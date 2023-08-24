Giants tight end Tommy Sweeney collapses from ‘medical event,’ in stable condition
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants tight end Tommy Sweeney collapsed during practice on Wednesday but was in “stable” condition after being carted away from the field, the club said.
Sweeney “had a medical event and is under the care of medical professionals in the Giants athletic training room,” the team said in a statement. “He is stable, alert and conversant.”
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said seeing Sweeney down and needing medical attention “was extremely scary.”
“You never want to see that on the field,” Jones said.
Sweeney is now in his fourth NFL season out of Boston College.
He spent his first three seasons with Buffalo, where in 2020 he was diagnosed with myocarditis — an inflamed heart — after contracting COVID-19.
Sweeney was cleared to resume playing the following offseason and appeared in 18 games, including three starts, with Buffalo over 2021 and ‘22 before signing with the Giants in free agency in March.
In New York, he’s been reunited with Giants coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen. Daboll previously served as the Bills offensive coordinator and Schoen worked as the Bills assistant GM.
It’s not immediately clear whether there’s a connection between Sweeney’s health history and Wednesday’s episode.
Weather conditions were not extreme during practice, with temperatures in the area ranging from the mid-60s to upper 70s.
49ers are ‘considering all options’ on Lance after Darnold wins backup job, AP source says
SANTA CLARA — Sam Darnold has won the backup quarterback job in San Francisco, signaling the possible end to Trey Lance’s tenure with the 49ers less than three years after the team traded three first-round picks to draft him.
A person familiar with the situation said the 49ers are “considering all options” on Lance following the news that came out Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not made any announcement about the backup quarterback or Lance’s future.
NFL Network first reported that Darnold had beaten out Lance for the backup job behind Brock Purdy.
Lance didn’t take part in practice on Wednesday with Purdy getting the first-team snaps, Darnold working with the second team and Brandon Allen getting the rest of the action.
If the 49ers move on from Lance before the start of his third season in the NFL, it would be a remarkable backtrack following the hefty investment they made in hopes of Lance becoming a franchise quarterback.
San Francisco traded three first-round picks and a third-rounder to Miami in 2021 to move up from No. 12 and draft the untested Lance third overall.
Cowboys defensive end Williams is arrested on controlled substance, weapon charges
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, police said Wednesday.
Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco said Williams was arrested Sunday. The department wouldn’t provide further details, saying a public information request had to be filed.
Williams was on the practice field again Wednesday after going through a full workout Tuesday, the first of three training camp sessions at the team’s headquarters in Frisco following four weeks in California.
While Williams could face discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, owner/general manager Jerry Jones said the club had no plans to sit the 24-year-old.
“I don’t anticipate this impacting his time on the field,” Jones said. “I do have all of the details, and there’s some lessons to be learned there for everybody.”
It’s the second arrest for Williams this year. In January, the second-year player turned himself in to police in Plano, another Dallas suburb, on a reckless driving charge stemming from an accident a few days before Christmas last year.
Williams was cited for driving as fast as 98 mph in a 55 mph zone and weaving between vehicles in a Corvette before colliding with a vehicle driven by a 71-year-old woman.
Dallas drafted Williams in the second round last year out of Mississippi, where Williams had off-field issues. He was suspended at Ole Miss in July 2020 after being charged with sexual battery. Williams was reinstated two months later after the charge was dropped.
No. 1 Georgia loses running back Branson Robinson to season-ending injury
ATHENS, Ga. — Branson Robinson, who showed his potential to emerge as a lead running back in 2023 for No. 1 Georgia by rushing for two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 2022 national championship game win over TCU, will miss this season after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon.
Coach Kirby Smart announced Wednesday that Robinson, a sophomore, suffered the injury on Tuesday.
Robinson rushed for 330 yards and three touchdowns while playing in 12 games last season as Georgia won its second straight national championship.
Robinson rushed for a season-high 98 yards against Auburn. He showed potential to assume a bigger role in 2023 when he ran for 42 yards on seven carries with the two scores in the 65-7 rout of TCU.
Smart said Robinson’s injury “puts us in a tough situation” at running back as quarterback Carson Beck enters his first season as the starter. Kendall Milton and Daijan Edwards are the most experienced running backs. Roderick Robinson, Cash Jones and Andrew Paul also could be part of the rotation.
Branson Robinson was returning from a turf toe injury he suffered in spring practice before suffering the ruptured patellar tendon in what Smart said was a non-contact injury.
Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark not hiding favoritism for teams staying in league
LUBBOCK, Texas — Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark isn’t hiding his favoritism for teams that will be staying in the conference.
Yormark said Wednesday that he plans to be at 11th-ranked Texas’ final regular-season game as a Big 12 member when it hosts Texas Tech the night after Thanksgiving. The commissioner had a message for second-year Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire.
“Coach, I’m not going to put any pressure on you, but I’m going to be in Austin for Thanksgiving,” Yormark said as he addressed the Red Raider Club kickoff luncheon. “And you better take care of business like you did right here in Lubbock last year.”
The Red Raiders were 8-5 last season in McGuire’s debut and had their first winning record (5-4) in conference play since 2009. They beat both Texas and Oklahoma in the same season for the first time, both in overtime at home.
The Longhorns and Oklahoma are going into their final Big 12 season before moving next year to the Southeastern Conference. When they announced two summers ago they were leaving, it was anticipated that they could remain through the 2024-25 academic year, coinciding with the league’s current media rights deal. But things have worked out for them to go after this season, amid other changes.
“Candidly, we were able to get Texas and Oklahoma out a year early. That was a big deal for us, and I think all of you,” Yormark said, drawing applause from Tech fans.
There will be 14 teams in the Big 12 this season, with BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF coming in before Texas and Oklahoma switch leagues. The Big 12 will grow to 16 teams next year with the additions of current Pac-12 teams Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah.
“We went through a ton of modeling, different scenarios over the last year. We had a mission and a vision and we ultimately realized it,” Yormark said of expansion. “We got lucky because in life you need to get lucky, and we did. But the dream scenario was to go to 16, and we did.”
Tua Tagovailoa responds to comments that ESPN’s Ryan Clark made about his offseason work ethic
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa responded pointedly to comments made by ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark that questioned his offseason work ethic.
Clark, a former NFL player, said earlier this week that Tagovailoa “wasn’t in the gym” during the offseason.
Clark played 13 seasons in the NFL as a defensive back with the New York Giants, Washington and Pittsburgh. He won Super Bowl 43 with the Steelers in the 2008 season, made the Pro Bowl in 2011 and finished with 16 interceptions in 177 games.
“He might spend a lot of time in the tattoo parlor,” Clark said. “He was not at the dinner table eating what the nutritionist had advised. He looks ‘happy.’ He is thick.”
Clark also compared Tagovailoa’s current body to a dancer at a strip club.
After Dolphins practice on Wednesday, Tagovailoa defended his offseason preparation and asked Clark to keep “my name out your mouth.”
“He probably knows more about me than I know about myself,” Tagovailoa said. “Ryan’s been out of the league for some time. I don’t know. It’s a little weird when other people are talking about other people when they’re not that person. It was just a little weird.
“I come from a Samoan family. Respect is everything. But if it does get to a point where — hey, a little easy on that buddy because I think we’re pretty tough-minded people and if we need to get scrappy, we can get scrappy too. Just saying.”
Tagovailoa bulked up his frame during the offseason to better withstand the hits he takes on the field after two diagnosed concussions cause him to miss several games last season. The fourth-year quarterback also has yet to play a full NFL season without injury. He added about 15 pounds during the offseason in addition to taking jiu-jitsu training to learn better ways to fall on the field.
“I’m not someone to talk about myself the entire time, but it takes a lot,” Tagovailoa said. “Do you think I wanted to build all this muscle? To some extent, I wanted to be a little lighter. There’s a mixture of things that people don’t understand, that people don’t know about, that are talked about that go behind the scenes. So, I’d appreciate if you kept my name out your mouth. That’s what I’d say.”
After Tagovailoa’s comments, Clark responded.
“I 100% take accountability for it!! I said it!! I meant it!! It was a joke!!” Clark wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “If asked why I said it by Tua I would tell him. I have 0 issues looking a man in the eye and telling my truth. I accept any consequence.”
Maple Leafs sign star center Auston Matthews to four-year, $53 million extension
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed star center Auston Matthews to a four-year deal, $53 million contract extension on Wednesday.
The deal carries an average annual value of $13.5 million, which will make Matthews the league’s highest-paid player beginning in 2024-25, surpassing Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon’s $12.6 AAV.
Matthews has one season left on his current contract — a five-year, $58.2 million pact signed in February 2019 — that could have walked him into unrestricted free agency next summer.
The No. 1 overall pick at the 2016 draft won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP in 2021-22 thanks to a league-best 60 goals that also propelled him to a second consecutive Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy.
The stats for the 25-year-old from Scottsdale, Ariz., dipped slightly in 2022-23, but still found the back of the net 40 times as part of an 85-point season over 74 games.
Matthews added five goals and six assists in 11 playoff games, helping Toronto beat Tampa Bay in six games in the opening round of the playoffs to advance in the postseason for the first time since 2004.
Rangers sign Alexis Lafrenière to a 2-year contract worth $4.65 million
The New York Rangers have re-signed Alexis Lafrenière, inking the young winger to a two-year contract worth $4.65 million.
Lafrenière will count just over $2.3 million against the salary cap each of the next two seasons as part of the deal completed Wednesday.
The Saint-Eustache, Quebec, native was the first pick in the 2020 draft. Since making his NHL debut in early 2021, Lafrenière has 100 points on 49 goals and 51 assists in 243 regular-season and playoff games.
He’s coming off setting a career high with 39 points.
Lafrenière, who turns 22 in October just before the season starts, was one of the remaining restricted free agents unsigned late in the offseason. Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras and Philadelphia’s Morgan Frost are among the nine left without a contract.
The Rangers are counting on Lafrenière to be part of their young core of players to make them a Stanley Cup contender. They reached the playoffs last season but lost in the first round to the rival New Jersey Devils.
New York earlier this summer re-signed defenseman K’Andre Miller, also a restricted free agent, to a two-year contract worth $7.7 million.
Coyotes sign coach André Tourigny to 3-year contract extension
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — André Tourigny’s task when he first arrived in Arizona was to set the foundation for a franchise on shaky ground.
The Coyotes made progress in his first two seasons, pointing to a better future just over the horizon.
A three-year contract extension he signed on Wednesday gives Tourigny a chance to finish what he helped start.
“That’s a lot of fun, but it’s also a tremendous responsibility,” Tourigny said. “It’s like raising a child, your own child. You don’t want to miss.”
The 49-year-old Tourigny was hired in 2021 to help turn around a foundering franchise. Arizona had been to the playoffs once since reaching the 2012 Western Conference Finals — in the 2020 NHL bubble — and was annually one of the league’s worst teams.
Former Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson moving from Chip Ganassi Racing to Andretti Autosport
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson is leaving Chip Ganassi Racing and moving to Andretti Autosport after this season.
Andretti Autosport made the announcement Wednesday, adding Ericsson to a lineup that features Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood. Ericsson is in the final year of his contract at Ganassi and seemed eager to land a paying ride instead of bringing his only sponsorship to a team.
Ericsson has four victories in 77 career IndyCar starts, including last year’s Indy 500 and this year’s season opener. He also finished runner-up at Indy in May.
“Like everyone else, we have paid close attention to Marcus’ success in the NTT IndyCar Series and have been impressed with how quickly he proved that he belonged with the frontrunners in what is arguably the most competitive IndyCar field ever,” said Michael Andretti, CEO at Andretti Autosport. “It’s no secret that we want to win races and championships and to do that we need drivers like Marcus who have that natural talent and determined drive.
“We are excited for the winning mindset that Marcus brings to the table and I’m eager to see what next season has in store for us.”
Ganassi wished Ericsson “all the best in his future endeavors” and said its 2024 driver lineup would be revealed “in due course.”
“I’m very happy and proud to be joining Andretti Autosport next season,” Ericsson said. “Andretti is one of the most legendary names in motorsports, so it is definitely a dream come true for me to join this team. ... It’s a very exciting new chapter in my career and I’m really looking forward to getting to work achieving our goals together.”
