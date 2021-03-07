Allmendinger wins at Las Vegas for surging Kaulig Racing
LAS VEGAS — AJ Allmendinger raced to the first victory of his comeback season by passing Daniel Hemric on the final restart in the Xfinity Series race Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Allmendinger this year agreed to his first fulltime season since 2018 in a deal with Kaulig Racing. He’s friends with team owner Matt Kaulig and has slowly been lured back into NASCAR as a favor to the team.
He was Kaulig’s “Trophy Hunter” last year in 11 races he was entered solely to win for the team. Kaulig then convinced Allmendinger to run for the Xfinity Series championship while also helping the organization move to Cup next season.
The victory was the sixth in the Xfinity Series for Allmendinger, who retired at the end of the 2018 season rather than drive for an uncompetitive team.
Allmendinger was in tears when he climbed from his winning Chevrolet.
“It’s emotional, hell, you don’t know when you are going to do this again,” Allmendinger said. “You never know if this is the last one. Matt Kaulig, I love you man.”
Kaulig Racing has eight Xfinity Series victories since its 2016 formation. Four of the wins were by Allmendinger.
Allmendinger said he holds Kaulig in such high regard that he’s often ill before races from the pressure to deliver for the team.
“I want to win so bad for Matt every week. It’s hard to put into words what he means to me and truly how bad I want to win for him,” Allmendinger said. “It’s the same thing as wanting to win for Roger Penske. It means that much to me that he believes in me. Thank you for this opportunity because I don’t take it for granted.”
Allmendinger led 44 laps, including the final 13 after passing Hemric on the restart.
Hemric finished second and led a race-high 74 laps in a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. Brandon Jones, his JGR teammate, was third.
Westwood has career-low at Bay Hill and takes 1-shot lead
ORLANDO, Fla. — Lee Westwood made a pair of 30-foot putts over the final three holes Saturday, one for eagle and the other a closing birdie, for a 7-under 65 that gave England’s ageless wonder a one-shot lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Westwood turns 48 next month and is feeling younger by the years, coming off a third European Tour title and still easily among the top 50 in the world.
Now he goes up against U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, whose 68 included a birdie on the par-5 sixth hole in which he cut off so much of the water he had only 70 yards for his second shot on the 531-yard hole.
Corey Conners of Canada, who started with a one-shot lead, could only manage a 71 on a cool, breezy day at Bay Hill with only a few drops of rain. He also was one shot behind.
Kupcho eagles 18th to cut Ernst’s LPGA Tour lead to stroke
OCALA, Fla. — Jennifer Kupcho made a 12-foot eagle putt on the final hole to cut Austin Ernst’s lead to a stroke Saturday in the LPGA Tour’s Drive On Championship.
Kupcho shot a 2-under 70 at rainy Golden Ocala, setting up the eagle with a fairway wood from 215 yards that just cleared the rocks and water fronting the green on the par-5 18th.
“I actually was like standing on the tee and I was like, `I feel an eagle coming on.′ So, it was pretty cool to do it,” Kupcho said. “But when I got down there to the fairway I definitely didn’t think it would be possible to get it close and I was not aiming anywhere close to where my ball went, but it happened to go right at the pin and carried by a couple yards, carried the water by a couple yards, and ended up in a good spot. I was able to just make the putt.”
Ernst parred the last six holes in a 69.
The two-time LPGA Tour winner chipped in for birdie on the par-4 ninth. She was at 13-under 203.
Kupcho is winless on the tour. The former Wake Forest star from Colorado won the 2018 NCAA title and the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2019.
Yankees’ Boone back on bench 3 days after pacemaker inserted
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone returned to the dugout Saturday, three days after surgery to have a pacemaker inserted.
“It felt good just to be at the ballfield again, competing with the guys,” he said after managing New York’s 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Boone, who turns 48 in a few days, left the club Wednesday to get the pacemaker at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Florida. He returned to camp Saturday after clearing COVID-19 protocols and said he feels great — especially so when he watched ace Gerrit Cole cruise through a simulated game at the team’s spring training facility in Tampa.
Creighton players express hurt over McDermott words in video
OMAHA, Neb. — Five Creighton basketball players explained in a short pregame video Saturday why they were hurt by coach Greg McDermott’s remarks in his locker room talk following a loss last weekend.
McDermott twice used the term “plantation” as part of an analogy urging team unity. The university suspended McDermott indefinitely on Thursday, after he had coached in a Wednesday loss at Villanova. Assistant coach Alan Huss was interim head coach for the Butler game.
“I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation,” McDermott told the players after a loss at Xavier on Feb. 27, using a term evocative of slavery and the antebellum South.
Creighton players hadn’t commented publicly about McDermott’s remarks until five Black players spoke in the pregame video at CHI Health Center.
No. 9 UCLA women into Pac-12 final, 58-49 vs No. 11 Arizona
LAS VEGAS — Michaela Onyenwere scored 24 points and No. 9 UCLA beat No. 11 Arizona 58-49 on Friday night to reach the championship game of the Pac-12 Tournament.
The third-seeded Bruins (16-4) will play No. 4 Stanford, the top seed, for the conference title on Sunday.
The Bruins overcame an off-shooting night in the semifinals and staved off a late rally by Arizona (16-5), which carved into a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to get within two with a little more than a minute left. UCLA closed it out with a 9-2 run over the final 1:04.
Natalie Chou added seven points, six rebounds and three steals for UCLA, which lost 68-65 at Arizona in their lone meeting during the regular season.
Pac-12 player of the year Aari McDonald led second-seeded Arizona with 24 points.
One night after the Bruins limited Washington to a season-low 46 points in the quarterfinals, they held Arizona to its lowest output — 18 1/2 points below its season average of 67.5 per game. The Wildcats’ previous low was 59 in a nine-point win over California on Feb. 19.
Nichushkin scores twice, Avs beat Ducks 3-2 in overtime
DENVER — Valeri Nichushkin scored his second goal of the game 2:45 into overtime, Philipp Grubauer made 26 saves and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the struggling Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night.
Nichushkin circled around a defender and then slid a shot past John Gibson for the winner. He was mobbed by teammates in the corner.
Brandon Saad also scored for a Colorado team missing star player Nathan MacKinnon, who was a late scratch. MacKinnon left in the third period Wednesday in San Jose after taking a hit to the head.
Trailing 2-0 in the second period, Nichushkin and Saad scored 2:37 apart to even things up. Both of their goals were in front of Gibson, who stopped 31 shots.
Adam Henrique and Jakob Silfverberg scored for Anaheim, which dropped to 0-6-3 over its last nine. The Ducks haven’t won since beating Vegas on Feb. 11.
Both of the goals that beat Grubauer were on wrist shots, including one by Silfverberg after he skated from end-to-end.
Blues rally for 3-2 win over Kings on Hoffman’s goal in OT
LOS ANGELES — Mike Hoffman scored 90 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night.
Hoffman ripped a slap shot from the right faceoff circle past Cal Petersen for his seventh goal of the season to give the Blues their third straight win. David Perron scored twice for St. Louis, including with 44 seconds remaining to send it to overtime.
Perron has nine goals this year and extended his point streak to five games (three goals, three assists). Ville Husso stopped 28 shots.
Jeff Carter and Dustin Brown scored for Los Angeles, which has lost four in a row following a six-game winning streak. Petersen made 19 saves.
Nemechek beats boss Busch to win Truck Series race at Vegas
LAS VEGAS — John Hunter Nemechek beat boss Kyle Busch, ending Busch’s three-race winning streak at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with a victory in Friday night in the NASCAR Truck Series race.
Nemechek this year stepped down two levels from the Cup Series to drive a truck for Kyle Busch Motorsports. He figured in the right equipment, he could show he should race at NASCAR’s top level.
In just his third race driving for Busch, Nemecheck led Busch across the finish line for a 1-2 KBM finish. It was Nemechek’s sixth career Truck Series victory, first since 2018. He spent 2019 in the Xfinity Series and last year running Cup.
“We’re here for wins,” Nemechek said.
Busch rallied from a lap down to finish second.
“It’s cool to see John Hunter have a shot and get back in victory lane,” Busch said.
Nemechek had just three top-10 finishes in Cup last year and was out of his ride at the end of the season. Rather than join a team not capable of winning races, he dropped down to drive Busch’s truck to prove he’s competitive.
Bold approach proves costly for Arsenal in latest slipup
Arsenal’s bold approach of playing the ball out from the back since the arrival of Mikel Arteta in December 2019 has drawn plenty of praise and led to a number of wonderfully constructed goals.
It comes with obvious risks, however, and that was highlighted in the equalizer the team conceded in a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday that left Arsenal’s chances of qualifying for European competitions even more unlikely.
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka received a short pass from goalkeeper Bernd Leno, took a slightly heavy touch onto his weaker right foot, then attempted a dangerous pass across the face of goal around Burnley striker Chris Wood.
The ball ended up striking Wood on his hip and careering into the net, the unwitting scorer looking slightly sheepish as he celebrated his goal.
“It’s the way we play and the way we want to play,” said Arteta, whose side had gone ahead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. “We have to know the risk and the rules for the way we want to play. It is what it is.”
Things often seem to go wrong for Xhaka when he plays Burnley. He was sent off in the teams’ meeting at Emirates Stadium in December and also in their game in January 2017.
His eight errors leading directly to goals since the start of the 2016-17 season is the most of any outfield player in the Premier League in that period.
Arsenal is nine points off the Champions League places with 11 games remaining. Its best chance of getting into the competition next season lies in winning the Europa League, where the team has reached the last-16 stage.
Shiffrin beats Vlhova, claims 45th World Cup slalom victory
JASNA, Slovakia — Mikaela Shiffrin denied her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova a home victory Saturday, winning the first World Cup slalom following the world championships.
Shiffrin trailed first-run leader Vlhova by 0.27 seconds on a hill where the Slovakian regularly trains.
But the American had a blistering final run to win the race by 0.34 as the pair continued its dominance in the discipline.
They combined have won 31 of the 32 World Cup slaloms held since January 2017, a streak interrupted only once by Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin.
Kriechmayr adds World Cup downhill win to world title
SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria — Vincent Kriechmayr ended his two-year-long victory drought in men’s World Cup downhills by winning Saturday, three weeks after he took the world title in the discipline.
Wearing bib No. 1, the Austrian opened the race on the Schneekristall course with a near-flawless run.
Kriechmayr found the fastest line coming out of the start gate, as most of his rivals were already a few tenths of a second behind at the first split.
Beat Feuz, who leads the downhill season standings, came closest but the Swiss skier finished 0.17 off the lead.
Kvitova beats Muguruza 6-2, 6-1 to win Qatar Open
DOHA, Qatar — Petra Kvitova won her first title since 2019 as she swept past Garbiñe Muguruza 6-2, 6-1 to win the Qatar Open final on Saturday.
Kvitova broke Muguruza’s serve five times in a row to seal the first set and take a commanding lead in the second. It was the first meeting between the pair since Kvitova beat Muguruza in the 2018 final of the same tournament. They played Saturday in front of a sparse, socially distanced crowd.
Kvitova moves to a 28-10 record in career finals and has won two of her three finals in Qatar after losing to Aryna Sabalenka last year.
Teenager Tauson wins to set up Lyon final against Golubic
LYON, France — Danish teenager Clara Tauson continued her remarkable form at the Lyon Open, beating seventh-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain 7-5, 6-1 on Saturday to set up a first career final against fellow qualifier Viktorija Golubic.
Golubic caused another upset by beating second-seeded Fiona Ferro 4-6, 6-0, 7-6 (4) in the sixth career semifinal for the Swiss.
Tauson had seven aces and, although she dropped her serve twice, the 18-year-old broke Badosa’s serve five times to maintain her perfect run as the only player not to drop a set at the indoor tournament.
Federer to face Chardy or Evans in comeback match in Doha
DOHA, Qatar — Roger Federer will face the winner of the match between Jeremy Chardy and Dan Evans in the Qatar Open next week in his first competition in more than a year.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who underwent two right knee operations last season, is playing in his first tournament since he reached the semifinals at the Australian Open in February 2020.
In Saturday’s draw, the 39-year-old Federer has a bye and faces a second-round challenge from either Chardy or Evans, who play Monday.
Veteran Chardy took Andrey Rublev to three sets in Rotterdam on Friday and the Frenchman has reached two semifinals this year. British player Evans won the Murray River Open in Melbourne last month, defeating Chardy in the semifinals.
Other Doha headliners include top-seeded Dominic Thiem and Rublev.
Van der Poel masters the gravel roads to win Strade Bianche
SIENA, Italy — Mathieu van der Poel’s many talents across multiple disciplines came in handy when he won the Strade Bianche race on Saturday ahead of a stellar field.
Having already accelerated on the last of 11 sections of white, gravel roads to winnow the lead group down to three, the Dutch champion left behind world champion Julian Alaphilippe and 2019 Tour de France champion Egan Bernal on the short but steep finishing climb to Siena’s Piazza del Campo on a stretch of cobblestones where the gradient reached a leg-breaking 16%.
Van der Poel had time to unleash a series of fist pumps as he crossed the line in the piazza, which was empty of fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Alaphilippe crossed second, five seconds behind, and Bernal came third, 20 seconds back.
Predators center Matt Duchene put on IR, out 3-5 weeks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators placed Matt Duchene on injured reserve Saturday with a lower-body injury that is expected to sideline the veteran center for three to five weeks.
Duchene becomes the fourth Nashville player placed on IR since Tuesday, when defenseman Ryan Ellis and forward Luke Kunin were ruled out. Goalie Juuse Saros went on injured reserve Thursday.
The Predators went into Saturday’s game with Florida having lost two straight and ranked sixth in the Central Division.
Duchene has eight points in 23 games this season along with a minus-11 rating. He is under contract with Nashville for $8 million a year through the 2025-26 season.
American Daryl Dike scores 3rd goal during loan to Barnsley
American forward Daryl Dike scored his third goal for Barnsley, a right-footed shot from just inside the penalty area that curled past goalkeeper Neil Etheridge in the 49th minute for a 1-0 win over Birmingham on Saturday in England’s second tier League Championship.
Dike, 20, is on loan from Orlando in Major League Soccer. Dike debuted for Barnsley on Feb. 1 after he was obtained on a loan for the rest of the season.
Barnsley extended its league winning streak to seven and its league unbeaten streak to nine. Barnsley moved into sixth place — the final playoff berth — with 57 points, one more than Bournemouth.
SAmerica soccer body postpones World Cup qualifiers in March
SAO PAULO — Two rounds of South American World Cup qualifiers scheduled for the end of March were postponed on Saturday following opposition from European clubs about allowing their players to travel during the coronavirus pandemic.
South American soccer body CONMEBOL tweeted that its council made the decision based on “the impossibility of having all South American players” available for the games.
