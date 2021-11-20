Chargers’ Staley: 4 players on COVID list could play Sunday
COSTA MESA — Coach Brandon Staley left open the possibility that all four players on the Los Angeles Chargers’ reserve/COVID-19 list could be available Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Defensive tackles Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington, along with linebacker Drue Tranquill tested positive while linebacker Joey Bosa went into protocols as an unvaccinated close contact. Of the three, Bosa has the best chance if he tests negative for a fifth straight day Saturday.
Getting Bosa and at least one other defensive lineman back would be important because the defensive line has been hampered by injuries. Defensive tackle Linval Joseph has not practiced all week and is doubtful due to a shoulder injury he sustained in last Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Joe Gaziano and Breiden Fehoko are expected to see extended playing time with the defensive line being short-handed. Both were signed as undrafted free agents last season.
“That’s part of the NFL but we have a lot of confidence in these guys and they’ve improved a lot,” Staley said. “I think where we were at the beginning and where we are now with all of our guys are different and so we expect them to go play well.”
The biggest area where the lack of bodies on the defensive line could affect the Chargers is run defense. They are last in the league and have to go up against Steelers’ rookie running back Najee Harris, who is sixth in the league with 646 rushing yards.
The Chargers (5-4) listed safeties Mark Webb (knee) and Alohi Gilman (quadriceps) as doubtful, and running back Justin Jackson (quadriceps) and defensive back Trey Marshall (knee) as questionable.
Quarterback Justin Herbert showed up on Thursday’s practice report with an oblique issue but has been a full participant the past two days.
Ducks’ Max Comtois out 6 weeks after right hand surgery
ANAHEIM — Anaheim Ducks forward Max Comtois will be out for about six weeks after surgery on his right hand.
Comtois had the procedure Thursday to repair a broken bone in his hand, the team announced Friday.
The 22-year-old Comtois has missed the Ducks’ past three games due to injury. He was the Ducks’ leading scorer during the 2020-21 season, but has just one assist in 13 games this year.
Comtois had 16 goals and 17 assists last season when Anaheim was the NHL’s lowest-scoring team. The Ducks (10-5-3) are second in the NHL with 61 goals this season in a remarkable offensive turnaround under third-year coach Dallas Eakins.
Anaheim’s eight-game winning streak and 10-game point-scoring streak ended with a well-played 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.
Comtois made his NHL debut early in the 2018-19 season, and he cracked the Ducks’ lineup for good last season. He also won a gold medal with the Canadian national team at the IIHF world championships earlier this year.
The Ducks are winning despite major injuries to three prominent forwards. Rickard Rakell has returned to skating workouts after missing the last 10 games with an upper-body injury, and young forward Max Jones is out for at least four months after surgery on his torn pectoral muscle in November.
NASCAR to resume practice and qualifying in 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR will return both practice and qualifying to its weekend schedule for all three national series in 2022. The on-track activity had been mostly scrapped the last two seasons during the pandemic.
NASCAR traditionally hosted three-day weekends for its races but dropped all qualifying and practice when competition resumed in May 2020 following a 10-week shutdown due to the pandemic. Some practice sessions returned this year, and championship weekend this month at Phoenix was the closest yet to a pre-pandemic schedule.
“We missed seeing cars and trucks on track all weekend long, and so did our fans,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president for competition. “We worked closely with our broadcast partners, teams and racetracks to create an exciting, unique qualifying format, while keeping several of the efficiencies that helped our entire industry successfully navigate the pandemic.”
NASCAR will use a knockout-style format for qualifying in 2022 that will vary depending on both track type and series. The Cup field be split into two groups for most races and participate in a two-hour practice and qualifying event. NASCAR will class six Cup races, five Xfinity Series races and and eight Truck Series races as “expanded weekends.”
An expanded weekend includes one stand-alone, 50-minute practice. Those will be the only weekends that will feature a practice separate from qualifying.
The Daytona 500 field will be set the same way as always, with the front determined by Feb. 16 time trials. The rest of the starting lineup will be set by the two qualifying races.
The other three superspeedway events, two at Talladega and the August race at Daytona, will not have practice. But the cars will qualify before the race.
Name drop: Guardians’ launch starts with store sign smashing
CLEVELAND — A special opening day for the newly named Cleveland Guardians began with a bang.
Not the one they hoped for, either.
As fans were buying the first available Guardians merchandise on Friday as the team officially transitioned from Indians after 106 years, a sign installed outside the team store at Progressive Field broke free from its mount and crashed to the sidewalk.
“Well, that’s an ominous sign,” yelled one onlooker.
A worker was on a ladder checking bolts when the sign snapped a small section of the ballpark’s stone exterior, fell about 15 feet and smashed into pieces. No one was injured.
Fans began lining up early in the morning to buy new caps, sweatshirts, T-shirts and other gear bearing the Guardians’ logos.
“This kind of exceeds expectations,” said Karen Fox, the team’s director of merchandising. “Having people show up at 6:30, and then we had 100 people in by 9:14. You can kind of see the store looks like we’re having a game today.”
Greg Foote and his 15-year-old son, Lucas, didn’t plan to be first in line, but it worked out that way. And as they waited to get inside, Cleveland’s furry mascot, Slider, rewarded them with Guardians’ stocking caps as gifts — perfect accessories on a frigid morning downtown.
China says ‘not aware’ of tennis player Peng Shuai issue
BEIJING — China’s Foreign Ministry stuck to its line Friday that it wasn’t aware of the controversy surrounding Peng Shuai, the tennis professional who disappeared after accusing a former top official of sexually assaulting her.
Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters the matter was “not a diplomatic question and I’m not aware of the situation.”
The ministry has consistently disavowed knowledge of the issue since Peng made her accusation more than two weeks ago.
The 35-year-old former top-ranked player in women’s doubles won titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014. Peng also participated in three Olympics, making her disappearance all the more prominent with Beijing set to host the Winter Games starting Feb. 4.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that Chinese authorities should “provide independent and verifiable proof of her whereabouts and that she is safe.”
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman tweeted: “We are deeply concerned by reports that tennis player Peng Shuai appears to be missing, and we join the calls for the PRC to provide independent, verifiable proof of her whereabouts. Women everywhere deserve to have reports of sexual assault taken seriously and investigated.”
Liz Throssell, a spokeswoman for the U.N. human rights office in Geneva, said Friday it was calling for “an investigation with full transparency into her allegation of sexual assault.”
“And I think we would say that that should be the case into all allegations of sexual assault. It is really important to ensure accountability, to ensure justice for the victims,” she said.
The International Olympic Committee declined to comment Friday, saying in an emailed statement: “Experience shows that quiet diplomacy offers the best opportunity to find a solution for questions of such nature. This explains why the IOC will not comment any further at this stage.”
Top-ranked men’s player Novak Djokovic, one of several tennis stars to speak up about Peng’s situation, said he would support a decision to cancel tournaments in China unless the issue is resolved.
Boutier makes big run for 65 to open 4-shot lead at Tiburon
NAPLES, Fla. — What looked to be a wide-open race for the richest prize in women’s golf is now in the hands of Celine Boutier, who made seven birdies over the last 10 holes for a 7-under 65 and a four-shot lead Friday in the CME Group Tour Championship.
For so much of the wind-blown second round, a dozen or so players were separated by one shot at Tiburon Golf Club. That included Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko, four-time winners this year in a battle for LPGA player of the year.
Over the final two hours, Boutier left them all in her wake in the chase for the $1.5 million prize.
Among her seven birdies, the 28-year-old from France chipped in from short of the green on the 13th, stuffed her approach to 4 feet behind the hole on the 15th, reached the middle of the green on the par-5 17th in two for an easy birdie and closed with a 7-foot birdie putt.
She was at 14-under 130, four ahead of Gaby Lopez of Mexico (68), Evian Championship winner Minjee Lee of Australia (68) and Mina Harigae (69).
LPGA goes heavy in So Cal with prize money approaching $90M
NAPLES, Fla. — One year after navigating through the coronavirus pandemic, the LPGA released a 2022 schedule on Friday that features 34 tournaments with record prize money that is approaching $90 million.
Still to be determined is a third tournament in Florida in early February that will complete a three-event swing through the Sunshine State to start the year, along with courses for tournaments in Hawaii, Oregon and New Jersey.
The LPGA Tour is taking five events to Southern California, including consecutive weeks in Los Angeles and the final edition at Rancho Mirage of what is now The Chevron Championship, the first major of the year that will move to Houston in 2023.
Nineteen tournaments have prize money of at least $2 million, with the largest — for now — the CME Group Tour Championship at $7 million, with $2 million for the winner and $40,000 for last place.
The USGA has not announced the prize money for the U.S. Women’s Open, which is expected to be significantly higher than the $5.5 million this year.
Giants place DB Ryan in COVID-19 protocol, iffy for Monday
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after having close contact with someone who has the coronavirus. His status for Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is uncertain.
Coach Joe Judge said Friday that Ryan had a positive rapid COVID-19 test on Friday. He added the team was waiting for the result of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, a molecular test that looks for genetic material that indicates COVID-19.
The Giants (3-6) had a number of false positive test results in the week leading up to their game with the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 7.
Judge does not believe Ryan’s result is a false positive, but would not say more about it. He did not practice Friday.
Ryan has said he is vaccinated. If he is asymptomatic and receives two consecutive negative PCR tests 24 hours apart, he would be able to play against the Bucs under NFL COVID protocols.
Ryan has a team-high 72 tackles. If he were not able to play against the Bucs (6-3) and former Patriots teammate Tom Brady, Julian Love would get more playing time.
Browns’ star Chubb back from COVID list, Mayfield starting
BEREA, Ohio — Nick Chubb returned to the Browns in shorts, sleeveless and raring to run.
Cleveland’s star back was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, clearing the way for him to play Sunday when the Browns host the winless Detroit Lions to begin a crucial three-game stretch.
Chubb tested positive for the virus on Nov. 9 and had to miss last weekend’s 45-7 loss to the New England. Now that he’s healthy, Chubb said he’s prepared to carry the ball as often as the Browns need.
“I’m ready for whatever,” he said.
Coach Kevin Stefanski also said quarterback Baker Mayfield will start after he sat out one day this week to rest shoulder, foot and knee injuries. On Wednesday, Mayfield said he has never been so “beat up” in his career.
Stefanski said Mayfield has moved better as the week progressed.
Lions QB Goff misses practices, doubtful to play Browns
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff missed a third straight practice with an oblique injury and is listed as doubtful to play against the Cleveland Browns.
Tim Boyle is expected to make his first career start Sunday in Cleveland.
“Opportunities, especially in the NFL, come very few times unfortunately, but that’s the beauty of the NFL,” Boyle said Friday. “It’s so competitive. It’s been a long journey, just kind of reminiscing on my story of starting football when I was 6 years old and here I am as a 27-year-old still blessed to have this opportunity, it really is.
“It’s about preparation and always staying ready. I’ll be ready to go.”
Goff was hurt in the winless Lions’ tie last Sunday at Pittsburgh.
The Lions signed Boyle to a one-year contract in free agency to back up Goff. Boyle, who spent the previous three years behind Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, went on injured reserve after breaking a thumb in the preseason. He returned to practice last week.
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett acknowledged he did not know much about Boyle.
Saints without Kamara, both offensive tackles vs. Eagles
METAIRIE, La. — Saints running back Alvin Kamara will miss his second straight game Sunday in Philadelphia, and New Orleans also will be without starting tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk.
Kamara, who missed last week’s loss at Tennessee with a knee injury, returned to practice on a limited basis early this week before missing practice on both Thursday and Friday before being ruled out for this week’s game against the Eagles.
Kamara has 530 yards and three touchdowns rushing this season to go with a team-high 32 catches for 310 yards and four TDs receiveing.
Armstead, who has knee and shoulder injuries, also did not play last week. Ramczyk, who has a knee injury, will miss his first game this season.
Taysom Hill, a reserve quarterback who enters the game to run the option and also plays tight end and on special teams, returned to practice on Friday on a limited basis and is questionable for Sunday’s game at Philadelphia.
Gooch handles the wind at Sea Island and takes 1-shot lead
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — A strong wind off the Atlantic Ocean swept over Sea Island on Friday, and it was no problem for Talor Gooch of Oklahoma as he handled the exposed Seaside course for a 5-under 65 to take a one-shot lead in the RSM Classic.
As expected, the balmy conditions of the opening round that led to record scoring gave way to 25 mph wind and temperatures that were 10 degrees cooler.
“The only commonality between yesterday and today is that we played 18 holes,” said Zach Johnson, who lives at Sea Island and toiled for a 1-under 71 on the Plantation course to finish three shots behind.
Gooch matched the low score of the round — Taylor Moore had a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at Seaside for a 65 — and was at 13-under 129.
He was one shot ahead of John Huh, who had a 67 at Plantation, and Sebastian Munoz, who went from a 60 at Seaside to a 70 in the second round at Plantation. Moore and Mackenzie Hughes of Canada (68 at Seaside) were two shots behind.
Gooch has been trending up. He’s 14th in the FedEx Cup and has a pair of top-five finishes at the Fortinet Championship to start the season and the CJ Cup in Las Vegas. Still seeking his first win, Gooch hasn’t missed a cut in six starts this fall and has finished 11th or better four times.
NHL reschedules one of Senators’ 3 postponed games
NEW YORK — The NHL has rescheduled one of the Ottawa Senators’ three games that were postponed this week because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.
The league said Friday that Ottawa’s game at New Jersey originally scheduled for Tuesday night will take place Dec. 6 at the Prudential Center in Newark.
The Senators and the NHL announced Monday that the game at New Jersey, as well as home games Thursday against Nashville and Saturday against the New York Rangers, would be postponed as the team tried to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. At the time, the Senators had 10 players and an assistant coach in the COVID-19 protocol.
The Senators are scheduled to return to action Monday night at Colorado.
Sharks’ Kevin Labanc suspended game for slew-footing
NEW YORK — San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc was suspended for one game without pay by the NHL on Friday for slew-footing St. Louis Blues forward Tyler Bozak.
Labanc was assessed a minor penalty for tripping midway through the first period in the Sharks’ 4-1 loss at St. Louis on Thursday night. The suspension will cost him $23,625.
Labanc has two goals and two assists in 11 games this season.
Yankees, needing roster space, trade Nick Nelson to Phillies
NEW YORK — Short of 40-man roster spots to protect prospects ahead of next month’s winter meeting draft, the New York Yankees traded right-hander Nick Nelson to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday along with minor league catcher Donny Sands.
New York received minor league infielder T.J. Rumfield and left-hander Joel Valdez from the Phillies.
The 25-year-old Nelson was 0-2 with an 8.79 ERA in two starts and nine relief appearances over six stints this season. He stuck out 22 in 14 1/3 innings.
Nelson was 3-4 with a 3.81 ERA in five starts and 24 relief appearances at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
He made his big league debut in 2020 and is 1-2 with a 6.43 ERA in two seasons.
Sands, 25, split the season with Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, hitting .261 with 16 doubles, 18 homers and 56 RBIs.
Rumfield, 21, hit .250 with seven RBIs at Low-A Clearwater in his first season after he was taken by Philadelphia in the 12th round of this year’s amateur draft.
Seahawks’ Chris Carson to undergo season-ending neck surgery
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting running back Chris Carson for the rest of the season after he chose to undergo surgery on his neck.
Coach Pete Carroll didn’t fully describe the issue Friday but indicated Carson has a nerve in his neck being impacted by a vertebrate and that surgery is the best option for recovery.
“We went as long as we could and he worked as hard as he could at it and after just not being able to get it to happen and turn around, this is the best choice we got,” Carroll said.
Carroll said the issue is causing Carson discomfort and surgery became the obvious choice after he returned to practice last week. The expectation is that Carson will be able to play again in 2022, Carroll said.
Carson has been on injured reserve for several weeks. He hasn’t played since Week 4 against San Francisco and will finish the season with 54 carries for 232 yards and three touchdowns.
FIFA changes playoff format for last 2 places at World Cup
ZURICH — FIFA changed the World Cup qualifying format for the intercontinental playoffs on Friday to be single-leg games at a neutral venue.
The winners of the matches will earn the final two spots at next year’s World Cup in Qatar.
FIFA cited “unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic” when scheduling the games for June, more than two months later than the pre-pandemic schedule. Single games also avoid teams crossing several time zones for two-leg matchups.
A host was not announced for the two games, which will be played on June 13 and 14.
The playoffs will involve teams from Asia, South America, Oceania and the North American region. Three of the playoff teams should be known by the end of March. Asia’s entry is scheduled to be decided in a regional playoff only days before the intercontinental playoffs.
Two-legged intercontinental playoffs were introduced for the 1986 World Cup and typically demand long-haul travel.
FIFA will make the World Cup tournament draw on April 1 in Doha. Only 30 of the 32 qualifiers will be known at the time, with the intercontinental playoffs still to come.
Newton to start at QB for Panthers, Walker could still play
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Cam Newton will start Sunday at quarterback against the Washington Football Team.
Rhule said P.J. Walker, who started in Carolina’s 34-10 win against the Arizona Cardinals last week, could still see action as well since there are portions of the game plan that Newton is still learning.
“He has really done a nice job of learning the game plan for this week,” Rhule said of Newton, the league’s MVP in 2015. “There is obviously a lot to learn and there are some parts that obviously he probably has a better grasp of than others. But he’s worked hard and he’s really a smart player, a smart quarterback.”
Newton scored touchdowns — one rushing and one passing — the first two times he touched the ball against the Cardinals. He played 12% of the team’s offensive plays after signing with the team just three days before the game.
As for Walker’ role, Rhule said: “There are certain parts of the offense that Cam doesn’t have a lot of exposure to yet, so we will have both guys up and ready to play and probably use both of them.”
Vaccine zone: Djokovic remains in question for Aussie Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — Australian Open chief Craig Tiley confirmed on Saturday that everyone who attends the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2022 will need to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, including all the players.
That continues to leave the status of defending champion Novak Djokovic in question. Djokovic, who has refused to say if he’s vaccinated, would be attempting to win a record 21st Grand Slam singles title and his 10th at Melbourne Park.
The tournament is scheduled for Jan. 17-30. The Victorian state government had earlier said only vaccinated persons would be allowed into the site for the tournament.
“Everyone on site, the fans, all the staff, the players, will need to be vaccinated,” Tiley said at the tournament’s official launch. “There’s been a lot of speculation about Novak’s position, he’s said it’s a private matter.
“We would love to see Novak here, but he knows he needs to be vaccinated in order to play. He’s always said that the Australian Open is the event that puts the wind in his sails.”
This year, the players were forced to undertake a 14-day quarantine period and travel back and forth from official hotels to the tournament site in sealed transport.
Morikawa, McIlroy supply late drama in 2nd round in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Collin Morikawa got a big stroke of fortune at the DP World Tour Championship.
Rory McIlroy felt he got no luck at all.
The drama in the second round of the European Tour’s season-ending event was reserved for the final hour at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Friday — and the tournament’s two headline players were at the center of it.
Morikawa, looking to become the first American to win the Race to Dubai title, pushed his tee shot at the par-3 17th hole and shouted, “Get in the bunker.” The ball, instead, bounced on a downslope in the rough and headed toward water, only for it to hit a hazard post and stay dry.
An up-and-down for par followed by a final-hole birdie saw the British Open champion shoot a second straight 4-under 68, leaving him three shots off the lead and in a strong position to finish the season as European No. 1.
“Those are the kind of breaks you need heading into the weekend,” Morikawa said.
McIlroy, the first-round leader after an opening 65, reached the 18th tee with a one-stroke advantage despite hitting only five of 13 fairways to that point. He drove left into a bunker and his third shot kicked left short of the green and dribbled into the water.
A double-bogey 7 completed a round of 70 which saw him fall out of the lead, held jointly by Shane Lowry (65), John Catlin (65) and Sam Horsfield (66) on 10 under par.
Pelicans’ Louzada suspended for 25 games for drug violation
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans reserve small forward Did Louzada has been suspended 25 games for violating the the NBA’s performance enhancing drug rules.
Louzada’s suspension, announced by NBA spokesman Mark Broussard, began Friday when the Pelicans hosted the Los Angeles Clippers.
The 6-foot-5 Louzada, who joined the Pelicans last season, has played in just two games this season and has not scored.
Isaiah Thomas returning to USA Basketball for qualifying
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Isaiah Thomas is putting on the red, white and blue again.
Thomas was announced Friday as an injury replacement for USA Basketball’s team that will open World Cup qualifying play this month in Mexico. The two-time NBA All-Star was added to the roster, along with Justin Anderson, as replacements for DaQuan Jeffries and Frank Mason III.
Jeffries is injured and Mason was not cleared for full participation, USA Basketball said. The team begins training camp in Houston on Saturday, in advance of games in Chihuahua, Mexico, against Cuba on Nov. 28 and Mexico on Nov. 29.
Thomas — an NBA free agent with hopes of getting back into the league — last appeared on the national team in February, starting two games during qualifying for the AmeriCup. He led the team with 14 points per game in those contests, with the U.S. defeating the Bahamas and Mexico.
Anderson played in AmeriCup qualifying games in February 2020, helping the U.S. to a pair of wins.
The two games in Mexico are the first of six first-round games for the U.S. in World Cup qualifying. The Americans are also scheduled to play Puerto Rico on Feb. 24, Mexico on Feb. 27, Puerto Rico on July 1 and Cuba on July 4 in the opening qualifying round.
AP source: Broncos WR Tim Patrick agrees to $30M extension
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that wide receiver Tim Patrick and the Denver Broncos have agreed to a three-year extension worth $30 million with $18.5 million in guarantees.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal won’t be signed until Saturday.
Patrick went undrafted out of Utah and was cut by the Ravens, 49ers and Broncos before catching on in Denver in 2018.
Last year, he really began making his mark as the team’s most dependable receiver, shining on a roster that includes high draft picks Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Courtland Sutton at wide receiver and Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam at tight end.
Over the last two seasons, Patrick has caught 88 passes for 1,265 yards and 10 touchdowns in 25 games with no drops and no fumbles.
Despite being so reliable, Patrick’s play still catches people off-guard, and he knows exactly why.
Cowboys WR Cooper goes on COVID-19 list, out against Chiefs
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas receiver Amari Cooper has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and will miss the Cowboys’ game Sunday at Kansas City.
The timing of the move Friday raises questions about Cooper’s availability for the Thanksgiving game against his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders.
Cooper is second to CeeDee Lamb in catches, yards and touchdowns. Cooper has 44 catches for 583 yards and five touchdowns.
The seventh-year pro’s absence comes in the second game back for receiver Michael Gallup, who missed seven games after straining a calf in the opener.
The Cowboys have the depth to absorb the loss of the player considered their No. 1 receiver since he was acquired him from the Raiders in a midseason trade in 2018.
Besides Lamb’s team-leading six touchdowns receiving, Cedrick Wilson has three. Malik Turner has his first career two-TD game this season, although both after the Cowboys fell behind by 30 in a 30-16 loss to Denver.
Although Cooper has battled nagging injuries frequently since coming to Dallas, he hasn’t missed a game since the trade. The COVID-19 absence will end a run of 50 consecutive regular-season games with the Cowboys.
Clint Frazier cut by Yanks after another injury-filled year
NEW YORK — Clint Frazier’s tenure with the Yankees may have ended after five unfulfilling seasons when New York designated him for assignment on Friday to open a roster spot for a prospect ahead of the winter meeting draft.
Frazier can be claimed by another major league team off waivers. If he is not, he could be assigned outright to the minors but he would have the right to reject the assignment and become a free agent because he has at least three years of major league service.
Infielders Rougned Odor and Tyler Wade also were designated for assignment.
Now 27, Frazier was the fifth pick overall in the 2013 amateur draft by Cleveland and was a prized prospect when he was acquired by the Yankees in the July 2016 trade that sent reliever Andrew Miller to the Indians.
Frazier made his major league debut in July 2017 but the outfielder never has had more than 246 plate appearances in a season. His 2018 season was wrecked when he collided with an outfield wall at Bradenton, Florida, during a spring training game, sustaining a concussion that limited him to 41 plate appearances that season.
He hit .267 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs in 2019 but struggled with defense, reaching a low point against Boston that June when he misplayed balls off the bat of Eduardo Núñez, Andrew Benintendi and Michael Chavis.
His defense was much improved by this season, but he hit .186 with five homers and 15 RBIs. He didn’t play after June 30 because of what the Yankees called vertigo.
Ruud joins Djokovic, Medvedev and Zverev in ATP Finals semis
TURIN, Italy — A year ago, Casper Ruud had just cracked the top 30 in the rankings.
Look at him now.
As the eighth and final qualifier for the ATP Finals, the 22-year-old Norwegian has joined top-ranked Novak Djokovic, No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the elite season-ending event.
And he’s done so in style.
Ruud showed off aggressive tactics in the decisive tiebreaker and served an ace on his second match point in a 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) victory over Andrey Rublev in his final round-robin match on Friday to secure his unexpected spot in the last four.
The fifth-ranked Rublev had beaten Ruud in all four of their previous matches.
“I can thank my arm that I was able to hit an ace on match point, because I was so nervous,” Ruud said.
Ruud will next face Medvedev, the U.S. Open champion and the defending champion of this event, which is being played in Turin for the first time after 12 years in London.
Djokovic and Zverev will renew their budding rivalry in the other semifinal Saturday.
“Even though I’m the fourth guy I don’t consider myself the fourth-best player in the world,” Ruud said. “Tomorrow will be a fun day — probably the biggest match of my career.”
Later, round-robin play concluded with Djokovic beating British alternate Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-1 in a mostly meaningless match. Norrie replaced the injured Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is ranked No. 4.
NFL Coaching Pipeline: Hiring process broken for diversity
While recent hiring numbers for NFL coordinators are encouraging, the overall journey to diversity and inclusion for head coaches remains a struggle.
Who says? Two of the most prominent proponents of the Rooney Rule: Troy Vincent and Rod Graves.
Vincent is a former star defensive back and president of the NFL players union, and now the league’s chief of football operations. He calls the hiring process “broken.” Graves, a former NFL general manager and now executive director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, says a “new system” is needed to ensure viable candidates are recognized and interviewed.
“It goes back to the willingness of the institutions and the people that are administering this process, this interview process,” Vincent says. “When I look at it at its core, the process is broken. We have exhausted ourselves with programs and initiatives. We have had both men and women, college and pro (on) a strong depth chart we actually have developed, with the clubs’ support. We don’t have a resource issue.
“This is a willingness and heart issue,” he adds without noting that 30 of the 31 team owners are white; the Green Bay Packers are a community-owned franchise. “You can’t force people, so we have to continue to educate and share with those in the hiring cycle. Why? Inclusion matters. It is the right thing to do. Let’s do things for the right reasons.”
Weekly through the remainder of the regular season, The Associated Press will look at the NFL’s coaching pipeline from the perspective of the coaches and executives who aim for the top jobs on and off the field, and the league institutions that have hindered them in their pursuit of those influential positions.
Idaho moving on from coach Paul Petrino after this season
MOSCOW, Idaho — Paul Petrino will coach his final game with Idaho on Saturday after agreeing to part ways with the school.
Athletic director Terry Gawlik said the school will begin an immediate search to find a replacement for Petrino, who has gone 33-66 during his nine seasons at Idaho.
“We are committed to competing at the top of the Big Sky Conference and the FCS,” Gawlik said. “We will work tirelessly to find a dynamic coach that will lead the Vandals back to the playoffs. Our goals are lofty, and our expectations are high, but we know the Vandal family expects nothing less than championship-caliber football in the Kibbie Dome.”
Petrino’s best season came in 2016, when the Vandals went 9-4 and won the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl over Colorado State. Petrino was the Sun Belt Conference coach of the year that season, but the Vandals have struggled badly since reclassifying to the FCS level and rejoining the Big Sky.
Idaho is just 14-25 and 10-19 in conference play since dropping down a division. The Vandals are 3-7 overall and 2-5 in conference play this season heading into Saturday’s finale against Idaho State.
Monaco salvages 2-2 draw with Lille in French league
MONACO — Lille striker Jonathan David consolidated his position as the top scorer in the French league by netting twice in a 2-2 draw with Monaco on Friday as defending champion Lille stayed in the bottom half of the table.
Monaco rallied from a two-goal deficit to salvage a point despite having a player sent off and provisionally moved into seventh place, four points outside the top four spots.
“We dropped two points,” Lille coach Jocelyn Gourvennec said. “We miss that grit to finish off the game.”
David converted a penalty in the fifth minute after Strahinja Pavlovic stomped on Xeka’s foot while blocking a shot from the Lille midfielder. He then doubled the lead in the ninth minute by notching his 10th league goal. David chased a ball over the top from Tiago Djalo and held off Ruben Aguilar before beating Alexander Nübel from close range.
The Canada striker, who played in his country’s 2-1 win over Mexico in Edmonton, Alberta on Tuesday, could have completed a hat trick after collecting a through ball from Jonathan Ikone in the 39th but was denied by Nübel.
Senegal winger Krepin Diatta pulled one back for the hosts by firing a powerful strike into the bottom corner in the 41st.
Monaco nearly equalized in the 49th after a mix-up between Domagoj Bradaric and Lille goalkeeper Ivo Grbic, but Djalo cleared Kevin Volland’s flick off the line.
Grbic protected Lille’s lead by stopping Volland’s header in the 74th and Aurelien Tchouameni’s low drive in the 76th.
Monaco was down to 10 men in the 78th after Pavlovic received a second yellow card for a stamp on Ikone, but substitute Wissam Ben Yedder still netted the equalizer with an angled shot in the 83rd.
Augsburg stuns Bayern Munich to win Bavarian derby 2-1
BERLIN — This time, another goal from Robert Lewandowski wasn’t enough for Bayern Munich.
Augsburg held on to stun the Bundesliga leader with a 2-1 win in their Bavarian derby Friday to climb out of the relegation zone.
It was only Augsburg’s third win in 21 league games against its powerful southeastern neighbor, which fell to its second defeat of the season. Bayern had won 16 of their previous 20 meetings.
“For us, this is of course a bitter setback in how we see ourselves, how we actually want to play the games,” Thomas Müller said after his 600th competitive game for Bayern “We need that every match, this confirmation that we’re the ones who dictate and dominate the games. And that doesn’t mean ball possession, but the way and manner in which you play on an opponent.”
It was clear that Bayern missed Joshua Kimmich’s presence in midfield. The unvaccinated 26-year-old is in quarantine for the second time in as many weeks after coming into contact with someone with COVID-19. Bayern was also without Niklas Süle and Josip Stanišić, who tested positive for COVID-19. Augsburg was without winger Rubén Vargas for the same reason.
It was the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started that Augsburg was allowed play in a full stadium. It was also the last time for at least a few weeks as new restrictions are coming into place in Bavaria on Tuesday limiting capacity to 25% until Dec. 15. Bavaria is being hit hard by Germany’s fourth wave of infections.
Simón’s save denies Levante win in 0-0 draw with Bilbao
VALENCIA, Spain — A great save by Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón helped Athletic Bilbao draw 0-0 at Levante on Friday and keep the hosts winless this season in the Spanish league.
Simón dove and used his left arm to parry a powerful strike by Jorge de Frutos, sending the ball past the post to deny Levante its best scoring chance in the 77th minute.
Bilbao was also stymied in attack. Its best chances came when defender Iñigo Martínez headed wide shortly after kickoff and substitute Nico Williams drew a save from goalie Daniel Cárdenas late.
Most of the second half was played under heavy rain at the Ciutat de Valencia Stadium.
Levante remained the only winless team in the league after 14 games played. Getafe can leave Levante at the bottom of the table if it beats Cádiz on Sunday.
Bilbao went a fourth game in a row without a victory, but the Basque Country side is comfortably in seventh place.
Russians sweep 1st World Cup skeleton race of season
IGLS, Austria — A pair of Russian sliders opened this Olympic season with victories in World Cup skeleton races on Friday.
Alexander Tretiakov and Elena Nikitina both rallied in the second heat of the two-run competitions.
Tretiakov won the men’s race over Latvia’s Martins Dukurs by 0.07 seconds in 1 minute, 45.07 seconds. Germany’s Christopher Grotheer was third in 1:45.23.
Nikitina took the women’s race in 1:47.49, a tenth of a second better than Kimberly Bos of the Netherlands. Kim Meylemans of Belgium was third in 1:47.62
Dukurs — a winner of 85 World Cup medals — had the lead in the men’s race after the first heat. Meylemans led the women’s race at the halfway point.
It was a difficult day for the U.S., with Kelly Curtis’ ninth-place finish the top showing by an American. It was Curtis’ second career World Cup start.
