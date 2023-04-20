UCLA’s Adem Bona declares for NBA draft, won’t hire agent
LOS ANGELES — Adem Bona has become the fifth UCLA player to declare for the NBA draft, although the Pac-12 freshman of the year could still return to Westwood.
The forward-center from Nigeria announced his plans Wednesday on his Instagram account. Bona averaged 7.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while starting 32 of 33 games last season.
“Ever since I picked up a basketball, it has always been my dream to show that I could play at the highest level,” Bona wrote. “With that being said, I have decided to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft.”
However, coach Mick Cronin said in a statement that Bona will retain his eligibility, which means he won’t be hiring an agent.
“We will support Adem through this process with the NBA,” Cronin said in a statement. “He’s still in school and he will retain his eligibility. He is rehabbing daily from his shoulder injury. We will support him and Jaylen Clark as they navigate through this process.”
Bona joins freshman Amari Bailey, seniors Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Clark in declaring for the draft. Clark, a junior, could retain his remaining eligibility if he doesn’t hire an agent ahead of the June 22 draft.
The 6-foot-10 Bona finished second in the Pac-12 in overall field-goal percentage (67%) and was fourth in blocks per game (1.7). He was named to the All-Pac-12 freshman team and the league’s All-Defensive team.
2-time US hockey Olympic defender Megan Bozek retires
Two-time United States women’s hockey Olympian Megan Bozek announced her retirement on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old defender from Buffalo Grove, Illinois, won silver medals at the 2014 Sochi and 2022 Beijing Winter Games. Bozek also won four gold medals in six world championship tournament appearances, ending with a silver-medal finish in 2022.
Bozek made her national team debut in 2007 in the Under-18 Series, and finished her career with 17 goals and 41 assists for 58 points in 111 games.
“I retire knowing I left everything I could out on the ice every time I laced up my skates,” Bozek said in a statement released by USA Hockey. “Playing alongside some of my best friends and role models, all who’ve been valuable members of helping grow the game of hockey, has been something truly special.”
Bozek’s retirement comes with the U.S. developing a young core of defenders, including Caroline Harvey, Cayla Barnes, Rory Guilday and 19-year-old Haley Winn. At 20, Harvey had a tournament-leading 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) for the gold medal-winning Americans at the recently completed world championships in Brampton, Ontario.
Bozek recently turned her focus to broadcasting in working as an analyst for the Vegas Golden Knights and their minor-league affiliate. She played college hockey at Minnesota, where she was a member of national championship teams in 2012 and ‘13.
Ferreira goal gives US 1-1 exhibition tie against Mexico
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jesús Ferreira scored in the 81st minute on a counterattack that began when a Carlos Rodríguez’s shot hit off the crossbar, giving the United States a 1-1 tie against Mexico on Wednesday night in an exhibition missing most top players on both teams.
Uriel Antuna scored off an American giveaway in the 55th minute.
After Matt Miazga’s giveaway to Atuna led to Rodríguez’s shot off the crossbar, Miazga lofted the rebound from inside his penalty area to Sergiño Dest, who dribbled through the midfield and passed to Alan Soñora.
Soñora sent the ball wide to Jordan Morris, who crossed toward a streaking Ferreira. Defender Luis Chávez tried to clear and the ball glanced off a foot to Ferreira, who directed the ball past onrushing goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo from 7 yards out for his eighth goal in 18 international appearances.
Because the match was not on a FIFA international fixture date, just two Americans and three Mexicans started who had extensive playing time at the World Cup. The teams meet again on June 15 at Las Vegas in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal, when top players figure to be available.
In the 75th match between the rivals, the U.S. extended its unbeaten streak against Mexico to five games. The Americans failed to take a single shot in the first half, ending a 64-match streak with first-half shots since a loss at Italy on Nov. 20, 2018.
Sacramento’s Mike Brown unanimous Coach of the Year winner
When he was introduced last June as coach of the Sacramento Kings, Mike Brown didn’t make any grand proclamations or wild predictions.
He talked about work. He talked about culture. He talked about winning.
“One of the main reasons I was brought here,” Brown said that day, “was to bring some leadership.”
Ask around, and no coach did a better job leading this season than Brown. He was announced Wednesday as the unanimous winner of the NBA’s Coach of the Year award, an easy call after his first season in Sacramento saw the Kings make the playoffs for the first time since 2006. All 100 voters from a panel of reporters and broadcasters had Brown atop their ballot.
“These honors don’t come around often so you’re very appreciative of them,” Brown said on the TNT broadcast of the announcement. “I’m really appreciative of being in Sacramento. The fans, the city has been fantastic.”
Brown won the award for the second time, adding this trophy to the one he got after he and LeBron James led Cleveland to a 66-16 record in the 2008-09 season. The other finalists this season were Oklahoma City’s Mark Daigneault and Boston’s Joe Mazzulla.
Daigneault was second, Mazzulla third, and 14 coaches got at least one vote on the ballots where the selection panel was asked to pick their first-, second- and third-place choices.
The Kings were 48-34, the seventh-best record in the league and the first time they were a top-seven team since 2003-04. They led the league in points per game, had the best road record in the Western Conference, snapped a run of 16 consecutive losing seasons and won a division title for the first time since 2003.
“Accountability has been big since Day 1,” Kings guard De’Aaron Fox said. “When he was hired, I told him that’s the most important thing, I felt like, to me was just being able to hold everybody accountable. … That’s definitely the biggest thing.”
Tiger Woods has ankle surgery, rest of majors in doubt
Tiger Woods had fusion surgery on his right ankle Wednesday morning to alleviate arthritis from a broken bone, putting in doubt whether he plays any more majors this year.
Woods disclosed the surgery on Twitter and said it was a subtalar fusion procedure to address post-traumatic arthritis from when he broke his talus bone in February 2021.
“He’s resting now and will start the recovery process,” Mark Steinberg, his agent at Excel Sports, said in a telephone interview.
The surgery took place in New York, and Steinberg said Woods has returned to his home near Jupiter, Florida, to begin rehabilitating.
As for when Woods could return to playing golf, Steinberg said there was “no timetable on this.”
“The first goal is to recover and lead a much more enjoyable day-to-day life,” he said.
Woods shattered multiple bones in his right leg and ankle in February 2021 when the SUV he was driving crashed off a suburban coastal Los Angeles road at about 85 mph and tumbled down the side of a hill. The injuries were so severe, Woods said, that doctors contemplated amputation.
Woods has had multiple surgeries on his leg as a result of the car crash. The ankle has been causing most of the problems of late, including a noticeable limp when he played four of the last five majors, most recently the Masters two weeks ago.
Kings fans told to keep cowbells home for Game 3 at Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO — Sacramento Kings fans making the drive to San Francisco for Game 3 of their playoff series against the Golden State Warriors should keep their cowbells at home.
The Kings warned their fans that cowbells aren’t permitted in the Warriors home arena Chase Center and fans trying to bring them in will be forced to leave them at the outdoor bag check location.
Cowbells have been prevalent at Kings games ever since former Los Angeles Lakers coach Phil Jackson called Sacramento a “cow town” two decades ago, leading to fans bringing the noisemakers to games during showdowns with the Lakers.
The Kings are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2006. There were some cowbells at their home games at the Golden 1 Center for Games 1 and 2, though not nearly as many as during the heyday of the 2002 Western Conference Finals against the Lakers.
Kings fans going to a watch party at the arena in Sacramento will be able to bring cowbells.
US, Mexico will bid to co-host 2027 Women’s World Cup
CHICAGO — The U.S. Soccer Federation and Mexico Football Federation plan to bid to co-host the 2027 Women’s World Cup.
The bid was announced Wednesday night, the deadline set by FIFA to submit expressions of interest. Bid agreements are due by May 19 and official bids by Dec. 8. FIFA plans to publish an evaluation report in May 2024 ahead of a vote by FIFA’s Congress that May 17.
South Africa has announced a bid, and Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands have announced a joint bid. Brazil’s sports minister has said that nation will bid.
The U.S. hosted the tournament in 1991 and 1999. The Americans are a four-time champion, winning in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019.
Australia and New Zealand are co-hosts of this year’s tournament, to be played from July 20 to Aug. 20.
The U.S., Mexico and Canada are co-host of the men’s World Cup in 2026. The U.S. hosted in 1994, and Mexico hosted in 1970 and 1986.
Fan suing Wizards’ Beal over alleged postgame incident
WASHINGTON — Wizards guard Bradley Beal is being sued by a fan who claims the NBA star struck the side of his head with his hand and knocked his hat off after a March game at Orlando.
Kyler Briffa filed the lawsuit this week in circuit court in Orange County, Florida. Briffa claims he and a friend were at the March 21 game, in which the Magic beat the Wizards 122-112. The suit says fans with courtside seats were allowed to enter the team tunnel as players left the court, and that after Beal walked past, Briffa’s friend made a comment about losing a bet on the game.
The suit claims Beal walked back toward Briffa and struck the side of his head, knocking his hat off.
Briffa says he told Beal he didn’t make the comment, and that the friend took responsibility and apologized, but that Beal continued the confrontation with Briffa, saying: “When you disrespect me, I’m going to press you about it. Do you think this is a joke, do you think this is a joke, do you think this is a joke, do you think this is a joke ... because when I press you about it, what are we doing? What are we doing? What are we doing?”
The lawsuit claims Briffa “suffered emotional distress, mental anguish, fear and humiliation, pain and suffering and loss of capacity of enjoyment of life.”
The Wizards were also accused of negligence in the suit, which seeks damages exceeding $50,000. The team declined comment Wednesday night.
The alleged incident involving Beal first became news in late March, when a police case report said probable cause existed to charge Beal with simple battery. The report said the case would be filed with the local State Attorney’s Office.
According to the police report, a fan swore at Beal and accused him of causing the fan to lose $1,300 from a bet. At some point, Beal swatted a hat off the head of the heckler’s friend, police said, allegedly hitting the friend’s head.
Beal said last week he’s noticed more nastiness related to sports gambling in the past few years.
Leafs’ Bunting suspended 3 games for head shot on Cernak
NEW YORK — Toronto’s Michael Bunting has been suspended three games for a head shot on Tampa Bay’s Erik Cernak in the teams’ first-round series opener.
Bunting will now miss Games 2, 3 and 4. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the suspension Wednesday after a phone hearing with Bunting to discuss the play.
Bunting was given a match penalty and ejected from Game 1 for an illegal check to the head late in the second period. Cernak left and did not return.
Veteran Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano said Bunting did not intend to injure Cernak.
“I think (Bunting’s) thinking both guys are going to sort of engage shoulder-to-shoulder, but unfortunately their guy wasn’t really in that mode of engaging, and he got hit,” Giordano said Wednesday after practice in Toronto, before the suspension was announced.
“I don’t think Bunts really even looked at him. I think it was just one of those plays where you know who you’re playing against, and the guy knows he’s going to come at you hard. He was trying to just go shoulder-to-shoulder, get some separation, and it ended up in that.”
Coach Jon Cooper generally deferred to the league when asked about Bunting’s hit Tuesday night but said it “checks all the boxes” for supplemental discipline.
Cernak was one of three Lightning players to leave with an injury and along with forward Michael Eyssimont won’t play in Game 2 Thursday night in Toronto. Cooper said top defenseman Victor Hedman was questionable to play.
