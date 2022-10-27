Chargers place Jackson on IR after surgery, sign Attaochu
COSTA MESA — JC Jackson was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers after he underwent surgery for a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee on Wednesday.
The team signed linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to fill the open roster spot.
Jackson’s knee appeared to give out as he was attempting to elevate while contesting a touchdown catch by Seattle’s Marquise Goodwin during the second quarter of the Seahawks’ 37-23 victory last Sunday. Jackson was left clutching his knee on the turf and was down for several minutes while being tended to by trainers.
Attaochu is in his second stint with the Chargers. He was a second-round selection in 2014 and played four seasons. His best year in the league was 2015 when he had 52 tackles and six sacks.
Attaochu was on Baltimore’s practice squad most of this season and appeared in one game before being released. He has also played for the New York Jets, Denver and Chicago.
Grizzlies’ Ziaire Williams out with patellar tendinitis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies wing Ziaire Williams will miss four to six weeks because of patellar tendinitis in his right knee.
The Grizzlies updated Williams’ status Wednesday night. Williams had more tests with continuing soreness in his knee.
The second-year small forward who was the 10th overall pick in 2021 out of Stanford has yet to play this season. Williams started 31 of 62 games played as a rookie, and he averaged 8.1 points playing an average of 21.7 minutes.
The Grizzlies said in a statement that testing supports a plan to increase Williams’ workload so that he might return in as soon as four weeks.
NCAA approves new guidance on player endorsement deals
The NCAA’s Division I Board of Directors approved on Wednesday new guidance to members on name, image and likeness activities, clarifying how schools, coaches and staffers can be involved with athletes’ endorsement and sponsorship deals.
The latest clarifications to the NCAA’s interim NIL policy create no new rules, but are intended to give athletic departments a better idea of what types of support fall outside existing bylaws.
“The NIL landscape is constantly evolving, and the Board of Directors decided it was important to offer further guidance with respect to a number of key questions that have arisen recently,” said Georgia President Jere Morehead, chairman of the D-I board. “As we continue to reinforce current NCAA rules, we expect to offer further guidance in the future on what should and should not be done when engaged in these activities.”
The NCAA spelled out numerous activities that were permissible and impermissible.
Broadly, the NCAA said schools can not be involved in sourcing, negotiating or facilitating NIL deals for their athletes. Services related to NIL deals, such as legal review of contracts, can only be provided if those same services are available to the entire student body.
“The only services that schools are really allowed to provide for athletes under this new guidance are educational services: How to build your brand. How to handle finances, taxes and stuff like that,” sports law attorney Mit Winter said. “But (schools) can’t be providing any service that’s going out and helping the athletes actually find deals unless that service is available to all students.”
The NCAA’s interim NIL policy falls back on existing rules and makes it impermissible for NIL deals to be used as recruiting inducements or pay-for-play or performance-based compensation.
Schools also must adhere to state laws regarding NIL compensation for athletes. Dozens of states have NIL laws, some that already prohibit schools from facilitating deals for athletes.
Celtics’ Williams suspended 1 game for bumping referee
BOSTON — Celtics forward Grant Williams was suspended for one game without pay for using inappropriate language and “recklessly making contact with” a referee, the NBA said Wednesday.
The league said he will serve the suspension on Friday night when Boston hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Williams was given a technical foul and then ejected in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 120-102 loss at Chicago on Monday night after he was called for an offensive blocking foul while defending Zach LaVine.
He jumped in protest and made what crew chief Marc Davis told a pool reporter after the game was “intentional physical contact” with referee Cheryl Flores.
Hernandez out of Mexico’s World Cup team; Jimenez, Corona in
MEXICO CITY — Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez will not be going to the World Cup in Qatar after he was left out of Mexico’s preliminary roster on Wednesday, with coach Gerardo Martino opting to include injured duo Raúl Jiménez and Jesús Corona instead.
Martino had insisted he would wait as long as possible to announce his selection in order to give Jiménez and Corona time to recover, and both were part of a 31-man roster that will later be winnowed down to 26 for next month World Cup in Qatar.
Despite the fact that two of his key attacking players are currently injured, Martino decided to exclude Hernández, the former Manchester United striker who now plays for the Los Angeles Galaxy. The Argentine coach had hinted at that decision ahead of a couple of September friendlies, saying “we are simply going with other forwards.”
Hernández has played in three World Cups and is Mexico’s all-time leading scorer with 52 goals. The 34-year-old forward hasn’t featured for Mexico since a friendly in 2019. According to media reports, Hernández’s absence is due to disciplinary issues.
Hal Steinbrenner plans to have Boone return as manager
TAMPA, Fla. — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner plans to keep Aaron Boone as his manager.
“As far as Boone’s concerned, we just signed him and for all the same reasons I listed a year ago, I believe he is a very good manager,” Steinbrenner said Wednesday as he left the Yankees player development complex. “I don’t see a change there.”
Boone agreed last October to a three-year deal with a team option for 2025. In his fifth season as manager, New York sprinted to a 61-23 record in early July, sparking comparison with the 1998 champion Yankees. But hampered by injuries, the Yankees went 38-40 the rest of the way.
Cleveland extended the Division Series to five games before New York was swept in four games by Houston in the AL Championship Series.
“We didn’t get the job done ... it’s time to get it done,” Steinbrenner said. “Any time we don’t win a championship, it’s a disappointing year. We had a lot of good ups, we had some downs, we had some injuries like everybody else.”
“But you’ve got to give it to the Astros,” Steinbrenner added. “They’re a very good team top to bottom. We just didn’t bring our ‘A’ game.”
New York changed managers 21 times in 36 seasons while George Steinbrener was controlling owner from 1973-2008. There has been one change in 14 seasons under Hal Steinnbrenner, with Boone replacing Joe Girardi after the 2017 season.
The Yankees have not appeared in the World Series since winning their 27th championship in 2009.
Top-ranked Alcaraz cruises into Swiss Indoors quarterfinals
BASEL, Switzerland — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz eased into the quarterfinals at the Swiss Indoors by beating Botic van de Zandchulp 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday.
The 19-year-old Spaniard clinched the win with his only ace in a second-round match where he had 20 winners and made just nine unforced errors.
Alcaraz’s serve was broken once and he trailed 2-0 in the second set before reeling off six straight games against the 35th-ranked Dutchman.
Third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime was on court before Alcaraz in a first-round match and won 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 against Swiss wild-card entry Marc-Andrea Huesler.
Two seeded players lost their first-round matches, with No. 7 Alex de Minaur falling 6-2, 7-5 against 25th-ranked teenager Holger Rune.
In the previous Swiss Indoors edition, in 2019 before the tournament was canceled twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic, De Minaur lost in the final as Roger Federer won a record 10th title at his hometown event.
Eighth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti cruised through the first set before losing 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the 34-year-old Spaniard.
In a second-round match, Arthur Rinderknech beat Alex Molcan 6-2, 6-4.
Davis gets new deal, raise with No. 1 UNC after 1st-year run
North Carolina coach Hubert Davis has a new six-year contract and a raise after his first-year run to the NCAA championship game.
Signed in late August, the deal runs through the 2027-28 season and is worth about $16.7 million. That includes base and supplemental pay, as well as compensation tied to the school’s multimedia and sports-apparel agreements with Learfield and Nike, respectively, and an annual expense allowance.
It will pay an average of nearly $2.8 million per year, starting with $2.3 million for the upcoming season and increasing to $3.1 million for the final year. Performance bonuses could add another nearly $1.1 million per season.
Davis received a five-year deal after succeeding retiring Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams in April 2021. It was worth about $10 million in base salary, supplemental pay, Learfield/Nike compensation and the expense allowance. It also featured a similar performance-bonus structure.
Fishermen plead not guilty to charges in tournament scandal
CLEVELAND — Two men accused of stuffing five walleye with lead weights and fish fillets during a lucrative fishing tournament on Lake Erie pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges on Wednesday.
Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, made no comments during their brief court appearances in Cleveland. Their attorneys declined to comment about the case after the hearing.
Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor James Gutierrez also declined to comment, referring questions to a spokesperson.
The cheating allegations surfaced Sept. 30 when Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament director Jason Fischer became suspicious because Runyan and Cominsky’s fish were significantly heavier than walleye of that length typically are. An angry crowd at Gordon Park in Cleveland watched Fischer cut the walleye open and announce there were weights and fish fillets stuffed inside them.
An officer from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources confiscated the fish as evidence.
Runyan and Cominsky were indicted earlier this month on felony charges of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals.
Both were released Wednesday on personal bonds of $2,500.
The first place prize in the tournament totaled around $28,000.
UConn freshman Ice Brady to miss season with knee injury
STORRS, Conn. — UConn freshman forward Ice Brady, a top recruit for the sixth-ranked Huskies, will miss the entire season because of a dislocated right kneecap, the school announced Wednesday.
Brady’s injury is another setback for a team that’s already missing Paige Bueckers, the former national player of the year who will miss the season while recovering from a torn ACL in her left knee.
The 6-foot-3 Brady was expected to be an immediate contributor for the Huskies, who also have 6-2 Ayanna Patterson among their freshman class.
She was injured during practice on Friday and had surgery Tuesday, the school said.
“Anytime any player has an injury, it’s so heartbreaking because they put so much time and effort into being the best player they can be,” coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement. “When that’s taken away — regardless of how long they’re out — to not be able to play is unfortunate. Ice has made so much progress since she’s been here and I’m really confident that when she does come back, she’s going to be better and more impactful than she already has been.”
Auriemma has said UConn will need sophomore Azzi Fudd to step into a starring role for the Huskies to make their 15th consecutive Final Four and compete for a national title. He is also expecting big things from junior Nika Muhl, who will take over at point guard, and 6-5 Dorka Juhász, who missed the Final Four last year with a broken wrist.
Alabama DL Eboigbe likely out for season after neck surgery
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe is likely out for the season with a neck injury.
Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Wednesday Eboigbe has had surgery. He played in the first four games but hasn’t seen action since.
“He had a procedure done that would enhance his opportunity to be able to play in the future, but I don’t think that’s going to come this season,” Saban said.
Eboigbe made 11 tackles and had two quarterback hurries in the first four games. Saban had announced his injury after Alabama beat Arkansas on Oct. 1 without giving a timetable for Eboigbe’s return.
He has played in 42 games over the past three-plus seasons, recording 59 tackles.
No. 6 Alabama is off this week before traveling to face No. 18 LSU on Nov. 5.
The Tide played against Mississippi State without two other injured defensive linemen, DJ Dale and Jaheim Oatis.
Browns place starting LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns starting middle linebacker Jacob Phillips was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a pectoral tear sustained in a loss to Baltimore, his second major injury in two seasons.
Coach Kevin Stefanski said Phillips is likely done for the season and will need surgery. He got hurt while making a tackle in the second half of Cleveland’s 23-20 loss to the Ravens. The Browns (2-5) have dropped four straight.
A third-round pick from LSU in 2020, Phillips played in just four games last season after he suffered an injured biceps in a training camp practice against the New York Giants. A knee injury limited him to seven games as a rookie.
Phillips had been handling signal-calling duties since linebacker and captain Anthony Walker Jr. sustained a season-ending quadriceps injury in Week 3. He leads the Browns with 46 tackles and has two sacks.
With Phillips out, Deion Jones, recently acquired in a trade from the Atlanta Falcons, is likely to start and handle play calls.
The Browns are hoping to get top cornerback Denzel Ward back to face Cincinnati on Monday night. He’s been in concussion protocol for two weeks.
England to host Brazil in women’s Finalissima in April
NYON, Switzerland — European champion England will host South American champion Brazil in the first Women’s Finalissima game in London next year, UEFA said Wednesday.
The showpiece game for women’s soccer will take place on April 6 at Wembley Stadium, three months before both teams go to the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Wembley also hosted an 87,000 crowd to see Lionel Messi star in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Italy in June at the inaugural Finalissima for the men’s continental champions.
England also won the Women’s Euro 2022 at Wembley, beating Germany 2-1 in extra time, on the same day in July that Brazil beat host nation Colombia 1-0 to win the Copa América Femenina title.
UEFA and South American soccer body CONMEBOL are building closer ties in soccer’s world politics. They have opened a joint office in London and signed a working agreement through June 2028.
