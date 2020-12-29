Editor’s Note
Due to an earlier deadline of 8 p.m. throughout the pandemic, some games might not make it into the print edition of your Valley Press. Please find the following full stories on our website at www.avpress.com: National Basketball Association: Trail Blazers at Lakers; National Football League: Bills at Patriots.
Stanford passes first real test, remains atop women’s Top 25
NEW YORK — Stanford faced its first real test of the season and passed to remain the top team in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll.
The Cardinal beat then-No. 10 UCLA 61-49 on Dec. 21, pulling away late in the only game between ranked opponents last week. Stanford again received 26 first-place votes Monday from a 30-member national media panel. Coach Tara VanDerveer’s team has another tough game ahead, visiting sixth-ranked Arizona on Friday.
While Stanford stayed on top, there was a little movement among the next few teams. Louisville remained No. 2 while North Carolina State moved up to third, edging UConn by a point in the poll. South Carolina stayed fifth.
The Huskies won their lone game last week, routing Villanova, but lost two points in the voting.
Arizona remained sixth, followed by Baylor, Oregon and Texas A&M. Arkansas switched places with UCLA to move into the top 10 for the first time since Jan. 20, 2003.
It was a relatively quiet week because of Christmas, as women’s basketball teams took off from Dec. 23-26. More than half of the Top 25 teams didn’t play a game over the past seven days.
Gonzaga, Big Ten continue to dominate Top 25; Wisconsin 6th
It’s hard to decide who has been more dominant in men’s college basketball this season: Gonzaga or the Big Ten Conference.
The Bulldogs remained the clear-cut No. 1 on Monday, earning 62 of 64 first-place votes in The Associated Press poll after their latest win over a Top 25 foe, while the Big Ten placed nine teams in the poll, with Wisconsin and Iowa in the top 10.
Gonzaga blitzed then-No. 16 Virginia 98-75 on Saturday for the most lopsided win over a ranked team in the Mark Few era, giving the Bulldogs a poll-record fourth win over a Top 25 team in a team’s first seven games of a season. Kansas, Iowa and West Virginia also have fallen to Corey Kispert & Co., all of them on neutral floors.
Second-ranked Baylor received the other two first-place votes and the Jayhawks remained No. 3 after their rout of then-No. 7 West Virginia. Villanova and Houston each moved up a spot after Iowa’s overtime loss to Minnesota.
After that? Well, it pretty much reads like the Big Ten standings.
The sixth-ranked Badgers began a run of Top 25 teams from the league, jumping three spots after wins over Nebraska and then-No. 12 Michigan State. The Hawkeyes dropped from fourth to 10th while surprising Rutgers began a run of four more Big Ten teams at No. 14 — Illinois, Michigan and the Spartans were right behind the Scarlet Knights.
No. 19 Northwestern and No. 21 Minnesota were newcomers to the poll and Ohio State rounded out the Top 25.
Titans place Gostkowski on COVID-19 list
The Tennessee Titans have placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Gostkowski played in Sunday night’s 40-14 loss in Green Bay, pushing the opening kickoff out of bounds. He also made two extra points.
The reserve list is for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine after being in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
The four-time Pro Bowl kicker has made 18 of 26 field goals this season and is 46 of 48 on extra points. Gostkowski has made a career-high seven field goals of 50 yards or longer.
The Titans (10-5) can clinch the AFC South for the first time since 2008 with a win Sunday in Houston or a Colts loss.
Henrik Lundqvist says he’s scheduled for open-heart surgery
Henrik Lundqvist said Monday he’s scheduled for open-heart surgery after tests revealed a heart condition that kept him from continuing to play goal in the NHL.
Lundqvist wrote on Twitter that he’s set to have an aortic valve, aortic root and ascending aortic replacement. He did not say when.
“(The) last three weeks my focus has shifted from training camp and the upcoming season to my health and what I can and can’t do,” Lundqvist said in announcing the operation. “We all have our mountains to climb. Staying positive here and set on the road to recovery.”
A physical after signing with the Washington Capitals led to further tests and his decision not to play this season. Washington general manager Brian MacLellan says Lundqvist has had a heart issue all along that he managed and the team expected it to be the same.
“Our trainer, Jason Serbus, did an unbelievable job,” MacLellan said last week. “Our doctors, the cardiologists, the specialists, it kept getting deeper and deeper. As we went that far, Henrik got a lot more knowledge of what his situation is and where it’s going and what his risk levels are.”
It’s unclear what changed for the 38-year-old after playing 15 seasons with the New York Rangers. When he revealed Dec. 17 he wouldn’t be playing this season, the Rangers said: “We have no doubt Henrik Lundqvist will face this challenge with the same fierce determination and grace that made him one of the best goaltenders to ever play the game of hockey and an inspiration to all of us.”
Shiffrin seeks slalom win to end her life-changing year
The year that has changed Mikaela Shiffrin’s life could get an extraordinary end.
If she doesn’t win Tuesday’s World Cup slalom in Semmering, 2020 would become the first calendar year since her maiden triumph in 2012 without the American standout winning a single race in her strongest discipline.
However, Shiffrin usually does well on the Zauberberg course, winning the floodlit race near the Austrian capital of Vienna the last two times it was held, in 2016 and 2018.
“After nine or 10 years, I have good memories and bad memories at every place. Of course, I’ve had a really good feeling here in the past but it’s a new year and I am in a different position,” Shiffrin said Monday.
“Just because I had a good race last time doesn’t mean I’m going to do well this time. So, it’s still like you have to work every day.”
Working is just what Shiffrin has done since winning a giant slalom in France two weeks ago, her first victory since returning from a 10-month break.
Extensively training her core events of slalom and GS at Reiteralm allowed her to “go into races with a strong feeling.”
Shiffrin posted the fourth-fastest time in the opening run of Monday’s GS in Semmering before the race was called off due to strong winds.
“I am pretty satisfied with my skiing in general,” Shiffrin said after her run.
Shiffrin, the 2014 Olympic gold medalist and four-time world champion, has won a record 43 slaloms, more than any other male or female skier in the 54-year history of the World Cup.
Her last win in the discipline came at another Austrian venue, Lienz, exactly one year ago.
Stanford WR Simi Fehoko declares for draft
STANFORD — Stanford wide receiver Simi Fehoko is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft.
Fehoko finished his Stanford career with 62 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns in 22 games. He was named a first-team All-Pac-12 player this season by The Associated Press after catching 37 passes for 584 yards and three TDs in six games.
Fehoko caught a school-record 16 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns in his final game when the Cardinal beat UCLA in double overtime at the Rose Bowl.
Canadiens sign former NHL MVP Corey Perry to 1-year deal
MONTREAL — Former NHL MVP Corey Perry signed a one-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens for $750,000.
The 35-year-old winger had five goals and 16 assists in 57 games with Dallas last season. He added five goals and four assists in 27 postseason games as the Stars advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.
Perry has 377 goals and 420 assists in 1,045 career NHL games with Anaheim and Dallas. He won a Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007 and the Hart Trophy as MVP in 2010-11.
Perry was on Canada’s gold medalist Olympic teams in 2010 and 2014.
NBA fines 76ers’ Daryl Morey $50,000 for tweet about Harden
NEW YORK — The NBA fined Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey $50,000 on Monday for a since-deleted tweet about Houston’s James Harden that violated the league’s anti-tampering rule.
A tweet was posted to Morey’s account Dec. 20 in commemoration of the anniversary of another tweet he had sent commemorating Harden breaking Calvin Murphy’s record for most assists as a member of the Rockets. Morey was with the Rockets at that time.
The tweet from this year was deleted. Typically, teams are prohibited from discussing players under contract to other teams and the NBA has warned clubs that it can be considered tampering.
Harden has been mentioned in trade talks for several weeks.
A tweet by Morey in 2019 led to major problems for the NBA and its relationship with China. He posted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. NBA games were not shown on CCTV, China’s state broadcaster, for one year after that since-deleted tweet.
AP source: NFL fines Ravens $250,000 for COVID violations
The Baltimore Ravens were fined $250,000 by the NFL for violating COVID-19 protocols, a person with direct knowledge of the punishment told The Associated Press on Monday.
The team was not docked draft picks for the violations, which led to a coronavirus outbreak and the rescheduling of the Ravens’ Thanksgiving night game against Pittsburgh.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the discipline has not been announced.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh acknowledged Monday that the team had been fined for the violation of protocol.
“We respect the league’s process and discipline process, and we accepted the discipline,” said Harbaugh, who was wearing a mask during his weekly Zoom interview the media.
In Baltimore’s outbreak, 23 players wound up on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list, with several coaches and team personnel also affected. The game with the archrival Steelers eventually was played the following Wednesday, and the Ravens’ matchup with Dallas was moved to Dec. 8 in a rare Tuesday game.
The Ravens suspended strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders for failing to report coronavirus symptoms and for not following protocol within the facility.
Saunders returned to work last week, according to Harbaugh, who added, “Beyond that, really, I have no comments on it. We never comment on internal discipline at all, whoever it might be, and we’re just moving forward.”
Olympic medalist Andrew Weibrecht helps restart college team
PAUL SMITHS, N.Y. — Olympic silver and bronze medalist Andrew Weibrecht has been picked to guide the relaunch of the Alpine skiing program at Paul Smith’s College, a small school in the Adirondacks Mountains.
Weibrecht is a three-time Olympian who won medals in super G at Sochi and Vancouver. He will bring 16 years of national and international experience with the U.S. ski team to the school.
Weibrecht, 34, retired from skiing two years ago. He will assume a lead role in creating a new Alpine program. Members of the men’s and women’s teams will be able to train and compete at nearby Whiteface Mountain, which hosted Alpine skiing at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics.
“The Division I world has gotten crazy competitive, both admissions into these colleges and getting slots on the team, which often go hand in hand,” he said. “If you’re being recruited by the team, it does help you get into the school itself.”
Paul Smith’s, the only four-year college in the Adirondacks, is committed to bringing more sports to its campus. The addition of Alpine skiing for 2021-22 comes after the school added Nordic skiing, biathlon, hockey, trap shooting and esports, giving the school 27 varsity sports programs.
Saturday’s 49ers-Cards game has 11.2 million viewers online
LOS ANGELES — Saturday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals set a record for the largest audience to stream an NFL game.
The game — which was streamed primarily on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch — delivered an estimated 11.2 total viewers and had an average minute audience of 4.8 million, more than doubling the previous high. The Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2015 game in London, which was streamed on Yahoo!, averaged 2.1 million.
The NFL and Amazon say that the average viewing duration was 82 minutes, which is 15 minutes more than the average engagement rate for an NFL game online.
The game, which San Francisco won 20-12, was also aired on television stations in San Francisco and Phoenix, and averaged an additional 1.1 million viewers.
Besides Amazon and Twitch, the game was also available on the NFL, Cardinals and 49ers mobile apps. There were some complaints during the game on social media about the streaming quality during the first half while others didn’t know where the game was being broadcast.
This is the first of a three-year deal between the NFL and Amazon. It also includes the rights to stream the Thursday night games that are also available on Fox and NFL Network.
