the next 14 points.
White, Mobley lead USC past Arizona 87-73
TUCSON, Ariz. — Isaiah White scored 22 points, freshman standout Evan Mobley had a double-double and USC picked up a rare win at Arizona, closing out the Wildcats 87-73 on Thursday night.
Mobley had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Trojans (7-2, 2-1 Pac-12 Conference), who had lost 10 straight at McHalen Arena, where Arizona is now 114-13 in the last 127 games. Their last win was in 2008 Drew Peterson had seven points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.
Freshman Azuolas Tubelis, whose previous high was 13 points against Eastern Washington, scored 31 points with eight rebounds for the Wildcats (9-2, 3-2), who had their four-game winning streak end. Bennedict Mathurin added 11 points and Terrell Brown Jr. 10.
AP source: 76ers quarantine in New York after positive test
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are quarantining in New York because of a positive COVID-19 test for guard Seth Curry.
A person familiar with the situation says the Sixers stayed overnight after the team learned of Curry’s positive result during Thursday’s loss against the Nets. The person spoke to The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity because the team has not made Curry’s condition public. The person said as of Friday morning Curry was the only positive test on the Sixers.
Curry sat out Thursday’s game because of a sore left ankle and appeared to wear a mask as he sat on the bench for part of the first half. Curry hit six 3-pointers and scored 28 points in Wednesday’s win over Washington.
The Sixers are scheduled to play Denver in Philadelphia on Saturday.
Virus concerns hit Dallas, Columbus as NHL season looms
The NHL said Friday that six Dallas Stars players and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in a development that will push back the opener for the defending Western Conference champions by nearly a week.
The Columbus Blue Jackets also held a number of players off the ice “out of abundance of caution” in another reminder that the pandemic will likely play havoc with the season opening next Wednesday.
Dallas had been set to open the season Jan. 14 at Florida. The NHL said it was “reviewing and revising” the Stars’ schedule and the opener was not likely to be any earlier than Jan. 19, currently a rematch in Tampa Bay against the Stanley Cup champion Lightning.
The Dallas players and staff are self-isloating and the team’s training facilities were closed for the next several days amid contact tracing. The Blue Jackets, who open their season the same night at Nashville, said its move was “in accordance with NHL COVID-19 protocols.”
The NHL successfully completed its pandemic-interrupted season in twin playoff bubbles last fall without any positive tests but has warned that the upcoming season will be a challenge.
Back to the bubble: G League season will be played at Disney
The G League will crown its 2021 champion in a bubble, just as the NBA did last season.
Plans were announced Friday for the G League season, which will be condensed and played at the Walt Disney World resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Teams have been given a preliminary plan calling for games to begin around Feb. 8, but no schedule details have been set.
There will be 18 teams in the league, including the G League Ignite — the new team formed this season to serve primarily as a one-year development program for elite NBA draft prospects. Eventually, eight teams will advance to a single-elimination playoff.
Former NBA players who have signed with the G League in recent weeks include 2008 No. 2 overall draft pick Michael Beasley, Lance Stephenson, Jeremy Lin and Nik Stauskas. All did so with plans of playing in the Disney bubble.
“We worked closely with our teams, the Basketball Players Union, and public health experts to develop a structure that allows our teams to gather at a single site and safely play,” NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim said. “We are thrilled to get back to basketball and to fulfill our mission as a critical resource for the NBA in developing players, coaches, referees, athletic trainers and front-office staff.”
The season is expected to last for about a month.
The G League did not crown a champion last season. It suspended play March 12, one day after the NBA originally did, in response to the coronavirus pandemic and ultimately cancelled the remainder of its season in early June.
NBA teams that are not sending affiliates to the G League bubble will still be permitted to assign roster players and transfer two-way contract signees to go play at Disney. It will be a similar operational plan to what the NBA used at Disney from July until October — including daily testing, strict protocols and other mechanisms designed for safety. Those rules will also be in place for coaches, team staff and league staff that goes to Disney.
The 17 NBA clubs sending affiliates to the bubble are the Los Angeles Clippers, San Antonio, Cleveland, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Indiana, Charlotte, Minnesota, Orlando, Brooklyn, Memphis, Oklahoma City, Toronto, Houston, Utah, Golden State and New York.
Some opted out, including the Los Angeles Lakers’ affiliate.
“While we appreciate the G League’s efforts in putting together this model to accommodate all member teams, we have determined this is the best course of action for the Lakers organization,” the South Bay Lakers said in a statement Friday. “We look forward to our eventual return to G League basketball. In the meantime, we will continue to assign opportunities to our staff as they become available.”
Washington women’s basketball team postpones games
The Washington women’s basketball team has postponed games scheduled at No. 9 UCLA on Jan. 15 and Southern California on Jan. 17.
Washington paused team activities on Thursday due to “ongoing COVID-19 concerns.” The games have not yet been rescheduled.
Senior IOC member says he’s not sure Tokyo Games will happen
TOKYO — A senior member of the International Olympic Committee has said he “can’t be certain” the postponed Tokyo Olympics will open in just over six months because of the surging pandemic in Japan and elsewhere.
The comments by Canadian IOC member Richard Pound to British broadcaster the BBC came as Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency on Thursday for Tokyo and surrounding prefectures.
“I can’t be certain because the ongoing elephant in the room would be the surges in the virus,“ Pound said speaking about the future of the Tokyo Games.
Japan’s emergency order, which is largely voluntary, will be in force until the first week of February.
Tokyo reported a record of 2,447 new cases on Thursday, a 50% increase from the previous day — which was also a record day. Japan has attributed over 3,500 deaths to COVID-19, relatively low for a country of 126 million.
It’s crunch time for Tokyo. Organizers say the Olympics will take place, but they are not expected to reveal concrete plans until spring. That’s about the same time the torch relay begins on March 25 with 10,000 runners crisscrossing the country for four months leading to the opening ceremony on July 23.
Pound also hinted athletes should be a high priority for a vaccine because they serve as “role models.” Pound’s comments seem to contradict IOC President Thomas Bach.
Bach said in a visit to Tokyo in November that athletes should be encouraged to get a vaccine, but would not be required to. He also indicated they should not be a priority. Bach said that nurses, doctors and health care workers should be first in line for a vaccine, ahead of healthy, young athletes.
“Athletes are important role models, and by taking the vaccine they can send a powerful message that vaccination is not only about personal health, but also about solidarity and consideration for the well being of others in their communities,” Pound said.
Celtics’ Walker cleared to practice following knee procedure
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics may soon have one of their top players back on the court.
All-Star point guard Kemba Walker has been cleared to begin practicing, the team announced Friday.
Walker hasn’t played this season after receiving a stem cell injection in his left knee prior to the start of training camp last month.
He’s been on a 12-week strengthening program since the early October procedure. Walker injured his knee prior to the resumption of last season in the Florida bubble, but returned to play during the playoffs.
Coach Brad Stevens said Walker has been pain-free while going through individual workouts with the coaching staff. Stevens said the next step is for him to go through some live practices with teammates.
Packers open playoff game to season ticket holders
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are making about 6,000 tickets available to season-ticket holders for their divisional playoff game, which will mark the first time they will have paying spectators at home this season.
Packers officials say seats will be arranged in socially distanced pods of two, four and six tickets throughout Lambeau Field. They’ll be available to season-ticker holders who didn’t opt out of the opportunity to purchase tickets this season.
The Packers hadn’t allowed any spectators for their first four regular-season home games. In late November, they made seating available to team employees and their immediate family members to test out Lambeau Field safety protocols in case paying spectators were allowed later in the season. The last two home games also featured hundreds of frontline workers who were invited to attend.
‘Work to be done’: Harbaugh has new, 5-year deal at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan has decided to stick with coach Jim Harbaugh, finalizing a new, five-year deal that cuts his guaranteed compensation but gives him an opportunity to make up for the financial loss if he can start winning championships.
The school will pay him $4 million in 2021 with a chance to make nearly $8 million in the fifth year of his contract, according to the memorandum of understanding signed by Harbaugh and athletic director Warde Manuel on Friday.
Harbaugh can make $1 million for winning the Big Ten title and another $1 million for winning the national championship along with other bonuses he will earn if he can improve the team’s success on the field.
“My thanks to athletic director Warde Manuel for the trust that he has shown in allowing me to continue to coach the University of Michigan football team, and to President Mark Schlissel and the Board of Regents for their ongoing support,” Harbaugh said.
The deal ends months of speculation about Harbaugh’s future. He could have potentially returned to the NFL or the school could have cut loose a coach with one year left on the seven-year contract paying him about $7 million per season that he signed after leaving the NFL.
Cowboys fire defensive coordinator Mike Nolan after 1 season
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys fired defensive coordinator Mike Nolan on Friday after their defense allowed a franchise record in points and finished 31st in the NFL against the run in his only season.
Coach Mike McCarthy hired Nolan from New Orleans, where he was coaching linebackers, when McCarthy replaced Jason Garrett a year ago. They worked together for a season in San Francisco in 2005, when Nolan was coach and McCarthy was his offensive coordinator and the 49ers finished 4-12.
Dallas also fired defensive line coach Jim Tomsula, another former San Francisco coach.
Notre Dame hires Cincy’s Freeman as defensive coordinator
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame has found its new defensive coordinator, hiring Marcus Freeman away from Cincinnati.
Freeman, who turns 35 on Sunday, had spent the last three seasons as Cincinnati’s linebackers coach and defensive coordinator. He now will fill both those roles at Notre Dame.
He replaces Clark Lea, who left to take over Vanderbilt’s program.
“As we looked into finding someone to run our defense, it was important to find the right fit for our program and Marcus and his family are just that,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said Friday in a statement. “He has had great success on the field, both running a defense and in his direct work with his linebackers. Additionally, he is considered among the elite recruiters in the coaching ranks.”
Cincinnati ranked 13th among all Football Bowl Subdivision teams in total defense (324.6) and eighth in scoring defense (16.8) this season as the Bearcats went 9-1, ending with a 24-21 Peach Bowl loss to Georgia.
Devils announce goalie Crawford taking a leave of absence
NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Devils goaltender Corey Crawford has taken an indefinite leave of absence due to undisclosed personal reasons.
The Devils made the announcement Friday after a week of uncertainty in which the recently signed 36-year-old goaltender did not practice.
The team said Crawford was given off on Monday and Tuesday for maintenance after a week of training camp. He was not on the ice on Wednesday and Thursday for personal reasons.
Coach Lindy Ruff has refused to discuss the reasons for Crawford’s absence.
Crawford signed a two-year contract with New Jersey as a free agent after helping the Chicago Blackhawks win two Stanley Cups.
Jets latest team to interview 49ers’ Saleh for coaching job
NEW YORK — The New York Jets became the latest NFL team to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for a head coaching vacancy.
Saleh is one of the most popular candidates among the six teams looking for a new coach. In addition to his interview with New York on Friday, Saleh has also spoken to Detroit and Atlanta.
The 41-year-old 49ers assistant is the third known candidate to have a remote meeting with the Jets. They interviewed Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Wednesday and former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis on Thursday. New York has requested several more interviews in what is expected to be a lengthy and comprehensive process.
The Jets fired Adam Gase last Sunday after he went 9-23 in two years, including 2-14 this season.
Golden Gate Fields to open after COVID-19 outbreak
ALBANY — Golden Gate Fields will resume live racing on Jan. 15 after being closed for over a month due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Track owner 1/ST Racing said Friday that after extensive testing, the COVID-19 outbreak at the San Francisco Bay area track has decreased to levels that allow for live racing.
Owners won’t be allowed to attend training or racing sessions as the winter meet begins, the track said.
Initially, the track was closed for a week in November to address the issue and then the closure was extended through December.
Liverpool survives scare by Villa’s kids to win in FA Cup
They were given pre-match odds of 90-1 by some British bookmakers.
Some of them were dropped off at the stadium ahead of the game by their mothers and fathers.
A bunch of new jerseys needed to be printed before kickoff on Friday, adding rarely seen squad numbers up to 76 for the teenagers who, at late notice, were about to play for Aston Villa against the superstars of English champion Liverpool in the FA Cup.
Imagine the widespread disbelief, then, when Villa’s kids defied grim predictions by reaching halftime of the supposed third-round mismatch at 1-1 against the best team in the country, a lineup containing the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson.
As expected, Liverpool pulled clear in the second half, but there was little to really celebrate from the 4-1 win at an empty Villa Park.
“One of their lads said he hadn’t played for two months.” said Liverpool midfielder James Milner, who made his professional debut before four of Villa’s players were born. “It wasn’t ideal for either team. Nobody wants this but it’s where we’re at at this moment unfortunately.”
Villa was plunged into the desperate situation following a coronavirus outbreak in the first-team squad that led to the closure of the club’s training ground this week. Ten senior players, it was revealed early Friday, had contracted the coronavirus along with four staff and there was only one solution: Villa had to field members of its under-18 and under-23 teams for the game against Liverpool.
Having taken — and passed — tests for COVID-19 to show they were fine to play, seven players from the under-23s and four from the under-18s lined up against a stronger-than-expected Liverpool lineup, boosted by some pre-match words of encouragement by Villa’s best player.
USA Track & Field indoor championships canceled
The USA Track & Field indoor championships have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was scheduled to take place on Feb. 20-21 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The indoor combined events were also canceled. They were scheduled to be held in conjunction with the championships.
USATF assembled a working group of medical and scientific experts to work on protocols to safely hold the championships. But the group couldn’t overcome the statewide restrictions in New Mexico and other logistical issues.
World Athletics announced in December the 2020 World Athletics indoor championships, which were scheduled for March 19-21, 2021, would be moved to March 2023.
ECU restores women’s sports teams under threat of lawsuit
GREENV ILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University is restoring two of its women’s teams cut last spring for budget problems compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, and paying more than $189,000 to avoid a gender discrimination lawsuit.
The announcement on Thursday followed word that athletes were threatening a lawsuit, news sources reported. In addition to restoring the women’s swimming and diving and women’s tennis teams, ECU is paying the money to an attorney’s office to avoid the litigation.
ECU also cut the men’s swimming and diving teams and men’s tennis teams last May, but those teams are not being restored, according to reports.
Stanford’s Catarina Macario decides to go pro
Stanford’s Catarina Macario, a promising prospect for the U.S. women’s national team, has announced she will forgo her senior season for a professional career.
The Brazilian-born midfielder is currently on the roster for the national team’s January camp, which starts Saturday in Florida.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Macario said it is time for her to start a “new phase in life.”
“This was not an easy decision by any means because, even after having fulfilled my graduation requirements, I wanted to compete for another championship with my teammates and represent Stanford as a senior. This program means the world to me; I would not be the person nor player I am today without it and I will be forever grateful for the coaches, teammates, fans, medical, equipment & media staff for making my time on The Farm so unforgettable,” Macario wrote.
While Macario has been linked to European club teams, she could opt to stay in the United States and play for the National Women’s Soccer League. The NWSL draft is set for Wednesday.
EPL to punish virus rule breaches; 10 Villa players positive
The Premier League warned clubs Friday that disciplinary action will be taken over breaches of coronavirus rules amid a sharp rise in cases, including 10 Aston Villa players being forced into isolation after testing positive.
The outbreak at Villa threatens its Premier League games next week but the team will still contest its FA Cup match against Liverpool on Friday using only youth players.
In games, players have become more lax and the league wants them to minimize contact. Clubs were told in a letter from the league that handshakes, hugging and shirt-swapping should stop, in an attempt to limit the risk of COVID-19 spreading — particularly with a more transmissible variant of the disease circulating in England.
The government has allowed professional sports to continue despite England being placed into its latest lockdown this week and some players being involved in high-profile flouting of national rules over Christmas with parties.
World Cup leader Pinturault wins giant slalom race
ADELBODEN, Switzerland — French skier Alexis Pinturault stretched his lead at the top of the overall World Cup standings by winning a giant slalom on Friday, posting the fastest time in both runs.
Pinturault finished 1.04 seconds ahead of Filip Zubcic on the icy Chuenisbärgli course. Marco Odermatt was third, 1.11 back, to retain a small lead over Pinturault in the season-long giant slalom standings.
Odermatt was aiming to end Switzerland’s 13-year wait for a win in the country’s classic giant slalom race.
Defending overall champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was more than a second further back in fourth in what is shaping up as another duel with Pinturault for the title.
Kilde completed his run and immediately went to check on injured Norwegian teammate Lucas Braathen, who was being treated on the snow after crashing across the finish line while setting a leading time.
Olympic silver medalist Manyonga suspended in doping case
MONACO — Olympic long jump silver medalist Luvo Manyonga was provisionally suspended in a doping case on Friday and could be banned from the Tokyo Games.
The Athletics Integrity Unit said it sent Manyonga a “notice of charge” in the case, which is based on suspected breaches of whereabouts rules.
The South African long jumper — who had his 30th birthday on Friday — is the latest world champion to be investigated regarding whereabouts rules. The cases include missing out-of-competition doping tests or failing to update details of where they can be contacted by sample collection officials.
Manyonga won gold at the 2017 world championships in London. He finished fourth two years later in Doha.
HBO film seeks a look behind Tiger Woods’ public persona
NEW YORK — For a man who first appeared on television when he was 2, showing Bob Hope how he could already swat golf balls, the public actually knows little about Tiger Woods.
Getting behind carefully-constructed walls was the challenge faced by filmmakers Matthew Hamachek and Matthew Heineman, whose two-part HBO documentary “Tiger” starts Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern. Even without their subject’s cooperation, the men created a fascinating portrait of a champion driven relentlessly to success.
Neither filmmaker is a big golf fan. Hamachek traces his interest in Woods to the disastrous Thanksgiving night in 2009 when a car accident led to the unraveling of the golfer’s marriage and discovery of his secret life with other women.
He recalled thinking about how he knew nothing about a man who was instantly recognizable.
It’s hard not to cringe watching a clip included in the documentary of Woods as a toddler on a television stage, saying when a microphone is held to his face that “I want to go poo-poo.”
He was pushed there by his late father, Earl, who emerges on the film as the same sort of relentless stage dad that damaged musicians Michael Jackson and Brian Wilson had. Woods’ kindergarten teacher tells of being rebuffed by Earl when she suggested giving Tiger time to play other sports besides golf.
Earl talks in a 1996 interview about the great things his son will accomplish as a golfer and humanitarian, and a teen-aged Tiger says he might be the “Michael Jordan of golf.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.