Editor’s Note
Due to an earlier deadline of 8 p.m. throughout the pandemic, some games might not make it into the print edition of your Valley Press. Please find the following full stories on our website at www.avpress.com: National Basketball Association: Clippers vs. Trail Blazers and Lakers vs. Spurs.
All-American safety Talanoa Hufanga leaves USC for NFL draft
LOS ANGELES — Southern California safety Talanoa Hufanga is headed to the NFL after a standout junior season.
Hufanga announced his plan to enter the draft Wednesday on his social media accounts.
Hufanga was a first-team AP All-American and the Pac-12’s Defensive Player of the Year this season for the No. 21 Trojans (5-1). He led USC with 62 tackles and four interceptions while adding three sacks, 5 1/2 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.
Hufanga was a star for the Trojans when healthy throughout his three seasons on campus. The Oregon native started five games as a freshman before breaking his collarbone, and he made 90 tackles despite missing three games due to injuries in his sophomore season.
“It is truly an honor to wear the Cardinal and Gold and have the opportunity to earn a degree from one of the most prestigious universities in the nation,” Hufanga wrote. “My experiences over the last three years have been some of the greatest of my life and I will cherish them forever.”
USC won the Pac-12 South this fall with an unbeaten regular season before losing the conference title game to Oregon 31-24. The Trojans then declined to play in a bowl game.
USC left tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker also announced his intention to enter the NFL draft this week.
Pasadena allows Rose Bowl name to be used in Texas
PASADENA — The College Football Playoff semifinal in Texas will be allowed to call itself the Rose Bowl Game, but Pasadena officials don’t want the New Year’s event relocated in the future.
The Pasadena city council agreed Wednesday to allow the Tournament of Roses to move the game to Arlington, Texas, on New Year’s Day. No. 1 Alabama will play fourth-ranked Notre Dame in the first CFP semifinal at AT&T Stadium outside Dallas.
The Tournament of Roses will pay the city $2 million to help Pasadena with its expenses and lost revenue as a result of the game being relocated.
But Pasadena officials said the game “will not relocate again from Pasadena, unless it is forced to due to a national emergency.”
It’s the first time the game won’t be played in Pasadena since World War II. The Rose Parade was canceled.
The state of California twice rejected requests by the Tournament of Roses to allow limited fans in attendance at the 95,000-seat venue. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated at an alarming rate in Los Angeles County.
Officials in Texas will allow about 16,000 fans to watch the game.
Clippers rebound from 51-point debacle to top Wolves 124-101
LOS ANGELES — Lou Williams led seven Clippers in double figures with 20 points and Los Angeles routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-101 on Tuesday night in a game missing stars for both teams.
The Clippers bounced back from a 51-point shellacking against Dallas two days earlier despite playing without Kawhi Leonard for the second straight game because of a mouth laceration. Minnesota big man Karl-Anthony Towns sat out with a dislocated left wrist.
Paul George added 18 points, Serge Ibaka had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Luke Kennard scored 15 for the Clippers.
D’Angelo Russell led the Timberwolves with 22 points. Malik Beasley added 19 and Ricky Rubio had 17. Jarrett Culver equaled his career high with 10 rebounds.
The Clippers led by 20 at halftime and 31 in the third quarter on Williams’ three-point play. That’s when they made six 3-pointers, including four in a row, with George hitting two of his three in that stretch.
Williams’ points came off the bench to go with 12 by Ivica Zubac, helping the Clippers’ backups outscore the Minnesota reserves 56-32.
Browns close facility, delay practice after 2 positive tests
CLEVELAND — The Browns didn’t begin preparing for the Steelers on the field but rather via Zoom calls.
Hardly ideal before their biggest game in decades.
Cleveland had two more positive COVID-19 tests on Wednesday — including one for an assistant coach — throwing its schedule into disorder as the team gets ready to play Pittsburgh on Sunday with a spot in the playoffs riding on the outcome.
The Browns, who have nine players currently on the COVID-19 reserve list, will make the postseason for the first time since 2002 with a win.
The team has not yet identified the positive player and coach Kevin Stefanski would not reveal which of his staff members may have to miss the season finale.
After learning of the positive tests, the team closed its facility for several hours to do contact tracing and Stefanski said players were doing virtual meetings — something that has become standard in 2020.
The NFL is monitoring the Browns’ situation to determine whether the game needs to be moved.
“We will follow the medical guidance,” said Dawn Aponte, the league’s chief football administrative officer. “At this moment we are planning to play on schedule and will take it from there. As always we try to remain flexible and adaptable, and everything remains on the table. As we continue to get the info, we will address it and assess it accordingly.”
The Browns finally got league clearance to re-open their facility at 3:30 p.m.
They were scheduled to start practice at 4:30 p.m. and Stefanski said earlier it was possible the Browns will do their on-field workouts in shifts — offense and defense alternating time on the field — as they’ve had to do previously this season.
ESPN’s Herbstreit to call CFP from home after catching virus
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to call the College Football Playoff semifinal between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State from home.
Herbstreit posted Tuesday night on Twitter that he was feeling good and his family was OK.
He said he will still be part of “College GameDay” on the morning of Jan. 1 and on the call of the Sugar Bowl with play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler in New Orleans that night.
Indianapolis heads into critical game without LT Castonzo
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will try to make the playoffs Sunday without left tackle Anthony Castonzo.
Coach Frank Reich announced Wednesday the former Pro Bowler will undergo season-ending surgery on his right ankle Thursday. Reich did not explain how the Colts will fill Castonzo’s spot on their injury-plagued offensive line.
“I’m not going to go into that right now from a competitive advantage standpoint,” he said. “But we have a plan A and a plan B and we will wrap it up and confirm it on Friday.”
The timing couldn’t be worse.
Indy (10-5) needs a win over reeling Jacksonville (1-14) on Sunday and a loss by either Baltimore, Cleveland, Miami or Tennessee to make the AFC’s expanded seven-team playoff field.
Clemson OC Elliott won’t coach in Sugar Bowl
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott won’t go to the Sugar Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols.
The team announced Wednesday that Elliott, who is also the running backs coach, would not travel with the team to New Orleans and would be unavailable when the second-ranked Tigers (10-1; No. 2 CFP) face No. 3 Ohio State (6-0; No. 3 CFP) on Friday in a College Football Playoff semifinal. It did not say if he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
There was no immediate word on whether one person such as quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter or a group of offensive assistants would collaborate on the game plan against the Buckeyes.
Elliott, a former Clemson receiver, has been on coach Dabo Swinney’s staff since 2011. He was co-offensive coordinator with Jeff Scott from 2015 through last season, when Scott became USF’s head coach.
Clemson’s offense led the Atlantic Coast Conference at 44.9 points a game and with 343.8 yards passing per game this season.
49ers sign Gould to new deal, place him on COVID-19 list
The San Francisco 49ers locked up their kicker for the next two seasons and found one for this week.
The Niners signed Robbie Gould to a renegotiated contract that keeps him on the team through 2022 with a guaranteed contract at a reduced rate from his current deal. Gould was also placed on the COVID-19 list Wednesday and will miss the season finale against Seattle.
“It was great to lock up Robbie,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I didn’t feel like we were going to lose him, so I’m just glad we were able to work out something that helped both sides, helps the organization and is good for Robbie, too. So, I think we all felt real good about that.”
The 49ers still needed a kicker for this week and signed Tristan Vizcaino, who had spent time on Minnesota’s practice squad this season. Vizcaino is expected to clear coronavirus protocols in time to practice on Friday.
The Niners also will have a change at long snapper with Taybor Pepper on the COVID-19 list. Colin Holba was signed to take his place.
Packers claim DT Damon Harrison off waivers from Seahawks
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have claimed veteran defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.
Seattle released Harrison on Monday after leaving the 32-year-old inactive for the Seahawks’ 20-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams a day earlier. Harrison later said on social media that he was still interested in playing.
Harrison played six games with the Seahawks this season.
Harrison previously played for the New York Jets (2012-15), New York Giants (2016-18) and Detroit Lions (2018-19). He earned All-Pro honors in 2016.
The Packers (12-3) already have clinched the NFC North title. They can earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs if they win at Chicago on Sunday or if San Francisco beats or ties Seattle.
Pepperdine men’s basketball on pause
Pepperdine’s men’s basketball team is halting activities because of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday.
As a result, the Waves will postpone West Coast Conference games against BYU at home on Thursday and at Saint Mary’s on Saturday.
Pepperdine will try to reschedule the games.
K-State pauses all women’s basketball activities
The Kansas State women’s basketball program has paused all team activities following a spike in COVID-19 positives, causing its games against Oklahoma on Saturday and West Virginia on Tuesday to be postponed.
The Wildcats have not played since Dec. 21, when they lost a close game to No. 20 Texas. The earliest they would play again would be against seventh-ranked Baylor on Jan. 10, giving them 20 days between games.
The Big 12 intends to reschedule the games against the Sooners and Mountaineers.
AP sources: Star Vikings RB Cook absent after father’s death
MINNEAPOLIS — Running back Dalvin Cook is not practicing with the Minnesota Vikings this week, due to the death of his father.
Two people with knowledge of the situation, speaking Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce a reason for his absence, confirmed that Cook went home to Miami to be with his family after the unexpected passing. Cook has a younger brother, James Cook, who is a running back for Georgia.
The Vikings play Sunday at Detroit, with both teams eliminated from contention for the playoffs, so the best season of Cook’s four-year career is all but over. He was picked for a second straight Pro Bowl, with 1,557 rushing yards, 361 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns in 14 games.
Even if there were postseason implications, Cook would not have enough time to clear COVID-19 protocols in order to be allowed to play. The NFL has a six-day testing window for newly arriving players, a waiting period that applies to any interruption to the daily testing process.
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer did not mention Cook’s absence during his video conference with reporters. Quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson expressed condolences to Cook, who was selected by vote of the Minnesota chapter of the Pro Football Writers Association as the 2020 recipient of the Korey Stringer Good Guy Award for media cooperation and professionalism.
Zegras powers US past Czech Republic at world junior tourney
EDMONTON, Alberta — Trevor Zegras had two goals and three assists, and the United States beat the Czech Republic 7-0 on Tuesday to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals of the world junior hockey championship.
Bobby Brink had two goals for the U.S., and Spencer Knight made 22 saves. The Americans improved to 2-1 in Group B and close out preliminary round play Thursday night against Sweden.
The United States grabbed control with three goals in the second period. Brink made it 1-0 at 5:33 when he collected the rebound off a Brett Berard shot and beat Czech goaltender Lukas Parik. After Zegras scored off a nice cross-ice pass by Henry Thrun, Brink made it 3-0 when he angled a shot past Parik from the top of the crease.
The U.S. added four more in the third, including three power-play goals. Zegras made it 4-0 at 6:03, and Arthur Kaliyev, Cole Caufield and Matthew Boldy closed out the scoring.
NFL cites outside influences for recent positive tests
The NFL cites outside influences for the most recent set of positive coronavirus tests, including exposures during the holiday season.
There were 21 new confirmed positive tests among players and 37 among other personnel in the league’s latest round of testing for COVID-19.
Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, referred to three sources of exposure: household, outside medical providers, and community/social settings.
“We shared that message with all our clubs and the players association,” Sills said Wednesday, noting that the holiday season is not over. He also mentioned that there has been widespread testing with family members “and as we’ve seen the numbers rise, clubs have seen that and tried to test more family members.”
Sills and his staff conducted a call with the 32 clubs on Tuesday as the league looks toward the postseason for 14 teams and the offseason for the rest.
NBA ratings for opening week up significantly from 2019
NEW YORK — NBA viewers watched 81.5 million hours of live games on ABC, ESPN and TNT in the opening week of the season, up 95% from opening week in 2019.
In terms of total hours, this season’s opening week was the most viewed since 2011, the league said Wednesday. That also was the last time the NBA season opened during the week of Christmas; it was on Dec. 25 that year and Dec. 22 this year.
The NBA season typically opens in October. The start of this season was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, whereas there was a labor dispute in 2011.
Games shown on ESPN on Christmas Day — New Orleans against Miami and the Los Angeles Clippers against Denver — were up 10% in average viewers (2.83 million) over the games shown in comparable windows on Christmas last season.
Opening week of the NBA was also a huge hit on social media. The NBA saw a 36% increase in video views and a 279% increase in minutes watched in this year’s opening week compared with opening week in 2019.
New York makes exception to allow fans at Bills playoff game
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York is making an exception to its restrictions on large gatherings to allow about 6,700 fans to attend a Buffalo Bills home playoff game in January as long as all test negative beforehand.
That’s about 10% of the stadium’s capacity. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the football team staff will only allow fans with negative tests to enter the stadium, where they will be seated distanced apart. Fans must wear masks once they leave their vehicles in parking lots until they return to their vehicles, and will be asked to leave if they take off their masks.
Cuomo, who had sent health department staff to study COVID-19 protocols at stadiums in other states, defended his administration’s efforts to allow fans at the game at a time when more then 11,000 New Yorkers a day are testing positive for COVID-19.
He said the pilot program could be a model for re-opening businesses with rapid testing, which his budget director Robert Mujica said will be conducted in the three days before the game. Cuomo is directing his department of health to contact trace all 6,700 fans following the game.
Longtime Pacers executive Donnie Walsh announces retirement
INDIANAPOLIS — Longtime Indiana Pacers executive Donnie Walsh, the architect of the franchise’s turnaround, announced his retirement on Wednesday.
The 79-year-old Walsh first told The Indianapolis Star of his intention to retire.
“Over my 30-year relationship with Donnie, I have been amazed to watch him help lead this organization to what it has become,” team owner Herb Simon said in a statement. “He was certainly the right leader at the right time, and the invaluable wisdom and counsel he has provided over the decades extend well beyond the lines of the basketball court.”
Walsh came to Indiana as an assistant coach in 1984, joining a franchise that had never won a playoff game during its NBA history.
Two years later, Walsh was promoted to general manager.
He made his biggest splash in 1987, defying the wishes of a basketball-crazed state to pass on high school and college star Steve Alford to select Reggie Miller. It didn’t take Miller long to turn the draft-night boos into cheers.
Longtime Bruins captain Chara joins Washington Capitals
WASHINGTON — Longtime Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara signed with the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, a stunning move less than a week before most NHL teams open training camp.
Chara agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $795,000.
The 43-year-old defenseman posted on Instagram that the Bruins have decided to move forward with younger players. He had been Boston’s captain since 2006 and was the second European captain to win the Stanley Cup.
“We are extremely pleased to have Zdeno join the Capitals organization,” general manager Brian MacLellan said. “We feel his experience and leadership will strengthen our blue line and our team.”
The 6-foot-9 Chara is a seven-time All-Star who won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman in 2009. He led the Bruins to the Cup in 2011 and trips to the final in 2013 and 2019.
Chara and his camp had been in talks with the Bruins since before free agency opened in October. It seemed likely the native of Slovakia would return to Boston unless he decided to retire.
A wearable tech defense vs COVID-19 in world juniors bubble
EDMONTON, Alberta — What looks like a thin pack of gum is attached to Braden Schneider’s event credential at the world junior hockey championship.
It’s a beacon providing both contact tracing capability should the Canadian defenseman test positive for COVID-19 and a warning if he stands too close to someone else for too long.
“It’s a mandatory thing to make sure we’re all safe in these times,” Schneider said. “If that’s one of the things we have to do, we’re very privileged and lucky to even get the chance to come here and play.”
TraceSafe’s wearable technology is Hockey Canada’s extra layer of defense against the spread of the virus at the 12-day, 10-nation tournament, in addition to the same cellphone app the NHL used in its Edmonton and Toronto playoff bubbles earlier this year.
That app, which includes facial recognition technology, is a self-assessment tool that provides a code for a temperature check.
The Bluetooth beacon on Schneider’s credential features a small red light that flashes if he’s less than 2 meters (6.6 feet) from another person, or if he’s in someone else’s presence for more than 15 minutes. Data is uploaded via an encrypted network to be used for contact tracing in the event of a positive test.
Texas overcomes Ehlinger injury, routs Colorado 55-23
SAN ANTONIO — Casey Thompson passed for 170 yards and four touchdowns and No. 20 Texas overcame an injury to senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger and beat Colorado 55-23 in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Tuesday night.
Freshman running back Bijan Robinson had 183 yards on 10 carries with a TD for Texas (7-3).
The Longhorns are undefeated in five bowl games under Tom Herman.
Ehlinger missed the second half after sustaining a shoulder injury in second quarter. He returned to the field in the third quarter in warmups, with his right arm in a sling. There was no immediate word on the extent of Ehlinger’s injury.
Ehlinger played the entire first half, completing 10 of 16 passes for 160 yards and a score.
Colorado was playing its sixth game of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Pac-12 initially canceled its season only to reverse the decision and delay the start until Nov. 7.
Missouri gets $10 million gift for indoor football facility
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Plans for a new indoor football practice facility at the University of Missouri gained momentum with a $10 million donation to the school’s athletic department.
The university announced the gift from an anonymous donor on Tuesday.
It comes less than a month after the Board of Curators approved a study for construction of a new practice facility.
Missouri is the only member of the Southeastern Conference that does not have a full-size indoor practice facility. Coach Eliah Drinkwitz said in a statement the new facility is “critical” to year-round development and training of team members.
The new field will replace the Devine Pavilion, which has a 70-yard field.
“As the SEC’s furthest-most Northern school, it is critical that our program have a full length indoor practice facility to utilize year-round, and this gift, coupled with the Board of Curators’ action earlier this month, gives this project great momentum,” athletic director Jim Sterk said.
Sterk said other Missouri teams, such as softball, baseball and women’s soccer, also will benefit because they will be able to use the Devine Pavilion year round.
Mayer edges Kriechmayr for Austrian 1-2 in Stelvio downhill
BORMIO, Italy — Matthias Mayer ended Austria’s wait for its first victory of the Alpine skiing World Cup season by winning the classic downhill on the Stelvio on Wednesday in the last event of 2020.
In a spectacular race on one of the circuit’s most challenging courses, Mayer edged teammate Vincent Kriechmayr by four-hundredths of a second for an Austrian 1-2 finish.
“I was on the podium here last year and three years ago with the super-G, and now the victory, it feels amazing,” Mayer said.
Austria had failed to win any of this season’s previous 12 men’s and 10 women’s World Cup races.
Switzerland’s Urs Kryenbuehl was 0.06 behind in third as he claimed a third career podium result.
Dominik Paris, who has won the downhill on the slope in the Italian Alps four times, led Mayer by 0.08 at the second split time but at the end trailed by 0.13 in fourth.
Mayer, the 2014 Olympic downhill champion, mastered the bumpy course full of rolls and jumps, where racers reached speeds of up to 140 kph (87 mph).
Sam Querrey handed suspended fine for COVID-19 violation
LONDON — American tennis player Sam Querrey was handed a suspended $20,000 fine by the ATP tour on Wednesday for breaching coronavirus protocols at the St. Petersburg Open in October.
Querrey left Russia on a private plane after testing positive for COVID-19, despite having been placed in isolation by local authorities. The ATP said its investigation into the incident concluded that Querrey’s conduct was “contrary to the integrity of the game.”
However, the fine will be lifted if the 33-year-old Querrey does not commit any further violations of health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 during a six-month probationary period.
The ATP said it took Querrey’s “many years of otherwise good standing with the ATP and other mitigating factors” into consideration when deciding on a suspended fine.
EPL postpones another game but doesn’t want to pause season
LONDON — The Premier League made it clear it doesn’t intend to suspend the competition despite being forced to call off a second game this week amid concerns across England about a fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus.
Fulham’s game at Tottenham had to be postponed on Wednesday, while the government’s tightening of coronavirus restrictions meant no Premier League stadiums will be allowed to have fans going forward.
But the league is resisting calls, including those from West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce, to suspend the competition for a second time during the pandemic. It was halted for 100 days from March to June last season during the first infection wave.
“The Premier League has not discussed pausing the season and has no plans to do so,” the league said. “The league continues to have confidence in its COVID-19 protocols to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled, and these protocols continue to have the full backing of government.
“With the health of players and staff the priority, the League is also fully supportive of how clubs are implementing the protocols and rules.”
Two days after coronavirus cases in the Manchester City squad led to its game at Everton being postponed on Monday, Fulham told the Premier League it could not play Tottenham because of an outbreak of coronavirus cases.
Suárez scores to give Atlético 1-0 win over Getafe
BARCELONA, Spain — Luis Suárez headed in the winner to give Atlético Madrid a 1-0 victory over Getafe on Wednesday and protect its lead of the Spanish league.
The Uruguay striker used a powerful and precise header to send Yannick Carrasco’s lob from a free kick into the lower corner of Getafe’s net in the 20th minute.
It was Suárez’s eighth goal in the league this season, pulling him level with three other players as the leading scorers in the competition.
Atlético’s third win in a row left it three points above Real Madrid, which visits Elche later. Atlético holds the current tiebreaker over Madrid thanks to its better overall goal difference. Diego Simeone’s team also has two more games to play than Madrid.
Atlético was without England defender Kieran Trippier, who missed his first match due to his 10-week suspension for breaking betting rules.
Belmont winner Tiz the Law suddenly retired on vet’s advice
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law has been suddenly retired on the advice of a veterinarian after an X-ray revealed bone bruising in the colt’s front leg.
Jack Knowlton of Sackatoga Stable tweeted Wednesday: “We are beyond grateful for the time we had with him.” The New York state ownership group had been expecting to race the colt as a 4-year-old next year.
But a series of X-rays revealed “severe” bone bruising to the bottom of the front leg bone. “When that happens, you can’t continue to train and race a horse without significant threat of a catastrophic breakdown,” the stable tweeted.
Tiz the Law had six wins in nine career starts and earnings of $2,735,300, according to Equibase. He retired on the same day his trainer, Barclay Tagg, turned 83. Tiz the Law was ridden by Manny Franco.
Tiz the Law finished sixth in what turned out to be his final start in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland in November. He finished second behind Authentic in the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5.
Prosecutor: Preserve massage parlor video of Patriots owner
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida prosecutor asked a judge to preserve video that allegedly shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying for massage parlor sex, according to court documents filed Wednesday.
A misdemeanor solicitation charge against Kraft was dropped in September after an appeals court ruled in that video evidence couldn’t be used in the case.
But Palm Beach County State Attorney David Aronberg argues there is still a civil case pending in which the videos could be used as evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.