Super Bowl averages 113 million, 3rd-most watched in history
Sunday’s Super Bowl was the third most-watched television show in history, with an estimated 113 million people watching the Kansas City Chiefs rally to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 2015 game between New England and Seattle on NBC holds the record at 114,442,000 viewers followed by Super Bowl 48 in 2014 on Fox between Seattle and Denver (112,191,000).
Fox said Monday that the preliminary numbers include the broadcasts on Fox and Fox Deportes as well as streaming on Fox and the NFL’s digital sites. The figures are via Nielsen’s Fast National data and Adobe Analytics.
Final Nielsen data will be available on Tuesday.
This was Fox’s 10th Super Bowl since it began airing NFL games in 1994 and the second most-watched program in Fox Sports history.
It would also be a slight increase over the 112.3 million average for last year’s Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals was broadcast by NBC and Telemundo and streamed on Peacock and NFL digital sites.
According to Adobe Analytics, the digital feed averaged a Super Bowl-record 7 million streams, an 18% increase over last year (6 million) and more than double Fox’s last Super Bowl in 2020 (3.4 million).
Rihanna’s halftime show averaged 118.7 million viewers, making it the second-most watched in Super Bowl history. Katy Perry’s 2015 performance still holds the top mark at 121 million.
The Spanish-language audience average for the game was 951,000, which set the record for the most-watched Super Bowl game in Spanish-language cable television history. It was also the most watched non-soccer event in Spanish-language cable history.
Scheffler repeats at Phoenix Open to regain No. 1 ranking
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his WM Phoenix Open title Sunday at TPC Scottsdale to regain the No. 1 spot in the world.
Scheffler closed with a 6-under 65 to beat Nick Taylor by two strokes on the Stadium Course. The 26-year-old Texan took the No. 1 ranking from Rory McIlroy with his fifth PGA Tour victory.
Last year, Scheffler beat Patrick Cantlay in a playoff for his first tour title. Scheffler added victories in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC-Match Play and the Masters and was the PGA Tour’s player of the year.
Scheffler made a 22-foot eagle putt on the par-5 13th to break a tie with Taylor, then took a two-shot lead on the par-3 16th when he rolled in a 15-footer for par after hitting his tee shot far left on the stadium hole.
Scheffler birdied the par-4 17th with a 5-foot putt and closed with a par to finish at 19-under 265. He earned $3.6 million from the $20 million purse in the second of the PGA Tour’s new designated events, created to bring the top players together more often.
Scheffler became the seventh player to successfully defend a title in the tournament, following Ben Hogan (1946-47), Jimmy Demaret (1949-50), Lloyd Mangrum (1952-53), Arnold Palmer (three straight from 1961-63), Johnny Miller (1974-75) and Hideki Matsuyama (2016-17).
Taylor also finished with a 65. The Canadian bogeyed the 16th, missing a 7-footer after Scheffler holed his par putt.
Jon Rahm, the former Arizona State star who opened the year with consecutive victories in Hawaii and the California desert, was third at 14 under after a 68. He also was in position to take the No. 1 spot with a victory.
Justin Thomas was fourth at 13 under after a 65. Jason Day (68) followed at 12 under, and Jordan Speith (70) was another stroke back with Sam Burns (68), Sungjae Im (69) and Tyrrell Hatton (69)
Rickie Fowler was in the group at 10 under. The 2019 winner had a hole-in-one on the par-3 seventh, using a 6-iron in the 216-yard hole.
McIlroy closed with a 70 to tie for 32nd at 4 under.
No. 18 UCLA women defeat Oregon
LOS ANGELES — Emily Bessoir hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Londynn Jones scored 17 points and UCLA held on to beat Oregon.
UCLA (19-6 Pac-12, 8-5) has won three games in a row following a three-game skid. Charisma Osborne added 13 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals.
Oregon (14-11, 5-9) has lost five straight, six of its last seven games and is in the midst of its longest skid since the 2015-16 campaign. Endiya Rogers led Oregon with 19 points, and Grace VanSlooten and Chance Gray added 13 points apiece.
Taylor lifts Oregon State men to 61-58 victory over USC
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 18 points, including the go-ahead bucket in the final minute, Jordan Pope added 16 points, and Oregon State defeated USC 61-58 on Saturday.
After trailing by 11 points early in the second half, the Trojans got within one point when Vincent Iwuchukwu converted a three-point play with 4:09 remaining. USC cut its deficit to one point twice more before Iwuchukwu hit two free throws for a 58-57 lead with 1:09 to go.
Iwuchukwu blocked a layup by Taylor, but Taylor got the rebound and converted the putback for a 59-58 OSU lead with 35 seconds left. After a USC miss, the Trojans fouled Pope, who made both ends of the one-and-one for a three-point lead with 19 seconds left.
USC called timeout with six seconds left and Boogie Ellis missed a 3-pointer as time ran out.
Taylor added 10 rebounds for his third-career double-double and second this season. He and Pope scored all of Oregon State’s 10 points in the final five minutes.
Iwuchukwu had 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots for the Trojans and he made all nine of his free-throw attempts. He scored nine of USC’s final 11 points. Drew Peterson added 11 points.
No. 7 UCLA men pull away in the 2nd half to beat Oregon 70-63
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 25 points and 12 rebounds and No. 7 UCLA won in Eugene for the first time since 2019 with a 70-63 victory over Oregon on Saturday night.
UCLA (21-4, 12-2 Pac-12) has won four straight after losing a pair to Arizona and rival USC at the end of January. Those are the Bruins’ only two conference losses.
UCLA sits atop the Pac-12 standings, ahead of No. 4 Arizona, which fell 88-79 at Stanford earlier in the day.
Jaquez dunked to put the Bruins up 66-48 with just over five minutes left in the game, but Keeshawn Barthelemy hit a 3-pointer with 3:15 left that narrowed the gap to 66-54. Tyger Campbell answered with a 3-pointer for the Bruins.
Quincy Guerrier’s 3-pointer got Oregon within 69-63 with 17 seconds left, but the Ducks couldn’t catch up.
Jermaine Couisnard had 19 points for the Ducks (15-11, 9-6), who had won the last three against UCLA in Eugene.
The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Ducks, who still have hopes for a berth in the NCAA Tournament. The Ducks beat visiting USC 78-60 on Thursday.
Derek Jeter joining Fox Sports’ baseball studio team
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez have been reunited.
Fox Sports announced Sunday during its Super Bowl pregame show that Jeter will be part of the network’s studio coverage for the coming season.
Rodriguez hugged Jeter as he came on stage and presented him with a Fox Sports baseball jersey. Jeter, who was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame in 2020, also joins fellow Hall of Famer David Ortiz and host Kevin Burkhardt as part of the studio team.
“I was on set at the World Series in Philadelphia and (David) Ortiz kept showing me his World Series rings. I figured I would join the team and humble him a little bit,” Jeter joked.
Jeter and Rodriguez were teammates on the New York Yankees for 10 seasons, but their relationship wasn’t close. The two were good friends early on during their big league careers, but Jeter acknowledged during his ESPN documentary series “The Captain” last year that they had grown apart after comments Rodriguez made in a 2001 interview with Esquire magazine.
Rodriguez credited Jeter’s teammates for the Yankees’ run of four World Series championships in five years from 1996-2000.
The two, though, have seemed to put things behind them.
Jeter — who won five championships during his 20-year career with the Yankees — said last season during Rodriguez’s ESPN show, “Sunday Night Baseball,” that the two had met to talk and clear things up.
Jeter was part of the Miami Marlins’ ownership group for 4 1/2 years and was baseball’s first Black CEO. He resigned last February.
Michigan says it had proof against fired football assistant
Michigan fired football co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss in January after he failed to attend a meeting to discuss whether he had gained access to computer accounts belonging to other people, according to documents released by the school.
An athletic department official told Weiss that the university had evidence that he had “inappropriately accessed” the accounts.
“Because you did not attend this meeting and offer any additional information, we are making our decision based on the evidence that we have. ... Your appointment has been terminated with cause,” executive associate athletic director Doug Gnodtke said in a Jan. 20 letter.
Gnodtke promised to have any personal items in Weiss’ office shipped to him.
The letter was released Monday in response to a public records request by The Associated Press. The university, however, declined to release evidence that it had shared with Weiss on Jan. 19, citing various exemptions under state law.
Campus police in January acknowledged an investigation of possible computer crimes at the Schembechler Hall football building. The investigation is ongoing, deputy chief Melissa Overton said.
When Michigan announced Weiss’ firing, athletic director Warde Manuel said only that it was related to a “review of university policies.”
Weiss could not be reached for comment Monday. He had praised Michigan on Twitter when he was dismissed.
“I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game that I love,” he said.
Weiss was on coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff for two seasons after working for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.
Alabama announces hiring of coordinators Steele, Rees
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama coach Nick Saban has hired Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator and Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator.
Alabama announced the already widely reported moves on Monday, along with the addition of inside linebackers coach Austin Armstrong.
“We are excited to bring in such a gifted group of coaches to develop our players both on and off the field,” Saban said in a statement. “Kevin, Tommy and Austin have a great mix of energy, enthusiasm and experience that will be a tremendous asset to our program. They are all excellent teachers of the game and fantastic recruiters who bring a wealth of experience and resources to our staff.”
Steele, a 39-year coaching veteran who ran Miami’s defense last season, will start his third stint on the Alabama staff. He was defensive coordinator in 2007, Saban’s first season in Tuscaloosa, and head defensive coach the following season before returning in an off-the-field role in 2013.
Steele coached inside linebackers in 2014.
“My history with coach Saban goes back a long time and what he has built here at Alabama is truly amazing,” Steele said. “I understand the high expectations of both coach Saban and the program, and I am looking forward to helping continue that success.”
He replaces Pete Golding, who left for the same position at Mississippi. Steele has also run the defenses at Clemson, LSU and Auburn and is a former Baylor head coach.
Rees spent the past three seasons as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator and the past six as its quarterbacks coach. He replaces Bill O’Brien, who left to join Bill Belichick’s staff with the New England Patriots.
“I have the utmost respect for what coach Saban has built at Alabama and the tradition of this program,” said Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback. “I’m excited to have this opportunity, and I’m looking forward to getting in the meeting room and on the practice field with this team.”
The 29-year-old Armstrong comes from Southern Mississippi, where he had been the youngest FBS defensive coordinator.
The financial terms of their deals are subject to approval by the Board of Trustees.
Yankees’ Cortes to miss WBC with hamstring injury
TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes will miss next month’s World Baseball Classic due to a strained right hamstring but hasn’t ruled out being ready for the start of the regular season.
Colorado left-hander Kyle Freeland replaced Cortes on the United States roster.
“Came in on Wednesday and told the staff I was a little banged up,” Cortes said Monday at the Yankees’ minor league complex. “After long talks, obviously, the best interest was to stay out of it. The biggest goal right here is to get healthy and be ready for the start of fhe season. I think it’s something that’s definitely doable to start the season off healthy and in the rotation.”
Cortes said the injury is low grade two strain and there is no timeframe. He will not pitch for at least a couple weeks.
Cortes first felt a tweak a week ago while running sprints at home.
“Didn’t think of it much,” Cortes said. “I thought it was just a cramp. Later that night went to put on a shoe and kind of felt a little pull there. Once I showed up here it was a little bruised. We’re taking it day by day. We’re seeing how I progress.”
Cortes went 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA in 28 starts during an All-Star season last year.
“I was very excited for it,” Cortes said. “Wanted to represent Team USA, a country that gave me a lot of opportunities to do a lot of the stuff I’m doing today, Very disappointed and obviously very sad I can’t participate.”
Daytona 500 boasts 8th straight sellout for NASCAR opener
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona 500 is a sellout for the eighth consecutive year, this one recognizing the 75th anniversary of NASCAR.
Daytona International Speedway announced Monday that all remaining tickets had been sold for the 65th running of “The Great American Race,” including grandstand seats, infield camping spots, fan-zone admission and all hospitality options.
“From the roar of the USAF Thunderbirds overhead to the sight of the sellout crowd on their feet as the field takes the green flag for the Daytona 500, there will be no place more electric than Daytona International Speedway this Sunday afternoon,” DIS President Frank Kelleher said.
Grandstand tickets remain for other races during Speedweeks.
DIS also announced Monday that next year’s Daytona 500 will take place on Feb. 18.
