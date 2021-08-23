LA County updates youth sports guidance, includes COVID tests, masks
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County has updated its rules for youth sports, indicating that weekly COVID-19 testing will be required for many sports, and masks will be required in all indoor sports with some exceptions for water sports.
The latest rules and recommendations, released Friday by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, come amid an ongoing surge in coronavirus transmission fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant.
Weekly COVID-19 tests are required for those involved in youth sports considered high-risk or moderate-risk.
High-risk sports include basketball, boxing, football, ice hockey, lacrosse, martial arts, soccer, water polo and wrestling. Moderate risk sports include baseball, cheerleading, dance, dodgeball, field hockey, kickball, softball, tennis (doubles) and volleyball.
Testing must be performed within 48 hours of competition and results must be available before the competition begins.
Players, coaches and fans are also required to wear face coverings when indoors.
“All participants, regardless of vaccination status, (are required) to bring and wear masks,” the new guidance states. “Youth sports participants must wear a face mask even while engaging in physical activity in any indoor setting.”
The guidance provides an exception for water sports such as swimming, water polo, or diving, in which athletes may remove their face masks while they are in the water. Face masks must be worn when participants are not in the water.
Teams are also encouraged to adjust practices to diminish “sustained person-to-person contact” and focus instead on “skill-building activities,” and to consider limiting the number of participants who visit the restroom or locker room at any given time.
Athletes in some sports in LA County were briefly required to conduct weekly testing during the surge in COVID-19 last winter and spring, but those requirements were lifted in March when the case rate dropped.
The Los Angeles Unified School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the updated regulations.
Barty, Zverev notch efficient wins in Cincinnati finals
MASON, Ohio — Ash Barty bounced back from a disappointing loss at the Tokyo Olympics. Gold medalist Alexander Zverev carried over his momentum from Tokyo.
Both are in fine form heading into the U.S. Open, which begins a week from Monday in New York.
The top-ranked Barty won her fifth title of the season, taking eight of the last nine games from wild card Jil Teichmann for a 6-3, 6-1 victory in the Western & Southern Open final on Sunday.
Zverev, too, had a relatively easy time in the Cincinnati final, winning the first four games en route to a 6-2, 6-3 victory over seventh-ranked Andrey Rublev.
The match lasted 58 minutes, a welcome result for Zverev after a grueling three-set semifinal win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday.
“It’s been an awesome week,” said Zverev, who lost to Dominic Thiem in last year’s U.S. Open final. “This is an incredible feeling going into New York.
“The U.S. Open is a week everybody is looking forward to. Novak (Djokovic) will be back, and he’ll be the favorite. The other guys are in great shape. I’m looking forward to the week. Let’s see how it goes. I’ve got a lot of work ahead of me. I have to find my rhythm.”
Barty, who won her first Wimbledon title in July before getting upset in the first round at the Olympics, didn’t drop a set in four Cincinnati matches and played only one tiebreaker.
“It’s been an awesome week,” Barty said. “I felt like, each match, I got better and better in most parts of my game. I was just excited to get some matches under my belt in some tough conditions, and I think it put us in good stead going to New York.”
Last year’s Western & Southern Open was moved from Cincinnati to the U.S. Open site at Flushing Meadows because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teichmann had a surprising run to the final, upsetting second-ranked Naomi Osaka, Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic and fourth-ranked Karolina Pliskova.
“This is where you belong,” Barty said to Teichmann during the post-match ceremony. “You played exceptional tennis this week.”
PGA Tour hopes for best after rain soaks Liberty National
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Liberty National avoided the brunt of the wind from Hurricane Henri, but not the rain that forced the final round of The Northern Trust to finish on Monday.
That was the hope, anyway.
Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith finished the third round Saturday tied for the lead at 16-under 197, one shot ahead of Erik van Rooyen.
The PGA Tour decided before the third round even began that Henri posed too much danger for players, spectators and volunteers to be at Liberty National on Sunday. Officials came to the course along the Hudson River and found the course to be in reasonable shape.
“Really good for 5 inches of rain,” said John Mutch, the PGA Tour rules official overseeing the event. “They were working on the bunkers when I was there. There’s not a whole lot of standing water. I was pleased. I’ve seen a lot worse.”
A steady rain kept falling into early Sunday afternoon. The tour released tee times for 7:30 a.m. with threesomes starting on both sides.
Nice-Marseille game abandoned after fan violence
NICE, France — A French league soccer match between Nice and Marseille was abandoned on Sunday when the visiting team refused to restart the game after home fans earlier threw projectiles and invaded the field.
Unverified photos on social media showed at least three players were injured.
The match had initially been suspended because of the fan violence. When it was decided to restart play, with hosts Nice 1-0 ahead, Marseille refused to return to the field.
Nice warmed up and the match was meant to restart with a Marseille corner. In surreal scenes, since there were no visiting players present to take the corner, the referee blew his whistle and the match was abandoned.
If usual French league rules are applied, an automatic 3-0 victory will be awarded to Nice.
Nice supporters had already been warned against throwing objects by the stadium announcer when, with about 15 minutes remaining, Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the back by a bottle thrown from an area with Nice fans.
Payet threw the bottle back into the crowd, prompting a significant number of Nice fans to rush the field.
The referee halted the match and sent players to the locker rooms.
There were unverified photos circulating on social media of Payet with blood and scratches on his back, while teammates Matteo Guendouzi and Luan Peres were pictured with strangle marks on their necks.
Nice players reportedly tried to convince their counterparts to return to the field after it was decided to restart the match.
Olympians need record-setting set to win in Manhattan Beach Open
MANHATTAN BEACH — Beach volleyball Olympians Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil went deep into extra points to earn a record-setting quarterfinal victory at the Manhattan Beach Open on Sunday.
The two Tokyo Olympians beat Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss 39-37 in the first set — the longest set in the history of the AVP tour. Sets are normally up to 21, but teams must win by two points. The previous high on the domestic tour was 35-33, which had happened four times, most recently at the 2016 Huntington Beach Open.
Klaes and Sponcil won on the 14th set point and then took the second set 21-15. They lost in the semifinals to Olympic gold medalists April Ross and Alix Klineman, who went on to win the tournament and earn the right to have their names added to the Volleyball Walk of Fame on the Manhattan Beach Pier.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined pending further testing.
Vrabel told reporters he had a sore throat and an earache. He went to the team headquarters Sunday morning to be tested, and the result came back positive. He originally was scheduled to meet with reporters in person, but the availability was pushed back an hour and conducted remotely by Zoom.
“This isn’t the first time that we’ve gone through this, so whatever the protocols are we’ll follow them exactly how they’re laid out,” said Vrabel, who disclosed this spring that he was vaccinated.
The Titans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-3 in a preseason game Saturday night after a pair of joint practices in Tampa on Wednesday and Thursday.
Vrabel wouldn’t say if others also were in quarantine. He said the Titans would have updates on Monday.
The Titans had the first COVID-19 outbreak during the NFL season last year. The NFL postponed two Tennessee games and later fined Tennessee $350,000.
Rays place Cruz on COVID-19 injured list; Archer, Choi exit
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays placed designated hitter Nelson Cruz on the COVID-19 injured list on Sunday.
The move was announced about one hour before the Rays’ 9-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox in a matchup of AL division leaders.
“Woke up not feeling good,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Opted to keep him away. Certainly will test and all that.”
Tampa Bay also lost starting pitcher Chris Archer and first baseman Ji-Man Choi during the first two innings of the victory. The AL East-leading Rays started the day with 16 players, including 15 pitchers, on the IL.
The 41-year-old Cruz, acquired from Minnesota last month, is hitting .198 with seven homers and 18 RBIs in 24 games with Tampa Bay. The slugger has a .270 batting average with 26 homers and 68 RBIs for the season.
Cruz is 42nd on the career home run list with 443.
Archer was pulled because of left hip tightness in his first start since since April 10, when he left a game against the Yankees due to right lateral forearm tightness.
He allowed one hit, struck out four and walked one in two innings against the White Sox.
“With the little bit of rest that I’ve had, the treatment that we’ve done, I feel a lot better,” said Archer, who doesn’t believe the injury is serious.
Choi doubled in the first and scored on Austin Meadows’ single, but left after the inning with left hamstring tightness.
“He said he felt it when he hit the double,” Cash said. “Getting to second base felt it grab him and then probably just continued to tighten up.”
The Rays recalled right-hander Chris Mazza from Triple-A Durham to take Cruz’s place on the roster.
