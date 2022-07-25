Stafford throws passes in Rams’ camp practice opener
IRVINE — Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw to receivers in practice Sunday for the first time since Los Angeles’ Super Bowl victory.
Stafford had an injection in his throwing elbow early in the offseason to treat an unspecified injury with which he played late last season. He avoided any serious throws during minicamps and organized team activities, but he was throwing again in the opening practice of the Rams’ training camp at UC Irvine.
“It feels good to get out there, just knock some rust off it a little bit, stress it and see how it reacts,” Stafford said.
Stafford said he has gradually ramped up his throwing activity in recent months, and he threw the ball in informal workouts before training camp. Along with the usual camp work, he must build a rapport with new receiver Allen Robinson, who joined Los Angeles as a free agent shortly before the team traded Robert Woods to Tennessee.
“Just trying to progress back into it,” Stafford said. “That was kind of what my time between OTAs and camp was. It’s a little bit of a process, but you’ve just got to sit there and go with it.”
Stafford and the Rams have repeatedly said he should be ready well in advance of Los Angeles’ regular season opener against Buffalo on Sept. 8 at SoFi Stadium. Rams coach Sean McVay typically doesn’t allow his key starters to play at all in the preseason.
McVay also announced Sunday that the Rams decided not to put Jalen Ramsey on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, allowing the All-Pro cornerback to participate in the walk-through portions of training camp practices. Ramsey had surgery on his shoulder during the offseason, and the Rams said Saturday he would start the year on the PUP list.
Rookie safety Quentin Lake is on the PUP list while the team monitors a knee injury, McVay said.
Finau wins 3M Open by 3 with late surge, Piercy collapse
BLAINE, Minn. — Tony Finau erased a five-shot deficit with 11 holes to play with a 4-under 67 to win the 3M Open by three shots for his second PGA Tour title in the last year.
Finau received plenty of help from Scott Piercy, who fell out of the lead with a triple bogey on the 14th hole and shot 41 on the back nine for a closing 76.
Finau finished at 17-under 267 with a bogey on the final hole at TPC Twin Cities.
Sungjae Im (68) and Emiliano Grillo (71) tied for second at 270. James Hahn surged up the board with a 65 to finish in a three-way tie for fourth place at 271 with Tom Hoge (70) and Piercy, who had set the 54-hole tournament record.
Piercy bogeyed four of six holes before leaving his shot from a fairway bunker in the sand on the par-5 14th, and hitting the next one in the water on his way to a triple bogey. Piercy missed a 5-foot par putt on the next hole and hit his tee shot into the water on the par-3 17th.
Finau led by as many as four shot at the end.
Pete Rose to appear on field in Philadelphia next month
PHILADELPHIA — Pete Rose will make an appearance on the field in Philadelphia next month for the first time since receiving a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball.
Rose agreed to the lifetime ban in August 1989 after an investigation for MLB by lawyer John Dowd found Rose placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team.
Baseball’s career hits leader will be part of Phillies alumni weekend, and will be introduced on the field alongside many former teammates from the 1980 World Series championship team on Aug. 7.
Larry Bowa, the starting shortstop on the 1980 team, said during Saturday night’s television broadcast of the Cubs-Phillies game that Rose, 81, would appear at the event. A Phillies spokesperson confirmed Bowa’s statement.
Rose has made appearances for ceremonies in Cincinnati since being banned.
His application for MLB reinstatement was rejected by Commissioner Rob Manfred in 2015. Rose applied again in 2020.
A 17-time All-Star, Rose got 826 of his 4,256 hits during his five years playing for the Phillies from 1979-83.
Wiebes wins on Champs-Elysees as women’s Tour returns
PARIS — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women’s Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence.
The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees.
Wiebes punched the air in celebration.
“I’m really happy that I was finally able to race on the Champs-Elysees,” Wiebes said. “It was a hard race, a fast one. It feels really special to ride here around Paris and even more special to wear the yellow jersey.”
Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third.
It’s the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de France is being held. Tour de France organizer Amaury Sport Organization (ASO) previously organized La Course, a one-day race held in Paris coinciding with the men’s Tour.
The first stage started from the Eiffel Tower and ended on the iconic avenue, just hours before the conclusion of the men’s race.
The “Tour de France Femmes” will end July 31 in eastern France at La Super Planche des Belles Filles, a spectacular uphill finish often visited by the men’s Tour.
Rugby players taking legal action about brain injury claims
LONDON — More than 100 former rugby players are taking legal action against World Rugby and the national governing bodies of England and Wales over what they say was a failure to protect them from permanent injury caused by repeated concussions during their careers.
Many players in the group, which includes former internationals Steve Thompson (England), Carl Hayman (New Zealand) and Alix Popham (Wales), suffer from neurological impairments such as early onset dementia, CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and motor neurone disease.
The group is represented by Rylands Legal, which says it is in contact with more than 185 former rugby union players. The firm says the class action is being issued on behalf of the majority of those 185, with the rest taking legal action soon.
“This claim isn’t just about financial compensation,” Rylands Legal said in a statement, “it is also about making the game safer and ensuring current and former players get tested so that if they are suffering a brain injury they can get the clinical help they need.”
Rylands Legal said it is the biggest class action of its kind outside of the United States.
Bob Baffert notches 2nd winner at Del Mar’s summer meet
DEL MAR — Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert had two victories on the opening weekend of Del Mar’s summer meet, three weeks after his 90-day suspension ended.
Havnameltdown won by 2¼ lengths in his first career start in Sunday’s $80,000 fourth race at the seaside track north of San Diego. The 2-year-old colt is owned by longtime Baffert clients Mike Pegram, Karl Watson and Paul Weitman.
On Saturday, Baffert won a $16,000 claiming race with 3-year-old colt Sumo.
They are among 45 horses Baffert shipped down from his training base at Santa Anita near Los Angeles. He didn’t enter any of the lucrative stakes races on opening weekend of the meet that began Friday.
On Saturday, Taiba finished second by a head for Baffert in the $1 million Haskell Invitational at New Jersey’s Monmouth Park.
Baffert’s lengthy suspension by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission ended July 2.
He earned his first victory since coming back in the $125,000 Los Alamitos Derby a week later.
Mets fuzzy on where, when deGrom will pitch next
NEW YORK — The Mets were somewhat fuzzy about the next steps in Jacob deGrom’s potential return to the rotation, saying Sunday the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner threw a side session and will make another minor league rehab start.
New York manager Buck Showalter said before Sunday’s game against San Diego that he had not watched the side session at Citi Field, and he wouldn’t publicly detail where and when deGrom will pitch next.
DeGrom, a 34-year-old right-hander, has not pitched in the major leagues since July 7 last year. He missed the second half of last season with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow and has been sidelined since late in spring training by a stress reaction in his right scapula.
“I’ve got to operate like it’s not going to be here. I’d be stupid if I didn’t,” Showalter said of deGrom’s next outing.
DeGrom has made three injury rehabilitation appearances in the minors. He threw 24 pitches over 1 2/3 innings on July 3 and 36 over three innings on July 8, both for Class A St. Lucie, then 42 over four innings for Triple-A Syracuse on July 14.
“We’ll see how he feels tomorrow and what the plan is for him to make a start somewhere during the coming week. And we’ll see where that takes us,” Showalter said. “I know what the plan is. But if something happens that makes us deviate from that plan, we will, which we have a couple of times, just barely, a day or two.”
Bills OL Saffold out with rib injuries after car accident
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Rodger Saffold missed the start of training camp Sunday after sustaining rib injuries in a car accident.
Coach Sean McDermott said the accident happened over the past few weeks, but didn’t provide further details on the accident. General manager Brandon Beane said Saffold has cracked ribs and that he’s having trouble sleeping because of soreness.
Without providing a timetable, Beane anticipated Saffold would be cleared for practice before the start of the season.
Saffold, 34, opened camp on the non-football injury list. The 13-year veteran was projected to compete for the starting job at left guard after signing a one-year contract in free agency.
The Bills opened camp with three players on the physically unable to perform list, including starting cornerback Tre’Davious White, who is recovering from November’s season-ending left knee injury. White was spotted working out on his own on the sideline.
Also on the PUP list are offensive lineman Ike Boettger (Achilles tendon) and defensive tackle Eli Ankou (calf).
Muhammad Ali’s ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt sells for $6.1M
DALLAS — Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from his 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight title fight was sold at auction on Sunday for $6.18 million.
The winner of the heated competition for the belt was Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, according to Heritage Auctions in Dallas.
In a tweet Sunday, Irsay confirmed he acquired the belt for his collection of rock music, American history and pop culture memorabilia that is currently touring the country.
The belt will be displayed on Aug. 2 at Chicago’s Navy Pier and on Sept. 9 in Indianapolis.
“Proud to be the steward!” Irsay tweeted.
“After several hours of watching two bidders go back and forth over this belt, this proved to be a battle worthy of the Rumble itself,” Chris Ivy, Heritage’s director of sports auctions, said in a statement.
The 1974 fight was one of boxing’s most memorable moments. Ali stopped the fearsome George Foreman to recapture the heavyweight title in the African nation of Zaire. Ali won the fight in a knockout in the eighth round.
Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won’t make Toronto trip
CINCINNATI — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals’ best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won’t be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccination.
The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games.
Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19.
Arenado, Goldschmidt and Romine will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement. Arenado will lose $384,416, Goldschmidt $241,758 and Romine $10,989.
Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals in most offensive categories, including batting average (.333), home runs (22), RBIs (74), on-base percentage (.416) and hits (116). Arenado has 102 hits, 18 home runs and 59 RBIs.
Romine joined the Cardinals earlier this season as backup for the injured Yadier Molina, who is expected to rejoin the team next month.
Brittany Force races to 4th NHRA Funny Car win of year
SONOMA — Brittany Force raced to her fourth Top Fuel victory of the season and 15th overall in a record-setting Sunday in the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals.
Force had a 3.709-second run at 335.48 mph to beat Mike Salinas in the final round and move ahead of him for the season lead. She had the quickest run in Sonoma Raceway history in the first round with a 3.662, then set the track speed record on three consecutive runs, capped by a 337.75 in the semifinals.
“It was an incredible weekend for our team,” Force said. “I’ve been coming here since I was a kid, but I’ve always struggled on the Western Swing as a racer. Winning in Sonoma has always been on my bucket list and to run so outstanding, I’m really proud of this team. To put those kinds of numbers on the board, it’s just incredible.”
Bob Tasca III won in Funny Car, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and and Joey Gladstone in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Tasca beat Brittany’s superstar father, 73-year-old John Force, in the final with a 3.911 at 325.61 in a Ford Mustang. Tasca won for the first time this season and 10th overall.
Enders drove to her first career win in Sonoma, knocking off Greg Anderson with a 6.574 at 196.62 in a Camaro. She took the points lead with her sixth victory of the year.
Gladstone picked up his first career victory, going 6.759 at 200.68 on his Suzuki to beat Eddie Krawiec in the final.
